Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Mama's Boy Restaurant

197 Oak St

Athens, GA 30601

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Biscuit
Fried Chicken Biscuit
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

DRINKS

Water

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Iced Latte

$3.99

Iced Mocha

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$2.25

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

To-go Strawberry

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Apple Juice

$2.99+

V8

$2.99+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99+

Milk

$2.99+

Egg Nog

$3.99

Mama’s Boy Blend Jittery Joe’s Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Latté

$3.99

Cappuccino

$3.99

Mocha

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Americano

$2.99

Single Espresso

$1.75

Double Espresso

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.99

Additional Bag Hot Tea

$1.00

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

SHARED PLATES

Cinnamon Bun

$5.99

House-made cinnamon bun with sweet vanilla glaze.

Banana Bread

$4.99

House-made banana bread with honey poppy seed butter and honey.

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Two split biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

One split biscuit topped with sausage gravy.

Half Order Georgia Peach French Toast

$5.99

Two slices of Luna sweet bread dipped in cinnamon-vanilla custard, pan fried and topped with chilled peach compote, whipped cream, candied pecans, and powdered sugar.

BREAKFAST

Mill Town Breakfast Plate

$9.99

Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of one protein, side, and bread option.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Scrambler

$9.99

Chopped bacon and smoked cheddar cheese scrambled together with two eggs. Served with your choice of side and bread.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Scrambler

$9.99

UGA sausage & smoked cheddar cheese scrambled together with two eggs. Served with your choice of side and bread.

Vegetable & Egg Scrambler

$9.99

Spinach, onion, goat cheese, and tomato scrambled together with two eggs. Served with your choice of side and bread.

Breakfast Taco Plate

$8.99

Two flour tortillas with drunken beans, scrambled eggs, and pico de gallo. Served with cheese grits.

Pork Taco Plate

$9.99

Two flour tortillas with drunken beans, scrambled eggs, house smoked pulled pork, and jicama slaw. Served with cheese grits.

Pulled Pork Bowl

$11.99

Pulled pork, two poached eggs, and Carolina Fire BBQ sauce over fried potato hash OR cheese grits. Served with a biscuit.

1/2 Pork Bowl

$6.99

Small order of pulled pork, two poached eggs, and Carolina Fire BBQ sauce over fried potato hash OR cheese grits. Served with a biscuit.

Garden Vegetable Bowl

$12.99

Roasted broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms over fried potato hash OR cheese grits topped with poached eggs and chive hollandaise. Served with a biscuit.

1/2 Garden Vegetable Bowl

$6.99

Half order of roasted broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms over fried potato hash OR cheese grits, topped with poached eggs and chive hollandaise. Served with a biscuit.

French Toast Plate

$10.99

Two slices of Luna sweet bread dipped in cinnamon-vanilla custard, pan fried and topped with chilled peach compote, whipped cream, candied pecans, and powdered sugar. Served with eggs cooked any style and a protein of your choice.

Georgia Peach French Toast

$9.99

Four slices of Luna sweet bread dipped in cinnamon-vanilla custard, pan fried and topped with chilled peach compote, whipped cream, candied pecans, and powdered sugar.

Salmon Cakes Benedict

$12.99

Two house-made fresh Atlantic salmon cakes topped with poached eggs, capers, and chive hollandaise. Served with spring greens and a biscuit.

Low Calorie Breakfast

$9.99

Scrambled egg whites, seasonal fresh fruit, spring greens, and dry whole wheat toast.

Tofu Stir Fry

$11.99

Tofu sautéed with broccoli, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, soy sauce and nutritional yeast on a bed of fresh spinach. Served with your choice of side.

Cook’s Trail Mix Granola

$7.99

Trail mix granola with Greek yogurt, seasonal fresh fruit, honey, and topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Half Cook's Trail Mix Granola

$3.99

Half order of trail mix granola with Greek yogurt, seasonal fresh fruit, honey, and topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

Chocolate Cake for Breakfast

$5.99

Soysage Egg and Cheese Scrambler

$9.99

Vegetarian soy-sausage, smoked cheddar cheese, and two eggs scrambled together. Served with your choice of side and bread.

MAMA'S BOY BISCUIT SANDWICHES

Bacon Biscuit

$4.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$6.99

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$6.99

Chicken, Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$7.49

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.99

Egg Biscuit

$4.50

Sausage Biscuit

$4.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$6.99

Soysage Biscuit

$5.49

Soysage, Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$6.99

LUNCH

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Thick cut apple wood smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on toasted sourdough. Served with fries and a pickle spear.

Pimento Cheese Burger

$12.99

UGA sourced ground beef topped with our smoked cheddar-pimento cheese, lettuce, onion, mayonnaise, and sliced tomato on a brioche bun. Served with pickle spear and fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

House smoked pulled pork with jicama slaw and Carolina fire bbq sauce on a brioche bun. Served with a pickle spear and fries.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Your choice of cheese on toasted whole wheat bread. Comes with any side.

KIDS MENU

Kids Milltown

$6.50

Kids Breakfast Taco

$4.99

Kids Biscuit Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids PB&J

$4.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

A LA CARTE

Side Gravy

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage Patties

$2.99

Vegetarian Soysage

$3.49

Fried Chicken

$3.99

Salmon Cake with Tartar

$3.99

Side Pulled Pork

$3.99

One Egg

$1.50

Two Eggs

$2.99

Biscuit

$2.99

Sourdough Toast

$2.99

Whole Wheat Toast

$2.99

Fruit

$3.49

Half Grapefruit

$3.49

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Potato Hash

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.49

Tofu

$2.99

Jicama Slaw

$2.99

Breakfast Taco

$3.49

Pulled Pork Taco

$3.99

Fresh Fruit & Greek Yogurt

$5.99

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Pimento

$0.75

SPECIALS

Blue Plate Special

$12.99

1 Protein, 2 Sides & a Biscuit!

Breakfast Special

$10.99

Feta, broccoli, chopped bacon, and spinach scrambler served with cheese grits and a biscuit.

Dessert Special

$4.99

Cinnamon gingerbread with spiced honey and candied pecans.

CONDIMENTS

Specialty Jams

$0.99

Side Ranch

Side Balsamic

Side Carolina Fire BBQ Sauce

Side Hollandaise

$0.50

Side Caper Aioli

$0.50

Pint of Poppy seed butter

$13.00

1\2 Pint of Poppy seed butter

$6.49

Raspberry Jam

Pint Raspberry Jam

$9.99

Coffee Can

Ground Coffee

$15.99

Whole Bean Coffee

$15.99

Bulk Food

Half Dozen Biscuits

$14.99

Bakers Dozen

$30.99

Half Pint Pimento Cheese

$4.00

Full Pint Pimento Cheese

$8.00

Quart Granola

$12.99

Banana Bread Loaf

$20.00

Catering Pickup (Ask Manager!)

$89.17

Biscuit Mix

Biscuit Mix

$6.99

Mama's Boy Hot Sauce

Mama's Boy Hot Sauce

$7.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Southern Fun Dining in Athens, Georgia. Voted best breakfast & brunch!

197 Oak St, Athens, GA 30601

