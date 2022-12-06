Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

617 East Mercury Blvd

Hampton, VA 23663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
Italian
Philly Steak

Let's Get Started

Bacon CheeseFries

Bacon CheeseFries

$9.00

Crispy fries topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon

Calamari

$12.50

Hand breaded, fried and served with marinara

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.00

Toasted loaf topped with melted mozzarella and a buttery garlic spread

Classic Bruschetta

$9.00

Crispy bread topped with diced tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and fresh basil

Fresh Steamed Mussels

$12.50

Served in a white wine sauce or marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Sliced pickle chips, brreaded and served with homemade dipping sauce

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Breaded, fried and served with marinara

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Handcrafted dough, smothered in garlic, olive oil, herbs and parmesan

Mamas Burrata Bruschetta

Mamas Burrata Bruschetta

$11.00

A classic bruschetta topped with fresh burrata ball

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Sampler Platter

$12.00

choose three: wings, mozzarella sticks, bacon cheese fries, or fried zucchini sticks

Smoked or Spicy Breaded Wings

$10.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce: Plain, Buffalo, Honey Bourbon, or Garlic Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan cheese curds

$9.00

Fried Portabella mushrooms

$9.00

Kids

Personal Pan Pizza

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Salad

House Salad

$4.00+

Crisp Lettuce, salami, provolone cheese, olives, tomatoes, onions

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken stacked on a bed of lettuce, with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons

Philly Salad

$11.00

Choice of Philly chicken, sauteed onions and muhrooms served atop Romain with tomatoes

Chef Salad

$11.00

Crisp lettuce, ham, slow-roasted turkey, provolone cheese, tomatoes, egg, cucumbers, onions

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Romaine, parmesan, cheese, and croutons

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Crisp lettuce topped with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, ham, salami, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions, black and green olives, cucumbers and a dash of oregano

Greek Salad

$6.00+

Mixed greens, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions and dash of oregano

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, croutons

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Grilled shrimp stacked on a bed of lettuce, with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$10.00+

Strombolis

Cheese Stromboli

$12.00+

Stuffed with mozzarella and sauce

Combination Stromboli

$16.00+

Filled with pepperoni, salami, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sauce and mozzarella

Philly Steak Stromboli

$16.00+

Loaded with steak, fried onions, mushrooms, sauce, and mozzarella

Philly Chicken Stromboli

$16.00+

Loaded with steak, fried onions, mushrooms, sauce, and mozzarella

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Combination Calzone

$15.00

Philly Steak Calzone

$14.00

Philly Chicken Calzone

$14.00

Spinach Calzone

$13.00

Italian Favorite Pasta's

A La Panna

$17.00

Prosciutto Cotto, peas, in a cream panna sauce served over penne

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$17.00

Our homemade meat sauce, sausage, mushrooms, and meatballs topped with mozzarella

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Penne with meat sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella

Chicken Bianca Al Forno

Chicken Bianca Al Forno

$21.00

Chicken breast sauteed in a creamy Alfredo with broccoli melted ricotta topped with mozzarella baked in the oven

Chicken Di Saronno

$20.00

Chicken and sausage in a spicy Marinara Sauce topped with fresh basil over penne

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

fried eggplant cutlets smothered in marinara, mozzarella, served with pasta

Homemade Beef Cannelloni

$17.00

Topped with meat sauce and mozzarella

Homemade Manicotti

$17.00

Pasta stuffed with ricotta and herbs, baked in marinara and mozzarella

Linguine Clam Sauce

$18.00

Sauteed clam simmered in either white wine broth or red wine garlic sauce

Mimma's Lasagna

$17.00

layers of pasta loaded with meat and cheese, baked ina hamemade sauce

Pasta A La Mimma Chicken

$20.00

Spinach, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, white wine sauce served over penne

Pasta A La Mimma Shrimp

$22.00

Ravioli Al Forno

$16.00

Choice of meat or cheese filing, baked with marinara and mozzarella

Tortellini

$16.00

cheese or meat filed pasta with marinara or alfredo

Homemade vegetable cannelloni

$17.00

Pasta stuffed with ricotta, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, grilled zucchini and squash. Topped with your choice of Alfredo or marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

From Land to Sea

Vodka Sunrise Chicken

$20.00

light cream sauce with prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, spanich and mozzarella

Vodka Sunrise Veal

$22.00

light cream sauce with prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, spanich and mozzarella

Vodka Sunrise Shrimp and scallops

$25.00

light cream sauce with prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, spanich and mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Smothered with mozzarella and marinara

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Smothered with mozzarella and marinara

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.00

Smothered with mozzarella and marinara

Francese Chicken

$20.00

Lightly battered sauteed with butter and mushrooms, lemon and white wine

Francese veal

$22.00

Lightly battered sauteed with butter and mushrooms, lemon and white wine

Marsala Chicken

$20.00

Sauteed mushrooms, garlic and marsala wine

Marsala Veal

$22.00

Sauteed mushrooms, garlic and marsala wine

Marsala Pomodoro Ckn

$22.00

Sauteed mushrooms, dollop of marinara, cream, and Pecorkino

Marsala Pomodoro veal

$24.00

sauteed mushrroms, dollop of marinara, cream, and Pecorino

Shrimp and Crab Meat Chevere

$25.00

Sauteed with mushrooms and scallions in a white wine cream sauce with Romano and Chevere cheese over penne

Pasta Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Choose of Four topping: shrimp, scallops, calamari, muscles, or clams Choose your sauce from red, white, or Diavolo

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Lemon butter wine sauce over linguine

Fried Scallops Dinner

$24.00

with a side of linguine with marinara sauce

Chicken piccata

$20.00

Veal piccata

$23.00

Speciality Pizza

Sals Combination

$16.00+

Pepperroni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and anchovies upon request

Philly Steak Pizza

$16.00+

Philly streak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, white american and mozzarella cheese

Nonnas Spinach and Sausage

$16.00+

Garlic Butter, spanich, Itlalian sausage, ricotta, and mozzaraella cheese

Shrimp Palermo

Shrimp Palermo

$16.00+

Garlic butter, spanich, feta cheese tomatoes mushrooms, shrimp and mozzaraella cheese

White Pizza

$13.00+

Ricotta, fresh basil, mozzarella, garlic butter, tomatoes

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$16.00+

pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon

Mediterraneo Pizza

Mediterraneo Pizza

$16.00+

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, banana pepers, onions, and green peppers

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, drizzled with blue cheese, and mozzarella

Chicken Florentine pizza

$16.00+

Margarita pizza

$13.00+

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and olive oil

BYO Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

Choice of Pasta, Sauce, and toppings

Burgers & Chicken

The Works Burger

$13.00

Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, and yellow American cheese

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.00

grilled chicken, bacon, American cheese

Fried Chicken Club

$11.00

Fried chicken, bacon American cheese

Chicken finger platter

$10.00

golden fried chicken tenders

Half Pound Burger

$11.00

grilled Agus burger, on a toasted bun

Hot Subs

BLT

$9.00+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.00+

Beef patties with yellow American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickles

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.50+

Hand breaded chicken smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.00+

Hand breaded eggplant smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$9.00+

Grilled chicken breast, pesto, caramelized onions, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

Ham and Cheese

$9.00+

Ham, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

HRBT

$10.00+

Ham, roast beef, bacon, turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Italian

$10.00+

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Meatball Parmigiana

$9.00+

Meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella

Pastrami and Cheese

$9.00+

Grilled pastrami and mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions

Philly Chicken

$10.00+

White American cheese, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Philly Steak

$10.00+

White American cheese, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes

Pizza Sub

$8.00+

Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Roast Beef and Cheese

$10.00+

Roast beef and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Sausage and Peppers

$9.50+

Italian sausage, green peppers, sautéed onions, sauce, mozzarella

Sausage Parmigiana

$9.00+

Housemade Italian sausage topped with marinara & mozzarella

Turkey and Cheese

$9.00+

Smoked turkey and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Turkey Club

$9.50+

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Veal Parmigiana

$10.00+

Hand breaded Veal smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Sub

$9.00+

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone cheese

Fat Mamma

$12.00+

Philly steak & cheese over a bed of mozzarella sticks, grilled onions, lettuces, tomato and mayo

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$7.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
CarrotCake

CarrotCake

$7.00

Homemade Zeppoles

$6.00

Canoli

$5.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00

Mascarpone cheese ladyfingers dipped in espresso and topped with dark chocolate sprinkle service whip cream and cherry

Rainbow Cake

Rainbow Cake

$7.00
Lemoncello

Lemoncello

$7.00

Chocolate Canoli

$6.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$7.00
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$7.00

Nutella Pie

$6.00Out of stock
Milky Way Cake

Milky Way Cake

$7.00
Chocolate chip cookie and milk cake

Chocolate chip cookie and milk cake

$7.00

If you love Milk and cookies, your going to love this unique spin: cookies and milk cake. Two cake layers loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse and topped with more mousse and chocolate drizzle.

Smores Lava Cake

Smores Lava Cake

$8.00Out of stock
Turtle Lava Cake

Turtle Lava Cake

$8.00Out of stock
Pumpkin tiramisu

Pumpkin tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Catering

Garlic Knots full

$45.00

Garlic Knots half

$30.00

Mozzarella capese full

$60.00

Mozzarella capese half

$35.00

Lasanga full

$150.00

Lasanga half

$90.00

Manicotti full

$150.00

Manicotti half

$75.00

Baked Ziti full

$150.00

Baked Zitit half

$90.00

Alfredo full

$90.00

Alfredo half

$70.00

Alfredo w/chick full

$150.00

Alfredo w/chick half

$90.00

Penne A La Vodka full

$90.00

Penne A La Vodka half

$60.00

Penne A La Vodka w/ chick full

$150.00

Penne A La Vodka w/ chick half

$90.00

Marinara full

$80.00

Marinara half

$45.00

meatballs full

$150.00

meatballs half

$85.00

Chicken Parm full

$150.00

Chicken Parm half

$90.00

LG Chicken Marsala

$150.00

Sm Chicken Marsala

$90.00
Mini Cannoli small

Mini Cannoli small

$30.00
Mini Cannoli large

Mini Cannoli large

$60.00

Zeppole small

$25.00

Zeppole large

$40.00

Tiramisu Small

$60.00

Tiramisu large

$120.00

Garden salad full

$45.00

Garden salad half

$25.00
House Italian full

House Italian full

$80.00

House Italian half

$50.00

Ceaser full

$60.00

Ceaser half

$35.00

Greek full

$90.00

Greek half

$45.00

Sausage and Pepper full

$150.00

Sausage and Peppers Half

$85.00

Sides

Housemade Sausage

$3.00

Two Meatballs

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Streamed Broccoli

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.50

Bread Loaf

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Salmon

$7.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken

$5.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Absolut

$7.00+

Titos

$7.00+

Stoli

$7.00+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Well Rum

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Kraken

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cuervo

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

titos T

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Canadian Mist

$6.00

Canadian Club Country

$6.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Seagram 7

$7.00Out of stock

Seagram Vo

$6.00Out of stock

So-Co

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Knob creek

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Glenn Livet 12

$10.00

Glenn Livet 15 yr

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Woodford reserve

$9.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Gold Schlager

$7.00

Chombard

$7.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Strawberry Creamcicle

$8.00

Coconut Pineapple Martini

$8.00

Peach Tea

$8.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$8.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Amarto Sour

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Vodka Collins

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Italian Margarita

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

Red Head Slut

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Green Tea shot

$7.00

Orgasm

$10.00

Orgasm shot

$7.00

Pina colada

$7.00

Top Margarita

$10.00

Too long island

$11.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Caiseal Red Ale

$6.00

Sly Clyde Inkjet

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Legends Brown Ale

$6.00

Lucana

$6.00Out of stock

Devils Backbone

$5.00

NR Hazy IPA

$6.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.00

Juicy Haze

$7.00

Bud light pitcher

$12.00

T-Rex

$7.00Out of stock

Bud light seltzer

$4.00

DB Orange Smash

$7.00Out of stock

Bl Seltzer sour watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Bl seltzer sour apple

$4.00

Bl seltzer sour lemon

$4.00

Bl seltzer sour Blue raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

Bl seltzer Classic cola

$4.00Out of stock

Bl seltzer cherry cola

$4.00Out of stock

Bl seltzer orange soda

$4.00

Bl seltzer citrus soda

$4.00Out of stock

Wine

Carmenet Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Castello Banfi Chianti

$8.00+

Two Vines Merlot Glass

$7.00

Banfi Centine Red Blend

$7.00+

J Lhor Pure Passo

$38.00

J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Dezzani Malvasia

$8.00+

San Simeon Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Canon Road Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$28.00

Tutto Mio Bottle

$20.00

Blackberry Sangria

$7.00+

Basic Red Sangria

$7.00

Diora la petite grace Pinot noir

$9.00+

Tormaresca primitivo

$8.00+

Alta vista vive Malbec

$7.00+

Tenuta di nozzole Chianti btl

$35.00

Casa Smith Vino Moscato

$8.00+

Moscato

Monthly White Sangria

$7.00+

Special Wht Sangria

Basic White Sangria

$7.00

B. White Sangria

Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$7.00+

Jp Chenet Sauv Bl Rsv

$7.00+

Balletto Unoaked

$8.00+Out of stock

Mason Napa Chard

$9.00+

Maschio Prosecco Brut

$7.00

Avissi Peosecco

$28.00

Four vines

$24.00+

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mt Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Deaf Coffee

$2.75

Water

Kids Drink

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Mug Root beer

$2.75

Club soda

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Apple juice

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

617 East Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 23663

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Anna's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 572
464 Wythe Creek Rd,Ste D Poquoson, VA 23662
View restaurantnext
Gianna's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
7386 Harbour Towne Pkwy Suffolk, VA 23435
View restaurantnext
Pizza Box - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
2616 Detroit Street Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta - Oyster Point
orange star4.5 • 372
332 Oyster Point Rd Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurantnext
Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP - 620 John Paul Jones Circle
orange starNo Reviews
620 John Paul Jones Circle Portsmouth, VA 23708
View restaurantnext
Sal's NY Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101 Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hampton

Juicy King Crab House - Hampton
orange star4.4 • 2,978
55 Towne Center Way Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Hampton
orange star4.3 • 1,273
73 N. Mallory St. Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurantnext
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
orange star4.7 • 591
207 E Mellen St Hampton, VA 23663
View restaurant