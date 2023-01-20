- Home
Mama's Cafe & Brew's 3434 FM 1092, Suite 300
No reviews yet
3434 FM 1092, Suite 300
Missouri City, TX 77459
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beer
16 oz 8th Wonder Dome Faux'm
16 oz Coors Light
16 oz Karbach Crawford Bock
16 oz Karbach Hopadillo IPA
16 oz Michelob Ultra
16 oz Modelo
16 oz Real Axis IPA
16 oz Saint Arnold Lawnmower
16 oz Shiner Bock
16 oz Bud Light
16 oz Dos Equis Lager
16 oz Galveston Island Brewing Tiki Wheat
16 oz Guinness Draught
16 oz Miller Light
16 oz Stella Artois
16 oz Texas Leaguer 2 HOPPER
16 oz Texas Leaguer Knuckle Bock
22 oz 8th Wonder Dome Faux'm
22 oz Bud Light
22 oz Coors Light
22 oz Dos Equis Lager
22 oz Galveston Island Brewing Tiki Wheat
22 oz Guinness Draught
22 oz Karbach Crawford Bock
22 oz Karbach Hopadillo IPA
22 oz Michelob Ultra
22 oz Miller Light
22 oz Modelo
22 oz Real Axis IPA
22 oz Saint Arnold Lawnmower
22 oz Shiner Bock
22 oz Stella Artois
22 oz Texas Leaguer 2 Hopper
22 oz Texas Leaguer Knuckle Bock
Flight Bud Light
Flight Miller Light
Flight Coors Light
Flight Michelob Ultra
Flight Modelo
Flight Dos Equis Lager
Flight Stella Artois
Flight Guinness Draught
Flight Shiner Bock
Flight Karbach Crawford Bock
Flight Karbach Hopadillo IPA
Flight Texas Leaguer Airmail
Flight Saint Arnold Lawnmower
Flight 8th Wonder Dome Faux'm
Flight Galveston Island Brewing Tiki Wheat
Flight Real Axis IPA
BTL BLUE MOON LAGER
BTL BUD LIGHT
BTL BUDWEISER
BTL CAYMAN JACK
BTL COORS LIGHT
BTL CORONA EXTRA
BTL KARBACH CRAWFORD BOCK
BTL LONE STAR
BTL MICHELOB ULTRA
BTL MILLER HI LIFE
BTL MILLER LIGHT
BTL NEW BELGIUM FAT TIRE
BTL SAINT ARNOLD LAWNMOWER
BTL WHITE CLAW BLACKBERRY SELTZER
BTL TEXAS LEAGUER 2 HOPPER IPA
BTL TEXAS LEAGUER KNUCKLE BOCK
BTL TEXAS LEAGUER GHOST ROSE (16 OZ)
BTL TEXAS LEAGUER SALTED WATERMELON SELTZER
BTL TEXAS LEAGUER BOMB POP SELTZER
BTL KARBACH HOPADILLO
BTL DOS EQUIS LAGER
BTL KARBACH LOVE STREET
BTL MODELO ESPECIAL
BTL YUENGLING LAGER
BTL SHINER BOCK
Wine
GL La Crema
GL Noble Vines 667
GL Dark Horse
GL Ravenswood
GL Becker
GL Dacu
GL Conundrum Red Blend
GL Fog Bank
BTL La Crema
BTL Noble Vines 667
BTL Dark Horse
BTL Silverado
BTL Ravenswood
BTL Seghesio
BTL Becker
BTL Dacu
BTL Conundrum Red Blend
BTL Fog Bank
GL Chloe -Pinot Grigio
GL Simi- Savignon Blanc
GL J Lohr, Riverstone
GL Sterling
GL Korbel Brut
GL Ruffino
BTL Chloe -Pinot Grigio
BTL Simi- Savignon Blanc
BTL Coppola Diamond Series
BTL J Lohr, Riverstone
BTL Sterling
BTL Stag's Leap
BTL Korbel Brut
BTL Ruffino
Liquor
SGL Well Vodka
SGL Absolut
SGL Belvedere
SGL Dripping Springs
SGL Grey Goose
SGL Grey Goose Citron
SGL Ketel One
SGL Tito's
SGL Deep Eddy
SGL Deep Eddy Cranberry
SGL Deep Eddy Orange
SGL Deep Eddy Lemon
SGL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Dripping Springs
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Ketel One
DBL Tito's
DBL Deep Eddy
DBL Deep Eddy Cranberry
DBL Deep Eddy Orange
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
SGL Well Gin
SGL Beefeater
SGL Bombay Sapphire
SGL Tanqueray
SGL Treaty Oak Waterloo
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Treaty Oak Waterloo
SGL Well Rum
SGL Bacardi
SGL Bacardi Limon
SGL Don Q 151
SGL Captain Morgan
SGL Meyers
SGL Ralleaon Reserve XO
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Don Q 151
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Meyer's
DBL Ralleaon Reserve XO
DBL Don Q 151
SGL Well Tequila
SGL Cuervo Silver
SGL Cuervo 1800
SGL Dulce Vida Blanco
SGL Patron Silver
SGL Republic Tequila Aenjo
SGL Republic Tequila Plata
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cuervo Silver
DBL Cuervo 1800
DBL Dulce Vida Blanco
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Republic Tequila Aenjo
DBL Republic Tequila Plata
SGL Well Whiskey
SGL Balcones Texas Rye
SGL Canadian Club
SGL Canadian Mist
SGL Crown Royal
SGL Crown Apple
SGL Fireball
SGL Jack Daniels
SGL Jamison Irish Whiskey
SGL Makers Mark
SGL Seagram's 7
SGL Southern Comfort
SGL Rebecca Creek
SGL TX Blended Whiskey
SGL Wild Turkey
SGL Woodford Reserve
SGL Jim Beam
SGL Garrison Brothers
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Balcones Texas Rye
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Canadian Mist
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jamison Irish Whiskey
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Rebecca Creek
DBL TX Blended Whiskey
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Garrison Brothers
SGL Well Scotch
SGL Chivas Regal
SGL Cutty Sark
SGL Dewars
SGL J & B
SGL Johnnie Walker Black
SGL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Cutty Sark
DBL Dewars
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
SGL Amaretto Di Saronno
SGL Bol's Melon Liqueor
SGL Cointreau
SGL Dekuyper Apple Pucker
SGL Emmits Irish Crème
SGL Godiva Chocolate
SGL Grand Marnier
SGL Hennesy VS Cognac
SGL Jagermeister
SGL Kahlua
SGL Triple Sec
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Bol's Melon Liqueor
DBL Cointreau
DBL Dekuyper Apple Pucker
DBL Emmits Irish Crème
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Hennesy VS Cognac
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Triple Sec
Signature Cocktails
Banderas Blast
Corazón Reposado tequila, lemongrass syrup, lime juice, topo chico, basil leaf, lemon wheel
Colin's Old Fashioned
Treaty Oak Ghost Hill bourbon (Dripping Springs), simple syrup, bitters, orange zest, cherry
Lone Star Bootstitch
Balcones Tres Hombres whiskey (Waco), grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar, jalapeño slice, rosemary
Mama's Margarita
Republic Plata tequila (Dripping Springs), orange liqueur fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili lime salt
Mojito
8TH Wonder Silver Rum (Houston), muddled mint leaves and lime wheels, sugar, soda
Moscow Mule
Tito’s handmade vodka (Austin), spicy ginger beer, lime juice served in a copper mug
Papa's Paloma
Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka (Dripping Springs), Tequila 512 (Austin), grapefruit juice, lime juice, soda, syrup
Sip & Stroll
Rebecca Creek whiskey (San Antonio), lime juice, agave nectar, muddled mint leaves
Sugar & Spice & Everything Nice
Avonak Eye 10 gin (Houston), cranberry juice, lemon wedges, almond syrup, and cinnamon with a sugar-rimmed glass
Texas 'Tini
Dash Handmade vodka (Brookshire), shaken ice-chilled and served with stuffed olives
Texas Ranch Water
Dulce Vida Blanco tequila (Austin), topo chico, lime juice, shaken ice-chilled, served with a lime wedge
Gulf Coast Sunset
Deep Eddy orange vodka (Dripping Springs), cranberry juice, club soda, garnished with fresh mint mint leaves
Yaupon Sour
Waterloo Old Yaupon gin (Dripping Springs), orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, served with a lime wheel
Spicy Springs
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Martini
Greyhound
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita - Frozen
Margarita - Rocks
Mimosa - Flute
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Martini
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Starters
Stuffed Shrimp Poppers
Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded, stuffed with crabmeat and red and green bell peppers served with remoulade sauce
Dry Rub Chicken Wings
Chicken wings seasoned with Mama’s Spicy BBQ® dry rub and blue cheese crumbles served with Slap Ya Mama® sauce
Simply Sliders (Pick 3)
Ground beef patty topped with applewood smoked bacon and blue cheese crumbles, with smoked chipolte sauce on a brioche slider bun
Bourbon Baked Meat Balls
Ground beef and bacon simmered in bourbon and Mama’s Sticky Sweet BBQ® sauce served on lightly toasted french bread plank
Southwest Chicken Wraps
Grilled seasoned chicken, cuban black beans, corn relish and dirty rice folded in a flour tortilla wrap drizzled with chipolte cheese sauce
Fried Bone-In Pork Shanks
Tender, mouth-watering pork shank glazed with Mama’s Sweet Chili® rub
Catfish Pieces
Lightly-breaded and fried delacata catfish filet pieces served with Mama’s Southern Cocktail® sauce
Steak Skewers
Sliced Ribeye Steak dusted with salt, pepper, and Mama’s Cajun® spices, charbroiled to tenderness and served on a skewer
Soup & Salads
Cream of Poblano Crab Soup - Cup
Lump gulf crab mix and roasted poblano pepper in rich, cream stock
Cream of Poblano Crab Soup - Bowl
Lump gulf crab mix and roasted poblano pepper in rich, cream stock
Creole Gumbo - Cup
Bacon-dripped roux with okra and chicken and andouille sausage with rice
Creole Gumbo - Bowl
Bacon-dripped roux with okra and chicken and andouille sausage with rice
Shiner Beer Chili - Cup
Ground beef and sausage slow-cooked in Mama’s Chili® spices with peppers and Shiner® beer, topped with cilantro, green onions, and grated cheese
Shiner Beer Chili - Bowl
Ground beef and sausage slow-cooked in Mama’s Chili® spices with peppers and Shiner® beer, topped with cilantro, green onions, and grated cheese
Garden Salad - Small
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, croutons
Garden Salad - Large
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, carrots, croutons
Caesar Salad - Small
Romaine, garlic, lemon juice, shaved parmesan cheese, italian herb croutons
Caesar Salad - Large
Romaine, garlic, lemon juice, shaved parmesan cheese, italian herb croutons
Wedge Salad - Small
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, bleu cheese, and bacon crumbles
Wedge Salad - Large
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, bleu cheese, and bacon crumbles
Grilled Salmon Salad
Smoked atlantic salmon, mixed salad greens, apples, candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese, vinaigrette
Cabo Chicken Salad
Grilled seasoned chicken, mixed salad greens, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, chopped egg, cuban black beans, sliced avocado, grated cheeses
Southern Style
Homemade Meatloaf
Ground beef loaf with bread crumbs topped with ketchup blend and baked in an personal sized loaf
Pan Fried Pork Chops
Center-cut, boneless pork loin seared and seasoned with Mama’s Cajun® spices
Chicken Fried Steak & Gravy
Ribeye tenderized, breaded, and golden fried
Mama's Classic Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken breast with Mama’s secret buttermilk batter fried to perfection with peppercorn cream gravy
Back Yard Gourmet Burger (Build Your Own)
Ground beef patty on lightly toasted bun with any combination of ingredients: lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onions, jalapeños, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, BBQ sauce, ketchup & your choice of cheddar, pepperjack, swiss, or bleu cheeses
Cajun Creole
Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp Pasta
Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage prepared with linguini in a marinara cream sauce
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Lightly pan-fried cajun jumbo lump crab, capers, celery, lemon, rosemary, and butter
Bayou Shrimp EN Brouchette
Nine bacon-wrapped, jumbo gulf shrimp filled with monterey jack cheese and sliced jalapeños
Mardi Gras Seafood Jambalaya
Fish and shrimp as well as chicken breast and andouille sausage combined in in a creole dirty rice tomato garlic butter sauce
Blackened BBQ Shrimp
Blackened shrimp drizzled with Mama’s Sticky Sweet BBQ® sauce served on remoulade rice pilaf
Fresh Seafood & Steaks
Jumbo Shrimp
Nine jumbo select butterfly shrimp served cooked to perfection and served on rice pilaf
Delacata Catfish Fillet
Catfish filet served on red beans & rice with cole slaw
Atlantic Salmon
Salmon fillet on lemon-dusted rice and steamed broccoli with heirloom tomatoes and pesto sauce
Gulf Redfish
Fresh gulf redfish served with rosemary potatoes and hash
Sirloin Steak
Prime Certified Angus Beef® choice sirloin steak
Prime Ribeye
Finely-seasoned, dry-aged Certified Angus Beef® ribeye
Papa's Filet Mignon
Deliciously cultivated, thick-cut filet mignon rubbed with salt, pepper, garlic, and basil to achieve the perfect outer crust that complements the juicy meat
FISH, FRIES AND PUPS DINNER DINNER
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3434 FM 1092, Suite 300, Missouri City, TX 77459