Mama Tequila
367 W Short St
Suite #150
Lexington, KY 40507
Popular Items
Appetizers
Acapulco Platter
Aguachile
Freshly marinated shrimp submerged in extra spicy lime juice and in red or green special sauce with cucumber and red onions
Aguachile and ceviche platter
A taste of our shrimp ceviche, fish ceviche, aguachile rojo and aguachile verde served with tostadas
Calamarri
crispy calamarri served with Tangy chipotle and cilantro sauce
Cheese Dip
Chicarron de Pulpo
Extra crispy octopus in a bed of guacamole
Chips and Salsa
Chips with our freshly homemade Salsa
Guacamole
Fresh Avocados mixed with diced tomatoes, onion and cilantro
Hot Shrimp Platter
Jalapeno momia
Grilled Jalapenos topped with cheese and bacon
MTTower
Nachos Fajita
Nachos Ranchito
Nachos Supremo
Ostiones
Fresh Oysters dozen
Ostiones preparados
Panela Asada a La Mexicana
Pescado Ceviche
Tilapia ceviche marinated in lime juice mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro and thinly sliced carrots
Queso fundido con carne
Melted cheese with carne asada and grilled jalapenos
Queso fundido
Melted cheese with rajas (poblano grilled peppers) and chorizo
Taptatio Dip
Cheese Dip with choice of chorizo or Ground beef topped with cilantro,onion, and tomato
Taquitos Mexicanos
6 mini crispy taquitos filled with chicken, served with 2 dipping sause cheese dip and chipotle sause
Tostada ceviche
Tostada topped with mayo and freshly caught shrimp or octupus mixed with diced onion,tomato,cilantro, marinated in lime juice
Tacos
Taco Tuesday Hard Taco
Taco Tuesday Soft Taco
Taco Tuesday ST
Tacos
Order of 3 mexican street style with your choice of meat garnished with cilantro, red marinated onions and avocado sauce
Tacos Dorados de barbacoa
4 crispy beef marinated barbacoa tacos with diced onions and cilantro cheese can be added
Tacos Dorados de barbacoa con queso
Tacos San Andres
Tacos Volcán
Shrimp and steak tacos with melted cheese cilantro and onion
Especialidades
Sopes
Thick handmade corn tortilla topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream and cotija cheese
Gorditas
Handmade corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and cheese
Tamales
Cooked corn dough filled with either chicken and delicious green sauce or pork and red savory sauce
Tortas Mexicanas
mexican style sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese lettuce, tomatoes, onion, jalapenos,avocado, mayo and sour cream
Empanadas mexicanas
Your choice of meat stuffed with melted cheese topped with lettuce, red sauce, sour cream and cotija cheese
Torta Ahogada
Mexican Style corn
Mexican Favorites
Birria de Res
Burrito deluxe
Two flour tortillas filled with carne asada or shredded chicken topped with cheese sauce served with lettuce, tomatoe, sour cream, rice and beans
Burrito Fajita
Large flour tortilla stuffed with with your choice of grilled chicken or steak mixed with sauteed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoe
Burrito Relleno
Burrito Tri Color
Burrito Vallarta
Carne Asada
Thin juicy angus steak topped with grilled onions. Served with Rice, beans, fresh pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas
Carnitas
Fried pork chunks served with rice, beans, fresh pico de gallo and corn or flour tortillas
Chamorro de Puerco
Cheese Dip Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef covered with cheese sauce served with rice and beans
Chile relleno
One chile poblano pepper stuffed with cheese or ground beef and cheese topped in our delisious red sauce drizzled sour cream served with rice, beans and corn or flour tortillas
Chimichangas Dinner
Two fried flour tortillas stuffed with Shredded chicken or beef, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
Enchiladas Potosinas
Enchiladas Rojas
Three Enchiladas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, covered with red sauce and melted cheese served with rice and beans
Enchiladas verdes
Three enchiladas stuffed with shredded chicken covered with green tomatillo sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream and avocado served with rice and beans
Flautas de Barbacoa con consome
Five Taquitos filled with beef marinated barbacoa topped with avocado sauce, sour cream and queso fresco with a side of consome
Flautas de Pollo
Five Taquitos filled with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, avocado sauce and cotija cheese
Grande Hot Dog
Lonche Tapatio
Milanesa Pollo
Milanesa Res
Poblano Pasta
Pollo California
Bed of mexican rice topped with grilled chicken and cheese sauce
Pollo Jalisco
Grilled and juicy chicken topped with chorizo, grilled onions and melted cheese served with rice beans and corn or flour tortillas
Pork Pipian
Pork Ribeye Steak
Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and choice of meat (steak,pastor,shredded beef or shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, avocados, lettuce, and sour cream served with rice and beans
Quesadilla Camarón Enchipotlado
Quesadilla Fajita
Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese your choice of stir fried chicken or steak , bell peppers, onions and tomatoes served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla Pollo Enchipotlado
Steak Tapatio
Tostadas de mama
Fajitas
Fajita Camaron
Shrimp Fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice , and corn or flour tortillas
Fajita special
Fajitas Carne
Steak Fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas
Fajitas Mix
Steak and Chicken fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas
Fajitas Pollo
Chicken Fajitas served with Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, avocado slice, and corn or flour tortillas
Seafood
7 mares soups
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp covered in our homemade tangy chipotle sauce, served with rice, salad and toasted garlic bread
Camarones cucaracha
Fresh whole unpeeled shrimp sauteed in spicy buttery homemade sauce and red oinions, garnished with cilantro (extra charge for peeles shrimp)
Camarones Diabla
Camarones Huichol
Fresh whole unpeeled shrimp sauteed in extra spicy buttery secret sauce and red onions, garnished with cilantro (extra charge for peeled shrimp)
Camarones Nortenos
Grilled shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon,served with white rice and tasted garlic bread
Chile Relleno chipotle camaron
One poblano pepper stuffed with sauteed shrimp, finly pico de gallo and tangy Chipotle sauce topped with melted cheese, served with white rice and garlic toast
Cocktail de Camaron
Shrimp cocktail served on a cup of special tomatoe sauce with diced onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado (add octopus extra charge)
Filete Cancun
Huichol Mojarra
Mejillones/ Mussels
Mild mussels sauteed in secret buttery and seafood seasoning mixed with red onions, garnished cilantro
Mojarra Frita
MT tower
Quesadilla Camarón Enchipotlado
Tacos de Camaron
Tacos Pacifico
Three corn or flour tortilla crispy shrimp tacos stuffed with cheese, sauteed shrimp and pico de gallo served with white rice, grilled onions, jalapenos,tangy chipotle sause and cilantro sauce
Tacos patron
Three Shrimp tacos with tangy chipotle sauce on a fire roasted corn tortilla topped with grilled onion and poblano pepers accompanied with white rice
Tacos Pescado
Three lightly crispy battered fish tacos on flour or corn tortilla topped with cabage salad and garnished with tangy chipotle sauce accompanied with white rice
Tostadas Huichol
Two tostadas topped with mayonnaise and shrimp huichol (sauteed shrimp in a spicy buttery secret sauce) mixed with diced onions, tomatoes,cilantro garnished with avocado
Salads
Breakfast
Omelete
Choice of one meat shredded beef,chorizo or ham, cheese, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, muchrooms and jalapenos
Chilaquiles
Corn fried tortilas cooked on red or green sauce topped with melted cheese, carne asada, sour cream and fresh queso fresco served with 2 over easy eggs and beans
Huevo con chorizo tacos
Three corn or flour tacos with Scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo served with rice and beans
Huevos a la Mexicana tacos
Three corn or flour tacos with scrambled eggs mixed with ham,tomato, jalapeno and onions served with rice and beans
Enchiladas con huevo
Two red,green or mole sauce enchiladas choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with two over easy egg served with rice and beans
Belgian Waffle
served with fresh seasonal fruit and choice of cajeta (similiar to dulce de leche) or lechera(sweetened condensed milk)
Cream Cheese french toast
served with fresh seasonal fruit choice of cajeta (similar to dulce de leche), lechera (sweetened condened milk) or syrup
Huevos Rancheros
Steak & Eggs
Breakfast Nachos
Lunch Menu
Lunch #1
one chimichanga stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Lunch #2
Two enchiladas verdes stuffed with shredded chicken covered in our green tomatillo sause served with sour cream, avocado, rice and beans
Lunch #3
Taco Salad: Crispy flour tortilla shell covered with your chocie of ground beef or shredded chicken, beans,lettuce, cheese sauce,onion , tomato,sour cream and avocado
Lunch #5
three hard shell or soft shell tacos one with shredded chicken one ground beef one shredded beef topped with lettuce,cheese,tomato,osur cream and avocado served with rice and beans
Lunch #7
Large flour quesadilla stuffed with melted cheese your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and avocado served with rice and beans
Fajita lunch
chicken or steak stir fried with onions, tomatos and bell peppers served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and avocado choice of corn or flour tortillas
Desserts
Xangos
Chimicheesecake served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel
Fried ice cream
drizzled wtih chocolate and caramel topped with whipped cresm and cherry
Flan
mexican custard drizzled with caramel and chocolate served with whipped creamand cherry
Churros
churros served with vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate, caramel, lechera or cajeta
Sopapillas
Sides
Avocados
Beans
cheese dip
Cheese Quesadilla
Chiles toreados
Chimichanga a LA carte
French fries
fresh jalapeno
fresh pico de gallo
Garlic bread/pan de ajo
Grilled soft or hard taco
Hard shell of soft flour tortilla choice of grilled chicekn or steak topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato, and avocado
jalapeno grill
Jalapeno vinagre
limes
Rice
Rice and Beans
shredded cheese
Side cheese dip
side guacamole
Soft or Hard taco
Hard shell or soft shell tortilla choice of shredded chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato and avocado
Sour cream
Taco Mexicano A La Carta
Tortillas
Kids Menu
Vegetarian
Weekend Caldos
Cocktails
24oz Lunazul Cantarito
Aperol Margarita
Bahama Mama
bahama mama
Bloody Mary
Coronarita
Daiquiri
Drag mimosa jug
El Toxico shot
FREE MIMOSA DB
La Toxica
Long Island iced tea
Mama Tequila Mule
Mango Chamoy Margarita
Mango Chamoy shots
Mango Ginger Margarita
Margarita Flavor
Margarita Frozen
Margarita half&half
Margarita Pepino
Margarita Pepino con Jalapeno
Margarita Premium
Margarita Rocks
Margarita Tree
Margarita Tropical
Mezcalita
Michelada
Michelada la Mamalona
Mimosa
Mojito
Paloma
Pina Colada
Pomoberry
Popsicle Mimosa
Sangria
Sex on the beach
skinny margarita
Tamarindo margarita
Tekiwi
Tequila sunrise
Traditional Casamigos Cantaritos
Vampiro
Wildcat margarita
Bottomless Mimosa
Casamigos Casa Margarita
Club Bourbon/Whiskey/Cognac
Small batch 1792
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford reserve
Buffalo Trace
Four Roses
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Basil Hayden
Elijah Craig
Russels Reserve
Angels Envy
Blantons
Buchanans 12
Buchanans 18
Crown Royal
Johnny Walker Black label
Johnny Walker Blue label
Chivas
Crown Royal Apple
Hennessy
Remmy Martin
Weller Blue Label
Weller CYPB White Label
Weller Special Reserve Green Label
Charter Oak French Oak
Halloween Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
367 W Short St, Suite #150, Lexington, KY 40507