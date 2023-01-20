Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's Cafe & Brew's 3434 FM 1092, Suite 300

Missouri City, TX 77459

Missouri City, TX 77459

Order Again

Beer

16 oz 8th Wonder Dome Faux'm

$6.50

16 oz Coors Light

$6.00

16 oz Karbach Crawford Bock

$6.50

16 oz Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$6.50

16 oz Michelob Ultra

$6.00

16 oz Modelo

$6.50

16 oz Real Axis IPA

$6.50

16 oz Saint Arnold Lawnmower

$6.50

16 oz Shiner Bock

$6.50

16 oz Bud Light

$6.00

16 oz Dos Equis Lager

$6.50

16 oz Galveston Island Brewing Tiki Wheat

$6.50

16 oz Guinness Draught

$6.50

16 oz Miller Light

$6.00

16 oz Stella Artois

$6.50

16 oz Texas Leaguer 2 HOPPER

$6.50

16 oz Texas Leaguer Knuckle Bock

$6.50

22 oz 8th Wonder Dome Faux'm

$9.50

22 oz Bud Light

$9.00

22 oz Coors Light

$9.00

22 oz Dos Equis Lager

$9.50

22 oz Galveston Island Brewing Tiki Wheat

$9.50

22 oz Guinness Draught

$9.50

22 oz Karbach Crawford Bock

$9.50

22 oz Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$9.50

22 oz Michelob Ultra

$9.00

22 oz Miller Light

$9.00

22 oz Modelo

$9.50

22 oz Real Axis IPA

$9.50

22 oz Saint Arnold Lawnmower

$9.50

22 oz Shiner Bock

$9.50

22 oz Stella Artois

$9.50

22 oz Texas Leaguer 2 Hopper

$9.50

22 oz Texas Leaguer Knuckle Bock

$9.50

Flight Bud Light

$2.00

Flight Miller Light

$2.00

Flight Coors Light

$2.00

Flight Michelob Ultra

$2.00

Flight Modelo

$2.00

Flight Dos Equis Lager

$2.00

Flight Stella Artois

$2.00

Flight Guinness Draught

$2.00

Flight Shiner Bock

$2.00

Flight Karbach Crawford Bock

$2.00

Flight Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$2.00

Flight Texas Leaguer Airmail

$2.00

Flight Saint Arnold Lawnmower

$2.00

Flight 8th Wonder Dome Faux'm

$2.00

Flight Galveston Island Brewing Tiki Wheat

$2.00

Flight Real Axis IPA

$2.00

BTL BLUE MOON LAGER

$5.50

BTL BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BTL BUDWEISER

$5.00

BTL CAYMAN JACK

$5.50

BTL COORS LIGHT

$5.00

BTL CORONA EXTRA

$5.50

BTL KARBACH CRAWFORD BOCK

$5.50

BTL LONE STAR

$5.00

BTL MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

BTL MILLER HI LIFE

$5.00

BTL MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

BTL NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE

$5.50

BTL SAINT ARNOLD LAWNMOWER

$5.50

BTL WHITE CLAW BLACKBERRY SELTZER

$5.50

BTL TEXAS LEAGUER 2 HOPPER IPA

$5.50

BTL TEXAS LEAGUER KNUCKLE BOCK

$5.50

BTL TEXAS LEAGUER GHOST ROSE (16 OZ)

$5.00

BTL TEXAS LEAGUER SALTED WATERMELON SELTZER

$5.50

BTL TEXAS LEAGUER BOMB POP SELTZER

$5.50

BTL KARBACH HOPADILLO

$5.50

BTL DOS EQUIS LAGER

$5.50

BTL KARBACH LOVE STREET

$5.50

BTL MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.50

BTL YUENGLING LAGER

$5.50

BTL SHINER BOCK

$5.50

Wine

GL La Crema

$14.00

GL Noble Vines 667

$8.00

GL Dark Horse

$5.00

GL Ravenswood

$9.00

GL Becker

$8.00

GL Dacu

$16.00

GL Conundrum Red Blend

$13.00

GL Fog Bank

$6.00

BTL La Crema

$57.00

BTL Noble Vines 667

$31.00

BTL Dark Horse

$22.00

BTL Silverado

$97.00

BTL Ravenswood

$37.00

BTL Seghesio

$63.00

BTL Becker

$33.00

BTL Dacu

$66.00

BTL Conundrum Red Blend

$53.00

BTL Fog Bank

$23.00

GL Chloe -Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Simi- Savignon Blanc

$9.00

GL J Lohr, Riverstone

$7.00

GL Sterling

$11.00

GL Korbel Brut

$9.00

GL Ruffino

$9.00

BTL Chloe -Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL Simi- Savignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Coppola Diamond Series

$34.00

BTL J Lohr, Riverstone

$29.00

BTL Sterling

$45.00

BTL Stag's Leap

$66.00

BTL Korbel Brut

$35.00

BTL Ruffino

$38.00

Liquor

SGL Well Vodka

$4.50

SGL Absolut

$8.00

SGL Belvedere

$8.00

SGL Dripping Springs

$8.00

SGL Grey Goose

$9.00

SGL Grey Goose Citron

$9.00

SGL Ketel One

$8.00

SGL Tito's

$8.00

SGL Deep Eddy

$8.00

SGL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

SGL Deep Eddy Orange

$8.00

SGL Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

SGL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Dripping Springs

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy

$1,600.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$16.00

SGL Well Gin

$4.50

SGL Beefeater

$8.00

SGL Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

SGL Tanqueray

$8.00

SGL Treaty Oak Waterloo

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$16.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Treaty Oak Waterloo

$16.00

SGL Well Rum

$4.50

SGL Bacardi

$8.00

SGL Bacardi Limon

$8.00

SGL Don Q 151

$8.00

SGL Captain Morgan

$8.00

SGL Meyers

$8.00

SGL Ralleaon Reserve XO

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$16.00

DBL Don Q 151

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Meyer's

$16.00

DBL Ralleaon Reserve XO

$16.00

DBL Don Q 151

$16.00

SGL Well Tequila

$4.50

SGL Cuervo Silver

$8.00

SGL Cuervo 1800

$8.00

SGL Dulce Vida Blanco

$8.00

SGL Patron Silver

$13.00

SGL Republic Tequila Aenjo

$13.00

SGL Republic Tequila Plata

$9.50

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$16.00

DBL Cuervo 1800

$16.00

DBL Dulce Vida Blanco

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL Republic Tequila Aenjo

$26.00

DBL Republic Tequila Plata

$19.00

SGL Well Whiskey

$4.50

SGL Balcones Texas Rye

$10.50

SGL Canadian Club

$8.00

SGL Canadian Mist

$8.00

SGL Crown Royal

$8.00

SGL Crown Apple

$8.00

SGL Fireball

$8.00

SGL Jack Daniels

$8.00

SGL Jamison Irish Whiskey

$8.00

SGL Makers Mark

$8.00

SGL Seagram's 7

$8.00

SGL Southern Comfort

$8.00

SGL Rebecca Creek

$8.00

SGL TX Blended Whiskey

$9.50

SGL Wild Turkey

$8.00

SGL Woodford Reserve

$9.50

SGL Jim Beam

$8.00

SGL Garrison Brothers

$14.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Balcones Texas Rye

$21.00

DBL Canadian Club

$16.00

DBL Canadian Mist

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Crown Apple

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jamison Irish Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$16.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL Rebecca Creek

$16.00

DBL TX Blended Whiskey

$19.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$19.00

DBL Jim Beam

$16.00

DBL Garrison Brothers

$29.00

SGL Well Scotch

$4.50

SGL Chivas Regal

$9.00

SGL Cutty Sark

$8.00

SGL Dewars

$8.00

SGL J & B

$8.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

SGL Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$18.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$16.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL J & B

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$21.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

SGL Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

SGL Bol's Melon Liqueor

$4.50

SGL Cointreau

$9.00

SGL Dekuyper Apple Pucker

$4.50

SGL Emmits Irish Crème

$5.00

SGL Godiva Chocolate

$9.50

SGL Grand Marnier

$9.50

SGL Hennesy VS Cognac

$12.00

SGL Jagermeister

$8.00

SGL Kahlua

$8.00

SGL Triple Sec

$3.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$16.00

DBL Bol's Melon Liqueor

$9.00

DBL Cointreau

$18.00

DBL Dekuyper Apple Pucker

$9.00

DBL Emmits Irish Crème

$10.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$19.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$19.00

DBL Hennesy VS Cognac

$24.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Triple Sec

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Banderas Blast

$16.00

Corazón Reposado tequila, lemongrass syrup, lime juice, topo chico, basil leaf, lemon wheel

Colin's Old Fashioned

$15.00

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill bourbon (Dripping Springs), simple syrup, bitters, orange zest, cherry

Lone Star Bootstitch

$16.00

Balcones Tres Hombres whiskey (Waco), grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar, jalapeño slice, rosemary

Mama's Margarita

$12.00

Republic Plata tequila (Dripping Springs), orange liqueur fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili lime salt

Mojito

$14.00

8TH Wonder Silver Rum (Houston), muddled mint leaves and lime wheels, sugar, soda

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito’s handmade vodka (Austin), spicy ginger beer, lime juice served in a copper mug

Papa's Paloma

$13.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka (Dripping Springs), Tequila 512 (Austin), grapefruit juice, lime juice, soda, syrup

Sip & Stroll

$14.00

Rebecca Creek whiskey (San Antonio), lime juice, agave nectar, muddled mint leaves

Sugar & Spice & Everything Nice

$11.00

Avonak Eye 10 gin (Houston), cranberry juice, lemon wedges, almond syrup, and cinnamon with a sugar-rimmed glass

Texas 'Tini

$15.00

Dash Handmade vodka (Brookshire), shaken ice-chilled and served with stuffed olives

Texas Ranch Water

$12.00

Dulce Vida Blanco tequila (Austin), topo chico, lime juice, shaken ice-chilled, served with a lime wedge

Gulf Coast Sunset

$16.00

Deep Eddy orange vodka (Dripping Springs), cranberry juice, club soda, garnished with fresh mint mint leaves

Yaupon Sour

$13.00

Waterloo Old Yaupon gin (Dripping Springs), orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, served with a lime wheel

Spicy Springs

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.50

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$1.50

Cape Cod

$0.50

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$1.00

Gibson

Gimlet

Gin Martini

Greyhound

$0.50

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$5.50

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita - Frozen

$5.50

Margarita - Rocks

$5.50

Mimosa - Flute

$6.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Screwdriver

$0.50

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$1.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Vodka Martini

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

N/A Bevs

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ice Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Ice Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Ice Tea - Raspberry

$3.00

Ice Tea - Strawberry

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Brunch ONLY

Bloody Mary (BYO)

$11.00

Mama's Mimosa (flute)

$6.00

Mama's Mimosa (carafe)

$20.00

Starters

Stuffed Shrimp Poppers

$12.00

Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded, stuffed with crabmeat and red and green bell peppers served with remoulade sauce

Dry Rub Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken wings seasoned with Mama’s Spicy BBQ® dry rub and blue cheese crumbles served with Slap Ya Mama® sauce

Simply Sliders (Pick 3)

$14.00

Ground beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles, with smoked chipolte sauce on a brioche slider bun

Bourbon Baked Meat Balls

$10.00

Ground beef and bacon simmered in bourbon and Mama’s Sticky Sweet BBQ® sauce served on lightly toasted french bread plank

Southwest Chicken Wraps

$11.00

Grilled seasoned chicken, cuban black beans, corn relish and dirty rice folded in a flour tortilla wrap drizzled with chipolte cheese sauce

Fried Bone-In Pork Shanks

$13.00

Tender, mouth-watering pork shank glazed with Mama’s Sweet Chili® rub

Catfish Pieces

$13.00

Lightly-breaded and fried delacata catfish filet pieces served with Mama’s Southern Cocktail® sauce

Steak Skewers

$13.00

Sliced Ribeye Steak dusted with salt, pepper, and Mama’s Cajun® spices, charbroiled to tenderness and served on a skewer

Soup & Salads

Cream of Poblano Crab Soup - Cup

$7.00

Lump gulf crab mix and roasted poblano pepper in rich, cream stock

Cream of Poblano Crab Soup - Bowl

$10.00

Lump gulf crab mix and roasted poblano pepper in rich, cream stock

Creole Gumbo - Cup

$7.00

Bacon-dripped roux with okra and chicken and andouille sausage with rice

Creole Gumbo - Bowl

$10.00

Bacon-dripped roux with okra and chicken and andouille sausage with rice

Shiner Beer Chili - Cup

$7.00

Ground beef and sausage slow-cooked in Mama’s Chili® spices with peppers and Shiner® beer, topped with cilantro, green onions, and grated cheese

Shiner Beer Chili - Bowl

$10.00

Ground beef and sausage slow-cooked in Mama’s Chili® spices with peppers and Shiner® beer, topped with cilantro, green onions, and grated cheese

Garden Salad - Small

$8.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, croutons

Garden Salad - Large

$12.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, croutons

Caesar Salad - Small

$8.00

Romaine, garlic, lemon juice, shaved parmesan cheese, italian herb croutons

Caesar Salad - Large

$12.00

Romaine, garlic, lemon juice, shaved parmesan cheese, italian herb croutons

Wedge Salad - Small

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, bleu cheese, and bacon crumbles

Wedge Salad - Large

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, bleu cheese, and bacon crumbles

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Smoked atlantic salmon, mixed salad greens, apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, vinaigrette

Cabo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled seasoned chicken, mixed salad greens, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, chopped egg, cuban black beans, sliced avocado, grated cheeses

Southern Style

Homemade Meatloaf

$16.00

Ground beef loaf with bread crumbs topped with ketchup blend and baked in an personal sized loaf

Pan Fried Pork Chops

$18.00

Center-cut, boneless pork loin seared and seasoned with Mama’s Cajun® spices

Chicken Fried Steak & Gravy

$19.00

Ribeye tenderized, breaded, and golden fried

Mama's Classic Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast with Mama’s secret buttermilk batter fried to perfection with peppercorn cream gravy

Back Yard Gourmet Burger (Build Your Own)

$14.00

Ground beef patty on lightly toasted bun with any combination of ingredients: lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onions, jalapeños, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, BBQ sauce, ketchup & your choice of cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or bleu cheeses

Cajun Creole

Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$19.00

Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage prepared with linguini in a marinara cream sauce

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$22.00

Lightly pan-fried cajun jumbo lump crab, capers, celery, lemon, rosemary, and butter

Bayou Shrimp EN Brouchette

$21.00

Nine bacon-wrapped, jumbo gulf shrimp filled with monterey jack cheese and sliced jalapeños

Mardi Gras Seafood Jambalaya

$19.00

Fish and shrimp as well as chicken breast and andouille sausage combined in in a creole dirty rice tomato garlic butter sauce

Blackened BBQ Shrimp

$20.00

Blackened shrimp drizzled with Mama’s Sticky Sweet BBQ® sauce served on remoulade rice pilaf

Fresh Seafood & Steaks

Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

Nine jumbo select butterfly shrimp served cooked to perfection and served on rice pilaf

Delacata Catfish Fillet

$22.00

Catfish filet served on red beans & rice with cole slaw

Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

Salmon fillet on lemon-dusted rice and steamed broccoli with heirloom tomatoes and pesto sauce

Gulf Redfish

$24.00

Fresh gulf redfish served with rosemary potatoes and hash

Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Prime Certified Angus Beef® choice sirloin steak

Prime Ribeye

$32.00

Finely-seasoned, dry-aged Certified Angus Beef® ribeye

Papa's Filet Mignon

$36.00

Deliciously cultivated, thick-cut filet mignon rubbed with salt, pepper, garlic, and basil to achieve the perfect outer crust that complements the juicy meat

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Served with french fries

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Served with french fries

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Served with french fries

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Served with french fries

Sides Ala Carte

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

Bourbon Baked Beans

$4.00

Fancy Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Garlic Green Beans

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Desserts

Fresh Fruit Cobbler

$6.00

Carmel Apple Dump Cake

$6.00

Mama's Shiner Beer Brownies

$6.00

Cheese Cake with Seasonal topping

$6.00

Bar Bites

Stuffed Shrimp Poppers

$12.00

Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded, stuffed with crabmeat and red and green bell peppers served with remoulade sauce

Dry Rub Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken wings seasoned with Mama’s Spicy BBQ® dry rub and blue cheese crumbles served with Slap Ya Mama® sauce

Catfish Pieces

$13.00

Lightly-breaded and fried delacata catfish filet pieces served with Mama’s Southern Cocktail® sauce

Southwest Chicken Wraps

$11.00

Grilled seasoned chicken, cuban black beans, corn relish and dirty rice folded in a flour tortilla wrap drizzled with chipolte cheese sauce

Fried Bone-In Pork Shanks

$13.00

Tender, mouth-watering pork shank glazed with Mama’s Sweet Chili® rub

Bourbon Baked Meat Balls

$10.00

Ground beef and bacon simmered in bourbon and Mama’s Sticky Sweet BBQ® sauce served on lightly toasted french bread plank

Steak Skewers

$13.00

Sliced Ribeye Steak dusted with salt, pepper, and Mama’s Cajun® spices, charbroiled to tenderness and served on a skewer

Simply Sliders (Pick 3)

$14.00

Ground beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles, with smoked chipolte sauce on a brioche slider bun

Back Yard Gourmet Burger (Build Your Own)

$14.00

Ground beef patty on lightly toasted bun with any combination of ingredients: lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onions, jalapeños, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, BBQ sauce, ketchup & your choice of cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or bleu cheeses

Ghost Hill Pork Chop

$14.00

Center-cut, boneless pork loin drizzled with Ghost Hill candied pecan chips glaze and grilled to perfection with sauteed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Chicken Fried Chicken Strips

$16.00

Mama’s classic chicken fried chicken breast strips, lightly breaded and served with your choice of side

Shrimp Sampler Platter

$19.00

Bayou Shrimp en Brochette, Blackened BBQ Shrimp, and Stuffed Shrimp Poppers served with Mama’s dipping sauces and dirty rice

Pick Three Starter Sampler

$19.00

Your choice of two starters: Stuffed Shrimp Poppers, Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders, Dry Rub Chicken Wings, Bourbon-baked Meat Balls, Jalapeño Armadillo Eggs, and Southwest Chicken Wraps

FISH, FRIES AND PUPS DINNER DINNER

Fish, Fries and Pups - DINNER

$16.00

Lightly-breaded fried fish with garlic & rosemary- dusted shoestring fries and Mama’s hush puppies

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
