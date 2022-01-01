Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mamajuana Cafe of Huntington NY

555 E. JERICHO TURNPIKE

SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NY 11746

Appetizers

Arepas

$12.00

Calamari Fritos

$16.00

Ceviche de Camarones

$16.00

Chicharrones de Pollo

$13.00

Empanadas Trio

$12.00

FIRE TABLE

Guacamole

$14.00

Mofonguito Trio

$12.00

Picadera Taina

$34.00

Pulpo a la Parilla

$22.00

Taco Tres

$12.00

Chicharrones de Cerdo

$10.00

Brunch

Brunch Adult

$39.95

Brunch Child

$15.95

Brunch Under 21yrs

$21.95

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Coconut Flan

$9.00

Cuatro Leches

$9.00

Dessert Platter

$24.00

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$9.00

Guava Empanadas w/ Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

$9.00

Entrees

BocaChica Red Snapper

$28.00

Camarones

$26.00

Chuleta Frita

$26.00

Churrasco Frites

$36.00

FIRE TABLE

Linguini

$16.00

Mama Burger

$20.00

Mama-Fongo

$17.00

Mamafongo Plain

$17.00

Paella

$42.00

Pargo Rojo

$28.00

Pollo a la Cubana

$24.00

Puerquito

$30.00

Salmona la Parilla

$26.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Chicharroncitos De Pollo

$10.00

Latin Sushi Rolls

Sushi Madurito

$13.00

El Volcanito

$15.00

El Mexicano

$14.00

El Fuerte Sushi

$15.00

Prix Fixe

$64.95 Prix Fix

$64.95

$50.95 Prix Fix

$50.95

Kids Prix Fix

$19.95

$49.95 Prívate Buffet

$49.95

Room Fee

$350.00

$39.95 App Prix Fix

$39.95

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Chofan Rice

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Maduros

$6.00

Mariquita Chips

$4.00

Moro

$6.00

Red Beans

$3.00

Rice & Black Beans

$6.00

Rice & Red Beans

$6.00

Shrimp

$12.00

Tostones

$6.00

White Rice

$3.00

Yucca Mash

$6.00

Yuca Fries

$6.00

Avocado Side

$6.00

Pineapple Coconut Rice

$8.00

Queso Frito

$6.00

Grilled Checken side

$6.00

Soups & Salads

Avocado salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

French Onion soup (Special)

$9.00

Sancocho

$20.00

CHAMPAGNE

Korbel Rose Btl

$29.00

Moet Nectar Rose BTL

$179.00

Juve & Camps Cava

$38.00

Juve & Camps Glass

$10.00

House Brut Glass

$8.00

Moet Ice BTL

$179.00

N/A BEV

Acqua Panna 1000ml

$8.00

Acqua Panna 750ml

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Clamato

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Glass of Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Mexican Coffee

$8.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling 11.5oz

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

San Pelegrino 750 ml

$6.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino 1000ml

$8.00Out of stock

Saratoga

$8.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Juice

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

Topo Chico

$8.00

Virgen Mojito

$6.00

Virgen Piña Colada

$10.00

Morir Soñando

$8.00

Tamarindo Juice

$4.00

VOSS WATER

$8.00

FIJI 1Ltr

$8.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Baileys Coquito

$14.00

Bayahibe Rose

$15.00

Bourbon Spice

$16.00

Dominican Mule

$14.00

Elegant Lady

$14.00

Henny Taino

$14.00

Jack Punch

$14.00

Melonjito

$24.00

Melonjito REFILL

$18.00

Piña Chula

$15.00

Piña Chula Refill

$18.00

The Turnpike

$16.00

Tropicalisimo

$14.00

Guava-migos Margarita

$18.00

Dominicanita

$18.00

Gingerbread Martini

$16.00

La Abuelita

$16.00

HOOKAH

Mint Hookah

$40.00

Blueberry Hookah

$40.00

Blueberry/Mint Hookah

$40.00

Mint Refill

$20.00

Blueberry Refill

$20.00

Blueberry/Mint Refill

$20.00

Love 66 Hookah

$40.00

Love 66 Refill

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Mamajuana Café of Huntington brings architecture from the colonial city of the Dominican Republic. Our mouth-watering and brilliantly innovative Latino cuisine, combines time-honored traditional recipes with delicious new twists. Our chef creates all sauces from scratch and from Dominican Republic to Colombia, our dishes exemplify the authentic flavors of the Caribbean Hispanic and South American culinary tradition. Try one of our delicious LATINO INFUSED SUSHI ROLLS and we are particularly renowned for our sumptuous famous SUNDAY PURA VIDA BRUNCH PARTY. A highly creative, cocktail menu and a superb wine list and personalized prideful service, cap off the whole experience.

Location

555 E. JERICHO TURNPIKE, SOUTH HUNTINGTON, NY 11746

Directions

