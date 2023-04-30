Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Schnitzel

No reviews yet

100-22 67th Ave.

Rego Park, NY 11374

Food

Starters

Wings

Chicken Fingers (4pcs)

$10.99

Chicken Poppers

$10.99

Tender pieces of chicken tossed in our signature sauce

Moroccan Cigars

$6.95

French Fries

$4.95

Antipasti

$8.95

Grilled vegetables

Homemade Onion Rings

$6.99

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$14.95

Pulled beef brisket on top of fries with an over-easy egg topped w/ jalapenos

2 Hot Dogs

$7.99

Hot Poppers

$10.99

Tender pieces of chicken tossed in our hot mamas sauce

Brisket Tacos

$16.95

Chicken Tacos

$15.95

Chili Fries

$11.95

Chili Dogs 2 Beef Franks

$11.95

Topped with our signature chili

Salads

Avocado Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuse, Israeli salad, avocado, and lemon vinaigrette

Caeser Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and caeser dressing

Create Your Own

$9.95

Choose 4. $0.50 for each additional topping

House Special Salad

$10.99

Mixed with fresh daily vegetables and greens

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.99

Beef burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onion, and mama sauce

Mama Burger

$14.50

Beef burger served with letuce, tomato, avocado, over easy egg

Big Mama Burger

$16.95

Double Burger served with pastrami, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

Fatboy Burger

$15.95

Beef burger, crispy chicken, served with lettuce, tomato, and grilled onion

Brisket Burger

$15.95

Beef burger with BBQ or plain brisket, letttuce, tomato, and garlic mayo

Fuego Burger

$12.99

Spice beef burger, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles

Crispy Burger

$11.99

Tender crispy chicken served with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and mama sauce

Rise-N-Shine Burger

$14.50

Beef burger with vegan cheese, over easy egg, kosher bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Mamazilla Burger

$22.95

Double burger, double schnitzel, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, cheese, and bacon

Sandwiches & Wraps

Classic Mama

$12.95

Classic schnitzel, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mama sauce

The 67th

$12.95

Our famous crispy schnitzel, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mama sauce

The Mama Schnitzel

$13.99

House seasoned schnitzel topped with grilled pastrami, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mama sauce

The Mother-in-Law

$13.99

Spicy schnitzel, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, avocado, and mama sauce

Shawarmama

$14.99

Baby chicken, homemade hummus/tahini, israeli salad, pickles, and onion

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mama sauce

Jerusalem Mix

$16.99

Seasoned grilled chicken mixed with steak, peppers, and onion

Steak Sandwich

$17.99

Sauteed steak with caramelized onion and peppers

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.50

Philly cheese steak mix with grilled peppers and onions topped with our famous vegan cheese

Chicken Popper Sandwich

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and sauteed chicken

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Our famous pulled beef brisket, grilled with onions

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, and grilled chicken topped with garlic mayo

Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Platter

$16.95

Comes with choice of 2 sides

Baby Chicken Platter

$17.95

Comes with choice of 2 sides

Mama Schnitzel Platter

$17.95

Comes with choice of 2 sides

Steak Platter

$18.95

Comes with choice of 2 sides

Desserts

5 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

1 Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Souffle

$7.95

Runny Chip Souffle

$7.95

1 Chocolate cookie

$1.25

Sauces

Ketchup

$0.50

Extra Side

Mustard

$0.50

Extra Side

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Side

Mama Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side

BBQ

$0.50

Extra Side

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Extra Side

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Extra Side

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Extra Side

House Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Extra Side

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Side

Rice Bowls

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.99

Crispy Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.99

Steak Rice Bowl

$18.99

Chicken over Rice

$16.99

Beverages

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Pepsi

$2.00

12oz can

Ginger Ale

$2.00

12oz can

Fresca

$2.00

12oz can

Sprite

$2.00

12oz can

Seltzer

$2.00

12oz can

Brisk

$2.00

12oz can

Coke Glass Bottle

$3.00

Israeli Mango Drink

$3.00

Israeli Strawbery Banana Drink

$3.00

Israeli Orange Drink

$3.00

Israeli Grape Drink

$3.00

Snapple Peach

$3.00

Snapple Diet Peach

$3.00

Snapple Green Tea

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry

$3.00

Aloe Vera Peach

$3.00

Aloe Vera Apple

$3.00

Aloe Vera Grape

$3.00

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.95

16oz

Chocolate Shake

$6.95

16oz

Strawberry Shake

$6.95

16oz

Catering

Catering Trays

Fries (Tray)

$30.00

9x13 Tray

Yellow Rice (Tray)

$30.00

9x13 Tray

Wings (Tray)

$50.00

9x13 Tray

Chicken Poppers (Tray)

$60.00

9x13 Tray

Chicken Fingers (Tray)

$60.00

9x13 Tray

Loaded Fries (Tray)

$65.00

9x13 Tray

Moroccan Potato Cigars (Tray)

$50.00

9x13 Tray

Onion Rings (Tray)

$40.00

9x13 Tray

Caesar Salad (Tray)

$60.00

9x13 Tray

House Salad (Tray)

$75.00

9x13 Tray

Avocado Salad (Tray)

$75.00

9x13 Tray

Grilled Vegetables (Tray)

$35.00

9x13 Tray

Sandwich Catering

Mamas Platter 16pc

$65.00

Mamas Platter 32pc

$125.00

Mamas Wrap Platter 12pc

$85.00

Mamas Wrap Platter 24pc

$165.00

Veggie Wrap Platter 12pc

$80.00

Veggie Wrap Platter 24pc

$160.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Better than your Mamas

Location

100-22 67th Ave., Rego Park, NY 11374

Directions

