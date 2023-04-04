- Home
Mama's Ladera 25606 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite K-2
25606 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite K-2
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Popular Items
Food
Breakfast
Mama's Famous Chicken 'n Waffle
Mama Tutt's buttermilk fried chicken & homemade waffle. Mama's country gravy and maple syrup
Jack's Colossal Pancake Stack
Add-ons $1.00 per Scoop o' Thrifty Ice Cream, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, candied pecans, Nutella, chocolate chips
Classic Belgian Waffle
Add-ons $1.00 per Scoop o' Thrifty Ice Cream, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, candied pecans, Nutella, chocolate chips
French Toast Mama-Style
Sliced King's Hawaiian bread, sliced fresh strawberries blueberries, powdered sugar, maple syrup Add-ons $1.00 Scoop o' Thrifty Ice Cream, bananas, candied pecans, Nutella, chocolate chips
Veruca's Blueberry Pancakes
Stack of Mama's hotcakes with blueberries cooked in. Topped with blueberries and whipped cream.
Chocolate Chip Pancake Stack
Mama's hotcakes stuffed full of chocolate chips. Topped with more chocolate chips and whipped cream.
Lori's Croque Madame
Mama's Hawaiian French toast topped with sliced ham, cheddar cheese, 2 fried eggs and Mama's country gravy. Served with a side of Mama's potatoes
Mariel's Vegan Hash
A vegan's veggie delight! Roasted potatoes, black beans, onions, tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms and jalapenos topped with avocado and our Mama's Vegan Sriracha Sauce. Add Impossible Burger $5.39
"Old Fashioned" Benedict
Mama's bacon biscuit halved, spinach, sliced smoked ham, poached eggs, homemade hollandaise, Mama's potatoes
Melissa's Steak Benny
Grilled asparagus, New York Steak, poached eggs, hollandaise and Al on the side. Served on top of a grilled English muffin with Mama's potatoes.
Garden Benny
Grilled tomato, sauteed spinach, avocado, poached eggs, and hollandaise, topped with a balsamic drizzle. Served on top of a grilled English muffin with Mama's potatoes.
Quentin's Philly Hash
Thinly sliced prime rib, over easy eggs, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Mama's potatoes, over toasted sourdough choice of Mama's country gravy or hollandaise
SRF Power Bowl
Created by our friends @ Surf Ready Fitness. Egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, onions, bell peppers, black beans. Topped with avocado and Mama's homemade red salsa. Served with a side of fresh fruit.
"Kitchen Sink"
H-a-B's Big Brother!
Bacon Biscuits 'n Gravy
3 whole Mama's bacon biscuits smothered in Mama's country gravy Add 2 fried eggs on top for 2.99
Breakfast Pizza Pie
Hand-rolled pizza pie, eggs any style, choice of smoked bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or chorizo, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, Mama's country gravy, Mama's potatoes
Brianne's Hangover Cure
Toasted English muffins topped with tots, shaved ham, American cheese blend and 3 eggs over easy. Topped with our Hollandaise sauce. This plate will get you back up and going.
Country fried Prime Rib & Eggs
Freshly sliced fried prime rib topped with our famous homemade country gravy, served with two eggs any style, Mama's potatoes, and a bacon biscuit. Only Mama is crazy enough to think of this!
Drew's Biscuit Sliders
2 of Mama's famous bacon biscuits, stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or fried chicken. Scrambled eggs and cheddar, Mama's potatoes, Mama's country gravy
Grilled Sourdough Breakfast Melt
Two eggs (any style), choice of ham, sausage or smoked bacon. Avocado, sliced tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and garlic aioli stacked high on grilled sourdough, Mama's potatoes.
Hash-a-Burrito
Choice of smoked ham, bacon, chicken sausage, turkey sausage, chorizo, Korean-style BBQ steak or Al Pastor. Scrambled eggs,Mama's potatoes, grilled onions, cheddar and mozzarella, wrapped in a tortilla, Mama's homemade red salsa Add Tots for 0.99 cents.
Helia's Chilaquiles
Homemade tortilla chips sauteed in a mild red sauce, topped with avocado & mozzarella cheese and scrambled eggs served with a side of black beans and Mama's potatoes
Jeff's Breakfast Bomb
Served on a King's Hawaiian roll with 2 eggs, smoked ham, bacon, sausage, American cheese, side of Mama's potatoes Make it Nuclear! Add a burger patty for $4.29
Lumberjack Logan Breakfast
Chargrilled ham steak, 2 pieces of bacon, two sausage patties, two eggs (any style), two pancakes, Mama's potatoes
Mama's Avocado Toast
Your choice of sourdough or wheat toast, fresh avocado, sliced tomatoes, arugula, and thinly sliced red onion, topped with balsamic reduction and feta cheese. Served with your choice of fruit or Mama's potatoes. Add 2 eggs for $2.99
New York Steak & Egg
New York Steak hand trimmed and cooked to order, two eggs cooked any style, Mama's potatoes, 2 pancakes
Rib Eye & Eggs
All breakfast steaks served with Mama's potatoes and two pancakes
Loaded Biscuit Skillet
3 of Mama's bacon biscuits, scrambled eggs, Mama's fried chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onions and Mama's country gravy
2 Eggs Breakfast
Cooked any style, Mama's potatoes, smoked thick-cut bacon, chicken sausage or sausage patties, Mama's bacon biscuit
Ruby's Organic Oatmeal
Organic oats, topped with blueberries and strawberries, brown sugar. Available until 2pm.
Farmer's Market Seasonal Fruit
Mama's Oats with Egg Whites and Spinach
Mama's organic oatmeal, fresh seasonal fruits, scrambled egg whites, fresh spinach. Available until 2pm.
Becky's Bikini Garden Scramble
Scrambled eggs, local seasonal vegetables, feta cheese, onions, topped with sliced avocado, Mama's potatoes, Mama's plain biscuit
Helia's Al Pastor Breakfast Plate
Mama's potatoes, black beans, Al Pastor, 2 eggs (any style), cheddar cheese, avocado, green peppers, onions, and sour cream. Served with Mama's homemade red salsa and a hot flour tortilla with honey butter.
Jackie's Florentine Egg White Scramble
Fresh spinach, egg whites, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with avocado, Mama's potatoes, plain biscuit
Chili Cheese Omelet
4 egg omelet smothered in chili and shredded cheddar cheese, garnished with pico de gallo. Mama's potatoes and a bacon biscuit.
Mama Maria's Famous Chorizo Scramble
Scrambled eggs, gourmet spicy chorizo, avocado, mozzarella, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes. Served with Mama's homemade red salsa and a bacon biscuit on the side
Tell Mama What You Want Scramble
4 Egg scramble with your choice of one meat, cheese and veggie, Mama's potatoes and a Mama's biscuit Add your choice of ham, smoked bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, turkey sausage, chicken or chorizo for $1.99 per item Add avocado for $3.99 Add your choice of spinach, broccoli, zucchini, red onion, tomato, green peppers for $0.99 per item
Lunch/Dinner
Mama's Burger
Char-grilled choice beef, Mama's special sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle Add smoked bacon $4.39
All-American Beach Melt
Over one pound of handmade char-grilled patties and melted All-American cheese on toasted sourdough, smothered with grilled onions, Mama's special sauce and pickle
ABC Burger
Chargrilled choice beef, topped with fresh avocado, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce,n tomato, onion, Mama's special sauce and pickle
Boston's BBQ Burger
Char-grilled choice beef, Mama's homemade BBQ sauce, stacked with onion strings, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese and pickle
Brie & Bacon Cheeseburger
Char-grilled choice beef, topped with melted brie cheese,smoked bacon, arugula and Mama's special sauce
Mama's Turkey Burger
Grilled ground turkey, Mama's special sauce, cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Mama's Impossible Burger
Mama's is proud to serve the Impossible Burger, the best tasting plant based burger, period. Handmade 8 ounce patty served on a wheat bun with Mama's special sauce, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Your choice of fresh fruit, fries or a green salad. Want it vegan? Ask for it lettuce wrapped.
"The Monster"
Over a pound of char-grilled choice beef, BBQ pulled pork, 4 slices American cheese, 4 strips of Applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings and Mama's special sauce
1/2 Caesar Salad
1/2 Mama's Fancy Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, homemade balsamic-honey vinaigrette Add chicken or a scoop of Maria's Albacore Tuna Salad. $4.99
1/2 Mama's Green Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Full Caesar Salad
Chopped lettuce, shaved asiago cheese, cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic croutons, Mama's Caesar dressing Add grilled chicken $4.99
Full Fancy Salad
Mixed greens, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, homemade balsamic-honey vinaigrette Add chicken or a scoop of Maria's Albacore Tuna Salad. $4.99
Full Green Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Ahi Poke Salad
Arugula and spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, wontons, ahi poke and avocado salad tossed in citrus ginger dressing and topped with sesame seeds and green onion
BBQ Chicken Salad
Mama's BBQ sauce smothered tenders, mixed greens, arugula, cabbage, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, black beans, onion strings, BBQ sauce and homemade BBQ ranch dressing
Bowl of Soup
Your choice of Pete's Pollo Pozole, Tomato Soup or Mama's Chili
Cajun Shrimp Avocado Salad
Cajun grilled shrimp, avocado slices, served over romaine lettuce. Cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon pieces, and ranch dressing make this salad spicy and cool at the same time.
Cup of Soup
Your choice of Pete's Pollo Pozole, Tomato Soup or Mama's Chili
Derby Cobb Salad
Chopped chicken, bacon, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Your choice of dressing.
Grandma Caryn's Soup & Salad
Cup of Tomato Basil Bisque and your choice of green or fancy salad. Of course you can substitute a cup of Pete's Pollo Pozole for just $1 more.
Old Fash Grill Chz & Soup
The Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, smoked ham, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion strings, cherry tomatoes, homemade bleu cheese dressing
Tomato Basil Grill Chz & Tomato Soup
Homemade bisque, grilled sourdough with cheddar & mozzarella, fresh basil and sliced tomatoes
BBQ Pulled Pork Sam-Wich
Mama's slow-roasted pulled pork smothered in Mama's BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, fried onion strings and topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun
Mama's Prime Steak Sam-Wich
Prime New York served on a fresh ciabatta roll with mushrooms, grilled onions and our Mama's steak aioli
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sam-Wich
Fried chicken breast, bacon strips, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Mama Maria's Tuna Melt
Maria's albacore tuna salad on grilled sourdough, mozzarella & Swiss cheese Add avocado 3.99 Add smoked bacon $4.39
Mama's BLT
Mama's smoked bacon, ripe red tomatoes, basil and iceberg lettuce tossed in a garlic aioli Add 2 fried eggs - it's amazing! 2.99 Add avocado $3.99
Blackened Chicken Sam-Wich
Blackened chicken, pepper jack, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, on a brioche bun
Gary's BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese Sam-Wich
We start with 4 different types of melted cheese together with Mama's BBQ pulled pork..throw in a scoop of Mama's mac & cheese as well...not done yet.….fried onion rings just for kicks and giggles
Robert's Meatloaf Sam-Wich
Thick slice of Mama's Meatloaf served on parmesan grilled sourdough with melted cheddar cheese, topped with fried onion strings and garlic mayo
French Dip, Mama's Style
Thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, dipped french bread roll, horseradish cream, au jus
Inferno Chicken Sam-Wich
Mama Tutt's fried chicken dunked in buffalo sauce, pickles, cole slaw and blue cheese dressing. Of course you can ask your server for grilled chicken instead.
Cayla's Vegan Sam-Wich
Marinated red tomatoes, avocado, baby arugula, basil aioli, sliced red onion, balsamic vinaigrette reduction, on fresh baked ciabatta roll Add mozzarella $1.99 Add char grilled chicken $4.99
Old-Fashioned Grilled Cheese
Mama's blend of cheeses, making it just like Mama made,on sourdough garlic parmesan bread Add smoked ham $3.99 Add smoked bacon $4.39
Tomato Basil Grld Chz
Sides
One French Toast
Refill Chips & Salsa
Refill Garlic Fries
Refill Plain Fries
Refill Potato Chips
Side 1 Egg
Side 1 Pancake
Side 2 Egg
Side 2 Pancake
Side 3 Egg
Side Alfredo
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Bacon Biscuit
Side Black Beans
Side Broccoli
Side Cajun Chicken
Side Chicken Breast
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Chili Cheese
Side Chorizo
Side Corn Tortilla
Side Crispy Bacon
Side English Muffin
Side Flour Tortilla
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Side Fried Chicken
Side Fruit
Side Garlic Fries
Side Garlic Toast
Side Guac
Side Ham Steak
Side Hamburger Patty
Side Lg Gravy
Side Lg Hollandaise
Side Marinara
Side Mashed
Side Meat Sauce
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Pickled Jalapeños
Side Pico
Side Plain Biscuit
Side Plain Fries
Side Plain Potatoes
Side Potato Chips
Side Pulled Pork
Side Rice
Side Roasted Jalapeno
Side Roasted Potatoes
Side Sauce
Side Sausage
Side Shrimp
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Sm Gravy
Side Sm Hollandaise
Side Sourdough
Side Tots
Side Tuna Scoop
Side Turkey Patty
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Veggie Patty
Side Veggies
Side Wheat
Side White Toast
Share Me Starters
HH Size Items
Patsy's Pulled Pork Pan Nachos
"You think that's a mouthful, wait until you see 'em” Slow-roasted pulled pork, homemade white corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, mozzarella, jack & cheddar, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, chives, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black beans and sour cream
Buffalo Cauliflower
Lightly fried cauliflower florets covered in Mama's Wing Sauce. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Macky's Mac & Cheese
Enough for the whole table! Mama's homemade mac'n cheese with artisanal cheeses 'n bacon. $1 will be donated for every order purchased to the McKenna Claire Foundation. Read Macky's story @ www.mckennaclairefoundation.org
Pretzel Sticks
Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp
Mama luvs her jumbo shrimp! Stuffed with creamed horseradish and wrapped with crispy bacon. Homemade chipotle honey dipping sauce.
Kimberly's Ahi Poke
Fresh sashimi grade chopped ahi with a soy ginger glaze, served with wonton crisps
Kaitlyn's Chicken Fingers
Mama's freshly made chicken fingers served over a bed of fries. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or ranch dipping sauce.
Christy's Carne Asada Fries
Fries, carne, quac, jack cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream Substitute Tots for 99¢
Jonny Wings
Your choice of Buffalo, Korean BBQ or Mama's BBQ Sauce
Baked Goat Cheese Marinara
Homemade garlic basil marinara, caramelized onions, focaccia toast for dipping
Mama's Homemade Potato Chips
With bleu cheese crumbles & topped with bleu cheese dressing $1
Mama's Slider Basket
Your choice of 4 for All the same or mix 'em up. Comes with Mama's homemade potato chips Tutt's Chicken Fry Sliders • Buffalo Chicken Sliders Bleu Cheese Sliders • BBO Pulled Pork Sliders Toby's Cheese Burger Sliders French Dip Sliders - Add $2 per Slider
Tanner O's Toasty Tater Tots
Mama's own Irish Tots, cheddar cheese, bacon, nacho cheese, green onions
Korean BBQ Pork Tots
Tater tots smothered in Korean BBQ Pork, mozzarella cheese, green onions, and a bleu cheese drizzle on top
Chili Cheese Tots
Mama's famous tots covered in Mama's Chili, shredded cheddar cheese and green onion
Mama's Impossible Burger Tots
Tots topped with our Mama's Vegan Sriracha Sauce, "Vegan" Impossible Burger, avocado, grilled onions and fresh pico de gallo
Cilantro Chicken Taco
Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo
Marinated Steak Taco
Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo
Korean BBQ Style Taco
Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo
Al Pastor Taco
served with pineapple and Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo
Shrimp Taco
Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo
Fish Taco
Mama's favorite! Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo
Chips & Salsa
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
(Guacamole not bottomless)
Blue Cheese Chips
Refill Plain Fries
Refill Garlic Fries
Refill Potato Chips
Refill Chips & Salsa
Solo Slider
Mama's Specialties
Mama's Gotta Fit in Her Jeans!
Roasted spaghetti squash, rosemary, garlic, fresh tomatoes, chili flake, fresh basil, asiago cheese, Mama's garlic basil marinara sauce on the side Add grilled chicken $4.99 Try it Patty's way - blackened grilled chicken Add your choice of sautéed mushrooms, spinach or cherry tomatoes $1.39
Mama's Rice Bowl
Your choice of Mama's steak or chicken on top of a bowl of our citrus rice, peppers, onions, black beans and Korean sauce Add Korean BBQ Style Salmon $5.99
Tutt's Fried Chicken
Mama Tutt's buttermilk fried boneless chicken, homemade country gravy, seasonal veggies, choice of Mama's Potatoes (anytime) or forked mashed potatoes (after 4)
Mama's Homemade Meatloaf
Mama's own homemade recipe, choice of Mama's potatoes (anytime) or forked mashed potatoes (after 4), seasonal veggies
Mama's Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
with garlic toast
Fettuccine Alfredo
Mama's homemade heavy cream alfredo, with garlic toast Add shrimp for $5.99 Add grilled chicken for $4.99
Mama's Penne Pesto
A traditional pesto sauce tossed in penne pasta, topped with Parmesan, served with garlic toast (contains nuts) Add shrimp for $5.99 Add grilled chicken for $4.99 Add sun dried tomatoes for 99¢
Pablo's Zesty Cajun Pasta
A spicy creamy fettuccine tossed with Cajun encrusted shrimp and chicken, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast
Mama Mia Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
BBQ Pork Pizza
Shredded BBQ Pork. BBQ Sauce, red onion, mozzarella cheese, cilantro
CBT Pizza
Grilled chicken, garlic basil marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil, sundried tomatoes
Not-So-Hawaiian Pizza
Mama's take on a classic pizza. Served with BBQ sauce, diced ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, green bell pepper, red onion and mozzarella cheese. One of Mama's favorites!
Jerry's Special Pizza
Made famous in Sioux City, Iowa ..pepperoni, mushrooms, green olives and mozzarella cheese
Mexican Pizza
Mama's chorizo, black bean spread, mozzarella cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, green onion and our chipotle aioli sauce.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
1/2 lb hamburger chopped, BBQ Sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and red onions
The Gourmet Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and bell peppers
The Veggie Pizza
Olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese
Mama's Prime Steak
New York Steak
All steak dinners topped with fried onion strings and served with soup or salad, mashed potatoes (available after 4pm) Try with an add-on: shrimp, sautéed mushrooms or sautéed onions
New York Steak & Egg
New York Steak hand trimmed and cooked to order, two eggs cooked any style, Mama's potatoes, 2 pancakes
Prime Rib Dinner
Available after 4pm......Thick cut slice of Mama's prime rib served with mashed potatoes, cole slaw and seasonal veggies. Served with a choice of soup or salad. Cooked daily, when it's gone it's gone!
Sid's Rib Eye
All steak dinners topped with fried onion strings and served with soup or salad, mashed potatoes (available after 4pm) and seasonal veggies Try with an add-on: shrimp, sautéed mushrooms or sautéed onions
Rib Eye & Eggs
All breakfast steaks served with Mama's potatoes and two pancakes
Kids
Benjamin Bear Best Breakfast
Christopher's Cheese Pizza
I Luv Lucy's Mac 'n Cheetos
Joseph John's Chicken Fingers
Kids Butter Noodles
Little Jorge's Cheeseburger Sliders
McCade's Chicken 'n Broccoli
PB & J
Pepperoni Pizza
Pierce's Grilled Cheese
Reagan's Pancake Stack
Savanna's Spaghetti with Marinara
Desserts
April's Amazing Cookie Skillet
Huge homemade chocolate chip cookie, topped with two scoops of Thrifty's vanilla ice cream and caramel syrup. A dessert the whole family will love.
Bob's Strawberry Shortcake
2 open faced biscuits, vanilla ice cream, and freshly cut strawberries. Topped with whipped cream and strawberry puree
C is for Cookie Monster Shake
Cookies and cream milkshake topped with Oreos, whipped cream and chocolate syrup
Ice Cream Scoop
Chocolate Malted Crunch, Cookies 'N Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Rainbow Sherbet, Rocky Road. Ask your server for our additional seasonal flavors.
Ice Cream Cone
Chocolate Malted Crunch, Cookies 'N Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Rainbow Sherbet, Rocky Road. Ask your server for our additional seasonal flavors.
Ice Cream Shake
Chocolate Malted Crunch, Cookies 'N Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Rainbow Sherbet, Rocky Road. Ask your server for our additional seasonal flavors.
Birthday Scoop
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
25606 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite K-2, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694