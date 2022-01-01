3 Amigos Cantina & Grill 200 West Glen Suite 500
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A fresh look at Mexican style food. Following trending foods and having a special each day.
Location
200 West Glen Suite 500, Auburn, AL 36830
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Good Karma Auburn Downtown - 132 N College St
No Reviews
132 N College St Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurant
Mo'Bay Beignet Co of Auburn - 155 N. College St.
No Reviews
155 N. College St. Auburn, AL 36830
View restaurant