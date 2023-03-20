Momma Thomas Creole Cafe 1141 East Prudhomme Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1141 East Prudhomme Lane, Opelousas, LA 70570
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sip & Savor Restaurant & Catering
No Reviews
714 W. LaSalle Street Ville Platte, LA 70586
View restaurant
Elevated Tea & Coffee House - 650 West Laurel Ave
No Reviews
650 West Laurel Ave Eunice, LA 70535
View restaurant