Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Italian

Mama Rosa's Chicago Style Sandwich Shop

review star

No reviews yet

805 S. Main St.

London, KY 40741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzaballs

Mozzaballs

$8.50

Three meatballs smothered in our homemade sauce then covered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

French fries smothered with our homemade chili and covered with lots of shredded cheddar cheese baked until it's hot and bubbly and delicious

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$7.00

8oz boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot or mild buffalo sauce, sweet baby ray's bbq sauce or plain

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.00

French fries smothered in lots of shredded cheddar cheese & bacon bits, and it's baked until it's a hot melty mess then it's drizzled with ranch

Fried mushrooms

$6.00

Fried pickles

$6.00

Green tomatoes

$6.00

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$7.00

4oz vienna served on a poppy seed bun topped with onions, tomato, relish, mustard, pickle, and sport peppers.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$6.00

4oz all beef dog served on a poppy seed bun. Piled high with our delicious homemade chili, lots of melty cheddar cheese, mustard & onions

Stoney Island Dog

Stoney Island Dog

$5.50

This 4oz all beef dog is smothered with sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce and grilled with sauteed onions, bacon bits and stuffed into a poppy seed bun

London Dog

London Dog

$5.50

Our delicious 4 oz. all beef hot dog on a poppy seed buns topped with our homemade chili, mustard, onions and our homemade coleslaw

Yankee Dog

Yankee Dog

$5.00

Poppy seed bun stuffed with a 4oz all beef hot dog topped with grilled onions, sauerkraut and bacon bits with mustard on it

Plain Dog

$4.00

Chili Bun

$3.75

Gyro's

Lamb

Lamb

$9.00

Lots of grilled lamb meat stuffed in soft pita bread with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce

Grilled Chicken Gyro

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Delicious grilled chicken breast stuffed in soft pita bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and tzatziki sauce

Sandwiches & Subs

Italian Beef Bomber

Italian Beef Bomber

$12.00

Loaded with our delicious Italian beef, sweet peppers, provolone cheese on a hearty Turano sub roll and steamed to perfection with Au Jus on the side

Beef & Sausage Bomber

$13.50

This sub is not for the faint at heart! It's piled high with our delicious Italian beef on top of an Italian sausage topped with sauteed sweet peppers & stuffed into a hearty Turano sub roll and steamed to melt all the provolone cheese! With Au Jus on the side

Windy City Meatball Bomber

Windy City Meatball Bomber

$12.00

Three meatballs stuffed in a hearty Turano sub roll with our homemade marinara sauce topped with sauteed sweet peppers and lots of melty mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

We stuff a hearty Turano sub roll with our delicious Italian beef, sauteed sweet peppers, onions & lots of melty American cheese

Toasted Italian

Toasted Italian

$11.00

This meaty creation includes, turkey, salami, ham & pepperoni on a hearty Turano sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese toasted to perfection with Italian dressing on the side

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$9.00

Delicious all white meat chicken tenders deep fried to perfection and stuffed into a hearty Turano sub roll topped with our homemade marinara sauce and loaded with plenty of Parmesan and Provolone cheese

Aujus

$1.00

Dinners

Spaghetti & Meatball

Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.50

Two huge meatballs soaked in our delicious homemade marinara sauce on top of a bed of pasta smothered with Parmesan cheese. Served with an order of hot buttery toasted garlic bread

Chicken Tender

Chicken Tender

$9.00

Three deep fried all white meat chicken tenders with your choice of buffalo sauce, sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce or plain. Served with french fries and our homemade coleslaw

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

A huge bowl of fresh iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, cucumbers, bacon bits, croutons & shredded cheddar cheese

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$9.00

A huge bowl of fresh iceberg lettuce topped with ham, turkey, bacon bits, tomato, cucumbers, croutons & shredded cheddar cheese

Grilled or crispy chicken salad

Grilled or crispy chicken salad

$9.00

A huge bowl of iceberg lettuce topped with two deep fried all white meat chicken tenders plain or tossed in buffalo sauce, tomato, bacon bits, croutons & shredded cheddar cheese

Half salad

$3.50

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.50

One large meatball soaked in our homemade marinara sauce on top of a bed of pasta. Served with a piece of our hot buttery toasted garlic bread. All kids meals include a drink.

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$6.50

4oz. all beef plan hot dog on a poppy seed bun & served with french fries. All kids meals include a drink.

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.50

One all white meat chicken tender deep fried to a golden brown & served with french fries. All kids meals include a drink.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.00

No Salt

Add side and drink to any sandwich

$3.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.89

Pepsi Products

Combo #1

Combo #1 Fries

$4.00

Add a drink and fries to any of our menu items

Combo #1 Coleslaw

$4.00

Combo #2

Combo #2 Onion Rings

$4.50

Combo #2 Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a little taste of Chicago right here in London! Warm friendly atmosphere and the food is amazing!

Location

805 S. Main St., London, KY 40741

Directions

Gallery
Mama Rosa’s image
Mama Rosa’s image
Mama Rosa’s image
Mama Rosa’s image

Popular restaurants in London

Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London
orange star4.7 • 139
202 S Broad St London, KY 40741
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near London
Corbin
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston