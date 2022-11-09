Mama's On The Half Shell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
A classic Chowder House in Canton with a raw bar, outdoor seating. and fireplace on the 2nd level. Everyone feels welcome here! Serving lunch, dinner & weekend brunch. Try our famous Orange Crush.
Location
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
No Reviews
2300 Boston Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street
No Reviews
2903 Odonnell Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baltimore
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant