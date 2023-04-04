Main picView gallery

Mama's Ladera 25606 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite K-2

review star

No reviews yet

25606 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite K-2

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Popular Items

BBQ Pulled Pork Sam-Wich

Food

Breakfast

Mama's Famous Chicken 'n Waffle

$20.39

Mama Tutt's buttermilk fried chicken & homemade waffle. Mama's country gravy and maple syrup

Jack's Colossal Pancake Stack

$12.99

Add-ons $1.00 per Scoop o' Thrifty Ice Cream, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, candied pecans, Nutella, chocolate chips

Classic Belgian Waffle

$12.99

Add-ons $1.00 per Scoop o' Thrifty Ice Cream, blueberries, bananas, strawberries, candied pecans, Nutella, chocolate chips

French Toast Mama-Style

$14.99

Sliced King's Hawaiian bread, sliced fresh strawberries blueberries, powdered sugar, maple syrup Add-ons $1.00 Scoop o' Thrifty Ice Cream, bananas, candied pecans, Nutella, chocolate chips

Veruca's Blueberry Pancakes

$15.99

Stack of Mama's hotcakes with blueberries cooked in. Topped with blueberries and whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Pancake Stack

$15.99

Mama's hotcakes stuffed full of chocolate chips. Topped with more chocolate chips and whipped cream.

Lori's Croque Madame

$19.39

Mama's Hawaiian French toast topped with sliced ham, cheddar cheese, 2 fried eggs and Mama's country gravy. Served with a side of Mama's potatoes

Mariel's Vegan Hash

$17.99

A vegan's veggie delight! Roasted potatoes, black beans, onions, tomatoes, green pepper, mushrooms and jalapenos topped with avocado and our Mama's Vegan Sriracha Sauce. Add Impossible Burger $5.39

"Old Fashioned" Benedict

$17.39

Mama's bacon biscuit halved, spinach, sliced smoked ham, poached eggs, homemade hollandaise, Mama's potatoes

Melissa's Steak Benny

$20.99

Grilled asparagus, New York Steak, poached eggs, hollandaise and Al on the side. Served on top of a grilled English muffin with Mama's potatoes.

Garden Benny

$17.99

Grilled tomato, sauteed spinach, avocado, poached eggs, and hollandaise, topped with a balsamic drizzle. Served on top of a grilled English muffin with Mama's potatoes.

Quentin's Philly Hash

$20.99

Thinly sliced prime rib, over easy eggs, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Mama's potatoes, over toasted sourdough choice of Mama's country gravy or hollandaise

SRF Power Bowl

$19.39

Created by our friends @ Surf Ready Fitness. Egg whites, grilled chicken, spinach, onions, bell peppers, black beans. Topped with avocado and Mama's homemade red salsa. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

"Kitchen Sink"

$20.99

H-a-B's Big Brother!

Bacon Biscuits 'n Gravy

$14.99

3 whole Mama's bacon biscuits smothered in Mama's country gravy Add 2 fried eggs on top for 2.99

Breakfast Pizza Pie

$22.39

Hand-rolled pizza pie, eggs any style, choice of smoked bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or chorizo, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, Mama's country gravy, Mama's potatoes

Brianne's Hangover Cure

$19.39

Toasted English muffins topped with tots, shaved ham, American cheese blend and 3 eggs over easy. Topped with our Hollandaise sauce. This plate will get you back up and going.

Country fried Prime Rib & Eggs

$32.99

Freshly sliced fried prime rib topped with our famous homemade country gravy, served with two eggs any style, Mama's potatoes, and a bacon biscuit. Only Mama is crazy enough to think of this!

Drew's Biscuit Sliders

$18.39

2 of Mama's famous bacon biscuits, stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, chicken sausage or fried chicken. Scrambled eggs and cheddar, Mama's potatoes, Mama's country gravy

Grilled Sourdough Breakfast Melt

$18.99

Two eggs (any style), choice of ham, sausage or smoked bacon. Avocado, sliced tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and garlic aioli stacked high on grilled sourdough, Mama's potatoes.

Hash-a-Burrito

$16.19

Choice of smoked ham, bacon, chicken sausage, turkey sausage, chorizo, Korean-style BBQ steak or Al Pastor. Scrambled eggs,Mama's potatoes, grilled onions, cheddar and mozzarella, wrapped in a tortilla, Mama's homemade red salsa Add Tots for 0.99 cents.

Helia's Chilaquiles

$19.39

Homemade tortilla chips sauteed in a mild red sauce, topped with avocado & mozzarella cheese and scrambled eggs served with a side of black beans and Mama's potatoes

Jeff's Breakfast Bomb

$18.39

Served on a King's Hawaiian roll with 2 eggs, smoked ham, bacon, sausage, American cheese, side of Mama's potatoes Make it Nuclear! Add a burger patty for $4.29

Lumberjack Logan Breakfast

$21.99

Chargrilled ham steak, 2 pieces of bacon, two sausage patties, two eggs (any style), two pancakes, Mama's potatoes

Mama's Avocado Toast

$16.99

Your choice of sourdough or wheat toast, fresh avocado, sliced tomatoes, arugula, and thinly sliced red onion, topped with balsamic reduction and feta cheese. Served with your choice of fruit or Mama's potatoes. Add 2 eggs for $2.99

New York Steak & Egg

$37.99

New York Steak hand trimmed and cooked to order, two eggs cooked any style, Mama's potatoes, 2 pancakes

Rib Eye & Eggs

$39.99

All breakfast steaks served with Mama's potatoes and two pancakes

Loaded Biscuit Skillet

$20.39

3 of Mama's bacon biscuits, scrambled eggs, Mama's fried chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, chopped bacon, green onions and Mama's country gravy

2 Eggs Breakfast

$12.99

Cooked any style, Mama's potatoes, smoked thick-cut bacon, chicken sausage or sausage patties, Mama's bacon biscuit

Ruby's Organic Oatmeal

$9.39

Organic oats, topped with blueberries and strawberries, brown sugar. Available until 2pm.

Farmer's Market Seasonal Fruit

$6.39

Mama's Oats with Egg Whites and Spinach

$14.39

Mama's organic oatmeal, fresh seasonal fruits, scrambled egg whites, fresh spinach. Available until 2pm.

Becky's Bikini Garden Scramble

$18.39

Scrambled eggs, local seasonal vegetables, feta cheese, onions, topped with sliced avocado, Mama's potatoes, Mama's plain biscuit

Helia's Al Pastor Breakfast Plate

$19.99

Mama's potatoes, black beans, Al Pastor, 2 eggs (any style), cheddar cheese, avocado, green peppers, onions, and sour cream. Served with Mama's homemade red salsa and a hot flour tortilla with honey butter.

Jackie's Florentine Egg White Scramble

$18.99

Fresh spinach, egg whites, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with avocado, Mama's potatoes, plain biscuit

Chili Cheese Omelet

$18.39

4 egg omelet smothered in chili and shredded cheddar cheese, garnished with pico de gallo. Mama's potatoes and a bacon biscuit.

Mama Maria's Famous Chorizo Scramble

$18.39

Scrambled eggs, gourmet spicy chorizo, avocado, mozzarella, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes. Served with Mama's homemade red salsa and a bacon biscuit on the side

Tell Mama What You Want Scramble

$16.99

4 Egg scramble with your choice of one meat, cheese and veggie, Mama's potatoes and a Mama's biscuit Add your choice of ham, smoked bacon, sausage, chicken sausage, turkey sausage, chicken or chorizo for $1.99 per item Add avocado for $3.99 Add your choice of spinach, broccoli, zucchini, red onion, tomato, green peppers for $0.99 per item

Lunch/Dinner

Mama's Burger

$15.99

Char-grilled choice beef, Mama's special sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle Add smoked bacon $4.39

All-American Beach Melt

$21.99

Over one pound of handmade char-grilled patties and melted All-American cheese on toasted sourdough, smothered with grilled onions, Mama's special sauce and pickle

ABC Burger

$19.99

Chargrilled choice beef, topped with fresh avocado, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce,n tomato, onion, Mama's special sauce and pickle

Boston's BBQ Burger

$18.99

Char-grilled choice beef, Mama's homemade BBQ sauce, stacked with onion strings, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese and pickle

Brie & Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.29

Char-grilled choice beef, topped with melted brie cheese,smoked bacon, arugula and Mama's special sauce

Mama's Turkey Burger

$17.99

Grilled ground turkey, Mama's special sauce, cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Mama's Impossible Burger

$18.99

Mama's is proud to serve the Impossible Burger, the best tasting plant based burger, period. Handmade 8 ounce patty served on a wheat bun with Mama's special sauce, avocado, grilled onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and pickle. Your choice of fresh fruit, fries or a green salad. Want it vegan? Ask for it lettuce wrapped.

"The Monster"

$25.39

Over a pound of char-grilled choice beef, BBQ pulled pork, 4 slices American cheese, 4 strips of Applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings and Mama's special sauce

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.99

1/2 Mama's Fancy Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, homemade balsamic-honey vinaigrette Add chicken or a scoop of Maria's Albacore Tuna Salad. $4.99

1/2 Mama's Green Salad

$6.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Full Caesar Salad

$16.39

Chopped lettuce, shaved asiago cheese, cherry tomatoes, crispy garlic croutons, Mama's Caesar dressing Add grilled chicken $4.99

Full Fancy Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, homemade balsamic-honey vinaigrette Add chicken or a scoop of Maria's Albacore Tuna Salad. $4.99

Full Green Salad

$12.99

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Ahi Poke Salad

$22.39

Arugula and spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, wontons, ahi poke and avocado salad tossed in citrus ginger dressing and topped with sesame seeds and green onion

BBQ Chicken Salad

$19.39

Mama's BBQ sauce smothered tenders, mixed greens, arugula, cabbage, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes, black beans, onion strings, BBQ sauce and homemade BBQ ranch dressing

Bowl of Soup

$9.99

Your choice of Pete's Pollo Pozole, Tomato Soup or Mama's Chili

Cajun Shrimp Avocado Salad

$19.99

Cajun grilled shrimp, avocado slices, served over romaine lettuce. Cherry tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon pieces, and ranch dressing make this salad spicy and cool at the same time.

Cup of Soup

$7.99

Your choice of Pete's Pollo Pozole, Tomato Soup or Mama's Chili

Derby Cobb Salad

$19.39

Chopped chicken, bacon, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of romaine lettuce. Your choice of dressing.

Grandma Caryn's Soup & Salad

$14.39

Cup of Tomato Basil Bisque and your choice of green or fancy salad. Of course you can substitute a cup of Pete's Pollo Pozole for just $1 more.

Old Fash Grill Chz & Soup

$17.39

The Wedge

$16.99

Iceberg lettuce, smoked ham, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, onion strings, cherry tomatoes, homemade bleu cheese dressing

Tomato Basil Grill Chz & Tomato Soup

$17.39

Homemade bisque, grilled sourdough with cheddar & mozzarella, fresh basil and sliced tomatoes

BBQ Pulled Pork Sam-Wich

$16.39

Mama's slow-roasted pulled pork smothered in Mama's BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, fried onion strings and topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun

Mama's Prime Steak Sam-Wich

$24.99

Prime New York served on a fresh ciabatta roll with mushrooms, grilled onions and our Mama's steak aioli

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sam-Wich

$18.39

Fried chicken breast, bacon strips, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Mama Maria's Tuna Melt

$17.99

Maria's albacore tuna salad on grilled sourdough, mozzarella & Swiss cheese Add avocado 3.99 Add smoked bacon $4.39

Mama's BLT

$15.39

Mama's smoked bacon, ripe red tomatoes, basil and iceberg lettuce tossed in a garlic aioli Add 2 fried eggs - it's amazing! 2.99 Add avocado $3.99

Blackened Chicken Sam-Wich

$18.39

Blackened chicken, pepper jack, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, on a brioche bun

Gary's BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese Sam-Wich

$19.99

We start with 4 different types of melted cheese together with Mama's BBQ pulled pork..throw in a scoop of Mama's mac & cheese as well...not done yet.….fried onion rings just for kicks and giggles

Robert's Meatloaf Sam-Wich

$18.99

Thick slice of Mama's Meatloaf served on parmesan grilled sourdough with melted cheddar cheese, topped with fried onion strings and garlic mayo

French Dip, Mama's Style

$21.99

Thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, dipped french bread roll, horseradish cream, au jus

Inferno Chicken Sam-Wich

$18.39

Mama Tutt's fried chicken dunked in buffalo sauce, pickles, cole slaw and blue cheese dressing. Of course you can ask your server for grilled chicken instead.

Cayla's Vegan Sam-Wich

$16.39

Marinated red tomatoes, avocado, baby arugula, basil aioli, sliced red onion, balsamic vinaigrette reduction, on fresh baked ciabatta roll Add mozzarella $1.99 Add char grilled chicken $4.99

Old-Fashioned Grilled Cheese

$14.39

Mama's blend of cheeses, making it just like Mama made,on sourdough garlic parmesan bread Add smoked ham $3.99 Add smoked bacon $4.39

Tomato Basil Grld Chz

$14.39

One French Toast

$3.75

Refill Chips & Salsa

Refill Garlic Fries

Refill Plain Fries

Refill Potato Chips

Side 1 Egg

$1.99

Side 1 Pancake

$2.99

Side 2 Egg

$2.99

Side 2 Pancake

$5.99

Side 3 Egg

$3.99

Side Alfredo

$1.99

Side Avocado

$3.99

Side Bacon

$4.39

Side Bacon Biscuit

$2.99

Side Black Beans

$3.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Cajun Chicken

$4.99

Side Chicken Breast

$3.99

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Side Chili Cheese

$2.99

Side Chorizo

$3.99

Side Corn Tortilla

$1.99

Side Crispy Bacon

$4.99

Side English Muffin

$2.99

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Fried Chicken

$4.99

Side Fruit

$6.39

Side Garlic Fries

$4.99

Side Garlic Toast

$2.99

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Ham Steak

$4.99

Side Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Side Lg Gravy

$3.99

Side Lg Hollandaise

$3.99

Side Marinara

$1.99

Side Mashed

$3.99

Side Meat Sauce

$2.99

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.99

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Pico

$0.99

Side Plain Biscuit

$2.99

Side Plain Fries

$4.99

Side Plain Potatoes

$2.39

Side Potato Chips

$6.39

Side Pulled Pork

$4.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Roasted Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$2.39

Side Sauce

Side Sausage

$3.99

Side Shrimp

$8.99

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.99

Side Sm Gravy

$1.99

Side Sm Hollandaise

$1.99

Side Sourdough

$2.99

Side Tots

$5.99

Side Tuna Scoop

$4.99

Side Turkey Patty

$6.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Side Veggie Patty

$6.99

Side Veggies

$3.99

Side Wheat

$2.99

Side White Toast

$2.99

Share Me Starters

HH Size Items

Patsy's Pulled Pork Pan Nachos

"You think that's a mouthful, wait until you see 'em” Slow-roasted pulled pork, homemade white corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, mozzarella, jack & cheddar, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, chives, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black beans and sour cream

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.39

Lightly fried cauliflower florets covered in Mama's Wing Sauce. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Macky's Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Enough for the whole table! Mama's homemade mac'n cheese with artisanal cheeses 'n bacon. $1 will be donated for every order purchased to the McKenna Claire Foundation. Read Macky's story @ www.mckennaclairefoundation.org

Pretzel Sticks

$14.99

Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Shrimp

$21.99

Mama luvs her jumbo shrimp! Stuffed with creamed horseradish and wrapped with crispy bacon. Homemade chipotle honey dipping sauce.

Kimberly's Ahi Poke

$21.99

Fresh sashimi grade chopped ahi with a soy ginger glaze, served with wonton crisps

Kaitlyn's Chicken Fingers

$15.99

Mama's freshly made chicken fingers served over a bed of fries. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or ranch dipping sauce.

Christy's Carne Asada Fries

$14.39

Fries, carne, quac, jack cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream Substitute Tots for 99¢

Jonny Wings

$17.99

Your choice of Buffalo, Korean BBQ or Mama's BBQ Sauce

Baked Goat Cheese Marinara

$16.39

Homemade garlic basil marinara, caramelized onions, focaccia toast for dipping

Mama's Homemade Potato Chips

$6.39

With bleu cheese crumbles & topped with bleu cheese dressing $1

Mama's Slider Basket

$17.39

Your choice of 4 for All the same or mix 'em up. Comes with Mama's homemade potato chips Tutt's Chicken Fry Sliders • Buffalo Chicken Sliders Bleu Cheese Sliders • BBO Pulled Pork Sliders Toby's Cheese Burger Sliders French Dip Sliders - Add $2 per Slider

Tanner O's Toasty Tater Tots

$15.99

Mama's own Irish Tots, cheddar cheese, bacon, nacho cheese, green onions

Korean BBQ Pork Tots

$17.99

Tater tots smothered in Korean BBQ Pork, mozzarella cheese, green onions, and a bleu cheese drizzle on top

Chili Cheese Tots

$15.99

Mama's famous tots covered in Mama's Chili, shredded cheddar cheese and green onion

Mama's Impossible Burger Tots

$18.99

Tots topped with our Mama's Vegan Sriracha Sauce, "Vegan" Impossible Burger, avocado, grilled onions and fresh pico de gallo

Cilantro Chicken Taco

$4.99

Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo

Marinated Steak Taco

$4.99

Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo

Korean BBQ Style Taco

$4.99

Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo

Al Pastor Taco

$4.99

served with pineapple and Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo

Fish Taco

$5.99

Mama's favorite! Served with Mama's mild jalapeño crema and fresh pico de gallo

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$7.99

(Guacamole not bottomless)

Blue Cheese Chips

$6.99

Solo Slider

$3.50

Mama's Specialties

Mama's Gotta Fit in Her Jeans!

$18.39

Roasted spaghetti squash, rosemary, garlic, fresh tomatoes, chili flake, fresh basil, asiago cheese, Mama's garlic basil marinara sauce on the side Add grilled chicken $4.99 Try it Patty's way - blackened grilled chicken Add your choice of sautéed mushrooms, spinach or cherry tomatoes $1.39

Mama's Rice Bowl

$17.99

Your choice of Mama's steak or chicken on top of a bowl of our citrus rice, peppers, onions, black beans and Korean sauce Add Korean BBQ Style Salmon $5.99

Tutt's Fried Chicken

$22.39

Mama Tutt's buttermilk fried boneless chicken, homemade country gravy, seasonal veggies, choice of Mama's Potatoes (anytime) or forked mashed potatoes (after 4)

Mama's Homemade Meatloaf

$20.39

Mama's own homemade recipe, choice of Mama's potatoes (anytime) or forked mashed potatoes (after 4), seasonal veggies

Mama's Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$16.99

with garlic toast

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.39

Mama's homemade heavy cream alfredo, with garlic toast Add shrimp for $5.99 Add grilled chicken for $4.99

Mama's Penne Pesto

$15.99

A traditional pesto sauce tossed in penne pasta, topped with Parmesan, served with garlic toast (contains nuts) Add shrimp for $5.99 Add grilled chicken for $4.99 Add sun dried tomatoes for 99¢

Pablo's Zesty Cajun Pasta

$26.99

A spicy creamy fettuccine tossed with Cajun encrusted shrimp and chicken, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast

Mama Mia Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.39

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.39

BBQ Pork Pizza

$23.39

Shredded BBQ Pork. BBQ Sauce, red onion, mozzarella cheese, cilantro

CBT Pizza

$21.99

Grilled chicken, garlic basil marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil, sundried tomatoes

Not-So-Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Mama's take on a classic pizza. Served with BBQ sauce, diced ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, green bell pepper, red onion and mozzarella cheese. One of Mama's favorites!

Jerry's Special Pizza

$20.99

Made famous in Sioux City, Iowa ..pepperoni, mushrooms, green olives and mozzarella cheese

Mexican Pizza

$23.99

Mama's chorizo, black bean spread, mozzarella cheese. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, green onion and our chipotle aioli sauce.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.99

1/2 lb hamburger chopped, BBQ Sauce, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese and red onions

The Gourmet Pizza

$23.39

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and bell peppers

The Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and mozzarella cheese

Mama's Prime Steak

New York Steak

$37.99

All steak dinners topped with fried onion strings and served with soup or salad, mashed potatoes (available after 4pm) Try with an add-on: shrimp, sautéed mushrooms or sautéed onions

New York Steak & Egg

$37.99

New York Steak hand trimmed and cooked to order, two eggs cooked any style, Mama's potatoes, 2 pancakes

Prime Rib Dinner

$39.99

Available after 4pm......Thick cut slice of Mama's prime rib served with mashed potatoes, cole slaw and seasonal veggies. Served with a choice of soup or salad. Cooked daily, when it's gone it's gone!

Sid's Rib Eye

$39.99

All steak dinners topped with fried onion strings and served with soup or salad, mashed potatoes (available after 4pm) and seasonal veggies Try with an add-on: shrimp, sautéed mushrooms or sautéed onions

Rib Eye & Eggs

$39.99

All breakfast steaks served with Mama's potatoes and two pancakes

Kids

Benjamin Bear Best Breakfast

$9.99

Christopher's Cheese Pizza

$9.99

I Luv Lucy's Mac 'n Cheetos

$9.99

Joseph John's Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Kids Butter Noodles

$9.99

Little Jorge's Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.99

McCade's Chicken 'n Broccoli

$9.99

PB & J

$9.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Pierce's Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Reagan's Pancake Stack

$9.99

Savanna's Spaghetti with Marinara

$9.99

Desserts

April's Amazing Cookie Skillet

$15.99

Huge homemade chocolate chip cookie, topped with two scoops of Thrifty's vanilla ice cream and caramel syrup. A dessert the whole family will love.

Bob's Strawberry Shortcake

$11.99

2 open faced biscuits, vanilla ice cream, and freshly cut strawberries. Topped with whipped cream and strawberry puree

C is for Cookie Monster Shake

$15.99

Cookies and cream milkshake topped with Oreos, whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Chocolate Malted Crunch, Cookies 'N Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Rainbow Sherbet, Rocky Road. Ask your server for our additional seasonal flavors.

Ice Cream Cone

$3.50

Chocolate Malted Crunch, Cookies 'N Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Rainbow Sherbet, Rocky Road. Ask your server for our additional seasonal flavors.

Ice Cream Shake

$9.99

Chocolate Malted Crunch, Cookies 'N Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, Rainbow Sherbet, Rocky Road. Ask your server for our additional seasonal flavors.

Birthday Scoop

Drinks

Coffee/Tea

ICED TEA

$3.95

TROPICAL ICED TEA

$3.95

COFFEE

$3.95

DECAF COFFEE

$3.95

Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$5.95

HOT TEA

$3.95

Modern Times Ordervlle

$8.95
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
