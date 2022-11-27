Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mamaka Bowls Norman 119 W. Boyd St.

119 W. Boyd St.

Norman, OK 73069

Bowls

Babe

Babe

$9.00+

Blend: blueberries, almond butter, dates, maca, salt, almond milk, vanilla. Topped: homemade granola, blueberries, cacao nibs, coconut shreds

Bark Bowl

$3.50
Bean

Bean

$9.00+

Blend: coffee, peanut butter, agave, cacao nibs, banana, almond milk. Topped: homemade granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs

Bro

Bro

$9.00+

Blend: peanut butter, protein powder, banana, almond milk. Topped: Homeade granola, strawberries, banana, peanut butter

Chai

Chai

$9.00+

Blend: Chai, banana, cacao nibs, dates, cinnamon, maca, almond milk, coconut milk Topped: homemade granola, banana, cacao nibs, coconut shreds

Espressyo' Self

Espressyo' Self

$9.00+

Blend: espresso, banana, dates, coconut milk Topped: homemade granola, banana, cacao nibs, coconut shreds

Hangover Cure

Hangover Cure

$9.00+

Blend: coconut water, blueberries, banana, spinach, ginger, almond butter. Topped: homemade granola, strawberries, blueberries

Koko

Koko

$9.00+

Blend: cacao powder, vanilla, coconut sugar, chocolate almond milk, banana Topped: homemade granola, cacao nibs, banana

Larry

Larry

$9.00+

Blend: coconut water, pineapple, mango, salt, fresh lime Topped: homemade granola, cucumber, tajin, chamoy

Mac

Mac

$9.00+

Blend: strawberry, mango, pineapple, orange juice Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, pineapple

Mamaka

Mamaka

$9.00+

Blend: strawberry, mango, blueberry, banana, acai, almond milk Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry

Maui Sunrise

Maui Sunrise

$9.00+

Blend: strawberry, mango, banana, pineapple juice Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, mango

Ohana

Ohana

$9.00+

Blend: strawberry, banana, vanilla, agave, coconut milk Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, coconut shreds

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$9.00+

Blend: orange juice, pineapple, coconut milk, ginger Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, coconut shreds

Pipeline

Pipeline

$9.00+

Blend: peanut butter, strawberry, banana, acai, chocolate almond milk Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$9.00+

blend: pumpkin, pumpkin spice, maca, almond milk, maple syrup, coconut sugar, banana topped: homemade granola, banana, cacao nibs, cinnamon

Pura Vida

Pura Vida

$9.00+

Blend: mango, banana, spinach, almond milk, maca powder Topped: homemade granola, banana, mango

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$9.00+

Blend: almond butter, banana, dates, cinnamon, coconut sugar, salt, almond milk Topped: homemade granola, banana, cinnamon

Tropical

Tropical

$9.00+

Blend: pineapple, banana, coconut water, spirulina, Topped: homemade granola, pineapple, banana, coconut shreds

Smoothies

Babe

Babe

$6.50

Blend: almond butter, dates, blueberries, almond milk, maca, vanilla, salt.

Bean

Bean

$6.50

Blend: coffee, almond milk, peanut butter, cacao nibs, agave, banana.

Bro

Bro

$6.50

Blend: banana, peanut butter, protein powder, almond milk.

Espressyo' Self

Espressyo' Self

$6.50

Blend: banana, espresso, coconut milk, dates.

Hangover Cure

Hangover Cure

$6.50

Blend: coconut water, blueberries, spinach, ginger, almond butter.

Koko

Koko

$6.50

Blend: chocolate almond milk, banana, cacao powder, dash of coconut sugar, vanilla.

Larry

Larry

$6.50

Blend: coconut water, pineapple, mango, salt, fresh lime, chamoy drizzle & tajin on top

Mac

Mac

$6.50

Blend: strawberry, pineapple, mango, orange juice.

Mamaka

Mamaka

$6.50

Blend: acai, strawberry, banana, mango, blueberry, almond milk.

Maui Sunrise

Maui Sunrise

$6.50

Blend: pineapple juice, mango, strawberry, banana.

Ohana

Ohana

$6.50

Blend: strawberry, banana, coconut milk, agave, vanilla.

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$6.50

Blend: orange juice, pineapple, ginger, coconut milk.

Pipeline

Pipeline

$6.50

Blend: strawberry, banana, chocolate almond milk, acai, peanut butter.

Pura Vida

Pura Vida

$6.50

Blend: mango, banana, almond milk, maca, spinach, banana.

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$6.50

Blend: banana, dates, cinnamon, almond butter, dash of coconut sugar, salt.

Sunshine

$6.50

Blend: orange, mango, peach, banana

Tropical

Tropical

$6.50

Blend: pineapple, banana, coconut water, vanilla, spirulina.

Chai

$6.50

Blend: Chai, banana, cacao nibs, dates, cinnamon, maca, almond milk, coconut milk

Coffee

Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50
Gnarly

Gnarly

$5.00

Honey, cinnamon, vanilla, espresso, milk & a coconut sugar dustin

Coconut Coffee (Drip)

Coconut Coffee (Drip)

$2.75+

Medium roast coffee with real coconut infused

Chai

Chai

$4.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Chocolate, black salt, espresso

Matcha

$5.00

Sunny Side

Beanie

$20.00

Chill Out Crop Hoodie

$33.00
Corduroy Shorts

Corduroy Shorts

$38.00

Fort Worth Tote Bag

$15.00

Hula Doug

$25.00

Keychain

$5.00

Party Time

$25.00

Runner Doug

$25.00

Skate Doug

$25.00
Socks

Socks

$13.00
Summer Camp Canoe Shirt

Summer Camp Canoe Shirt

$25.00
Summer Camp Sunshine Shirt

Summer Camp Sunshine Shirt

$25.00
Sunny Side Lake Shirt

Sunny Side Lake Shirt

$25.00
Sweat Shorts

Sweat Shorts

$38.00

Drinks

Poppi

$3.50

Mayawell

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Health Ade

$3.50

Liquid Death

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Extras

Granola Bag

Granola Bag

$7.00
Coffee Bag

Coffee Bag

$13.95

Curbside

Hi! Please call 979-810-8130 when you arrive and let us know where you are parked and we will bring your order out to you! Thanks!!
SUV

SUV

Truck

Truck

Sedan

Sedan

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Mamaka!

Location

119 W. Boyd St., Norman, OK 73069

Directions

