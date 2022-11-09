Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's On The Half Shell

review star

No reviews yet

2901 O'Donnell St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Popular Items

Single Crab Cake Dinner
Caesar Salad
Lobster Roll

Utensils

Yes, I need utensils

Chef's Specials

Apple Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Cioppino Stew

$25.00Out of stock

Braised Shortribs

$35.00Out of stock

ROYS BBQ Full Rack

$42.00Out of stock

Soft-Shell Sandwich

$25.00Out of stock

Roy's BBQ Ribs

$32.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Ravioli

$21.00Out of stock

Fall Time Scallops

$28.00Out of stock

Maryland Rockfish

$32.00

Brown Sugar Salmon

$25.00

Seafood Gumbo

$21.00

Apple Crisp Bites

$14.00

Appetizers

Beer Mussels

$22.50

PEI mussels, spicy chorizo, jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato beer broth with red onions & fresh tomatoes

Clams Casino

$18.50

Six clams topped with casino butter & smoked bacon

Coddies

$14.00

Baltimore style with yellow mustard & saltine crackers

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$30.00

4 ounce cake made with jumbo & colossal lump crab meat & Mama's famous mix!

Crab Dip

$22.00

Lump crab & our house blend of creamy cheeses. Served in a bread bowl with accoutrements

Fried Calamari

$18.50

Golden fried rings served with lemon aioli

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Half dozen, fried golden brown and served over coleslaw with mustard aioli.

Grilled Oysters

$18.50

Six oysters topped with your choice of Parmesan Herb or Smoked Paprika Butter

Hickory Mussels

$23.00

Lobster Egg Roll

$21.00

Mussels Diablo

$23.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.50

Six oysters topped with a mixture of chopped spinach & parmesan cheese then broiled golden brown

Pan Seared Scallops

$23.00

Seared Diver scallops & cream spinach served over a potato pancake

Seafood Skins

$22.50

Potato skins with shrimp, scallops, & lump crab, cheddar cheese, & sour cream

Steamed Clams

$16.50

One dozen served with cocktail

Steamed Mussels

$18.00

PEI mussels steamed with your choice of flavor: White Wine Garlic, Old Bay, or Cajun

Steamed Shrimp

$18.50+

Jumbo shrimp steamed with a generous amount of Old Bay & onions. Served with chipotle cocktail sauce

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Raw Ahi Tuna in a soy sauce & ginger marinade served in a stack with rice, seaweed salad & pickled ginger.

Wings

$18.50

Jumbo wings fried crisp & tossed in your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Old Bay, BBQ, or Honey Old Bay

Soups

Cream of Crab Bowl W/ Softshell

$16.00

Topped with jumbo lump crab meat & a fried soft shell crab *Only available by the bowl

Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)

Maryland Crab Soup (Bowl)

$12.00

Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat

Maryland Crab Soup (Cup)

Maryland Crab Soup (Cup)

$8.50

Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat

Maryland Crab Soup (Quart)

$32.50

Old Baltimore Style: Tomato base, tons of veggies, a little spice, & piled high with crab meat

Seafood Chowder (Cup)

$8.50

Mama's Chowdaaa: Creamy broth with potatoes, corn, bacon, tarragon, clams, scallops, & shrimp

Seafood Chowder (Bowl)

$12.00

Mama's Chowdaaa: Creamy broth with potatoes, corn, bacon, tarragon, clams, scallops, & shrimp

Seafood Chowder (Quart)

$30.00

Mama's Chowdaaa: Creamy broth with potatoes, corn, bacon, tarragon, clams, scallops, & shrimp

French Onion (Bowl)

$10.00

Salads

Mama's Classic Salad

$22.00

Mixed leaf lettuce, jumbo shrimp, capicola ham, olives, egg, provolone chunks, tomato, & pepperoncini peppers tossed in our creamy house dressing

Titanic

$14.00

Wedge of iceberg topped with bacon, egg, tomato and blue cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine hearts served chopped with Kalamata olive crouton

Side Caesar

$7.00

Romaine hearts served chopped with Kalamata olive crouton

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Burrata Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Served with fries; lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional.
Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$35.00

Broiled or fried. Served with fries & a pickle; lettuce, tomato, mayo & onions optional

Crab Grilled Cheese

$18.50

Perfectly toasted sour bread stuffed with crab dip, bacon, & thick cut tomato

Salmon BLT

$21.50

Served on a Kaiser bun with bacon, lettuce, tomato & roasted garlic aioli.

Seafood Club

$26.00

A slightly smaller version of our famous crab cake, shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon, & Swiss on toasted white bread

Tenderloin Sand

$20.00

Tenderloin tips topped with au jus, fried onions, & melted provolone served open faced over toasted crostinis with garlic aioli

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$22.00

Kaiser bun, Old Bay, celery, & onion

Mama's Burger

$16.50

Made your way! Served with fries & a pickle

Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Served with fries & a pickle;

Tilapia Sandwich

$20.00

Fried tilapia, spicy tarter sauce, lettuce, tomato and American cheese.

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Chilled lobster salad served in a split top brioche roll.

Oyster Po'Boy

$18.50

Oysters, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tartar and coleslaw.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.50

Shrimp, fried golden brown and served on a brioche roll with spicy tarter and coleslaw.

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$22.50

Seared tuna, sriracha mayo, avocado, and pickled red onions.

Connolly's Classics

Honoring the traditions of a beloved Baltimore waterfront seafood house.
Single Crab Cake Dinner

Single Crab Cake Dinner

$35.00

A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tartar sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.

Double Crab Cake Dinner

Double Crab Cake Dinner

$60.00

A Mama's classic served with choice of 2 sides & spicy tartar sauce or chipotle cocktail sauce.

Classic Combo

$42.00

Fried oysters, shrimp, fish, scallops, & two fried crab balls. Comes with two sides.

Combo Steamer

$45.00

Clams, shrimp, mussels, snow crab cluster, oysters rockefeller, chorizo, potatoes, corn, & onions. Served with drawn butter & cocktail

Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Served with fries and coleslaw.

Entree

Bone In Ribeye

$42.00

18oz bone-in ribeye marinated in Cowboy Butter. Served with whipped potatoes & asparagus

Fish & Chips

$24.50

Crispy beer battered cod served with fries & slaw

Bouillabaisse

$35.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, & fish in a saffron bouillabaisse sauce served over rice pilaf

Chicken Chesapeake

$34.00

Pan seared semi-boneless airline chicken, topped with crab imperial and sherry cream sauce. Served with whipped potatoes and asparagus.

Lobster Arrabbiata

$32.00

Pasta tossed in a spicy red sauce with lobster, peppers, & onions

Lamb Lollipop Entree

$32.00

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Seafood Carbonara

$30.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$26.00

Steak Au Poivre

$34.00

Bruschetta Steak Frites

$32.00

Surf And Turf

$40.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.50
Mama's Mac & Cheese

Mama's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Seasonal Veggie

$8.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Romaine hearts served chopped with Kalamata olive crouton

Whipped Potatoes

$6.00

Bread

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Spinach

$6.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Daily Cheesecake

$9.00

Call for Daily Flavor

Kids

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
A classic Chowder House in Canton with a raw bar, outdoor seating. and fireplace on the 2nd level. Everyone feels welcome here! Serving lunch, dinner & weekend brunch. Try our famous Orange Crush.

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

