Mama Tuesday's 1621 Wisconsin Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Fresh sandwiches with a big city vibe!
1621 Wisconsin Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061
