MAMA M SUSHI
29 East Holly Street
Pasadena, CA 91103
APPETIZER
Edamame
Lightly salted steamed Japanese soybeans (with sea salt)
Spicy Edamame
Sauteed Japanese soybeans with garlic butter, soy sauce and chili powder
Gyoza
Golden fried of Ground pork, chicken and vegetable wrapped in wonton skin
Egg Roll
Golden fried Rolls stuffed with vegetable
Shrimp Tempura APP
Lightly battered deep fried 5 pieces of shrimp
Vegetable Tempura APP
A variety of vegetables lightly battered deep fried to golden brown
Crab Cheese Wonton
Cream cheese and mixed crab wrapped with wonton skin, deep fried to golden brown served with sweet and sour homemade sauce
Calamari Tempura
Deep fried calamari with sweet and sour homemade sauce
Mixed Tempura
Lightly battered deep fried shrimp (2pcs) and vegetables
Chicken Teriyaki APP
Grilled chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce
BBQ Short Ribs APP
Grilled sliced marinated short ribs
Agedashi Tofu
Delicately fried tofu topped with bonito flakes(dried fish flakes) and green onion served with tempura sauce
Soft Shell Crab APP
Fried soft shell crab served with ponzu sauce and sliced cucumber marinated with sweet vinegar
Baked Green Mussel
Green mussels baked in mayo sauce, masago(Smelt roe) and green onion served with eel sauce
Dynamite
Baked scallop with mushroom, topped with masago(Smelt roe), green onion and avocado served with eel sauce
Shishito
Salty Japanese peppers with bonito flakes (dried fish flakes)
SALAD
Cucumber Salad (sunomono)
Sliced cucumber marinated with sweet vinegar
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens with homemade miso(fermented Japanese soybeans seasoning) sesame dressing
Octopus Salad (Ikasansai)
Marinated Octopus and bamboo shoots over sliced cucumber marinated with sweet vinegar
Salmon Skin Salad
Baked salmon skin on top of spring mix with MAMA M Yuzu sashimi dressing
Sashimi Salad
Chunk of variety of fish over green salad with MAMA M Yuzu sashimi dressing
Seaweed Salad
Japanese-style Wakame seaweed salad over sliced cucumber marinated with sweet vinegar
Spicy Tuna Salad
Sliced diced tuna over green salad, served with MAMA M Yuzu sashimi dressing
Tofu Salad
Cold tofu over green salad served with homemade miso(fermented Japanese soybeans seasoning) sesame dressing
SPECIAL FROM SUSHI BAR
Albacore shirtless
Seared Albacore with fried onion served with ponzu karashi sauce
Baked Crab Hand Roll (2 pcs)
Baked mixed blue crab with mayo, wrapped with soy paper served with green onion, spicy mayo and Sriracha hot sauce
Beach’s nude
Sliced Albacore, jalapeno and red onion served with ponzu karashi sauce
Crispy tuna
Spicy tuna and avocado over the deep fried sushi rice served with eel sauce and chili oil
Dress me up! Salmon
Choice of Salmon or Tuna sushi topped with avocado, masago(Smelt roe) and green onion served with spicy karashi sauce
Dress me up! Tuna
Hamachi carpaccio
Sliced Yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro and fresh garlic served with salty yuzu sauce
Octopus carpaccio
Sliced Octopus, jalapeno, cilantro and fresh garlic served with salty yuzu sauce
Salmon carpaccio
Sliced Bakka salmon over with red onion, black pepper and green onion served with ponzu sauce & grape seed oil.
Tuna Tower
Spicy tuna and avocado top of fried wonton skin served with eel sauce and chili oil
DONBURI ( RICE BOWL)
Chirashi
Assorted sashimi over the bowl of sushi rice served with ponzu sauce
Mama M Poke
Chunks of Tuna & Salmon, Spicy Tuna, seaweed salad, Masago (Smelt Roe) and fried onion over sushi rice, served with Mama Poke sauce
Premium Chirashi
Assorted Premium sashimi included Toro, Uni, Ikura(Salmon Roe) etc. over the bowl of sushi rice served with ponzu sauce
Salmon Donburi
Fresh Bakka Salmon over the bowl of sushi rice topped with Ikura(Salmon roe)
Spicy Tuna Bowl
Spicy tuna over the bowl of sushi rice
Tekka Don (seasonal)
Fresh Bluefin Tuna over the bowl of sushi rice
Unaju
Baked fresh water eel over the bowl of sushi rice served with eel sauce
Uni.Hotate.Ikura Don (U.H.I.)
Sea Urchin, Jumbo Scallop and Salmon Roe over the bowl of sushi rice served with ponzu sauce
SOMETHING WITHOUT RICE
Amazon
Salmon, Tuna, Albacore and avocado wrapped with cucumber served with karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning) and green onion
Bang Bang
Stuffed jalapeno with spicy tuna and cream cheese topped with masago(Capelin fish roe) and green onion served with eel sauce and chili oil
Crispy Jalapeno
Tempura fresh jalapeno stuffed with fresh water eel and cream cheese served with eel sauce and chili oil
Firework
Spicy tuna, crab salad, pickled radish and avocado wrapped with cucumber served with spicy karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning & Chili oil) and green onion
Hot Night Roll
Crab salad, cream cheese, cooked shrimp and fresh jalapeno wrapped with seaweed then tempura served with house eel sauce
Ocean wrap
Spicy tuna and cucumber wrapped with Albacore, masago(Smelt Roe) served with karashi sauce
Rainbow Tempura
Salmon, Albacore, Tuna, cream cheese, avocado and crab wrapped with seaweed then tempura served with homemade eel sauce and chili oil
Shishito Lover
Tempura Japanese pepper, masago(Smelt roe) and shrimp sushi served with eel sauce and spicy goma sauce
Tuna On Earth
Spicy tuna, avocado and green onion over tempura eggplant served with homemade eel sauce and chili oil
SPECIAL ROLL
“M “in Holly St.
Bakka Salmon, Hamachi(Yellowtail) and cucumber topped with Toro & Uni served with truffle ponzu sauce
911 (Nine One One)
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside topped with avocado and green onion served with eel sauce and chili oil
Albacore blossom
Shrimp tempura, jalapeno and pickled cucumber topped with Albacore served with sweet ponzu sauce (eel & ponzu sauce), chili oil, fried onion and green onion
Albacore fever
Shrimp tempura and crab salad inside wrapped with soy paper topped with Albacore, masago(Smelt Roe), green onion and avocado served with karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning)
Albacore lover
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with Albacore served with spicy karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning & Chili oil), green onion and fried garlic
B.A.D. Angel
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail and avocado over California roll(Crab salad, cucumber & avocado inside) served with bad angle sauce(eel sauce, spicy mayo, Sriracha & chili oil) and green onion
B.A.D salmon
Crab salad and avocado inside, topped with Salmon, masago(Smelt Roe) and green onion, baked and served with karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning)
Big Pack
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, topped with fresh water eel and avocado served eel sauce
Bloody friend
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside, topped with tuna, masago(Smelt Roe) and green onion, served with eel sauce and chili oil
BSCR
Baked scallop with mayo over California roll(Crab salad, cucumber & avocado inside) served with eel sauce topped with green onion
C&C <crunchy and creamy>
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, crab salad and avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with tempura flakes, served with eel sauce
Chicago
Shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with Albacore, avocado, served with butter karashi sauce (Japanese mustard seasoning & garlic butter)
Crazy Albacore
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, topped with Albacore, masago(Smelt Roe), green onion and avocado served with angle sauce
Crying tuna
Shrimp tempura and cucumber, topped with spicy tuna and green onion, served with fire sauce
Cute Devil
Shrimp tempura and spicy crab salad wrapped with soy paper, topped with Salmon, Tuna, avocado, green onion and spicy crab salad, served with eel sauce and chili oil
Dragon
California roll(Crab salad, cucumber & avocado inside) topped with baked eel and avocado served with eel sauce
Eel garlic roll
Eel and shrimp tempura inside, topped with avocado, served with garlic butter ponzu sauce topped green onion
Fire snow
Shrimp tempura and spicy crab salad, topped with seared Albacore, jalapeno and cilantro served with fire sauce
Hamachi Uramaki
Shishito pepper and cucumber topped with fresh Yellowtail served with salty yuzu sauce and green onion.
Krispy Kreme
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with tempura flakes served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Love at first bite
Shrimp tempura and crab salad inside, topped with avocado, served with eel sauce, spicy and sweet mayo
Naughty girls
Spicy crab salad shrimp sushi and avocado, topped with tuna, masago, and green onion served with eel sauce, chili oil and goma sauce
New York New York
Shrimp tempura and crab salad inside, topped with seared tuna, green onion and fried onion, served with spicy karashi sauce(Japanese mustard seasoning & Chili oil)
Playboy
Salmon, tuna, albacore and avocado wrapped with soy paper, topped with sliced lemon and jalapeno served with fire sauce
Rock Over
Baked langostino with spicy mayo over with California roll, served with eel sauce, topped with masago, green onion
Salmon attack
Shrimp tempura and crab salad inside, topped with salmon, green onion and fried garlic
Salmon Lover
Spicy tuna and cucumber, topped with sliced lemon, green onion and seared salmon, served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Say fish
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with choice of Salmon, Tuna, Albacore and avocado (Yellowtail Added $1)
SCS (Spicy crunchy shrimp)
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, topped with spicy crab salad and tempura flakes served with eel sauce and chili oil
Shrimp Village
Shrimp tempura and crab salad topped with seared butterfly shrimp served with spicy mayo and eel sauce, topped with masago and green onion
Spicy tuna crunch
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with tempura flakes, served with eel sauce
Tiger
Crab salad, eel and avocado, topped with butterfly shrimp served with eel sauce
Tropicana
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, green onion, served with spicy sesame dressing
White Fish Warrior
Baked white fish with spicy mayo, crunch, pickle radish, topped with avocado, masago, green onion, served eel and spicy ponzu sauce
White tiger
Freshwater eel, crab salad and avocado, topped with seared albacore, tempura flakes, masago, green onion, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce
ENTREE
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Shrimp tempura in Japanese noodle soup
Nabeyaki Udon
Sliced fish ball in Japanese noodle soup
Chicken Teriyaki bowl
Grilled chicken with homemade teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki bowl
Grilled salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce
Gyu Don (Beef Bowl) with poached Egg
Stewed sliced beef & brown onions with homemade teriyaki Sauce over white rice served with steamed vegetables and Poached Egg.
B.B.Q. Short Ribs bowl
Grilled sliced marinated short ribs over white rice
Hamachi Kama (Yellowtail Collar) set
Baked yellowtail collar, come with salad, served with ponzu sauce
Salmon Kama (Sake collar) set
2 pcs of Baked salmon collar, come with salad, served ponzu sauce
Plain Udon with Soup
RAMEN
Umami Yuzu Ramen
Roasted Pork Belly or Grilled Chicken, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Corn, green onion and Nori with clear umami Yuzu broth and ramen noodle.
Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen
Roasted Pork Belly or Grilled Chicken, Bamboo Shoots,Sweet Corn, flavored Egg,green onion and Nori with umami black garlic tonkotsu broth and ramen noodle.
Gyu (Beef) Black Garlic Shoyu Ramen
Sukiyaki Beef with brown onion, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Corn, green onion and Nori with Shoyu Umami Black Garlic clear broth and ramen noodle.
Baby Back Ribs (Tonkotsu) Ramen
4 hours Stewed Baby Back Ribs, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Corn, Flavored Egg, Green onion and Nori with Umami black garlic tonkotsu broth and ramen noodle
PREMIUM SUSHI
Amber Jack sushi
Kanpachi
Baby yellowtail sushi
Yellowtail sushi topped with cilantro,jalapeno,sliced garlic,served with salty yuzu sauce
Blue Fin Tuna sushi
Akami
Engawa sushi
Halibut Fin
Halibut sushi
Hirame
Jumbo scallop sushi
Hotate
Black snapper sushi
Kurodai
Red Snapper sushi
Tai
Salmon belly sushi
Sake Toro
Sweet shrimp sushi
Amaebi
Toro sushi
Fatty Tuna
Toro + Uni sushi
Fatty Tuna topped with Sea Urchin
Japanese Uni sushi
Sea Urchin
Yellowtail Belly sushi
SUSHI
Albacore sushi
Shiro Maguro
Bean curd sushi
Inari ( Sweet Tofu)
Eel sushi
Unagi
Egg sushi
Tamago
Mackerel sushi
Marinated Japanese Saba
Octopus sushi
Tako
Salmon roe sushi
Ikura
Salmon sushi
Sake
Scallop sushi
Hotate Gunkan
Shrimp sushi
Ebi
Smelt egg sushi
Masago
Squid sushi
Ika
Tuna sushi
Maguro
Yellowtail sushi
Hamachi
SASHIMI
15 mixed sashimi
Albacore sashimi
Blue Fin Tuna sashimi
Eel sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Kanpachi Sashimi
Saba sashimi
Octopus sashimi
Red Snapper sashimi
Salmon sashimi
Seared tuna sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Tuna sashimi
Yellowtail sashimi
Premium 15 Mixed sashimi
Yellowtail Belly sashimi
Salmon Belly sashimi
REGULAR ROLL
Caterpillar roll
Crunch roll
Rainbow roll
Shrimp tempura roll
Soft shell crab roll (Spider roll)
Vegetable tempura roll
Albacore roll
Avocado roll
California roll
Cucumber & avocado roll
Cucumber roll (kappa)
Eel avocado roll
Philadelphia roll
Salmon roll
Salmon skin roll
Scallop roll
Spicy tuna roll
Tuna roll (tekka)
Vegetable roll
Yellowtail roll
Toro roll (negitoro)
HAND ROLL
Albacore hand roll
Avocado hand roll
California hand roll
Cucumber & avocado hand roll
Cucumber hand roll (kappa)
Eel avocado hand roll
Philadelphia hand roll
Salmon hand roll
Salmon skin hand roll
Scallop hand roll
Spicy tuna hand roll
Tuna hand roll (tekka)
Vegetable hand roll
Yellowtail hand roll
Toro hand roll (negitoro)
Patient Cottat Pinot Noir
Collier Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
August Kesseler “R” Kabinett Riesling
Collier Creek Pinot Grigio
Domaine de Bernier Sauvignon Blanc
Château de la Ragotière Muscadet
Collier Creek Chardonnay
Château de Miraval Rosé
Grandial Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Brut
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
