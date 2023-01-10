Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama Bird

2141 Northwest Raleigh Street

Portland, OR 97210

Chicken

Whole Bird

$35.00

2 Breasts, 2 Legs, 2 Wings, 4 sauces

Half Bird

$19.00

1 Breast, 1 Leg, 1 Wing, 2 sauces

Quarter Bird

$10.00

1/2 Breast. 1/2 Leg, 1/2 Wing, 1 sauce

Chicken Dinner for One

$21.00

1/4 Bird with choice of sweet potatoes (or) grilled potatoes, seasonal vegetable (or) grilled fruit, 1 sauce

Family Meals

Half Bird Family Meal

$69.00

½ Bird + 2 sauces, Grilled Sweet potatoes or Grilled potatoes, Large Seasonal Vegetable, MB Salad and Cookies or Brownies

Whole Bird Family Meal

$100.00

(For a family of 4+)Whole bird + 4 sauces, Cornbread or Polenta, Grilled Sweet potatoes or Grilled potatoes, Large Seasonal Vegetable, MB Salad and Cookies or Brownies

Sauces

AJi Verde

$1.50

Peruvian chili & cilantro emulsion

Chimichurri

$1.50

Parsley, Oregano, Vinegar, Garlic, Olive Oil, Chili Flake (Vegan)

Vadouvan Curry

$1.50

Aromatic French Influenced Curry Blend, Yogurt, Honey

Smoked Garlic Miso

$1.50

White Miso, Smoked Garlic, Yuzu, Mirin, Rice Vinegar (Vegan)

Pineappple Habanero Hot Sauce

$1.50

House Hot Sauce of Fermented Pineapples & Habaneros (Vegan)

Thai Sauce

$1.50

Limejuice, Fish Sauce, Thai Chilis, Garlic, Sugar, Thai Basil, Mint & Cilantro

Sides

Small Grilled Potatoes

$7.00

Thyme & Rosemary, Garlic Oil, Chives

Sharing Size Grilled Potatoes

$13.00

Small Sweet Potatoes

$8.00

Charred, Vadouvan Yogurt, Chives

Share Size Sweet Potatoes

$15.00

Small Camas Country Creamy Polenta

$8.00

Camas Country Red Flint Cornmeal, Bone Broth, Parmesan, Fontina, Thyme

Sharing Size Camas Country Creamy Polenta

$15.00

Grilled Oyster Mushrooms

$12.00

Sherry Vinegar, Sea Salt

MB Corn Bread

$12.00

Camas Country Red Flint Cornmeal, Whipped Honey Chili Butter, Sea Salt

Market Specials

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Grilled Lemon Calabrian Chili Oil, Confit Garlic Puree, Pecorino Romano, Breadcrumbs

Delicata Squash

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Squash, Butternut Squash Puree, Salsa Macha, Pepitas, Pomegranate Seeds

Poached Apple

$12.00Out of stock

Poached Baird Orchards Apples, Walnut Puree, Pickled Squash Slaw

Sharing Size Delicata Squash

$18.00Out of stock

Parsnips

$10.00

Salads

MB Salad

$15.00

Greens, Chicories, Radish, Cucumber, Seasonal Fruit, Herbs, Seeds, Charred Scallion Vinaigrette

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Parmesan, Lemon, House Caesar, Crostini

Grain Bowl

$15.00

Farro & Wheat Berries, Grilled Vegetables, Radish, Scallion Vin, Pistou, Lemon & Herbs

Sweets

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies (2ea)

$7.00

House Made

GF Miso Chocolate Brownies (2ea)

$8.00

Better Than a Regular Brownie! Contains Almond Flour

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Pelican Root Beer, Tillamook Vanilla Icecream

Seasonal Slice of Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Add a Scoop of Tillamoook Vanilla!

Non Alcoholics

Brew Doctor Kombucha

$5.00

C20 Coconut Water

$4.00

Fentimans

$3.00

Honest Tea

$4.00

Jones Soda

$5.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Oli Pop

$4.00

Orangina

$5.00

Reed's Ginger Beer (Extra)

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

7Up

$3.00

Proteins

Salmon

Pork Chop

$25.00

Bone Broth

Tall 8oz

$4.00Out of stock

Grande 16oz

$8.00Out of stock

Venti 32oz

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We are a wood fire grill restaurant, chicken & seasonal vegetables are our thing, we have other proteins and lots of vegetarian options. Wines, Beers on Tap & select Cocktails

2141 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland, OR 97210

