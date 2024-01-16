- Home
- /
- Palm Coast
- /
- Mamaling Asian Street Food
Mamaling Asian Street Food
1280 Palm Coast Pkwy SW
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Small Plates
- Roasted Bacon Sprouts
Honey miso glaze, sesame, goji berries & bacon$10.95
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Honey miso glaze, sesame & goji berries$8.95
- Szechuan Mini Chicken Tacos
Crispy wonton shell with chicken chili$9.95
- Pan Seared Pork Dumplings
Leeks, savory cabbage & chili soy sauce$8.95
- Pork & Savory Cabbage Egg Rolls
With chili duck sauce$6.95
- Wok Charred Edamame
Toasted garlic & sweet soy$7.95
- Fire Cracker Shrimp
Green onion, sesame & bang bang sauce$11.95
- Crispy Pork Wontons
Green onion with chili duck sauce$8.95
- Crispy Krab Rangoon
Green onion with chili duck sauce$9.95
- Kimchi
Nappa Cabbage, gochu peppers & garlic$6.95
- Steam Buns -Chicken
Pickled cucumber in soft bun$8.95
- Steam Buns -Pork
Pickled cucumber in soft bun$8.95
- Steam Buns -Shrimp
Pickled cucumber in soft bun$8.95
- Steam Buns -Tofu
Pickled cucumber in soft buns$7.95
- Sticky Ribs
St. Louis pork ribs with sweet chili glaze$13.98
- Miso Wonton Soup
Miso mushroom broth, steamed wontons and green onion$6.95
Large Plates
- Aromatic Clay Pot Pork
Adobo pork, egg, green beans and black pepper caramel$17.95
- Green Curry - Chicken
Fresh chili, garlic flavor. Chicken, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$16.95
- Green Curry - Shrimp
Fresh chili, garlic flavor. Shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$17.95
- Green Curry - Tofu (V)
Fresh chili, garlic flavor. Tofu, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$15.95
- Honey Orange - Chicken
Crispy chicken tenderloin, sesame & green onion$15.95
- Honey Orange - Tofu (V)
Crispy tofu, sesame & green onions$14.95
- Kung Pao - Chicken
Chicken, seasonal vegetables and roasted peanuts$17.95
- Kung Pao - Shrimp
Shrimp, seasonal vegetables and roasted peanuts$18.95
- Kung Pao - Tofu (V)
Tofu, seasonal vegetables and roasted peanuts$16.95
- Lemongrass Coconut Curry - Chicken
Chicken, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$16.95
- Lemongrass Coconut Curry - Shrimp
Shrimp, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$17.95
- Lemongrass Coconut Curry - Tofu (V)
Tofu, broccoli, bell peppers & green beans$15.95
- Sweet Chili Basil Fish
Barramundi sea bass fillet, sweet chili sauce, topped with fried basil$21.95
Rice & Noodles
- Drunken Samurai Udon Noodle
Shrimp, calamari, chicken, basil, sesame peanut chili paste, peppers and celery$18.95
- Mamalings Fried Rice - Scramble Egg
Applewood bacon, Chinese sausage, shrimp, chicken and scramble egg$15.95
- Mamalings Fried Rice - Sunnyside Egg
Applewood bacon, Chinese sausage, shrimp, chicken and sunny side egg$15.95
- Pad Thai - Chicken
Chicken, rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, roasted peanut and crispy shallot$16.95
- Pad Thai - Shrimp
Shrimp, rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, roasted peanut and crispy shallot$18.95
- Pad Thai - Tofu (V)
Tofu, rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, roasted peanut and crispy shallot$15.95
- Pho - Beef Brisket
Beef brisket, broth, rice noodle, onion, cilantro and basil$14.95
- Pho - Chicken
Chicken, broth, rice noodle, onion, cilantro and basil$13.95
- Pho - Shrimp
Shrimp, broth, rice noodle, onion, cilantro and basil$18.95
- Roast Pork Ramen
Mushroom miso broth, egg, shiitake, kimchi, scallion, fishcake and seaweed$15.95
- Zen Ramen (V)
Mushroom miso broth, tofu, shiitake, kimchi, scallion & seaweed$13.95
Specials
- Massaman Curry -Chcken
A sweet and savory peanut curry base with juicy chicken tenderloin, potatoes, onion and sweet cherry tomatoes$16.95
- Garlic Pepper Shrimp
Eight pieces of lightly fried jumbo shrimp seasoned with black pepper, fresh garlic plated with white & green onions, bell peppers and served on top of a plate of spinach$21.95
- Half Roast Duck
Juicy and tender duck served on a bed of spinach with cherry tomato garnish & homemade duck sauce$25.95
- Seafood Green Curry
A fresh chili and garlic curry base with calamari, scallops, shrimp, mussels, broccoli, red & yellow bell peppers and green beans$18.95
- Shaken Beef
Tender and juicy cubed beef served on a bed of spinach with caramelized onion and sweet cherry tomatoes$20.95
- Tom Yum Soup
A blend of shrimp, calamari, scallops and sweet cherry tomatoes in a flavorful and spicy broth$9.95
Sides
Drinks
Beer
- Asahi Super Dry$5.50
- Beck's Non-Alcoholic$3.50
- Blue Moon$4.75
- Funky Buddha Chant IPA
Channeling notes of peach, mango, and citrus from the addition of Mosaic hops$5.50
- Funky Buddha Floridian
A refreshing wheat body is followed by bright notes of tropical fruit and spice that shine like the Florida sun.$5.50
- Grolsch Lager$5.75
- Kirin Ichiban First Press$5.50
- Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Sapporo$9.95
- Stella Artois$5.50
- Tsingtao$5.50
Boba Tea
Red Wine
Sake
Soda / Water
Tea
White Wine
- Albertoni Chardonnay (House)$7.00
- Stingray Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Marlboro, New Zeland Passion fruit, white peach & lemon zest notes$9.00
- Tre Chardonnay
Margan Hill, CA Tangy citrus & green apple$9.00
- Villa Loren Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Cork Fee$10.00
- Red Sangria Bottle$24.00
- Extraction Pinot Noir Bottle$32.00
- Villa Marin Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$32.00
- Villa Loren Merlot Bottle$32.00
- House Cabernet Bottle$21.00
- White Sangria Bottle$24.00
- Tre Chardonnay Bottle$32.00
- Villa Loren Pinot Grigio Bottle$32.00
- Stingray Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$32.00
- House Chardonnay Bottle$21.00
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1280 Palm Coast Pkwy SW, Palm Coast, FL 32137