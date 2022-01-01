BG picView gallery

Mama Tequila

review star

No reviews yet

367 W Short St

Suite #150

Lexington, KY 40507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos
Lunch #2
Chimichangas Dinner

Appetizers

Acapulco Platter

$17.00

Aguachile

$21.00

Freshly marinated shrimp submerged in extra spicy lime juice and in red or green special sauce with cucumber and red onions

Aguachile and ceviche platter

$36.00

A taste of our shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, aguachile rojo and aguachile verde served with tostadas

Calamarri

$16.00

crispy calamarri served with Tangy chipotle and cilantro sauce

Cheese Dip

$8.00

Chicarron de Pulpo

$18.00

Extra crispy octopus in a bed of guacamole

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips with our freshly homemade Salsa

Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh Avocados mixed with diced tomatoes, onion and cilantro

Hot Shrimp Platter

$55.00

Jalapeno momia

$12.00

Grilled Jalapenos topped with cheese and bacon

MTTower

$18.00

Nachos Fajita

$17.00

Nachos Ranchito

$16.00

Nachos Supremo

$16.00

Ostiones

$19.00

Fresh Oysters dozen

Ostiones preparados

$31.00

Panela Asada a La Mexicana

$14.00

Pescado Ceviche

$12.00

Tilapia ceviche marinated in lime juice mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro and thinly sliced carrots

Queso fundido con carne

$19.00

Melted cheese with carne asada and grilled jalapenos

Queso fundido

$18.00

Melted cheese with rajas (poblano grilled peppers) and chorizo

Taptatio Dip

$11.00

Cheese Dip with choice of chorizo or Ground beef topped with cilantro,onion, and tomato

Taquitos Mexicanos

$8.50

6 mini crispy taquitos filled with chicken, served with 2 dipping sause cheese dip and chipotle sause

Tostada ceviche

$9.00

Tostada topped with mayo and freshly caught shrimp or octupus mixed with diced onion,tomato,cilantro, marinated in lime juice

Tacos

Taco Tuesday Hard Taco

$4.00

Taco Tuesday Soft Taco

$4.00

Taco Tuesday ST

$10.00

Tacos

$13.00

Order of 3 mexican street style with your choice of meat garnished with cilantro, red marinated onions and avocado sauce

Tacos Dorados de barbacoa

$16.00

4 crispy beef marinated barbacoa tacos with diced onions and cilantro cheese can be added

Tacos Dorados de barbacoa con queso

$16.00

Tacos San Andres

$15.00

Tacos Volcán

$18.00

Shrimp and steak tacos with melted cheese cilantro and onion

Especialidades

Sopes

$6.50

Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and cotija cheese

Gorditas

$6.50

Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and cheese

Tamales

$5.00

Cooked corn dough filled with either chicken and delicious green sauce or pork and red savory sauce

Tortas Mexicanas

$10.00

mexican style sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos,avocado, mayo and sour cream

Empanadas mexicanas

$10.00

Your choice of meat stuffed with melted cheese topped with lettuce, red sauce, sour cream and cotija cheese

Torta Ahogada

$15.00

Mexican Style corn

$6.50

Mexican Favorites

Birria de Res

$16.00

Burrito deluxe

$13.00

Two flour tortillas filled with carne asada or shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, rice and beans

Burrito Fajita

$14.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with with your choice of grilled chicken or steak mixed with sauteed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoe

Burrito Relleno

$12.00

Burrito Tri Color

$15.00

Burrito Vallarta

$14.00

Carne Asada

$18.00

Thin juicy angus steak topped with grilled onions. Served with Rice, beans, fresh pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas

Carnitas

$18.00

Fried pork chunks served with rice, beans, fresh pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas

Chamorro de Puerco

$17.00

Cheese Dip Enchiladas

$13.00

Two Enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef covered with cheese sauce served with rice and beans

Chile relleno

$14.00

One chile poblano pepper stuffed with cheese or ground beef and cheese topped in our delisious red sauce drizzled sour cream served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas

Chimichangas Dinner

$15.00

Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with Shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream

Enchiladas Potosinas

$16.00

Enchiladas Rojas

$14.00

Three Enchiladas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, covered with red sauce and melted cheese served with rice and beans

Enchiladas verdes

$14.00

Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken covered with green tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream and avocado served with rice and beans

Flautas de Barbacoa con consome

$17.00

Five Taquitos filled with beef marinated barbacoa topped with avocado sauce, sour cream and queso fresco with a side of consome

Flautas de Pollo

$14.00

Five Taquitos filled with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, avocado sauce and cotija cheese

Grande Hot Dog

$11.00

Lonche Tapatio

$15.00

Milanesa Pollo

$16.00

Milanesa Res

$17.00

Poblano Pasta

$18.00

Pollo California

$13.00

Bed of mexican rice topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce

Pollo Jalisco

$17.00

Grilled and juicy chicken topped with chorizo, grilled onions and melted cheese served with rice beans and corn or flour tortillas

Pork Pipian

$17.00

Pork Ribeye Steak

$15.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and choice of meat (steak,pastor,shredded beef or shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream served with rice and beans

Quesadilla Camarón Enchipotlado

$18.00

Quesadilla Fajita

$16.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese your choice of stir fried chicken or steak , bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla Pollo Enchipotlado

$16.00

Steak Tapatio

$19.00

Tostadas de mama

$11.00

Fajitas

Fajita Camaron

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice , and corn or flour tortillas

Fajita special

$19.00

Fajitas Carne

$17.00

Steak Fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas

Fajitas Mix

$17.00

Steak and Chicken fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas

Fajitas Pollo

$16.00

Chicken Fajitas served with Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas

Seafood

7 mares soups

$21.00

Camarones Chipotle

$20.00

Shrimp covered in our homemade tangy chipotle sauce, served with rice, salad and toasted garlic bread

Camarones cucaracha

$28.00

Fresh whole unpeeled shrimp sauteed in spicy buttery homemade sauce and red oinions, garnished with cilantro (extra charge for peeles shrimp)

Camarones Diabla

$19.00

Camarones Huichol

$28.00

Fresh whole unpeeled shrimp sauteed in extra spicy buttery secret sauce and red onions, garnished with cilantro (extra charge for peeled shrimp)

Camarones Nortenos

$20.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon,served with white rice and tasted garlic bread

Chile Relleno chipotle camaron

$19.00

One poblano pepper stuffed with sauteed shrimp, finly pico de gallo and tangy Chipotle sauce topped with melted cheese, served with white rice and garlic toast

Cocktail de Camaron

$16.00

Shrimp cocktail served on a cup of special tomatoe sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado (add octopus extra charge)

Filete Cancun

$22.00

Huichol Mojarra

$19.00

Mejillones/ Mussels

$28.00

Mild mussels sauteed in secret buttery and seafood seasoning mixed with red onions, garnished cilantro

Mojarra Frita

$17.00

MT tower

$18.00

Quesadilla Camarón Enchipotlado

$18.00

Tacos de Camaron

$16.00

Tacos Pacifico

$20.00

Three corn or flour tortilla crispy shrimp tacos stuffed with cheese, sauteed shrimp and pico de gallo served with white rice, grilled onions, jalapenos,tangy chipotle sause and cilantro sauce

Tacos patron

$18.00

Three Shrimp tacos with tangy chipotle sauce on a fire roasted corn tortilla topped with grilled onion and poblano pepers accompanied with white rice

Tacos Pescado

$17.00

Three lightly crispy battered fish tacos on flour or corn tortilla topped with cabage salad and garnished with tangy chipotle sauce accompanied with white rice

Tostadas Huichol

$19.00

Two tostadas topped with mayonnaise and shrimp huichol (sauteed shrimp in a spicy buttery secret sauce) mixed with diced onions, tomatoes,cilantro garnished with avocado

Salads

Grilled chicken salad

$10.00

Ramaine Lettuce, grilled chicken, cheese,tomatoe, onion, bacon, and croutons

Breakfast

Omelete

$12.00

Choice of one meat shredded beef,chorizo or ham, cheese, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, muchrooms and jalapenos

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Corn fried tortilas cooked on red or green sauce topped with melted cheese, carne asada, sour cream and fresh queso fresco served with 2 over easy eggs and beans

Huevo con chorizo tacos

$11.00

Three corn or flour tacos with Scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo served with rice and beans

Huevos a la Mexicana tacos

$11.00

Three corn or flour tacos with scrambled eggs mixed with ham,tomato, jalapeno and onions served with rice and beans

Enchiladas con huevo

$16.00

Two red,green or mole sauce enchiladas choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with two over easy egg served with rice and beans

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

served with fresh seasonal fruit and choice of cajeta (similiar to dulce de leche) or lechera(sweetened condensed milk)

Cream Cheese french toast

$9.00

served with fresh seasonal fruit choice of cajeta (similar to dulce de leche), lechera (sweetened condened milk) or syrup

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$19.00

Breakfast Nachos

$13.00

Lunch Menu

Lunch #1

$9.50

one chimichanga stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Lunch #2

$10.00

Two enchiladas verdes stuffed with shredded chicken covered in our green tomatillo sause served with sour cream, avocado, rice and beans

Lunch #3

$10.00

Taco Salad: Crispy flour tortilla shell covered with your chocie of ground beef or shredded chicken, beans,lettuce, cheese sauce,onion , tomato,sour cream and avocado

Lunch #5

$13.00

three hard shell or soft shell tacos one with shredded chicken one ground beef one shredded beef topped with lettuce,cheese,tomato,osur cream and avocado served with rice and beans

Lunch #7

$12.00

Large flour quesadilla stuffed with melted cheese your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and avocado served with rice and beans

Fajita lunch

$13.00

chicken or steak stir fried with onions, tomatos and bell peppers served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and avocado choice of corn or flour tortillas

Desserts

Xangos

$12.00

Chimicheesecake served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel

Fried ice cream

$9.00

drizzled wtih chocolate and caramel topped with whipped cresm and cherry

Flan

$8.00

mexican custard drizzled with caramel and chocolate served with whipped creamand cherry

Churros

$9.00

churros served with vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate, caramel, lechera or cajeta

Sopapillas

$8.00

Sides

Avocados

$3.00

Beans

$4.00

cheese dip

$3.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chiles toreados

$3.00

Chimichanga a LA carte

$6.50

French fries

$4.00

fresh jalapeno

$2.00

fresh pico de gallo

$3.50

Garlic bread/pan de ajo

$2.50

Grilled soft or hard taco

$6.00

Hard shell of soft flour tortilla choice of grilled chicekn or steak topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato, and avocado

jalapeno grill

$2.50

Jalapeno vinagre

$2.00

limes

$1.50

Rice

$4.00

Rice and Beans

$6.50

shredded cheese

$0.99

Side cheese dip

$3.75

side guacamole

$3.00

Soft or Hard taco

$6.00

Hard shell or soft shell tortilla choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato and avocado

Sour cream

$1.20

Taco Mexicano A La Carta

$3.75

Tortillas

$0.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Cheese quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Taco Al gusto

$6.00

Vegetarian

#1 veg

$15.00

#2 veg

$14.00

Veg quesadilla

$12.00

Chalupas

$13.00

Veg burrito

$12.00

Enchiladas veg

$13.00

Entomatadas

$13.00

Veg fajita

$14.00

Pizza

7" Pizza

$9.00

12" Pizza

$16.00

Caldos

Caldo Res

$15.00

Carne En Su Jugo

$15.00

Caldo de Pollo

$14.00

Weekend Caldos

Menudo de Res

$14.00

Pozole

$14.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos Mezcal

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$11.00

Illegal Joven Mezcal

$9.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

Rayu

Martinis

Tamarind Martini

$12.00

Hpnotini

$14.00

Deep Eddys Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Cocktails

24oz Lunazul Cantarito

$16.00

Aperol Margarita

$14.00

Bahama Mama

$9.50

bahama mama

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Coronarita

$16.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Drag mimosa jug

$10.00

El Toxico shot

$7.00

FREE MIMOSA DB

La Toxica

$19.00

Long Island iced tea

$12.00

Mama Tequila Mule

$13.00

Mango Chamoy Margarita

$14.00

Mango Chamoy shots

$8.00

Mango Ginger Margarita

$14.00

Margarita Flavor

$9.50

Margarita Frozen

$8.50

Margarita half&half

$8.50

Margarita Pepino

$15.00

Margarita Pepino con Jalapeno

$15.50

Margarita Premium

$12.00

Margarita Rocks

$8.50

Margarita Tree

$54.00

Margarita Tropical

$25.00

Mezcalita

$14.00

Michelada

$10.00

Michelada la Mamalona

$18.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Pomoberry

$14.00

Popsicle Mimosa

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Sex on the beach

$9.50

skinny margarita

$12.00

Tamarindo margarita

$13.00

Tekiwi

$13.00

Tequila sunrise

$9.50

Traditional Casamigos Cantaritos

$16.00

Vampiro

$15.00

Wildcat margarita

$6.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$19.00

Casamigos Casa Margarita

$13.00

Club Bourbon/Whiskey/Cognac

Small batch 1792

$8.50

Knob Creek

$8.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Woodford reserve

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Four Roses

$9.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$9.50

Elijah Craig

$8.50

Russels Reserve

$8.00

Angels Envy

$9.50

Blantons

$20.00

Buchanans 12

$9.00

Buchanans 18

$13.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Johnny Walker Black label

$9.50

Johnny Walker Blue label

$26.00

Chivas

$9.50

Crown Royal Apple

$8.50

Hennessy

$10.00

Remmy Martin

$10.00

Weller Blue Label

$9.50

Weller CYPB White Label

$9.00

Weller Special Reserve Green Label

$8.50

Charter Oak French Oak

$12.00

Club Vodka

Absolut

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel one

$7.50

Titos

$8.50

Svedka

$7.50

Ciroc

$8.50

Halloween Specials

Extra Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boo-Cardi Mojito

$11.00

Midnight Mezcalita

$13.00

Witches Brew Sangria

$13.00

N/A Beverage

Diet coke

$3.10

Coke

$3.10

Coke Zero

$3.10

Sprite

$3.10

Mr. Pibb

$3.10

Fanta

$3.10

Lemonade

$3.10

Sweet Tea

$3.10

Unsweet Tea

$3.10

Mello Yellow

$3.10

Bottle water

$3.00

Soda Jarritos

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

367 W Short St, Suite #150, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Mama Tequila image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zim's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 657
215 W Main St Suite 25 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Harvey's Bar - 200 west main street
orange starNo Reviews
200 west main street lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Nic & Norman's Lexington* - N&N Lexington, KY
orange starNo Reviews
135 West Main Street Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Senor Chimi's - Senor Chimi
orange starNo Reviews
404 West Main Street Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Trindy's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
300 West Vine Street STE 200 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
ELIXIR Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
249 West Short Street Ste. 101 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston