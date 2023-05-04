  • Home
Mamaka Bowls - Yale Street - Houston 733 Yale Street

No reviews yet

733 Yale Street

Houston, TX 77007

Bowls

Babe

Babe

$9.00+

Blend: blueberries, almond butter, dates, maca, salt, almond milk, vanilla. Topped: homemade granola, blueberries, cacao nibs, coconut shreds

Bark Bowl

$3.50
Bean

Bean

$9.00+

Blend: coffee, peanut butter, agave, cacao nibs, banana, almond milk. Topped: homemade granola, blueberries, banana, cacao nibs

Bro

Bro

$9.00+

Blend: peanut butter, protein powder, banana, almond milk. Topped: Homeade granola, strawberries, banana, peanut butter

Espressyo' Self

Espressyo' Self

$9.00+

Blend: espresso, banana, dates, coconut milk Topped: homemade granola, banana, cacao nibs, coconut shreds

Hangover Cure

Hangover Cure

$9.00+

Blend: coconut water, blueberries, banana, spinach, ginger, almond butter. Topped: homemade granola, strawberries, blueberries

Koko

Koko

$9.00+

Blend: cacao powder, vanilla, coconut sugar, chocolate almond milk, banana Topped: homemade granola, cacao nibs, banana

Larry

Larry

$9.00+

Blend: coconut water, pineapple, mango, salt, fresh lime Topped: homemade granola, cucumber, tajin, chamoy

Mac

Mac

$9.00+

Blend: strawberry, mango, pineapple, orange juice Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, pineapple

Mamaka

Mamaka

$9.00+

Blend: strawberry, mango, blueberry, banana, acai, almond milk Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry

Maui Sunrise

Maui Sunrise

$9.00+

Blend: strawberry, mango, banana, pineapple juice Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, mango

Ohana

Ohana

$9.00+

Blend: strawberry, banana, vanilla, agave, coconut milk Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, coconut shreds

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$9.00+

Blend: orange juice, pineapple, coconut milk, ginger Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, coconut shreds

Peach Bowl

Peach Bowl

$9.00+

Blend: peaches, almond butter, mango, banana, honey, cinnamon, almond milk Topped: homemade granola, banana, blueberries, coconut shreds, cinnamon

Pipeline

Pipeline

$9.00+

Blend: peanut butter, strawberry, banana, acai, chocolate almond milk Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, cacao nibs

Pura Vida

Pura Vida

$9.00+

Blend: mango, banana, spinach, almond milk, maca powder Topped: homemade granola, banana, mango

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$9.00+

Blend: almond butter, banana, dates, cinnamon, coconut sugar, salt, almond milk Topped: homemade granola, banana, cinnamon

Tropical

Tropical

$9.00+

Blend: pineapple, banana, coconut water, spirulina, Topped: homemade granola, pineapple, banana, coconut shreds

Smoothies

Babe

Babe

$6.50

Blend: almond butter, dates, blueberries, almond milk, maca, vanilla, salt.

Bean

Bean

$6.50

Blend: coffee, almond milk, peanut butter, cacao nibs, agave, banana.

Bro

Bro

$6.50

Blend: banana, peanut butter, protein powder, almond milk.

Espressyo' Self

Espressyo' Self

$6.50

Blend: banana, espresso, coconut milk, dates.

Hangover Cure

Hangover Cure

$6.50

Blend: coconut water, blueberries, spinach, ginger, almond butter.

Koko

Koko

$6.50

Blend: chocolate almond milk, banana, cacao powder, dash of coconut sugar, vanilla.

Larry

Larry

$6.50

Blend: coconut water, pineapple, mango, salt, fresh lime, chamoy drizzle & tajin on top

Mac

Mac

$6.50

Blend: strawberry, pineapple, mango, orange juice.

Mamaka

Mamaka

$6.50

Blend: acai, strawberry, banana, mango, blueberry, almond milk.

Maui Sunrise

Maui Sunrise

$6.50

Blend: pineapple juice, mango, strawberry, banana.

Ohana

Ohana

$6.50

Blend: strawberry, banana, coconut milk, agave, vanilla.

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$6.50

Blend: orange juice, pineapple, ginger, coconut milk.

Pipeline

Pipeline

$6.50

Blend: strawberry, banana, chocolate almond milk, acai, peanut butter.

Pura Vida

Pura Vida

$6.50

Blend: mango, banana, almond milk, maca, spinach, banana.

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$6.50

Blend: banana, dates, cinnamon, almond butter, dash of coconut sugar, salt.

Tropical

Tropical

$6.50

Blend: pineapple, banana, coconut water, vanilla, spirulina.

Peach

$6.50

Coffee

Latte

Latte

$4.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50
Gnarly

Gnarly

$5.00+

Honey, cinnamon, vanilla, espresso, milk & a coconut sugar dustin

Coconut Coffee (Drip)

Coconut Coffee (Drip)

$3.00+

Medium roast coffee with real coconut infused

Chai

Chai

$4.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Chocolate, black salt, espresso

Matcha

$4.50+

Espresso Shot

$3.50

Sunny Side

Brown Hoodie

$60.00
Corduroy Shorts

Corduroy Shorts

$38.00

Keychain

$5.00

Navy Crewneck

$45.00

Pink Hoodie

$60.00
Socks

Socks

$12.00
Summer Camp Canoe Shirt (blue)

Summer Camp Canoe Shirt (blue)

$20.00
Summer Camp Sunshine Shirt (white)

Summer Camp Sunshine Shirt (white)

$20.00
Sweat Shorts

Sweat Shorts

$38.00

Sticker Pack

$10.00

Long Game Tee

$36.00

Smile More, Frown Less

$34.00

Drinks

Poppi

$3.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Olipop

$4.00

Extras

Granola Bag

Granola Bag

$7.00
Coffee Bag

Coffee Bag

$13.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

733 Yale Street, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

