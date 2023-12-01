Restaurant info

Conveniently inside the Creamery Marketplace, a retail destination in downtown San Luis Obispo, Mama's Meatball is the neighborhood's favorite cozy Italian restaurant. We offer authentic, homemade Italian food and catering with slow-simmered sauces and fresh, locally sourced ingredients. ​ As part of our authentic Italian experience, we prepare some of our signature dishes all from scratch . It can't get any fresher than that.