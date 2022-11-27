Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Mama Zoe Michael’s 2859 Reynolda Rd

504 Reviews

$

2859 Reynolda Rd

Winston Salem, NC 27106

Popular Items

Savannah Fried Chicken
Chicken Pot Pie
Country Fried Steak

Opening Bites ONLINE

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$8.95Out of stock

Served with Thai Chili

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.75

served w/ ranch

Bavarian Pretzels

$7.95

Three Bavarian pretzels served with warm mustard cheese sauce

Beef Strip Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled flour tortilla w/ beef strips, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream & salsa 1 vegetable

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.95

Served w/ creamy horseradish sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.25

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

Grilled flower tortilla w/ chicken, cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream, & salsa 1 vegetable side

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

(5) crispy plain tenders w/ honey mustard for dipping

Classic Tzatziki Dip

$7.95

Served w/ toasted pita bread

Fresh Potato Chips

$6.25

Hot & crisp w/ ranch

Fried Green Beans

$7.95

Batter fried green beans w/ creamy horsey sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

(6) w/ tomato meat sauce

Potato Skins

$8.50

Topped w/ bacon, cheese & sour cream

Spanakopita App

$7.95

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$10.95

Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in sweet popper jam w/ banana peppers

Sweet Waffle Fries

$6.75

W/ powder sugar

Tossed Chicken Tenders

$9.95

(5) Crispy tenders tossed in your favorite sauce: Buffalo, teriyaki glaze, gold rush, or BBQ Add dipping sauce .75

Zoom Zoom Shrimp

$10.95

Crispy popcorn shrimp tossed in our yummy creamy sauce

Ethnic Classics ONLINE

Gyro Platter

$12.25

Lamb & beef strips, onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, small Greek salad & fries

Spanakopita Platter

$12.25

Spinach and feta cheese pie Rice pilaf & Greek salad

Soulvaki Platter

$12.25

Chicken or Pork Onions, tomatoes, tzatziki, small Greek salad & fries

Enchilada

$12.25

Two corn rolled w/ seasoned ground beef, onions & cheese then smothered w/ chili con carne baked to perfection and garnished w/ lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, & salsa

Wet Burrito

$12.25

Flour tortilla stuffed w/ lettuces, seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, rice, & onions topped w/ chili con carne & cheese, sour cream & salsa

Spaghetti ONLINE

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$11.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs (3)

$12.50

Greek Spaghetti

$11.75

Topped w/ feta cheese

Baked Spaghetti

$12.50

topped w/ mozzarella cheese

Baked Manicotti

$13.25

Three manicotti rolls stuffed w/ ricotta cheese

Baked Lasagna

$13.50

Three Italian cheeses layered w/ Italian sausage

Baked Spaghetti A La Venice

$13.50

Onions, peppers & mushrooms topped w/ mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmagiana

$13.50

Topped w/ cheese & served w/ spaghetti

Comfort Foods ONLINE

Real Oven Roasted Turkey

$13.25

Cornbread stuffing topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy, cranberry sauce & 2 vegetables

Savannah Fried Chicken

$13.25

Fried boneless chicken & mashed potatoes smothered w/ sausage gravy & 2 vegetables

Country Fried Steak

$12.25

w/ sausage or brown gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$12.95

w/ sausage gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy and 2 vegetables

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.25

Roasted chicken, peas, carrots, & potatoes folded into a creamy sauce topped with a flaky pastry crust. served with 2 vegetables

Virginia Suger Cured Ham

$11.95

mashed potatoes & gravy 2 sides

Country Ham Steak

$11.95

mashed potatoes & gravy, 2 sides

Meatloaf

$13.25

seasoned ground chuck topped with gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy 2 vegetables

Zoes Chicken & Waffles

$12.95

Belgian waffle topped with hand breaded boneless chicken, dusted w/ powdered sugar & syrup served with a dinner salad

Sautéed Chicken Livers

$12.95

pan fried in mushrooms & wine 2/ 2 vegetables

Grilled Liver & Onions

$12.50

beef liver w/ grilled onions topped w/ gravy, mashed potatoes & gravy w/ 2 vegetables

House Specialties ONLINE

Served w/ 2 vegetables

Ribeye 1/2 LB

$19.95

Blackened or grilled

Ribeye 3/4 LB

$21.95

Blackened or grilled

Beef Strips

$14.25

Marinated beed strips

Marinated Chicken Strips

$13.25

Tender marinated strips of chicken with rice pilaf

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$13.25

Chicken Monterey

$13.75

Chicken breasts topped w/ bacon, pineapple, mushrooms, peppers, onions, & cheese

Chopped Steak

$11.95

8oz smothered with grilled onions, mushrooms & gravy

Sirloin Beef Tips

$13.50

sautéed with mushrooms and wine

Pork Chops

$12.75

grilled and lightly seasoned

Crunchy Grouper

$14.25

Cornflake & almond breading w/ tarter sauce

Crab Cakes

$14.75

Family recipe served w/ popper jam

Blueberry Salmon

$19.95

Topped w/ blueberry glaze

Salmon

$19.95

lemon broiled or blackened

Broiled Flounder

$13.50

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$14.50

served with cocktail sauce

Calabash Popcorn Shrimp

$13.25

hushpuppies and cocktail sauce

Fried Flounder

$13.25

hushpuppies and tartar sauce

Flounder & Popcorn Combo

$17.95

hushpuppies, cocktail & tartar sauce

Chicken Tender Meal

$12.50

5 chicken tenders

Salmon Patty Meal

$11.95Out of stock

2 salmon patties

Salads ONLINE

SM Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, thinly sliced steak, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses topped w/ french fries

LG Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, thinly sliced steak, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses topped w/ french fries

SM Marinated Chicken Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, mozzarella, cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds

LG Marinated Chicken Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, mozzarella, cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds

SM Goldrush Fried Chicken Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, fried chicken tossed in goldrush sauce, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ fries

LG Goldrush Fried Chicken Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, fried chicken tossed in goldrush sauce, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ fries

SM Fried Chicken Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

LG Fried Chicken Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

SM Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

LG Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, toasted almonds, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

SM Gyro Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, sliced gyro meat & feta cheese topped w/ french fries

LG Gyro Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, sliced gyro meat & feta cheese topped w/ french fries

SM Souvlaki Salad

$11.25

choice of meat, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese topped w/ french fries

LG Souvlaki Salad

$12.25

choice of meat, shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese topped w/ french fries

SM Greek Salad

$10.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers & feta cheese

LG Greek Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers & feta cheese

SM Julienne Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, turkey, ham, cheese & hard boiled egg

LG Julienne Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, turkey, ham, cheese & hard boiled egg

SM House Dinner Salad

$6.75

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers

LG House Dinner Salad

$8.95

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers

Red, White, & Blue Salad

$13.95

Green leaf lettuce, blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles. served with kens lite raspberry walnut vinaigrette & pita bread

Red White & Blue No Meat

$11.95

Green leaf lettuce, blueberries, strawberries, cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles. served with kens lite raspberry walnut vinaigrette & pita bread

SM Marinated Beef Strip Salad

$11.25

shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, marinated beef strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds

LG Marinated Beef Strip Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, marinated beef strips, mozzarella & cheddar cheese topped w/ toasted almonds

Taco Salad

$12.25

shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa

Burgers ONLINE

All American Cheese Burger

$7.95

fresh ground chuck lettuce, tomato, mayo & American cheese

Provolone Bacon Burger

$10.75

grilled onions and peppers, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.75

grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Black & Blue Burger

$10.75

blackened burger, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing

New York Burger

$10.75

grilled peppers and onions, roasted red peppers, provolone and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Patty Melt

$10.75

two, 3oz burgers topped w/ grilled onions & American cheese on grilled rye

Veggie Burger Deluxe

$10.75

grilled onions, green peppers, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & mustard

Veggie Burger

$9.75

mustard, lettuce & tomato

The "Pittsburgher"

$11.75

two 6oz burgers with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato topped w/ french fries & slaw drizzled with gold rush sauce on panini bread

Crab Shack Burger

$11.95

crab cake topped w/ lettuce, tomato & sweet chili mayo

A-1 Burger

$10.75

provolone, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, drizzled w/ A-1 sauce

Hawaiian Burger

$10.75

grilled pineapple, toasted coconut, grilled mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Cheeseburger Club

$11.25

triple decker, two 3 ounce burgers w/ bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Moo-Moo Koukourekkou

$11.25Out of stock

american cheese, fried egg, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, mustard & mayo

Sandwiches ONLINE

Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

lamb & beef strips rolled in pita bread w/ tomato, onions & tzatziki

Souvlaki Sandwich

$10.95

marinated chicken rolled in pita bread w/ tomato, onions & tzatziki

Deacon Club

$10.95

triple decker w/ ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Mediterranean Turkey Panini

$11.25

fresh spinach, tomato, & feta, drizzled w/ greek vinaigrette

Brushetta Flatbread

$11.50

grilled chicken, tomato, olives, feta, mozzarella & parmesan, drizzled w/ Greek vinaigrette

Crunchy Grouper Sandwich

$11.25

breaded with cornflakes and almonds, topped w/ lettuce, tomato & spicy mayo on a hoagie

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$10.50

topped w/ slaw & tartar sauce on a hoagie

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

smothered w/ onions and peppers, swiss and provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Philly Cheese Chicken

$10.95

smothered w/ onions and peppers, swiss and provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Hot Country Sandwich

$9.95

served open face, smothered in gravy choice of : mashed potatoes or french fries

Big Daddy Italian

$10.95

ham turkey, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion & banana peppers, drizzled w/ greek vinaigrette on a hoagie

Corn Beef Reuben

$11.75

sauerkraut & swiss w/ 1000 island on rye

Turkey Reuben

$11.75

sauerkraut & swiss w/ 1000 island on rye

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$10.50

sliced turkey, cranberry mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

Gold Digger Wrap

$10.95

fried chicken tossed in gold rush sauce, lettuce, onions, fries and cheddar cheese

Breakfast Club

$10.95

triple decker, fried egg, cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.95

provolone, swiss, & American cheeses grilled on Texas toast

BLT w/ Mayo

$8.75

Chicken BLT Wrap

$10.50

w/ honey mustard

Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

teriyaki chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$9.25

Ham & Swiss on grilled rye

Tuna Melt

$10.25

grilled w/ Swiss on rye

Sr & Juniors ONLINE

Senior Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Senior Hot Dog

$5.95

Senior Hot Dog All The Way

$6.95

chili, slaw, mustard, onions

Senior Hamburger Plain

$6.75

Senior Cheese Burger

$6.95

Senior Chopped Steak

$8.25

add grilled mushrooms, onions & gravy for $1

Senior Fried Flounder

$9.25

w/ hushpuppies

Senior Broiled Flounder

$9.95

Senior Chicken Fingers

$8.25

Senior Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$9.25

w/ hushpuppies

Senior Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$8.50

w/ garlic bread

Senior Spaghetti Meatballs

$9.25

w/ garlic bread

Senior Baked Spaghetti

$9.25

w/ garlic bread

Senior Speghetti A La Venice

$9.25

w/ garlic bread

2 Hot Dogs ATW

$9.25

Cold Plates ONLINE

Deluxe Salad Platter (1 protein)

$10.95

choice of tuna, shrimp or chicken salad-w/ pickled beets, assorted fruits & toasted pita bread

Deluxe Salad Platter (2 protein)

$11.95

choice of tuna, shrimp or chicken salad-w/ pickled beets, assorted fruits & toasted pita bread

Chunky Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.95

served on a croissant w/ 1 vegetable

Tuna Croissant

$9.95

served on a croissant w/ 1 vegetable

Vegetables ONLINE

1 Vegetable

$3.25

3 Vegetable

$8.25

4 Vegetable

$10.25

Dressings & MISC ONLINE

Extra LG dressing

Extra SM dressing

Pint of dressing

$5.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Brown Gry

$1.20

Side Sausage Gry

$1.20

Side Turkey Gry

$1.20

A La Carte Crab Cakes

$9.95

Side Almonds

$0.50

Side Cheese

Scoop Shrimp Salad

$5.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Bread ONLINE

Corn Muffin

$1.25

White Toast

$1.25

Wheat Toast

$1.25

Rye Toast

$1.25

Biscuit

$1.25

Roll

$1.25

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Croissant

$1.25

Pita Bread

$1.25

Hot Off the Griddle ONILNE

French Toast

$6.95

Dusted w/ powder sugar

Praline French Toast Casserole

$9.95

Dusted w/ powder sugar, served w/ pure maple syrup, fresh strawberries, peaches & fresh blueberry medley

Tall Stack Pancakes (3)

$7.75

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$6.50

Belgian Waffle

$6.25

Pecan Waffle

$7.25

Fresh Fruit Pancakes (3)

$9.25

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$9.25

Eggs + Omelets ONLINE

Farmers Omelet

$9.95

Bacon, sausage, onion, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cheddar

Carolina Breeze Omelet

$9.95

Bacon, sausage, onions & cheddar, topped w/ sausage gravy...Mmm!

Western Omelet

$9.95

Onions, green peppers, ham & cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelet

$9.95

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & Swiss (add spinach or broccoli)

Meat Lovers Omelet

$10.25

Bacon, ham, sausage & cheddar

All American

$9.95

2 pancakes w/ 2 eggs Choice of one: 4 slices of bacon, Virginia ham, 2 sausage links or sausage patties

Deacon's Choice

$9.95

Belgian waffle w/ 2 eggs Choice of one: 4 slices bacon, Virginia ham, 2 sausage links or sausage patties

Racers Choice

$9.95

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy ONLINE

1 Biscuit

$3.95

2 Biscuits

$5.25

NA Beverage

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

MT Dew

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Sm Milk

$2.25

Lg Milk

$2.75

Sm Orange Juice

$2.25

Sm Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Sm Apple Juice

$2.25

Sm Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Sm Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Sm Tomato Juice

$2.25

Lg Orange Juice

$2.75

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Lg Apple Juice

$2.75

Lg Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Lg Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.75

1/2 Gallon Sweet

$4.99

1/2 Gallon Unsweet

$4.99

1/2 Gallon 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$4.99

Gallon Sweet

$7.99

Gallon Unsweet

$7.99

Gallon 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$7.99

Box of Coffee

$28.00

Cup Of Ice

Gallon Pink Lemonade

$7.99

Blue Bunny Ice Cream

Cookies n Cream Sandwich

$3.25

Chips Galore Sandwich

$3.25

Strawberry Shortcake Bar

$2.99

Heath Bar

$2.99

Orange Cream Bar

$2.99

Cookies n Cream Bar

$2.99

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.75

Popsicle

$1.99

Sherbet

$1.99

Dip n Dots

$2.99

Twist Cone

$3.25

Cakes

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.75

Peanut Butter Cake

$7.75

Chocolate Eclair Cake

$7.75

Swiss Chocolate Cake

$7.75

Chocolate Cherry Cake

$7.75

Pineapple Cake

$7.75

Banana Pudding Cake

$7.75

Cheesecake

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50

Whole Cakes

Whole Chocolate Mousse Cake

$55.00

Whole Peanut Butter Cake

$55.00

Whole Chocolate Eclair Cake

$55.00

Whole Swiss Chocolate Chip Cake

$55.00

Whole Chocolate Cherry Cake

$55.00

Whole Pineapple Cake

$55.00

Whole Banana Pudding Cake

$55.00

Whole Cheesecake

$55.00

Pies

Key Lime Pie

$5.25

Coconut Cream

$5.25

Pecan Pie

$5.25

Boston Creme

$5.25

No Sugar Added Chocolate Pie

$5.25

Whole pie

$20.00

Pumpkin Pie

$5.25

Other

Baklava Bite

$1.25

Baklava

$3.25

Baklava Bites Box

$7.25

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Cookies

$3.00

Kourambiedes

$2.00

Kourambiedes Box

$8.00

Floyeres

$2.50

Floyeres Box

$11.50

Mix Box

$9.00

Baklava

$45.00

Dozen Cookies

$35.00

Peppermint York

$0.25

Brownie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2859 Reynolda Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106

Directions

Mama Zoe Michael’s image
Mama Zoe Michael’s image

