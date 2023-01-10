Mama Bird
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a wood fire grill restaurant, chicken & seasonal vegetables are our thing, we have other proteins and lots of vegetarian options. Wines, Beers on Tap & select Cocktails
Location
2141 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR 97210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Whole Bowl - Quimby - 1515 NW 23rd Ave.
No Reviews
1515 NW 23rd Ave. Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant