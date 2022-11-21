Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maman Jersey City

70 Hudson

Jersey City, NJ 07302

DRINKS

Signature Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.00+

homemade pumpkin pie syrup with warm fall spices, brown sugar & lots of love paired with Parlor’s Merci espresso & your favorite milk. {everything that would go into the pie, minus the crust}

Pumpkin Chai Latte {app exclusive}

$6.00+

shhh it’s a secret! try our delicious chai latte layered with our homemade pumpkin pie syrup for extra fall comfort and spice! {app exclusive}

Golden White Mocha

$6.25

anjali’s cup chai masala spice blend with turmeric and saffron melt into a homemade white chocolate roasted corn ganache with vanilla bean paired with a double espresso & steamed milk of choice. {these toasty flavors will warm you from the inside out}

Cinnamon Maple Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50+

homemade cinnamon maple apple syrup slowly reduced with cinnamon sticks & vanilla; paired with creamy cold oat milk, matchabar matcha shot over ice and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon {we like to think of this one as caffeinated apple jacks cereal}

Iced Tea

$4.00+

sloane's crimsonberry, peach mango green, or black citron served over ice (12-16oz drink)

Cold Brew

$4.50+

parlor's slow steeped cold brew served right from the keg over iced (12-16oz drink)

Iced Americano

$3.50+
Iced Cappuccino

$4.50
Iced Latte

$4.50+
Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+
Iced Cortado

$4.00
Iced Honey Lavender Latte

$5.00+
Iced Macchiato

$4.00
Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50+
Iced Mocha

$5.00+
Orange Juice

$4.00+
Grapefruit Juice

$4.00+
Alain Milliat Juice

$5.00
Antipodes Bottled Water

$4.75+
Evian Bottled Water

$3.00+
Ferrarelle Bottled Water

$3.00

Saratoga Bottled Water

$3.00+Out of stock
8oz Cup of Milk

$2.00
Barista Box

$30.00

Drip coffee canister (8-10 servings) 10x Maman branded cups + lids 12oz whole and skim milk sweeteners mix

Coke

$4.00
Kombucha

$7.00
Arrae Coconut Dark Cocoa

$7.00Out of stock

debloat and detoxify with Arrae’s Bloat Latte paired with an unsweetened extra dark cocoa, steamed almond milk, organic coconut nectar, & topped with a cinnamon spiced vegan whip {indulge with a purpose}

SWEET

Croissant

$4.00

our classic freshly baked croissants are flakey, buttery, & delicious

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

this sweet puff pastry is baked with morsels of dark chocolate for just a hint of sweetness

Almond Croissant

$5.00

a flakey croissant with a sweet almond filling and topped with almonds

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.00

our chocolate almond croissants, are the best of both worlds, made with almond flour and baked with morsels of dark chocolatey goodness

Pistachio Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

a fun twist on the classic chocolate croissant, our pistachio chocolate croissant is made with delicious custard cream & chocolate on the inside and topped with crushed pistachios

Hazelnut Croissant Bar

$5.50Out of stock

croissant dough bar with chocolate hazelnut filling

Everything Croissant

$4.75

apple chai galette

$5.00
Bacon Cheddar Scones

$5.00

buttery scone combined with crisp bacon bits & sharp cheddar cheese

Everything Cream Cheese Scones

$5.00

buttery scone combined with everything seasoning & cream cheese

Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

voted one of oprah's favorite things in 2017, our nutty chocolate chip cookie is a must-try at our cafés

Cinnamon Snickerdoodle

$4.50

made with plant based butter & rolled in cinnamon & sugar *VEGAN

Crème Brulée Cookie

$4.50

vanilla cookie dough topped with a vanilla cream and caramelized with raw sugar

Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$4.50

classic oatmeal cookie combined with seasonal spices & pops of golden raisins

Apple Spice Bundt Cake with Chai Glaze

$4.50

spiced bundt cake with a sweet chai glaze & diced apples

Banana Walnut Bread

$4.50

a moist and delicious sweet bread made with bananas, warm spices and walnuts

Pumpkin Spice Carrot Loaf Cake

$5.00

spiced carrot cake with pecans, sprinkled with sugar & pumpkin seeds VEGAN

Homemade Oreo

$3.50

two homemade chocolate cookie wafers with a white chocolate ganache filling, rolled in rainbow sprinkles

Nutella Beignet

$4.25

our nutella beignet is made with sweetened dough & dusted with granulated sugar.

Nutella Brownie

$4.50

decadent, fudgy, & delicious, our nutella brownie is topped with chocolate pearls and salted caramel

Kouign Maman

$6.00Out of stock

layers of buttery, caramelized dough, classic recipe from Brittany, France

La Fermiere Yogurt

La Fermiere Yogurt
$4.00
Maman Blue Gift Box

$1.00
6 Cookie Gift Box

$24.00
12 Cookie Gift Box

$45.00

Pies

Pumpkin Pie

$42.00+

pumpkin filling, warm spices and topped with mascarpone cream cheese in a flaky pie crust.

Pecan Pie

$42.00+

made with crunchy pecans & a sweet filling in a flaky pie crust

Berry Pie

$42.00+

made with a medley of fresh berries, berry jam & raspberry almond cream in a flaky pie crust

Apple Pie

$42.00+

a classic apple pie made with fresh apples, spices & topped with a cinnamon oat crumble

GF Sweets

Vegan Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.75

dona chai’s signature chai spice blend comes together with chocolate chips for a perfectly crunchy, yet soft cookie

Vegan Zucchini Bread

$6.00

bursting with texture, flavor, and so much yummy goodness, this light & airy zucchini bread is perfect for breakfast or a midday snack.

Raspberry Bar

$6.50

an oat, coconut, & brown sugar base is filled with a gooey raspberry filling and topped with an oat crumble top.

RETAIL & EPICERIE

Ceramic To-Go Cup

$20.00
Hidden Bunny Mug

$20.00
Bunny Vase

$35.00
Maman Necklace

$36.00
"Know Your Coffee" Illustrated Poster

$19.00
Maman Baseball Hat

$20.00
Maman Apron

$29.00
Bear Glass

$8.00
Parlor Coffee Beans

$16.00
Sloane Sachet Box

$17.00
To-Go Paper Cups

$8.00

maman: the cookbook
$30.00

$30.00

handwritten maman gift note
$2.00

$2.00

pumpkin paper plate set (set of 8)
$10.00

$10.00

Sweets

Croissant

$300.00

cookie

$600.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Cafe & Bakery

Location

70 Hudson, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

