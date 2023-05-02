Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama D's Chicken & Waffles

3915 Ramsey St. Suite 107

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Combos

#1. Jumbo Chicken(3) Combo

$16.99

#2. Chicken Wing(3) Combo

$13.99Out of stock

#3. Party Wing Combo (5)

$15.99

#4. Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Combo

$16.99

#5. Burger Combo

$16.99

Waffles

Waffle

$6.99

Half Waffle

$3.50

Chicken

Boneless Breaded Thighs (2)

$6.99Out of stock

Jumbo Wings (3)

$9.99

Party Wings (5)

$8.99

Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

$9.99+

Chicken Wings (3)

$7.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

2 Party Wings

$2.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.99

Waffle Burger

$13.99

Mama's Sides

Small Fries

$3.99

Large Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$5.99

Golden fried and served with marinara sauce

Misty's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Seasoned Rice With Turkey Sausage

$5.99

Collard Greens With Turkey Sausage

$5.99

Macaroni Salad with Chicken

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$2.99

Misty's Mac & Cheese Half Portion

$3.49

Collards with turkey sausage (Half)

$2.99

Seasoned Rice with Turkey (Half Portion)

$2.99

Half Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Yams

$5.99

Shrimp Grits

$14.99Out of stock

Corn Bread

$3.50

Half Yams

$2.99Out of stock

Cake Slices

Red Velvet CakeSlice

$3.50Out of stock

Pineapple Surprise cake slice

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Cake Slice

$3.50Out of stock

Bottle Drinks (20 fl oz)

Pepsi (20 fl oz)

Pepsi (20 fl oz)

$2.49

diet Pepsi (20 fl oz)

$2.49

Pepsi 0 Sugar (20 fl oz)

$2.49
Pepsi Wild Cherry (20 fl oz)

Pepsi Wild Cherry (20 fl oz)

$2.49

Sunkist Orange (20 fl oz)

$2.49

Sunkist Watermelon Lemonade (20 fl oz)

$2.49

Mountain Dew (20 fl oz)

$2.49

Mountain Dew Major Melon (20 fl oz)

$2.49

Mountain Dew Voltage (20 fl oz)

$2.49
Nature's Twist: Orangeade sugar free (20 fl oz)

Nature's Twist: Orangeade sugar free (20 fl oz)

$2.49

Starry (20 fl oz)

$2.49

Deh Island Drinks

Tropical Rhythms Reggae Medley

$3.00

Tropical Rhythms Mango Carrot

$3.00

Jamaican Cream Soda

$3.00

Jamaican Pineapple

$3.00

Jamaican Orange

$3.00

Jamaican Kola

$3.00

Champagne Soda

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Party wing Combo

$7.99

Kids Whole wing Combo

$7.99

Kids Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Combo

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy Chicken, waffles, burgers and even Island cuisine. We welcome everyone to come and join us!

3915 Ramsey St. Suite 107, Fayetteville, NC 28311

