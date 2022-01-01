  • Home
  • /
  • Auburn
  • /
  • 3 Amigos Cantina & Grill - 200 West Glen Suite 500
Restaurant header imageView gallery

3 Amigos Cantina & Grill 200 West Glen Suite 500

review star

No reviews yet

200 West Glen Suite 500

Auburn, AL 36830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Loco
Small cheese dip
Beef Birria Dippy tacos

Appetizers

Small cheese dip

$4.46

Large cheese dip

$7.73

Small Guacamole

$4.46

Large Guacamole

$7.73

Cheese sticks

Bean dip

$7.73

Beef dip

$8.32

Churri-Queso

$8.92

Chunky-Guac

Chimichangas

Shredded chicken chimmi

$9.76

Ground beef chimmi

$9.76

Fajita chicken chimmi

$11.45

Fajita steak chimmi

$11.45

Vegi chimmi

$11.45

Fajita Shrimp Chimmi

$11.45

Drinks

Agua Fresa

$2.73

coke

$2.17

coke zero

$2.17

diet coke

$2.17

dr. pepper

$2.17

horchata

$2.73

Hot Tea

$2.17

lemonade

$2.17

orange fanta

$2.17

powerade

$2.17

Red Bull

$3.00

sprite

$2.17

Sweet tea

$2.17

Water

Desserts

churros

Fried Oreos

Birthday Ice cream

Fried Ice cream

$3.27

Enchiladas

Shredded chicken ench

$9.76

Beef ench

$9.76

Grilled Steak ench

$11.45

Bean ench

$8.67

Cheese ench

$7.58

Grilled chicken ench

$11.45

Los Amigos enchiladas

$11.45

Fajitas

Chicken fajita

$14.72

Steak fajita

$14.72

Shrimp fajita

$15.21

Steak/Chicken fajita

$14.72

Steak/shrimp fajita

$15.21

Chicken/Shrimp fajita

$15.21

Texas fajita

$15.21

Los Amigos Fajitas

$16.30

Quesadillas

Shredded chicken quesadilla

$9.76

Cheese quesadilla

$8.99

Fajita chicken quesadilla

$11.45

Fajita Steak quesadilla

$11.45

Veggie quesadilla

$11.45

Fajita shrimp quesadilla

$11.45

Ground beef quesadilla

$8.99

Tacos

Ground beef tacos

$7.58

Shredded chicken tacos

$8.67

Steak tacos

$9.81

Grilled chicken

$9.81

Pastor tacos

$9.81

Beef Birria Dippy tacos

$9.70

Chicken DIppy tacos

$9.70

Carnitas

$9.81

Fajita chicken taco salad

$9.80

Other Plates

Carne Asada

$15.21

Ribeye

Carne asada w/shrimp

Ribeye w/shrimp

Pollo Loco

$11.45

Nachos

cheese nachos

$7.90

ground beef nachos

$9.27

shredded chicken nachos

$9.27

beef supreme nachos

$11.45

chicken supreme nachos

$11.45

Los Amigos nachos

$15.81

Texas nachos

$13.63

Burritos

Shredded chicken Burrito

$4.91

Ground Beef burrito

$4.91

Bean burrito

$2.73

Supreme beef burrito

$9.76

Supreme chicken Burrito

$9.76

Los Amigos Burrito

$14.72

California Burrito

$11.45

KIds

Chicken Fingers

$5.40

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.40

Beef Burrito with Red Sauce

$5.40

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.49

Extras

Extra Queso

$1.64

Extra Guac

$1.64

Extra Shredded Cheese

$1.64

Extra Pico

$1.09

Extra Sour Cream

$1.64

Extra Jalapenos

$1.09

corn tortillas

$1.08

flour tortillas

$1.08

side of rice

$2.73

side of beans

$2.73

single ground beef taco

$2.73

single shredded chicken taco

$2.73

single grilled chicken taco

$3.00

single grilled steak taco

$3.00

Veggie options

veggie fajita

$11.45

veggie burrito

$6.53

veggie quesadilla

$8.67

bean burritos

$7.58

Small menu

Ground beef taco

$2.00

Shredded chicken taco

$2.00

Grilled chicken taco

$2.90

Grilled steak taco

$2.90

Pastor taco

$2.90

Carnitas taco

$2.90

Carne asada taco

$2.90

Churrizo taco

$2.90

Dippy taco

$2.90

Shredded ckn quesadilla

$9.99

Ground beef quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla

$9.99

Fajita chicken quesadilla

$10.99

Fajita steak quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken fajitas

$15.50

Steak fajitas

$15.50

totchos

$5.00

Drinks

Well cocktails

$6.45

Top shelf

$9.65

Top shelf shot

$8.45

Well shot4.00

$4.36

paloma

$8.72

michelada

$8.72

carajillo

$6.00

key lime martini

$10.36

mexican mule

$8.72

mexican martini

$10.36

bloody maria

$8.72

mojito

$8.72

salty dog

$8.72

white russian

$6.00

whiskey sour

$6.00

long island

$8.72

Specials

$30 flight tasting

$30.00

$4 medium drink special

$4.00

Mini marg

$2.50

Tequila shot

$1.50

$5 well

$5.00

Margaritas

Small classic rocks

$4.50

medium classic rocks

$6.50

large classic rocks

$12.00

small flavor rocks

$5.50

medium flavor rocks

$7.50

large flavor rocks

$13.00

small texas

$6.00

medium texas

$10.00

large texas

$15.00

pitcher classic rocks

$14.50

pitcher texas

$25.00

tower classic

$48.00

skinny small

$6.00

skinny medium

$10.00

skinny large

$15.00

Beer

corona extra

$3.35

corona premier

$4.35

PBR

$3.35

sam adams

$3.35

Budlight

$2.45

Coors light

$2.45

Yuengling

$3.35

Angry orchard

$3.35

Budwiser

$2.45

Kirin

$1.00

sapporo

$1.00

XX

$3.35

GT Kettle sour

$2.65

TT IPA

$2.65

Watermelon dragonfruit sour

$1.00

RC IPA

$3.45

Michelob ultra

$3.35

House draft

$1.00

Draft beer

$4.45

Draft pitcher import

$11.45

Draft pitcher domestic

$8.95

House brew pitcher

$5.00

Shows

Draft beer

$2.50

Well drink

$5.00

Well shot

$4.50

Frozen drink

$7.50

Top shelf drink

$10.00

Top shelf shot

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fresh look at Mexican style food. Following trending foods and having a special each day.

Location

200 West Glen Suite 500, Auburn, AL 36830

Directions

Gallery
3 Amigos Cantina & Grill image
3 Amigos Cantina & Grill image
3 Amigos Cantina & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Karma Auburn Downtown - 132 N College St
orange starNo Reviews
132 N College St Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
The Hound
orange star4.7 • 1,089
124 Tichenor Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
The Depot
orange star4.0 • 153
124 Mitcham Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Acre
orange star5.0 • 4,105
210 E Glenn Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Mo'Bay Beignet Co of Auburn - 155 N. College St.
orange starNo Reviews
155 N. College St. Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Auburn
orange star4.3 • 616
160 North College Street Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Acre
orange star5.0 • 4,105
210 E Glenn Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Amsterdam Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,039
410 South Gay Street Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Lucy's - Auburn
orange star4.5 • 2,468
2300 Moore's Mill Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
VOODOO WING COMPANY
orange star4.4 • 1,607
2059 S College St Auburn, AL 36832
View restaurantnext
The Hound
orange star4.7 • 1,089
124 Tichenor Ave Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Niffer's Place - Auburn
orange star4.8 • 658
1151 Opelika Rd Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston