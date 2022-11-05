Restaurant header imageView gallery

MAMA M SUSHI

review star

No reviews yet

29 East Holly Street

Pasadena, CA 91103

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon belly sushi
Yellowtail Belly sushi
Albacore sushi

APPETIZER

Edamame

$6.00

Lightly salted steamed Japanese soybeans (with sea salt)

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Sauteed Japanese soybeans with garlic butter, soy sauce and chili powder

Gyoza

$8.00

Golden fried of Ground pork, chicken and vegetable wrapped in wonton skin

Egg Roll

$7.00

Golden fried Rolls stuffed with vegetable

Shrimp Tempura APP

$12.00

Lightly battered deep fried 5 pieces of shrimp

Vegetable Tempura APP

$10.00

A variety of vegetables lightly battered deep fried to golden brown

Crab Cheese Wonton

$10.00

Cream cheese and mixed crab wrapped with wonton skin, deep fried to golden brown served with sweet and sour homemade sauce

Calamari Tempura

$12.00

Deep fried calamari with sweet and sour homemade sauce

Mixed Tempura

$15.00

Lightly battered deep fried shrimp (2pcs) and vegetables

Chicken Teriyaki APP

$10.00

Grilled chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce

BBQ Short Ribs APP

$15.00

Grilled sliced marinated short ribs

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

Delicately fried tofu topped with bonito flakes(dried fish flakes) and green onion served with tempura sauce

Soft Shell Crab APP

$12.00

Fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce and sliced cucumber marinated with sweet vinegar

Baked Green Mussel

$14.00

Green mussels baked in mayo sauce, masago(Smelt roe) and green onion served with eel sauce

Dynamite

$16.00

Baked scallop with mushroom, topped with masago(Smelt roe), green onion and avocado served with eel sauce

Shishito

$10.00

Salty Japanese peppers with bonito flakes (dried fish flakes)

SALAD

Cucumber Salad (sunomono)

$6.00

Sliced cucumber marinated with sweet vinegar

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh mixed greens with homemade miso(fermented Japanese soybeans seasoning) sesame dressing

Octopus Salad (Ikasansai)

$9.00

Marinated Octopus and bamboo shoots over sliced cucumber marinated with sweet vinegar

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.00

Baked salmon skin on top of spring mix with MAMA M Yuzu sashimi dressing

Sashimi Salad

$25.00

Chunk of variety of fish over green salad with MAMA M Yuzu sashimi dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Japanese-style Wakame seaweed salad over sliced cucumber marinated with sweet vinegar

Spicy Tuna Salad

$20.00

Sliced diced tuna over green salad, served with MAMA M Yuzu sashimi dressing

Tofu Salad

$15.00

Cold tofu over green salad served with homemade miso(fermented Japanese soybeans seasoning) sesame dressing

SPECIAL FROM SUSHI BAR

Albacore shirtless

$22.00

Seared Albacore with fried onion served with ponzu karashi sauce

Baked Crab Hand Roll (2 pcs)

$18.00

Baked mixed blue crab with mayo, wrapped with soy paper served with green onion, spicy mayo and Sriracha hot sauce

Beach’s nude

$21.00

Sliced Albacore, jalapeno and red onion served with ponzu karashi sauce

Crispy tuna

$9.00

Spicy tuna and avocado over the deep fried sushi rice served with eel sauce and chili oil

Dress me up! Salmon

$12.00

Choice of Salmon or Tuna sushi topped with avocado, masago(Smelt roe) and green onion served with spicy karashi sauce

Dress me up! Tuna

$12.00

Hamachi carpaccio

$25.00

Sliced Yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro and fresh garlic served with salty yuzu sauce

Octopus carpaccio

$20.00

Sliced Octopus, jalapeno, cilantro and fresh garlic served with salty yuzu sauce

Salmon carpaccio

$22.00

Sliced Bakka salmon over with red onion, black pepper and green onion served with ponzu sauce & grape seed oil.

Tuna Tower

$15.00

Spicy tuna and avocado top of fried wonton skin served with eel sauce and chili oil

DONBURI ( RICE BOWL)

Chirashi

$39.00

Assorted sashimi over the bowl of sushi rice served with ponzu sauce

Mama M Poke

$29.00

Chunks of Tuna & Salmon, Spicy Tuna, seaweed salad, Masago (Smelt Roe) and fried onion over sushi rice, served with Mama Poke sauce

Premium Chirashi

$74.00

Assorted Premium sashimi included Toro, Uni, Ikura(Salmon Roe) etc. over the bowl of sushi rice served with ponzu sauce

Salmon Donburi

$23.00

Fresh Bakka Salmon over the bowl of sushi rice topped with Ikura(Salmon roe)

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$20.00

Spicy tuna over the bowl of sushi rice

Tekka Don (seasonal)

$32.00

Fresh Bluefin Tuna over the bowl of sushi rice

Unaju

$24.00

Baked fresh water eel over the bowl of sushi rice served with eel sauce

Uni.Hotate.Ikura Don (U.H.I.)

$59.00

Sea Urchin, Jumbo Scallop and Salmon Roe over the bowl of sushi rice served with ponzu sauce

OMAKASE SUSHI SET

OMAKASE Sushi A

$32.00

Chef’s choice 8 pieces of sushi

OMAKASE Sushi B

$34.00

Chef’s choice 6 pieces of sushi with California or Spicy tuna cut roll

OMAKASE Deluxe sushi

$65.00

Chef’s choice 12 pieces of Premium sushi

SOMETHING WITHOUT RICE

Amazon

$18.00

Salmon, Tuna, Albacore and avocado wrapped with cucumber served with karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning) and green onion

Bang Bang

$11.00

Stuffed jalapeno with spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with masago(Capelin fish roe) and green onion served with eel sauce and chili oil

Crispy Jalapeno

$12.00

Tempura fresh jalapeno stuffed with fresh water eel and cream cheese served with eel sauce and chili oil

Firework

$17.00

Spicy tuna, crab salad, pickled radish and avocado wrapped with cucumber served with spicy karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning & Chili oil) and green onion

Hot Night Roll

$16.00

Crab salad, cream cheese, cooked shrimp and fresh jalapeno wrapped with seaweed then tempura served with house eel sauce

Ocean wrap

$21.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber wrapped with Albacore, masago(Smelt Roe) served with karashi sauce

Rainbow Tempura

$18.00

Salmon, Albacore, Tuna, cream cheese, avocado and crab wrapped with seaweed then tempura served with homemade eel sauce and chili oil

Shishito Lover

$15.00

Tempura Japanese pepper, masago(Smelt roe) and shrimp sushi served with eel sauce and spicy goma sauce

Tuna On Earth

$10.00

Spicy tuna, avocado and green onion over tempura eggplant served with homemade eel sauce and chili oil

SPECIAL ROLL

“M “in Holly St.

$65.00

Bakka Salmon, Hamachi(Yellowtail) and cucumber topped with Toro & Uni served with truffle ponzu sauce

911 (Nine One One)

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside topped with avocado and green onion served with eel sauce and chili oil

Albacore blossom

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, jalapeno and pickled cucumber topped with Albacore served with sweet ponzu sauce (eel & ponzu sauce), chili oil, fried onion and green onion

Albacore fever

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad inside wrapped with soy paper topped with Albacore, masago(Smelt Roe), green onion and avocado served with karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning)

Albacore lover

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with Albacore served with spicy karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning & Chili oil), green onion and fried garlic

B.A.D. Angel

$18.00

Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail and avocado over California roll(Crab salad, cucumber & avocado inside) served with bad angle sauce(eel sauce, spicy mayo, Sriracha & chili oil) and green onion

B.A.D salmon

$17.00

Crab salad and avocado inside, topped with Salmon, masago(Smelt Roe) and green onion, baked and served with karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning)

Big Pack

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, topped with fresh water eel and avocado served eel sauce

Bloody friend

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tuna, masago(Smelt Roe) and green onion, served with eel sauce and chili oil

BSCR

$20.00

Baked scallop with mayo over California roll(Crab salad, cucumber & avocado inside) served with eel sauce topped with green onion

C&C <crunchy and creamy>

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad and avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with tempura flakes, served with eel sauce

Chicago

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with Albacore, avocado, served with butter karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning & garlic butter)

Crazy Albacore

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, topped with Albacore, masago(Smelt Roe), green onion and avocado served with angle sauce

Crying tuna

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna and green onion, served with fire sauce

Cute Devil

$22.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy crab salad wrapped with soy paper, topped with Salmon, Tuna, avocado, green onion and spicy crab salad, served with eel sauce and chili oil

Dragon

$17.00

California roll(Crab salad, cucumber & avocado inside) topped with baked eel and avocado served with eel sauce

Eel garlic roll

$18.00

Eel and shrimp tempura inside, topped with avocado, served with garlic butter ponzu sauce topped green onion

Fire snow

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy crab salad, topped with seared Albacore, jalapeno and cilantro served with fire sauce

Hamachi Uramaki

$20.00

Shishito pepper and cucumber topped with fresh Yellowtail served with salty yuzu sauce and green onion.

Krispy Kreme

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with tempura flakes served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Love at first bite

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad inside, topped with avocado, served with eel sauce, spicy and sweet mayo

Naughty girls

$19.00

Spicy crab salad shrimp sushi and avocado, topped with tuna, masago, and green onion served with eel sauce, chili oil and goma sauce

New York New York

$19.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad inside, topped with seared tuna, green onion and fried onion, served with spicy karashi sauce(Japanese mustard seasoning & Chili oil)

Playboy

$20.00

Salmon, tuna, albacore and avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with sliced lemon and jalapeno served with fire sauce

Rock Over

$20.00

Baked langostino with spicy mayo over with California roll, served with eel sauce, topped with masago, green onion

Salmon attack

$17.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad inside, topped with salmon, green onion and fried garlic

Salmon Lover

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with sliced lemon, green onion and seared salmon, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Say fish

$17.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with choice of Salmon, Tuna, Albacore and avocado (Yellowtail Added $1)

SCS (Spicy crunchy shrimp)

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, topped with spicy crab salad and tempura flakes served with eel sauce and chili oil

Shrimp Village

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and crab salad topped with seared butterfly shrimp served with spicy mayo and eel sauce, topped with masago and green onion

Spicy tuna crunch

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with tempura flakes, served with eel sauce

Tiger

$17.00

Crab salad, eel and avocado, topped with butterfly shrimp served with eel sauce

Tropicana

$18.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, green onion, served with spicy sesame dressing

White Fish Warrior

$17.00

Baked white fish with spicy mayo, crunch, pickle radish, topped with avocado, masago, green onion, served eel and spicy ponzu sauce

White tiger

$20.00

Freshwater eel, crab salad and avocado, topped with seared albacore, tempura flakes, masago, green onion, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce

ENTREE

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$17.00

Shrimp tempura in Japanese noodle soup

Nabeyaki Udon

$13.00

Sliced fish ball in Japanese noodle soup

Chicken Teriyaki bowl

$15.00

Grilled chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki bowl

$17.00

Grilled salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce

Gyu Don (Beef Bowl) with poached Egg

$18.00

Stewed sliced beef & brown onions with homemade teriyaki Sauce over white rice served with steamed vegetables and Poached Egg.

B.B.Q. Short Ribs bowl

$22.00

Grilled sliced marinated short ribs over white rice

Hamachi Kama (Yellowtail Collar) set

$20.00

Baked yellowtail collar, come with salad, served with ponzu sauce

Salmon Kama (Sake collar) set

$18.00

2 pcs of Baked salmon collar, come with salad, served ponzu sauce

Plain Udon with Soup

$10.00

BENTO BOX

BENTO ( L )

$18.00

BENTO ( D )

$25.00

RAMEN

Umami Yuzu Ramen

$17.00

Roasted Pork Belly or Grilled Chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Corn, green onion and Nori with clear umami Yuzu broth and ramen noodle.

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Roasted Pork Belly or Grilled Chicken, Bamboo Shoots,Sweet Corn, flavored Egg,green onion and Nori with umami black garlic tonkotsu broth and ramen noodle.

Gyu (Beef) Black Garlic Shoyu Ramen

$17.00

Sukiyaki Beef with brown onion, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Corn, green onion and Nori with Shoyu Umami Black Garlic clear broth and ramen noodle.

Baby Back Ribs (Tonkotsu) Ramen

$25.00

4 hours Stewed Baby Back Ribs, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Corn, Flavored Egg, Green onion and Nori with Umami black garlic tonkotsu broth and ramen noodle

PREMIUM SUSHI

Amber Jack sushi

$10.00

Kanpachi

Baby yellowtail sushi

$11.00

Yellowtail sushi topped with cilantro,jalapeno,sliced garlic,served with salty yuzu sauce

Blue Fin Tuna sushi

$12.00

Akami

Engawa sushi

$12.00

Halibut Fin

Halibut sushi

$10.00

Hirame

Jumbo scallop sushi

$10.00

Hotate

Black snapper sushi

$10.00

Kurodai

Red Snapper sushi

$10.00

Tai

Salmon belly sushi

$10.00

Sake Toro

Sweet shrimp sushi

$12.00

Amaebi

Toro sushi

$15.00

Fatty Tuna

Toro + Uni sushi

$25.00

Fatty Tuna topped with Sea Urchin

Japanese Uni sushi

$20.00

Sea Urchin

Yellowtail Belly sushi

$11.00

SUSHI

Albacore sushi

$8.00

Shiro Maguro

Bean curd sushi

$5.00

Inari ( Sweet Tofu)

Eel sushi

$8.00

Unagi

Egg sushi

$5.00

Tamago

Mackerel sushi

$6.00

Marinated Japanese Saba

Octopus sushi

$7.00

Tako

Salmon roe sushi

$10.00

Ikura

Salmon sushi

$8.00

Sake

Scallop sushi

$7.00

Hotate Gunkan

Shrimp sushi

$6.00

Ebi

Smelt egg sushi

$8.00

Masago

Squid sushi

$6.00

Ika

Tuna sushi

$9.00

Maguro

Yellowtail sushi

$9.00

Hamachi

SASHIMI

15 mixed sashimi

$59.00

Albacore sashimi

$19.00

Blue Fin Tuna sashimi

$29.00

Eel sashimi

$20.00

Halibut Sashimi

$24.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$24.00

Saba sashimi

$16.00

Octopus sashimi

$18.00

Red Snapper sashimi

$24.00

Salmon sashimi

$19.00

Seared tuna sashimi

$20.00

Toro Sashimi

$30.00

Tuna sashimi

$22.00

Yellowtail sashimi

$22.00

Premium 15 Mixed sashimi

$79.00

Yellowtail Belly sashimi

$25.00

Salmon Belly sashimi

$23.00

REGULAR ROLL

Caterpillar roll

$15.00

Crunch roll

$15.00

Rainbow roll

$17.00

Shrimp tempura roll

$14.00

Soft shell crab roll (Spider roll)

$18.00

Vegetable tempura roll

$14.00

Albacore roll

$10.00

Avocado roll

$9.00

California roll

$9.00

Cucumber & avocado roll

$8.00

Cucumber roll (kappa)

$7.00

Eel avocado roll

$9.00

Philadelphia roll

$10.00

Salmon roll

$10.00

Salmon skin roll

$8.00

Scallop roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna roll

$10.00

Tuna roll (tekka)

$10.00

Vegetable roll

$10.00

Yellowtail roll

$10.00

Toro roll (negitoro)

$16.00

HAND ROLL

Albacore hand roll

$9.00

Avocado hand roll

$8.00

California hand roll

$8.00

Cucumber & avocado hand roll

$7.00

Cucumber hand roll (kappa)

$6.00

Eel avocado hand roll

$8.00

Philadelphia hand roll

$9.00

Salmon hand roll

$9.00

Salmon skin hand roll

$7.00

Scallop hand roll

$8.00

Spicy tuna hand roll

$9.00

Tuna hand roll (tekka)

$9.00

Vegetable hand roll

$9.00

Yellowtail hand roll

$9.00

Toro hand roll (negitoro)

$15.00

DESSERT

Ice Cream (Vanilla)

$5.00

Vanilla

Ice Cream (Green tea)

$5.00

Green Tea

Tempura ice cream (Vanilla)

$8.00

Vanilla

Tempura ice cream (Green tea)

$8.00

Green Tea

Mochi

$5.00

2 choice of flavor

SIDE ORDER

MISO SOUP

$2.00

STEAMED RICE

$2.00

SUSHI RICE

$4.00

EXTRA SAUCE

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$6.00

LEMON

$1.00

BAMBOO SHOOT

$3.00

GREEN ONION

$1.00

FLAVORED EGG

$2.00

RAMEN NOODLE

$5.00

PICKLED RADISH

$3.00

PICKLED WASABI

$3.00

CHASHU

$3.00

CORN

$2.00

Crispy Rice ( Only )

$5.00

UDON NOODLE

$5.00

NORI

$1.00

SOFT TOFU

$2.00

N/A BEVERAGES

THAI ICE TEA

$5.00

TROPICAL ICE TEA

$3.00

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.00

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SHIREY TEMPLE

$3.00

CHERRY COKE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER TEA

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

S.PELLEGRINO 750 ML

$6.00

DRINKING WATER 591ML

$2.00

WINE BY THE BTL

Patient Cottat Pinot Noir

$34.00

Collier Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00

August Kesseler “R” Kabinett Riesling

$40.00

Collier Creek Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Domaine de Bernier Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Château de la Ragotière Muscadet

$38.00

Collier Creek Chardonnay

$27.00

Château de Miraval Rosé

$45.00

Grandial Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Brut

$30.00

CORKAGE FEE

$20.00

BOTTLE

SAPPORO (L)

$9.00

SAPPORO (S)

$6.00

ASAHI (L)

$9.00

KIRIN LIGHT (L)

$9.00

KIRIN LIGHT (S)

$6.00

SAKE

HAKUTSURU DRAFT SAKE

$9.00

TANREI JUNMAI

$9.00

NIGORI (S)

$18.00

KIKUSUI (S)

$22.00

SHO CHIKU BAI GINJO

$17.00

HAKUTSURU JUNMAI

$19.00

MIO

$19.00

DASSAI (S)

$25.00

HOT SAKE (L)

$9.00

HOT SAKE (S)

$6.00

PLUM SAKE (L)

$7.00

PLUM SAKE (S)

$10.00

PLUME WINE

$8.00

LARGE NIGORI

$29.00

LARGE KIKUSUI

$55.00

LARGE DASSAI

$59.00

SPECIAL SAKE

Funguchi Gold

$12.00

Percect Snow Nigori Sake

$19.00

Born Tokusen

$50.00

Yumetsukiyo “Dreamy Moon”

$35.00

Hakurosuishu Fairy 55

$30.00

Choya Umeshu with Plum

$36.00

Shimeharotsura Umeshu

$59.00

Senjyu Junmai Ginjo

$50.00

Kunizakari WA no Kokoro Yuzu

$45.00

Kikusui Junmai Daiginjo

$95.00

Kubota “ Manjyu”

$149.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese food, Ramen, Sushi bar

Website

Location

29 East Holly Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Directions

