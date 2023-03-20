  • Home
  • Opelousas
  • Momma Thomas Creole Cafe - 1141 East Prudhomme Lane
A map showing the location of Momma Thomas Creole Cafe 1141 East Prudhomme LaneView gallery

Momma Thomas Creole Cafe 1141 East Prudhomme Lane

No reviews yet

1141 East Prudhomme Lane

Opelousas, LA 70570

Daily Entrees and Drinks

Daily Entrees

Red Beans & Sausage

$9.00

Served w/ Rice & 2 Sides

Baked Chicken

$9.00

Served w/ Rice & 2 Sides

Fried Chicken

$9.00

Served w/ Rice & 2 Sides

Daily Orders

Fried Fish

$9.00

Served w/ French Fries

6 Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Served w/ French Fries

6 Chicken Wings

$10.00

Served w/ French Fries

Trio Combo

$12.00

Served w/ French Fries

Red Beans&Rice (Only)

$5.00

$2Side

$2.00

3$side

$3.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Monday

Daily Plate Lunches

Live and Onions

$9.00

2 Sides & Rice Served w/ Each Plate. Sides vary daily.

Stuffed Pork Roast

$9.00

2 Sides & Rice Served w/ Each Plate. Sides vary daily.

Hamburger Steak

$9.00

2 Sides & Rice Served w/ Each Plate. Sides vary daily.

Seafood Menu

Crawfish Menu

Crawfish

$6.50

3lb

$18.00

5lb

$30.00

10lb

$50.00

Turkey Neck

$3.00

Sausage

$1.50

Potato's

$1.00

Corn

$1.00

Shrimp

$14.00

Seafood Dip

$0.25

Seafood Poyboy

$8.00

Fish(only)

$12.00

Specials

Chicken Specials

6 Chicken Wings

$10.00

Served w/ French Fries

8Chicken Wings

$12.00

10Chicken Wings

$14.00

12Chicken Wings

$16.00

2pc(only)

$3.50

4pc(only)

$5.50

6pc(only)

$7.50

8pc(only)

$9.50

10pc(only)

$10.50

12pc(only)

$12.50

3wings

$5.00

Seafood Specials

3lbcrawfish 1lbShrimp

$32.00

5lbCrawfish 1lbShrimp

$44.00

10lbCrawfish 1lbShrimp

$64.00

Seafood Dip

$0.25

4Fishs

$5.00

Kid's Specials

3 Chicken Wings

$5.00

Daily Meal

$5.00

French Fries(only)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

1141 East Prudhomme Lane, Opelousas, LA 70570

