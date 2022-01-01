Mamacitas Fredericksburg 506 East Main Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Tortilla Soup Bowl
Chicken Enchiladas

Aperitivos

Chile con Queso

$9.99

A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo

Chile con Queso HALF

$7.99

A savory dip made from a blend of melted cheese, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with tostadas and pico de gallo

Queso Flameado

$11.99

Flaming cheese with seasoned chorizo sausage

Queso Chihuahua Flameado

$11.99

Flaming cheese with bacon and poblano chile pepper

Queso del Mar Flameado

$12.99

Flaming cheese with sautéed shrimp and ranchero sauce

Quesadillas

$13.99

Choice of seasoned ground beef, beef fajita, chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp, wrapped in crisp flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, green onions and tomatoes, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Nachos de Frijoles

$9.99

Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños on the side

Nachos de Frijoles HALF

$6.99

Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños on the side

Nachos de Carne

$12.99

Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned ground beef served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes

Nachos de Carne HALF

$9.99

Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and seasoned ground beef served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes

Nachos al Carbon

$13.99

Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes. Choice of charbroiled chicken or beef fajitas

Nachos al Carbon HALF

$10.99

Our nachos begin with crispy tostadas prepared fresh daily in our kitchen topped with refried beans and melted cheddar cheese and served with sliced jalapeños, guacamole and tomatoes. Choice of charbroiled chicken or beef fajitas

Tostadas y Salsa

$4.99

Sopa y Ensaladas

Sopa Y Ensalada

$14.99

Bowl of tortilla soup and small Chicken Caesar Salad with black olives, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh, crisp Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, black olives and croutons, topped with charbroiled chicken breast slices and our homemade Caesar dressing

Tortilla Soup Cup

$5.99

Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado

Tortilla Soup Bowl

$8.99

Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado

Tortilla Soup cup with meal

$5.99

Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado

Mamacita's Salad

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce topped with our chicken fajita, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced mushrooms, diced avocado, bell peppers and diced tomatoes—served in a fresh tortilla shell with choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$12.99

Seasoned taco meat, beef fajita or chicken fajita, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a taco shell, served with chile con queso in a fresh tortilla shell

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.99

Iceberg lettuce, shredded cabbage and spring mix, topped with our delicious chicken fajita, tomatoes, onion, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo and croutons with choice of dressing

Suave Salad

$13.99

A cool, light combination of crisp greens, oranges and chicken salad with walnuts, surrounded with fresh sliced tomatoes, sliced boiled egg and ripe avocado slices, served on a bed of red cabbage

Sopa y Taco

$11.99

Bowl of tortilla soup with one chicken fajita taco, served with pico de gallo, cheese and fresh guacamole

Chalupas

Frijoles (bean)

$8.99

Crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh guacamole. Served with choice of refried beans or a la charro beans and rice

Res (Beef)

$9.99

Crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh guacamole. Served with choice of refried beans or a la charro beans and rice

Pollo (Chicken)

$10.99

Crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, chicken fajita, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh guacamole. Served with choice of refried beans or a la charro beans and rice

Fajita (al corbon)

$11.99

Soft flour tortilla topped with beef fajita, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and fresh guacamole. Served with choice of refried beans or a la charro beans and rice

Especialidadas de la Casa

Carne Guisada

$12.99

Sautéed beef tips smothered in our special homemade gravy

Tacos al Carbon

$14.99

Two charbroiled beef or chicken fajita tacos, wrapped in flour tortillas and served with cheese and pico de gallo

Burritos

$11.99

Seasoned ground beef and beans, wrapped in flour tortillas, smothered with chili con carne and topped with melted cheese

Chimichanga

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, beans and cheese, wrapped in a large flour tortilla and deep-fried, topped with melted cheese, ranchero sauce, sour cream and guacamole

Flautas

$12.99

Two flautas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese, wrapped in choice of corn or flour tortillas and deep-fried, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Chile Relleno

$15.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and seasoned ground beef, deep- fried with our special batter, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and ranchero sauce

Tamales

$11.99

Four delicious handmade tamales, topped with chili con carne and melted cheese

Crispy Tacos

$12.99

Three seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken tacos in crispy shells with cheese, lettuce and tomato

Guisado Monterey

$14.99

Sautéed outside skirt steak or chicken breast, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and ranchero sauce

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Charbroiled chicken breast, topped with fresh sliced tomatoes and our special honey butter and lime juice sauce

Carnitas

$14.99

Our own recipe for preparing this traditional south-of-the-border dish. Crispy pork tenderloin, tender on the inside, served with avocado, tomatoes, onion, sour cream and tomatillo sauce

Pollo Verde

$13.99

One chicken breast sautéed in our garlic butter and white wine sauce and topped with onion, bell pepper and Monterey Jack cheese. One shredded chicken enchilada topped with our tomatillo verde sauce and sour cream

Shrimp Relleno

$19.99

Fajita Plates

Beef Fajitas

$17.99

Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

Our unique vegetarian plate featuring sautéed portabella mushrooms and tomatoes

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Eight jumbo shrimp, marinated and charbroiled

Beef Fajitas for two

$34.99

Top-quality outside skirt steak, marinated and charbroiled

Chicken Fajitas for two

$32.99

Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled to perfection

Veggie Fajitas for two

$28.99

Our unique vegetarian plate featuring sautéed portabella mushrooms and tomatoes

Shrimp Fajitas for two

$38.99

Eight jumbo shrimp, marinated and charbroiled

BF/Chkn for 1

$17.49

BF/Shrimp for 1

$18.99

BF/Chkn/Shrimp for 1

$18.99

ALL 4 for 1

$18.99

BF/Chkn for 2

$33.99

BF/Shrimp for 2

$36.99

BF/Chkn/Shrimp for 2

$36.99

ALL 4 for 2

$36.99

Chkn/Shrimp for 1

$18.99

Chkn/shrimp for 2

$36.99

Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$14.99

Seasoned ground beef, topped with choice of sauce

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

Shredded chicken with grilled onion, topped with choice of sauce

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.99

Sautéed shrimp enchiladas, topped with two jumbo shrimp and cilantro cream sauce, prepared with heavy cream, cilantro, cheese and spices

Spinach Enchiladas

$14.99

Sautéed spinach enchiladas, topped with cilantro cream sauce, prepared with heavy cream, cilantro, cheese and spices

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

Cheddar cheese enchiladas, topped with choice of sauce

De Los Vaqueros

Rib-Eye

$28.99

12 oz. Choice Angus rib-eye, charbroiled to perfection, served with sautéed portabella mushrooms, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries

New York Strip

$24.99

10 oz. Choice Angus New York strip, charbroiled to perfection, served with sautéed portabella mushrooms, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries

Chicken-Fried Steak

$16.99

Southern-style hand-battered chicken-fried steak, smothered in our savory gravy served with Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries

Combinaciones

Poquito de Todo

$16.99

Choice of a beef or cheese enchilada, tamale topped with chili con carne and melted cheese, and a crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Delicioso

$13.99

One of our delicious tacos al carbón and one beef flauta topped with guacamole and sour cream, served with cheese and pico de gallo

Combinación de Res

$13.99

One beef enchilada, topped with chili con carne and melted cheese, and a crispy beef taco with lettuce, tomato, cheese and one tostada topped with chile con queso

Combinación de Pollo

$13.99

One chicken enchilada, topped with Mamacita’s sauce and melted cheese, and a crispy chicken taco with lettuce, tomato, cheese and one tostada topped with chile con queso

Chalupa Combinación

$12.99

One bean chalupa (crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and guacamole) and one tostada topped with chile con queso

Vegetarian Combo

$12.99

One Mamacita’s cheese enchilada, one crispy bean taco with lettuce, tomato and cheese, and one tostada topped with chile con queso

Comida Del Mar

Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Eight jumbo hand-battered fried shrimp, served with our tartar and cocktail sauces, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries

Blackened Snapper

$21.99

Filet of Snapper prepared with our special combination of spices, then blackened, served with tequila lime sauce, Caesar salad and choice of baked potato or steak fries

Jalapeno Shrimp Brochette

$22.99

Eight bacon wrapped Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and charbroiled, served with grilled onion and bell peppers, rice and your choice of refried or a la charra beans

Pescado del Mar

$21.99

Filet of Snapper, charbroiled with our special honey butter and lime juice sauce, served with Caesar salad and choice of refried or a la charra beans, rice, fresh guacamole and tortillas

Pasion del Mar

$21.99

Blackened filet of Snapper, with our special combination of spices, and skewer of shrimp fajitas, served with tequila lime sauce, Caesar salad and sautéed portabella mushrooms

Tacos de Pescado

$14.99

Hand battered and fried tilapia filets wrapped in flour tortillas, served with tartar sauce, 1000 Island dressing, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh avocado and lime, rice and your choice of refried or charra beans

Hamburguesas

Hagi Burger

$11.99

The plate that started it all. One half pound fresh Choice Angus ground beef, charbroiled and topped with American cheese

Mamacita Burger

$12.99

One half pound fresh Choice Angus ground beef, charbroiled and topped with American cheese, bacon, grilled onion and fresh sliced avocado

Fried Chicken Breast Burger

$11.99

Chicken breast, battered and deep-fried, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sautéed mushrooms

Postres

Flan

$6.99

An exquisite egg custard, prepared in our kitchen and topped with rich and sweet caramel topping

Whole Flan

$32.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapillas

$4.99

Light Mexican pastry, deep-fried. Two per order

Ice Cream

$4.99

Premium Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry

Sherbert

$4.99

Orange or rainbow

Pralines

$3.99

Featured Dessert

$6.99

We've combined layers of chocolate, cherry, and pistachio batter atop a chocolate cookie crust, complete with maraschino cherries and whole pistachios.

NY Colossal

$7.99

HUGE New York Style plain cheesecake.

Cookies & Cream

$6.99

Oreo® Cookie bits swirled into our New York Cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust. Topped with cookie crumbles.

Dulce De Leche

$6.99

Melted caramel, Philadelphia® brand cream cheese, fresh lemon juice, vanilla, and whole whipping cream baked over a cinnamon brown sugar crust. Topped with another layer of caramel glaze.

Strawberry

$6.99

New York Cheesecake swirled with plump, flavorful strawberries in a delicious graham cracker crust.

Carrot Cake

$7.99

This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.

Tres Leches Cake

$7.99

This traditional Mexican favorite consists of moist white cake drenched in three varieties of milk.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.99

Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.

Turtle

$6.99

This sweet vanilla cheesecake is enhanced with rich caramel swirls, then topped with miniature chocolate chips and pecan pieces. Topped with a drizzle of caramel.

Tripple Chocolate

$6.99

For those craving a richer chocolate experience, we've taken chocolate batter and added cream cheese, Guittard chocolate and light sour cream to a chocolate cookie crust. Finished with a sweet chocolate marble topping.

Pumpkin

$7.99Out of stock

NY Colossal Whole

$58.99

HUGE New York Style plain cheesecake.

Cookies & Cream Whole

$53.99

Oreo® Cookie bits swirled into our New York Cheesecake, baked over a chocolate cookie crust. Topped with cookie crumbles.

Dulce De Leche Whole

$53.99

Melted caramel, Philadelphia® brand cream cheese, fresh lemon juice, vanilla, and whole whipping cream baked over a cinnamon brown sugar crust. Topped with another layer of caramel glaze.

Strawberry Whole

$53.99

New York Cheesecake swirled with plump, flavorful strawberries in a delicious graham cracker crust.

Carrot Cake Whole

$58.99

This moist, nutty treat is packed with fresh grated carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Frosted with a delicious cream cheese icing.

Tres Leches Cake Whole

$58.99

This traditional Mexican favorite consists of moist white cake drenched in three varieties of milk.

Chocolate Mousse Cake Whole

$58.99

Get lost in three irresistible layers of rich chocolate cake and fluffy mousse, all covered in chocolate butter cream icing. Dusted with chocolate crumbles and milk chocolate shavings.

Turtle Whole

$53.99

This sweet vanilla cheesecake is enhanced with rich caramel swirls, then topped with miniature chocolate chips and pecan pieces. Topped with a drizzle of caramel.

Triple Chocolate Whole

$53.99

For those craving a richer chocolate experience, we've taken chocolate batter and added cream cheese, Guittard chocolate and light sour cream to a chocolate cookie crust. Finished with a sweet chocolate marble topping.

Whole Pumpkin

$58.99Out of stock

SIDES & MORE

1/2 Doz Flour Torts

$3.99

BK POT

$5.99

BOWL CHILI

$6.99

BURG FRIES

$3.99

Chips To Go(Small)

$4.50

Doz Corn Torts

$5.99

Doz Flour Torts

$7.99

Dozen Tamales

$15.99

ENCH SAUCE

$1.99

PORTABELLAS

$4.99

S/O BEANS

$2.99

S/O CCQ

$2.99

S/O CHEESE

$1.99

S/O CHILI

$1.99

S/O ENCH SAUCE

$1.50

S/O GUAC

$3.99

S/O JAPS

$1.50

S/O ONION

$1.50

S/O PICO

$2.99

S/O RICE

$2.99

S/O SOUR

$1.99

S/O TOMATOS

$1.50

SLICE AVOCADO

$2.99

W/ R&B

$5.99

Chips To Go(Large)

$4.99

Red Sauce (8 oz.)

$2.99

Green Sauce (8 oz.)

$3.99

Mamatomic (8 oz.)

$3.99

Guacamole (8oz)

$8.99

Chile con Queso (8oz)

$7.99

Chili con Carne (8oz)

$7.99

Pico (8oz)

$4.99

Rice (8oz)

$2.99

Beans (8oz)

$3.99

Red Sauce (16 oz.)

$5.99

Green Sauce (16 oz.)

$7.99

Mamatomic (16 oz)

$7.99

Pico de Gallo (16 oz.)

$9.99

Guacamole (16 oz.)

$16.99

Rice (16 oz.)

$5.99

Beans (16 oz.)

$6.99

Chili con Carne (16 oz.)

$11.99

Chile con Queso (16 oz.)

$11.99

Red Sauce (QRT)

$11.99

Green Sauce (QRT)

$13.99

Mamatomic (QRT)

$13.99

Guacamole (QRT)

$29.99

Chile con Queso (QRT)

$21.99

Chili con Carne (QRT)

$21.99

Pico (QRT)

$19.99

Rice (QRT)

$10.99

Beans (QRT)

$11.99

Red Sauce (GAL)

$28.99

Green Sauce (GAL)

$38.99

Mamatomic (GAL)

$38.99

Guacamole (GAL)

$89.99

Chile con Queso (GAL)

$65.99

Chili con Carne(GAL)

$69.99

Pico (GAL)

$69.99

Rice (GAL)

$25.99

Beans (GAL)

$27.99

SWEET TEA (GAL)

$9.99

TEA (GAL)

$8.99

LEMONADE (GAL)

$10.99

Comida (food)

Uno

$6.29

Chalupa (Bean & Cheese) with lettuce and tomatoes

Dos

$6.29

Cheese Enchilada - with chili con carne & melted cheese

Cuatro

$6.29

Crispy Beef Taco - with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Cinco

$6.29

Cheeseburger - 1/4 lb. with pickles

Siete

$6.29

Burrito (Beef & Bean) with chili con carne & melted cheese

Ocho

$6.29

Fajita Taco (Beef or Chicken)

Nueve

$6.29

Grilled Cheese Sandwich - with pickles

Diez

$6.29

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

Once

$6.29

Six Fried Chicken Nuggets

Doce

$6.29

Quesadilla - seasoned ground beef wrapped in flour tortilla filled with two kinds of cheese and sour cream

Trece

$6.29

Pepperoni Pizza

Bebidas (drinks)

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.79

Pineapple Juice

$2.79

Grapefruit Juice

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$2.79

Virgin Margaritas

$3.69

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.69

Lemonade

$2.25

Soft Drinks

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$3.69

Roy Rogers

$3.69

Pastres (desserts)

Ice Cream (One scoop)

$2.50

Sherbert (one scoop)

$2.50

Sopapillas (one per order)

$2.99

OTHER BEVERAGES

Soft Drink

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Water

Small Drink

$1.99

Can Coke

$2.79

Can Diet Coke

$2.79

Can Diet DP

$2.79

Roy Rogers

$3.69

Shirley Temple

$3.69

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Mex Coke

$3.79

Gatorade

$3.79

Jarritos

$3.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Red Bull

$4.29

Virgin Margarita

$4.29

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.29

Topo Chico

$3.79

HALF N HALF TEA

$2.99

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.29

Coffee Bar

Tazo® Chai Tall

$3.99

Hot Chocolate Tall

$3.99

Tazo Hot Tea Tall

$2.99

Tazo® Chai Grande

$4.99

Hot Chocolate Grande

$4.99

Tazo Hot Tea Grande

$3.99

Small Coffee

$2.99

Large Coffee

$3.99

Espresso Solo

$3.29

Espresso Dopio

$4.29

Caffe Latte Grande

$4.99

Cappuccino Grande

$5.29

Caramel Macchiato Grande

$5.29

Caffe Mocha Grande

$4.99

White Chocolate Mocha Grande

$5.29

Caffe Americano Grande

$4.29

Caffe Latte Tall

$3.99

Cappuccino Tall

$4.29

Caramel Macchiato Tall

$4.29

Caffe Mocha Tall

$3.99

White Chocolate Mocha Tall

$4.29

Caffe Americano Tall

$3.29

Iced Caffe Latte Grande

$4.99

Iced Caramel Macchiato Grande

$5.29

Iced Caffe Mocha Grande

$4.99

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Grande

$5.29

Iced Caffe Americano Grande

$4.29

Iced Tazo® Chai Grande

$4.99

Crimis (Cream Ice Latte) Grande

$5.29

Iced Caffe Latte Tall

$3.99

Iced Caramel Macchiato Tall

$4.29

Iced Caffe Mocha Tall

$3.99

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Tall

$4.29

Iced Caffe Americano Tall

$3.29

Iced Tazo® Chai Tall

$3.99

MARG/MORE

Mama Margarita

$10.20

Gold Margarita

$11.40

Primo Top Shelf

$14.40

El Patron Marg

$14.40

Mangonada Marg

$12.60

Chamoy Marg

$12.60

FRUIT MARG

$11.40

FRUIT GOLD

$12.60

Fruit Top Shelf

$14.40

MamaRita

$13.20

SANGRIA SWIRL

$10.80

Dos XX Rita

$15.60

Top Shelf

$14.40

Jalapeño Marg

$13.20

PINA COL

$11.40

FRUIT PIN COL

$11.40

FRUIT DAQ

$10.80

Mex Mamatini

$12.00

Tres Leches Tini

$12.60

Mama Fashion

$12.00

Mama Paloma

$10.80

Skinny Marg

$10.80

SM MARG

$8.40

SM MARG GOLD

$9.60

Ranch Water

$10.80

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.80

Blue Moon

$6.00

BUD

$4.80

BUD LT

$4.80

CARTA

$6.00

COORS

$4.80

COORS LT

$4.80

CORONA

$6.00

CORONA Light

$6.00

HEINIKEN

$6.00

Lone Star

$4.80

Lone Star Light

$4.80

Mic Ultra

$4.80

MILLER LT

$4.80

MODEL ESP

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

NEW CASTLE

$6.00

O'DOULS

$4.80

PACIFICO

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

SOL

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

TECATE

$6.00

Tecate Lt

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

White Claw

$4.80

XX DARK

$6.00

XX LAGER

$6.00

Laganitas

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

Gallery
Mamacitas Fredericksburg image
Mamacitas Fredericksburg image

