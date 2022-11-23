Mama Mia's Pizza Pub

Restaurant header imageView gallery

10738 N Main St

Nahunta, GA 31553

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

$4.95

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Salads

House salad

$3.95

Mama's Greek

$9.95

Dipping Sauces

Fresh Drawn Garlic Butter

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.75

Calzone, Stromboli, & Subs

Calzone

$9.95

Made with fresh buttered garlic dough, stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta cheese.

Stromboli

$9.95

Made with fresh buttered garlic dough, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, pepperoni &amp; our authentic pizza sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, &amp; our authentic sauce. Served on a toasted sub roll

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.95

Hand made meatballs smothered in our authentic sauce with mozzarella. Served on a toasted sub roll.

Extra Cheese

$1.00

8in Pizzas

8in Classic Cheese

8in Classic Cheese

$6.99
8in Classic Pepperoni

8in Classic Pepperoni

$6.99
8in Mama's White Pizza

8in Mama's White Pizza

$7.99
8in Margherita

8in Margherita

$7.99
8in Meats

8in Meats

$8.99

ham, bacon, pepperoni & sausage

8in Supreme

8in Supreme

$8.99

8 inch Hawaiian

$7.99

8in Mamas Greek Pizza

$7.99

Pepperoncini, olives and feta cheese crumbles

12in Pizzas

12in Classic Cheese

12in Classic Cheese

$11.99
12in Classic Pepperoni

12in Classic Pepperoni

$11.99
12in Mama's White Pizza

12in Mama's White Pizza

$12.99
12in Margherita

12in Margherita

$12.99
12in Meats

12in Meats

$13.99
12in Supreme

12in Supreme

$13.99

12 inch Hawaiian

$12.99

12in Mamas Greek pizza

$12.99

Pepperoncini, olives and feta cheese crumbles

16in Pizzas

16in Classic Cheese

16in Classic Cheese

$15.99
16in Classic Pepperoni

16in Classic Pepperoni

$15.99
16in Mama's White Pizza

16in Mama's White Pizza

$16.99
16in Margherita

16in Margherita

$16.99
16in Meats

16in Meats

$17.99
16in Supreme

16in Supreme

$17.99

16 inc hawaiian

$16.99

16in Mamas Greek Pizza

$16.99

Build Your Own Pizza

8in Classic Cheese

8in Classic Cheese

$6.99
12in Classic Cheese

12in Classic Cheese

$11.99
16in Classic Cheese

16in Classic Cheese

$15.99

Drinks

Water

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Coke Zero

$2.00+

Mr Pibb

$2.00+

Mello Yellow

$2.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Neapolitan Style Pizza's made from scratch and fired in Stone Pizza Oven. Come in and enjoy!

Location

10738 N Main St, Nahunta, GA 31553

Directions

