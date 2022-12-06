Mama Rosas - 617 East Mercury Blvd
617 East Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Bacon CheeseFries
Crispy fries topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon
Calamari
Hand breaded, fried and served with marinara
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Toasted loaf topped with melted mozzarella and a buttery garlic spread
Classic Bruschetta
Crispy bread topped with diced tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and fresh basil
Fresh Steamed Mussels
Served in a white wine sauce or marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
Sliced pickle chips, brreaded and served with homemade dipping sauce
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Breaded, fried and served with marinara
Garlic Knots
Handcrafted dough, smothered in garlic, olive oil, herbs and parmesan
Mamas Burrata Bruschetta
A classic bruschetta topped with fresh burrata ball
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with homemade marinara sauce
Sampler Platter
choose three: wings, mozzarella sticks, bacon cheese fries, or fried zucchini sticks
Smoked or Spicy Breaded Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce: Plain, Buffalo, Honey Bourbon, or Garlic Parmesan
Garlic Parmesan cheese curds
Fried Portabella mushrooms
Kids
Salad
House Salad
Crisp Lettuce, salami, provolone cheese, olives, tomatoes, onions
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken stacked on a bed of lettuce, with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons
Philly Salad
Choice of Philly chicken, sauteed onions and muhrooms served atop Romain with tomatoes
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce, ham, slow-roasted turkey, provolone cheese, tomatoes, egg, cucumbers, onions
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, cheese, and croutons
Antipasto Salad
Crisp lettuce topped with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, ham, salami, provolone cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions, black and green olives, cucumbers and a dash of oregano
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions and dash of oregano
Cobb Salad
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, provolone cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, croutons
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp stacked on a bed of lettuce, with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots and croutons
Create Your Own Pizza
Strombolis
Cheese Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella and sauce
Combination Stromboli
Filled with pepperoni, salami, ham, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sauce and mozzarella
Philly Steak Stromboli
Loaded with steak, fried onions, mushrooms, sauce, and mozzarella
Philly Chicken Stromboli
Loaded with steak, fried onions, mushrooms, sauce, and mozzarella
Calzones
Italian Favorite Pasta's
A La Panna
Prosciutto Cotto, peas, in a cream panna sauce served over penne
Baked Spaghetti
Our homemade meat sauce, sausage, mushrooms, and meatballs topped with mozzarella
Baked Ziti
Penne with meat sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella
Chicken Bianca Al Forno
Chicken breast sauteed in a creamy Alfredo with broccoli melted ricotta topped with mozzarella baked in the oven
Chicken Di Saronno
Chicken and sausage in a spicy Marinara Sauce topped with fresh basil over penne
Eggplant Parmigiana
fried eggplant cutlets smothered in marinara, mozzarella, served with pasta
Homemade Beef Cannelloni
Topped with meat sauce and mozzarella
Homemade Manicotti
Pasta stuffed with ricotta and herbs, baked in marinara and mozzarella
Linguine Clam Sauce
Sauteed clam simmered in either white wine broth or red wine garlic sauce
Mimma's Lasagna
layers of pasta loaded with meat and cheese, baked ina hamemade sauce
Pasta A La Mimma Chicken
Spinach, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, white wine sauce served over penne
Pasta A La Mimma Shrimp
Ravioli Al Forno
Choice of meat or cheese filing, baked with marinara and mozzarella
Tortellini
cheese or meat filed pasta with marinara or alfredo
Homemade vegetable cannelloni
Pasta stuffed with ricotta, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, grilled zucchini and squash. Topped with your choice of Alfredo or marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
From Land to Sea
Vodka Sunrise Chicken
light cream sauce with prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, spanich and mozzarella
Vodka Sunrise Veal
light cream sauce with prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, spanich and mozzarella
Vodka Sunrise Shrimp and scallops
light cream sauce with prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, spanich and mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana
Smothered with mozzarella and marinara
Veal Parmigiana
Smothered with mozzarella and marinara
Shrimp Parmigiana
Smothered with mozzarella and marinara
Francese Chicken
Lightly battered sauteed with butter and mushrooms, lemon and white wine
Francese veal
Lightly battered sauteed with butter and mushrooms, lemon and white wine
Marsala Chicken
Sauteed mushrooms, garlic and marsala wine
Marsala Veal
Sauteed mushrooms, garlic and marsala wine
Marsala Pomodoro Ckn
Sauteed mushrooms, dollop of marinara, cream, and Pecorkino
Marsala Pomodoro veal
sauteed mushrroms, dollop of marinara, cream, and Pecorino
Shrimp and Crab Meat Chevere
Sauteed with mushrooms and scallions in a white wine cream sauce with Romano and Chevere cheese over penne
Pasta Frutti Di Mare
Choose of Four topping: shrimp, scallops, calamari, muscles, or clams Choose your sauce from red, white, or Diavolo
Shrimp Scampi
Lemon butter wine sauce over linguine
Fried Scallops Dinner
with a side of linguine with marinara sauce
Chicken piccata
Veal piccata
Speciality Pizza
Sals Combination
Pepperroni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, and anchovies upon request
Philly Steak Pizza
Philly streak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, white american and mozzarella cheese
Nonnas Spinach and Sausage
Garlic Butter, spanich, Itlalian sausage, ricotta, and mozzaraella cheese
Shrimp Palermo
Garlic butter, spanich, feta cheese tomatoes mushrooms, shrimp and mozzaraella cheese
White Pizza
Ricotta, fresh basil, mozzarella, garlic butter, tomatoes
Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon
Mediterraneo Pizza
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, olives, banana pepers, onions, and green peppers
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken marinated in buffalo sauce, drizzled with blue cheese, and mozzarella
Chicken Florentine pizza
Margarita pizza
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and olive oil
Burgers & Chicken
The Works Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, onions, bacon, and yellow American cheese
Grilled Chicken Club
grilled chicken, bacon, American cheese
Fried Chicken Club
Fried chicken, bacon American cheese
Chicken finger platter
golden fried chicken tenders
Half Pound Burger
grilled Agus burger, on a toasted bun
Hot Subs
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Cheeseburger Sub
Beef patties with yellow American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced pickles
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand breaded chicken smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand breaded eggplant smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella
Grilled Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken breast, pesto, caramelized onions, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
Ham and Cheese
Ham, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
HRBT
Ham, roast beef, bacon, turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Italian
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella
Pastrami and Cheese
Grilled pastrami and mozzarella cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions
Philly Chicken
White American cheese, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
Philly Steak
White American cheese, grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Roast Beef and Cheese
Roast beef and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Sausage and Peppers
Italian sausage, green peppers, sautéed onions, sauce, mozzarella
Sausage Parmigiana
Housemade Italian sausage topped with marinara & mozzarella
Turkey and Cheese
Smoked turkey and provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Turkey Club
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
Veal Parmigiana
Hand breaded Veal smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Sub
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, provolone cheese
Fat Mamma
Philly steak & cheese over a bed of mozzarella sticks, grilled onions, lettuces, tomato and mayo
Desserts
New York Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
CarrotCake
Homemade Zeppoles
Canoli
Tiramisu
Mascarpone cheese ladyfingers dipped in espresso and topped with dark chocolate sprinkle service whip cream and cherry
Rainbow Cake
Lemoncello
Chocolate Canoli
Red Velvet
Coconut Cake
Nutella Pie
Milky Way Cake
Chocolate chip cookie and milk cake
If you love Milk and cookies, your going to love this unique spin: cookies and milk cake. Two cake layers loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers and are separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse and topped with more mousse and chocolate drizzle.
Smores Lava Cake
Turtle Lava Cake
Pumpkin tiramisu
Catering
Garlic Knots full
Garlic Knots half
Mozzarella capese full
Mozzarella capese half
Lasanga full
Lasanga half
Manicotti full
Manicotti half
Baked Ziti full
Baked Zitit half
Alfredo full
Alfredo half
Alfredo w/chick full
Alfredo w/chick half
Penne A La Vodka full
Penne A La Vodka half
Penne A La Vodka w/ chick full
Penne A La Vodka w/ chick half
Marinara full
Marinara half
meatballs full
meatballs half
Chicken Parm full
Chicken Parm half
LG Chicken Marsala
Sm Chicken Marsala
Mini Cannoli small
Mini Cannoli large
Zeppole small
Zeppole large
Tiramisu Small
Tiramisu large
Garden salad full
Garden salad half
House Italian full
House Italian half
Ceaser full
Ceaser half
Greek full
Greek half
Sausage and Pepper full
Sausage and Peppers Half
Sides
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Titos
Stoli
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Meyers
Kraken
Well Tequila
Cuervo
Patron
titos T
Well Whiskey
Canadian Mist
Canadian Club Country
Crown Royal
Fireball
Hennessy
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Maker's Mark
Seagram 7
Seagram Vo
So-Co
Wild Turkey
Screwball
Knob creek
Chivas Regal
Glenn Livet 12
Glenn Livet 15 yr
Johnnie Walker Red
Well Scotch
Jim Beam
Woodford reserve
Amaretto Di Saronno
Sambuca
Campari
Gold Schlager
Chombard
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Molly's Irish Cream
Baileys
Strawberry Creamcicle
Coconut Pineapple Martini
Peach Tea
Lynchburg Lemonade
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Fuzzy Navel
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Amarto Sour
Bahama Mama
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Midori Sour
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Vodka Collins
Bloody Mary
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Italian Margarita
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Red Head Slut
Royal Flush
Green Tea
Green Tea shot
Orgasm
Orgasm shot
Pina colada
Top Margarita
Too long island
Beer
Bud Light
Caiseal Red Ale
Sly Clyde Inkjet
Stella Artois
Legends Brown Ale
Lucana
Devils Backbone
NR Hazy IPA
Mango Cart
Victory Golden Monkey
Juicy Haze
Bud light pitcher
T-Rex
Bud light seltzer
DB Orange Smash
Bl Seltzer sour watermelon
Bl seltzer sour apple
Bl seltzer sour lemon
Bl seltzer sour Blue raspberry
Bl seltzer Classic cola
Bl seltzer cherry cola
Bl seltzer orange soda
Bl seltzer citrus soda
Wine
Carmenet Pinot Noir
Castello Banfi Chianti
Two Vines Merlot Glass
Banfi Centine Red Blend
J Lhor Pure Passo
J. Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon
Dezzani Malvasia
San Simeon Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
Canon Road Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Tutto Mio Bottle
Blackberry Sangria
Basic Red Sangria
Diora la petite grace Pinot noir
Tormaresca primitivo
Alta vista vive Malbec
Tenuta di nozzole Chianti btl
Casa Smith Vino Moscato
Moscato
Monthly White Sangria
Special Wht Sangria
Basic White Sangria
B. White Sangria
Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
Jp Chenet Sauv Bl Rsv
Balletto Unoaked
Mason Napa Chard
Maschio Prosecco Brut
Avissi Peosecco
Four vines
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
