Mama Zoe Michael's 2859 Reynolda Rd
504 Reviews
$
2859 Reynolda Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Opening Bites ONLINE
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Served with Thai Chili
Fried Pickle Chips
served w/ ranch
Bavarian Pretzels
Three Bavarian pretzels served with warm mustard cheese sauce
Beef Strip Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla w/ beef strips, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream & salsa 1 vegetable
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Served w/ creamy horseradish sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flower tortilla w/ chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream, & salsa 1 vegetable side
Chicken Tenders
(5) crispy plain tenders w/ honey mustard for dipping
Classic Tzatziki Dip
Served w/ toasted pita bread
Fresh Potato Chips
Hot & crisp w/ ranch
Fried Green Beans
Batter fried green beans w/ creamy horsey sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) w/ tomato meat sauce
Potato Skins
Topped w/ bacon, cheese & sour cream
Spanakopita App
Sweet Chili Shrimp
Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in sweet popper jam w/ banana peppers
Sweet Waffle Fries
W/ powder sugar
Tossed Chicken Tenders
(5) Crispy tenders tossed in your favorite sauce: Buffalo, teriyaki glaze, gold rush, or BBQ Add dipping sauce .75
Zoom Zoom Shrimp
Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in our yummy creamy sauce
Ethnic Classics ONLINE
Gyro Platter
Lamb & beef strips, onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, small Greek salad & fries
Spanakopita Platter
Spinach and feta cheese pie Rice pilaf & Greek salad
Soulvaki Platter
Chicken or Pork Onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, small Greek salad & fries
Enchilada
Two corn rolled w/ seasoned ground beef, onions & cheese then smothered w/ chili con carne baked to perfection and garnished w/ lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & salsa
Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed w/ lettuces, seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, rice, & onions topped w/ chili con carne & cheese, sour cream & salsa
Spaghetti ONLINE
Spaghetti & Meatsauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs (3)
Greek Spaghetti
Topped w/ feta cheese
Baked Spaghetti
topped w/ mozzarella cheese
Baked Manicotti
Three manicotti rolls stuffed w/ ricotta cheese
Baked Lasagna
Three Italian cheeses layered w/ Italian sausage
Baked Spaghetti A La Venice
Onions, peppers & mushrooms topped w/ mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmagiana
Topped w/ cheese & served w/ spaghetti
Comfort Foods ONLINE
Real Oven Roasted Turkey
Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables
Savannah Fried Chicken
Fried boneless chicken & mashed potatoes smothered w/ sausage gravy & 2 vegetables
Country Fried Steak
w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
Fried Pork Tenderloin
w/ sausage gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables
Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted chicken, peas, carrots, & potatoes folded into a creamy sauce topped with a flaky pastry crust. served with 2 vegetables
Virginia Suger Cured Ham
mashed potatoes & gravy 2 sides
Country Ham Steak
mashed potatoes & gravy, 2 sides
Meatloaf
seasoned ground chuck topped with gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy 2 vegetables
Zoes Chicken & Waffles
Belgian waffle topped with hand breaded boneless chicken, dusted w/ powdered sugar & syrup served with a dinner salad
Sautéed Chicken Livers
pan fried in mushrooms & wine 2/ 2 vegetables
Grilled Liver & Onions
beef liver w/ grilled onions topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy w/ 2 vegetables
House Specialties ONLINE
Ribeye 1/2 LB
Blackened or grilled
Ribeye 3/4 LB
Blackened or grilled
Beef Strips
Marinated beed strips
Marinated Chicken Strips
Tender marinated strips of chicken with rice pilaf
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Chicken Monterey
Chicken breasts topped w/ bacon, pineapple, mushrooms, peppers, onions, & cheese
Chopped Steak
8oz smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms & gravy
Sirloin Beef Tips
sautéed with mushrooms and wine
Pork Chops
grilled and lightly seasoned
Crunchy Grouper
Cornflake & almond breading w/ tarter sauce
Crab Cakes
Family recipe served w/ popper jam
Blueberry Salmon
Topped w/ blueberry glaze
Salmon
lemon broiled or blackened
Broiled Flounder
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
served with cocktail sauce
Calabash Popcorn Shrimp
hushpuppies and cocktail sauce
Fried Flounder
hushpuppies and tartar sauce
Flounder & Popcorn Combo
hushpuppies, cocktail & tartar sauce
Chicken Tender Meal
5 chicken tenders
Salmon Patty Meal
2 salmon patties
Salads ONLINE
SM Pittsburgh Steak Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, thinly sliced steak, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses topped w/ french fries
LG Pittsburgh Steak Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, thinly sliced steak, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses topped w/ french fries
SM Marinated Chicken Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, mozzarella, cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds
LG Marinated Chicken Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, mozzarella, cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds
SM Goldrush Fried Chicken Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, fried chicken tossed in goldrush sauce, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ fries
LG Goldrush Fried Chicken Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, fried chicken tossed in goldrush sauce, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ fries
SM Fried Chicken Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
LG Fried Chicken Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
SM Teriyaki Chicken Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
LG Teriyaki Chicken Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
SM Gyro Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, sliced gyro meat & feta cheese topped w/ french fries
LG Gyro Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, sliced gyro meat & feta cheese topped w/ french fries
SM Souvlaki Salad
choice of meat, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese topped w/ french fries
LG Souvlaki Salad
choice of meat, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese topped w/ french fries
SM Greek Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers & feta cheese
LG Greek Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers & feta cheese
SM Julienne Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, turkey, ham, cheese & hard boiled egg
LG Julienne Salad
shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, turkey, ham, cheese & hard boiled egg
SM House Dinner Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers
LG House Dinner Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers
Red, White, & Blue Salad
Green leaf lettuce, blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles. served with kens lite raspberry walnut vinaigrette & pita bread
Red White & Blue No Meat
Green leaf lettuce, blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles. served with kens lite raspberry walnut vinaigrette & pita bread
SM Marinated Beef Strip Salad
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, marinated beef strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds
LG Marinated Beef Strip Salad
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, marinated beef strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds
Taco Salad
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa
Burgers ONLINE
All American Cheese Burger
fresh ground chuck lettuce, tomato, mayo & American cheese
Provolone Bacon Burger
grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Mushroom Swiss Burger
grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Black & Blue Burger
blackened burger, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing
New York Burger
grilled peppers and onions, roasted red peppers, provolone and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Patty Melt
two, 3oz burgers topped w/ grilled onions & American cheese on grilled rye
Veggie Burger Deluxe
grilled onions, green peppers, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & mustard
Veggie Burger
mustard, lettuce & tomato
The "Pittsburgher"
two 6oz burgers with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato topped w/ french fries & slaw drizzled with gold rush sauce on panini bread
Crab Shack Burger
crab cake topped w/ lettuce, tomato & sweet chili mayo
A-1 Burger
provolone, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, drizzled w/ A-1 sauce
Hawaiian Burger
grilled pineapple, toasted coconut, grilled mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Cheeseburger Club
triple decker, two 3 ounce burgers w/ bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Moo-Moo Koukourekkou
american cheese, fried egg, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo
Sandwiches ONLINE
Gyro Sandwich
lamb & beef strips rolled in pita bread w/ tomato, onions & tzatziki
Souvlaki Sandwich
marinated chicken rolled in pita bread w/ tomato, onions & tzatziki
Deacon Club
triple decker w/ ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Mediterranean Turkey Panini
fresh spinach, tomato, & feta, drizzled w/ greek vinaigrette
Brushetta Flatbread
grilled chicken, tomato, olives, feta, mozzarella & parmesan, drizzled w/ Greek vinaigrette
Crunchy Grouper Sandwich
breaded with cornflakes and almonds, topped w/ lettuce, tomato & spicy mayo on a hoagie
Fried Flounder Sandwich
topped w/ slaw & tartar sauce on a hoagie
Philly Cheese Steak
smothered w/ onions and peppers, swiss and provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Philly Cheese Chicken
smothered w/ onions and peppers, swiss and provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Hot Country Sandwich
served open face, smothered in gravy choice of : mashed potatoes or french fries
Big Daddy Italian
ham turkey, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & banana peppers, drizzled w/ greek vinaigrette on a hoagie
Corn Beef Reuben
sauerkraut & swiss w/ 1000 island on rye
Turkey Reuben
sauerkraut & swiss w/ 1000 island on rye
Turkey Cranberry Wrap
sliced turkey, cranberry mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
Gold Digger Wrap
fried chicken tossed in gold rush sauce, lettuce, onions, fries and cheddar cheese
Breakfast Club
triple decker, fried egg, cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
provolone, swiss, & American cheeses grilled on Texas toast
BLT w/ Mayo
Chicken BLT Wrap
w/ honey mustard
Chicken Sandwich
teriyaki chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Grilled Ham & Swiss
Ham & Swiss on grilled rye
Tuna Melt
grilled w/ Swiss on rye
Sr & Juniors ONLINE
Senior Grilled Cheese
Senior Hot Dog
Senior Hot Dog All The Way
chili, slaw, mustard, onions
Senior Hamburger Plain
Senior Cheese Burger
Senior Chopped Steak
add grilled mushrooms, onions & gravy for $1
Senior Fried Flounder
w/ hushpuppies
Senior Broiled Flounder
Senior Chicken Fingers
Senior Fried Popcorn Shrimp
w/ hushpuppies
Senior Spaghetti Meat Sauce
w/ garlic bread
Senior Spaghetti Meatballs
w/ garlic bread
Senior Baked Spaghetti
w/ garlic bread
Senior Speghetti A La Venice
w/ garlic bread
2 Hot Dogs ATW
Cold Plates ONLINE
Deluxe Salad Platter (1 protein)
choice of tuna, shrimp or chicken salad-w/ pickled beets, assorted fruits & toasted pita bread
Deluxe Salad Platter (2 protein)
choice of tuna, shrimp or chicken salad-w/ pickled beets, assorted fruits & toasted pita bread
Chunky Chicken Salad Croissant
served on a croissant w/ 1 vegetable
Tuna Croissant
served on a croissant w/ 1 vegetable
Vegetables ONLINE
Dressings & MISC ONLINE
Bread ONLINE
Hot Off the Griddle ONILNE
French Toast
Dusted w/ powder sugar
Praline French Toast Casserole
Dusted w/ powder sugar, served w/ pure maple syrup, fresh strawberries, peaches & fresh blueberry medley
Tall Stack Pancakes (3)
Short Stack Pancakes (2)
Belgian Waffle
Pecan Waffle
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (3)
Fresh Fruit Waffle
Eggs + Omelets ONLINE
Farmers Omelet
Bacon, sausage, onion, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cheddar
Carolina Breeze Omelet
Bacon, sausage, onions & cheddar, topped w/ sausage gravy...Mmm!
Western Omelet
Onions, green peppers, ham & cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelet
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & Swiss (add spinach or broccoli)
Meat Lovers Omelet
Bacon, ham, sausage & cheddar
All American
2 pancakes w/ 2 eggs Choice of one: 4 slices of bacon, Virginia ham, 2 sausage links or sausage patties
Deacon's Choice
Belgian waffle w/ 2 eggs Choice of one: 4 slices bacon, Virginia ham, 2 sausage links or sausage patties
Racers Choice
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy ONLINE
NA Beverage
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
MT Dew
Cheerwine
Pink Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Sm Milk
Lg Milk
Sm Orange Juice
Sm Grapefruit Juice
Sm Apple Juice
Sm Pineapple Juice
Sm Cranberry Juice
Sm Tomato Juice
Lg Orange Juice
Lg Grapefruit Juice
Lg Apple Juice
Lg Pineapple Juice
Lg Cranberry Juice
Lg Tomato Juice
1/2 Gallon Sweet
1/2 Gallon Unsweet
1/2 Gallon 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Gallon Sweet
Gallon Unsweet
Gallon 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Box of Coffee
Cup Of Ice
Gallon Pink Lemonade
Blue Bunny Ice Cream
Cakes
Whole Cakes
Pies
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106