Barbeque
Sandwiches
American

Mama's Boy Bar BQ

review star

No reviews yet

34840 Vine St.

Eastlake, OH 44095

Popular Items

Brisket
Polish Boy Platter
Perch Dinner

Wings

Party Wings (12)

Party Wings (12)

$14.00
Fun Box

Fun Box

$10.00

4 whole wings and fries

Tenders With Fries

Tenders With Fries

$8.00

Kids Tender With Fries

$5.00
Wing/rib Combo $11

Wing/rib Combo $11

$12.00
6 Wings/fries

6 Wings/fries

$8.00

6 lightly breaded party wings with choice of sauce and fresh cut Fries.

3 Whole & fries $6

$7.00

10 Boneless Wings Combo

$10.00

Dinner

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Brisket

$17.00
Ribs 1/2 slab

Ribs 1/2 slab

$21.00

Ribs whole slab

$36.00

Polish Boy Platter

$13.00

Polish Boy, 4 chicken wings and fresh cut fries.

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$13.00
10 Pc Shrimp

10 Pc Shrimp

$14.00

Rib Dinner 1/3 Slab

$16.00
Perch Dinner

Perch Dinner

$10.00

4 Pc Perch

$13.00

2 Pc Catfish

$14.00

4 Pc Catfish

$18.00

6 Shrimp

$8.00

1 Pc Catfish

$8.00

Sampler

$20.00

Chicken and Fish Combo

$12.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$7.00

Brisket

$9.50
Chicken

Chicken

$6.00
Polish Boy

Polish Boy

$7.00

Polish Boy Platter

$13.00

Polish Boy, 4 chicken wings and fresh cut fries.

The "Karl"

The "Karl"

$7.00

Pulled Chicken

$7.00
Perch Sand

Perch Sand

$7.00

Catfish

$8.00

Asian

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$7.00

Cilantro Green onions Celery Cabage Sugar MSG Soy Sauce

Veggie Egg Roll

Veggie Egg Roll

$2.00
3 Egg Rolls 5$

3 Egg Rolls 5$

$5.00
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Combo

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Combo

$12.00

Ribs & Rice Combo

$13.00

Drinks

Soda

$0.93

Vitamin Water

$1.87

Arnold Palmer

$1.87

Water

$0.93

20 oz Drink

$2.00

Retail

Shirts S-M-L-Xl

$10.00

Shirts XXL - 5XL

$15.00

misc

Box Fries

$5.00

Ranch

$0.50

Box Sweet Pot Fries

$7.00

mac N Cheese

$3.50

Coleslaw

$1.00

Brisket Alc

$6.00

Pulled Pork Alc

$5.00

Extra Fries

$3.00

Greens

$3.00

Whole Wing

$1.95

Half Slab Alc

$19.00

Full Slab Alc

$33.00

Sauce On Side

W/ Sauce

No Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Perch Alc

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Xtrasauce

$0.50

Side Sweet Potato

$4.00

Rib Bone

$3.00

Sausage

$4.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Catfish ALC

$4.00

Pulled Chicken Alc

$6.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Pound Pulled Pork

$13.00

Pound Brisket

$21.00

Half Pan Greens

$30.00

Combo

6 wing dings, 6 rib bones, and a side of Fries

Family Bar BQ Pack

$40.00

1/2 Slab baby back Ribs, 1/2 lb. Pulled Pork, dozen wings, choice of Mac-n-cheese, Greens, or French Fries and 2 large Coleslaws.

Seafood Family Platter

Seafood Family Platter

$35.00

10 Pc Breaded Fan-tail Shrimp, 4 Pcs of breaded Ocean Perch, Shrimp Fried rice, Large Fries and 2 Large Coleslaws.

Dawg Bone Box

$18.00

Dawg Bone Box make it a dozen wings

$22.00

Family Pack 2

$35.00

cake

red velvet

$3.50

Caramel

$3.50

Yellow with chocolate icing

$3.50

Apps

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
34840 Vine St., Eastlake, OH 44095

