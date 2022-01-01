- Home
Mama Rosa's Chicago Style Sandwich Shop
No reviews yet
805 S. Main St.
London, KY 40741
Appetizers
Mozzaballs
Three meatballs smothered in our homemade sauce then covered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries smothered with our homemade chili and covered with lots of shredded cheddar cheese baked until it's hot and bubbly and delicious
Boneless Chicken Wings
8oz boneless wings tossed in your choice of hot or mild buffalo sauce, sweet baby ray's bbq sauce or plain
Cheesy Bacon Ranch Fries
French fries smothered in lots of shredded cheddar cheese & bacon bits, and it's baked until it's a hot melty mess then it's drizzled with ranch
Fried mushrooms
Fried pickles
Green tomatoes
Hot Dogs
Chicago Dog
4oz vienna served on a poppy seed bun topped with onions, tomato, relish, mustard, pickle, and sport peppers.
Chili Dog
4oz all beef dog served on a poppy seed bun. Piled high with our delicious homemade chili, lots of melty cheddar cheese, mustard & onions
Stoney Island Dog
This 4oz all beef dog is smothered with sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce and grilled with sauteed onions, bacon bits and stuffed into a poppy seed bun
London Dog
Our delicious 4 oz. all beef hot dog on a poppy seed buns topped with our homemade chili, mustard, onions and our homemade coleslaw
Yankee Dog
Poppy seed bun stuffed with a 4oz all beef hot dog topped with grilled onions, sauerkraut and bacon bits with mustard on it
Plain Dog
Chili Bun
Gyro's
Sandwiches & Subs
Italian Beef Bomber
Loaded with our delicious Italian beef, sweet peppers, provolone cheese on a hearty Turano sub roll and steamed to perfection with Au Jus on the side
Beef & Sausage Bomber
This sub is not for the faint at heart! It's piled high with our delicious Italian beef on top of an Italian sausage topped with sauteed sweet peppers & stuffed into a hearty Turano sub roll and steamed to melt all the provolone cheese! With Au Jus on the side
Windy City Meatball Bomber
Three meatballs stuffed in a hearty Turano sub roll with our homemade marinara sauce topped with sauteed sweet peppers and lots of melty mozzarella cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
We stuff a hearty Turano sub roll with our delicious Italian beef, sauteed sweet peppers, onions & lots of melty American cheese
Toasted Italian
This meaty creation includes, turkey, salami, ham & pepperoni on a hearty Turano sub roll topped with lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese toasted to perfection with Italian dressing on the side
Chicken Parm
Delicious all white meat chicken tenders deep fried to perfection and stuffed into a hearty Turano sub roll topped with our homemade marinara sauce and loaded with plenty of Parmesan and Provolone cheese
Aujus
Dinners
Spaghetti & Meatball
Two huge meatballs soaked in our delicious homemade marinara sauce on top of a bed of pasta smothered with Parmesan cheese. Served with an order of hot buttery toasted garlic bread
Chicken Tender
Three deep fried all white meat chicken tenders with your choice of buffalo sauce, sweet baby ray's BBQ sauce or plain. Served with french fries and our homemade coleslaw
Salads
House Salad
A huge bowl of fresh iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, cucumbers, bacon bits, croutons & shredded cheddar cheese
Chef's Salad
A huge bowl of fresh iceberg lettuce topped with ham, turkey, bacon bits, tomato, cucumbers, croutons & shredded cheddar cheese
Grilled or crispy chicken salad
A huge bowl of iceberg lettuce topped with two deep fried all white meat chicken tenders plain or tossed in buffalo sauce, tomato, bacon bits, croutons & shredded cheddar cheese
Half salad
Kids
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
One large meatball soaked in our homemade marinara sauce on top of a bed of pasta. Served with a piece of our hot buttery toasted garlic bread. All kids meals include a drink.
Kids Hot Dog & Fries
4oz. all beef plan hot dog on a poppy seed bun & served with french fries. All kids meals include a drink.
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
One all white meat chicken tender deep fried to a golden brown & served with french fries. All kids meals include a drink.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy a little taste of Chicago right here in London! Warm friendly atmosphere and the food is amazing!
805 S. Main St., London, KY 40741