Mamacita's Tacos 2450 Broad Avenue

2450 Broad Avenue

Cockeysville, MD 21093

BURRITOS

12” flour tortilla, rice, beans, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, & a side of tortilla chips w/ salsa

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Southwest spiced shrimp

BURRITO BOWLS

rice, beans, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo & your choice of protein

Avocado Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Flank Steak Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

ENTRÉES

Chili Lime Shrimp

$24.00

( 8 ) chili lime seared jumbo shrimp served with pico de gallo & black beans & rice

Steak Chimichurri

$25.00

Marinated flank steak cooked medium topped with chimichurri & served with black beans & rice

Chipotle Chicken & Shrimp

$25.00

chili-seared chicken & shrimp, chipotle butter sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar jalapeno mashed potatoes

WINGS

served with blue cheese & celery
10 Boneless Wings

$12.00

10 breaded boneless chicken bites

Traditional Wings

$15.00

1lb wingettes

BURGERS & SUBS

CheeseSteak Sub

$16.00

Chopped Sirloin, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed Onion

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

Blackened Chicken, American Cheese, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Chipotle Mayo

Mama's Burger

$14.00

1/2lb chargrilled Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche

Southwest Burger

$17.00

Southwest spiced 1/2lb chargrilled Angus beef burger, jalapeno bacon, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, tortilla strips, toasted brioche

ENSALADAS

Steak Fajita Salad

$19.00

Marinated flank steak, romaine, rice, black beans, sautéed onions & peppers, pico de gallo, salsa verde

Southwest Caesar

$17.00

Chili-seared chicken, romaine, corn, diced tomato, black beans, cilantro, tortilla strips, southwest Caesar dressing

Caesar

$13.00

chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with garlic herb croutons & parmesan cheese

Garden

$11.00

field greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion

BEBIDAS

Can Pepsi

$2.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Can Sierra Mist

$2.50

Can Ginger Ale

$2.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.50

32 oz Lemonade

$4.00

16 oz Lemonade

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Crush Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

EN EL LADO

Black Bean Chili

$6.00

seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, black beans, peppers, onions

Basket French Fries

$6.00

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

with chipotle mayo

Basket Sweet Fries

$7.00
Basket Tortilla Chips

$3.50

with a side of Salsa

Grilled Street Corn (1)

$5.00

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50
Side Guacamole (4oz)

$5.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Pico

$0.75

Side Queso (4oz)

$6.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Veggie du Jour

$5.00

Side White Rice

$3.50

* Silverware *

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
American Style Mexican Cuisines. You gotta try our Street Corn

2450 Broad Avenue, Cockeysville, MD 21093

