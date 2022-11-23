A map showing the location of Mama Tuesday's 1621 Wisconsin AvenueView gallery

Mama Tuesday's 1621 Wisconsin Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1621 Wisconsin Avenue

New Holstein, WI 53061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

diet coke

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mt. Dew

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Water

$1.59

juice

Apple Juice

$1.49

Orange Juice

$1.49

apple turnover

Apple

$1.79

Cookies

Oatmeal raisin

$0.79

Candy cookies

$0.79

Chocolate chip

$0.79

weekly cookie

$0.79

Chocolate chip (Copy)

$0.79

Cupcakes

Chocolate cupcake

$2.25

Strawberry cupcake

$2.25

Vanilla cupcake

$2.25

weekly cupcake

$2.25

Candied cupcakes

$2.50

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$1.79

Chocolate Muffin

$1.79

Lemon Poppyseed

$1.79

weekly muffin

$1.79

Candied cupcakes

Candied cupcake

$2.50

Shoe cupcakes

Sandel

$3.49

6pk cup cakes

6pk variety

$5.00

Individual so cupakes

$0.79

Fancy cookies

Cookies

$3.99

Crispys

Pop crispy

$1.59

cold salads

coleslaw

$1.99

Potato salad

$1.99

Macaroni salad

$1.99

Sauces

Mayo

$0.25

Salads

Summer Strawberry salad

$7.99+

Spring greens topped with shredded chicken, sliced strawberries, blueberries, onion, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, with toasted pecans.

Chicken pecan Salad

$7.99+

Spring greens with shredded chicken, onion, tomatoes cucumber, shredded cheese and toasted pecans.

Greek Salad

$7.99+

Fresh romaine with onions, olives, tomato, pepperocini,and feta cheese.

Garden salad

$5.99+

Spring greens with tomato, cucumber, onion and radishes.

speciality sandwiches

The rancher

$8.99+

Shredded Chicken with mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, onion, fresh basil. Topped with a Chipotle ranch sauce.

The Farmer

$8.99+

Shredded Chicken with cheddar cheese, onion, topped with our signature BBQ sauce and spring greens.

The "No Bull"

$9.99+

Shredded Beef topped with cheddar cheese, onions and our horseradish sauce.

The Full Strut

$8.99+

Shredded Turkey with spring greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion and cucumbers with our signature mayo spread.

Squealing Gobbler

$8.99+

Shredded Turkey topped with diced bacon, onion, cheddar cheese, cucumber, spring greens, cilantro and our signature sauce.

The Gardener

$8.99+

Roasted red peppers. sliced cucumbers, tomato, feta cheese with spring greens and finished off with a hummus spread.

beverages

Coffee

$1.59+

Decaf Coffee

$1.59+

Parfait

Fruit

$3.99

Sandwiches

No cluck

$4.99

The rooster

$4.99

The squealer

$4.99

The nutty cow

$3.79

Mama toasr

$4.99

The farm

$4.99

Bagels

Whole wheat

$2.99

White

$2.99

Everything

$2.99

English muffin

Whole wheat

$2.59

Plain

$2.59

meats

shredded chicken

$8.99+

shredded beef

$8.99+

shredded turkey

$8.99+

sides

potato chips

$0.99

pretzels

$0.99

cookie

$0.99

apple

$0.99

Braclet

Large

$3.50

Medium

$3.25

Small

$3.00

Zipper decoration

$2.00

Box

Boxed lunches

$9.99

Griiled cheese

Grilled cheese

$5.99

Quinoa

Southern border

$8.99

Across the ocean

$8.99

Beef

Beef hard roll

$8.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh sandwiches with a big city vibe!

Location

1621 Wisconsin Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Porkys Ribs and Shakes - Howard
orange starNo Reviews
2450 Velp Avenue Howard, WI 54303
View restaurantnext
888 Cheese & Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1582 Lineville Road Suamico, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Tap House Grill - Palatine
orange starNo Reviews
56 West Wilson Street Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Q Pub and Grill - 2145 63rd street
orange starNo Reviews
2145 63rd Street Downers Grove, IL 60516
View restaurantnext
Milk Can Diner - Greendale
orange starNo Reviews
5636 Broad Street Greendale, WI 53129
View restaurantnext
Food for Thought - Medline 2022
orange starNo Reviews
1950 Innovation Way Libertyville, IL 60048
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Holstein
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Port Washington
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston