Mama's Pizza imageView gallery

Mama's Pizza 646 2nd St

review star

No reviews yet

646 2nd St

Highspire, PA 17034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
Wings
Boli

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$5.50
Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.50
Garlic Knot (1)

Garlic Knot (1)

$0.99

French Fries

$3.79

Cheese Fries

$4.79

Pizza Fries

$4.99

Bacon & Ranch Cheese Fries

$5.79

Loaded Fries

$6.29

Fries with bacon, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$6.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.25

Chicken Fingers and FF

$7.25
Wings

Wings

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Shrimp Basket and Fries

$7.75

Zucchini Fries

$5.50

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.99

Boneless Wings

$7.99

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$0.90

Salads

House Salad

$5.50

Our house salad comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, croutons and mozzarella cheese

Caesar Salad

$6.10

Chopped romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Caprese Salad

$7.25

Our house salad topped with fresh mozzarella, olive oil and tomatoes.

Greek Salad

$7.25

Our house salad topped with feta cheese and black olives.

Tuna Salad

$8.00

Our house salad topped with tuna.

Turkey & Cheese Salad

$8.00

Our house salad topped with chopped turkey and mozzarella cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.00

Our house salad topped with turkey, ham and provolone cheese.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$8.25

Our house salad topped with ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, black olives, hot and sweet peppers.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$10.49

Our house salad topped with grilled salmon.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with grilled chicken.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.49

Our caesar salad topped with grilled chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with spicy grilled chicken.

BBQ Chicken Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with BBQ grilled chicken.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$8.75

Our house salad topped with grilled chicken, bacon bits and ranch dressing.

Grilled Tuscany Chicken

$8.99

Our house salad topped with portobello mushrooms, grilled chicken and house dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with crispy chicken.

Crispy Chicken Ceaser Salad

$8.49

Our caesar salad topped with crispy chicken.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with spicy crispy chicken.

BBQ Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with BBQ crispy chicken.

Grilled Steak Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with grilled steak, American cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$8.99

Our house salad topped with steak and french fries.

Cowboy Steak Salad

$8.49

Our house salad topped with steak, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, American cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Insalata di Napoli

$8.99

Our house salad topped with grilled chicken and fresh mozzarella.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Our house salad topped with grilled shrimp and mozzarella cheese.

Mediterranean Salad

$10.49

Our house salad topped with grilled shrimp and crab meat.

Pizza

Medium Pizza

$11.50

Large Pizza

$12.50

Sicilian Pizza

$15.50

Specialty Pizzas

MD Mama's White

$10.99

Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, oil and basil sauce.

MD Tomato & Basil

$12.99

White pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil leaves.

MD Margherita

$14.24

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and basil.

MD White Broccoli Tomato

$15.99

Our white pizza with broccoli, tomatoes and ricotta cheese.

MD White Spinach Tomato

$15.99

Our white pizza with spinach, tomatoes and ricotta cheese.

MD Mama's Special (white)

$16.49

Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and fresh tomatoes on Mama’s white pizza.

MD The Works

$16.49

MD Taco

$16.49

MD BBQ Chicken

$16.49

MD Buffalo Chicken

$16.49

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.49

MD Chicken Caesar

$16.49

MD Southwest Chicken Pizza

$16.49

MD Chicken Alfredo

$16.49

MD Chicken Parmesan

$16.49

MD Cowboy

$16.49

MD Cowgirl

$16.49

MD Hawaiin

$16.49

MD Meat Lovers

$16.49

MD Original White Pizza

$16.49

MD Portabella

$16.49

MD White Veggie Lovers

$16.49

MD Pizza Dough

$3.00

LG Mama's White

$11.99

LG Tomato & Basil

$13.99

LG White Broccoli Tomato

$16.99

LG White Spinach Tomato

$16.99

LG Margherita

$16.24

LG Taco

$17.49

LG Mama's Special (white)

$17.49

LG BBQ Chicken

$17.49

LG Buffalo Chicken

$17.49

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.49

LG Southwest Chicken Pizza

$17.49

LG Chicken Caesar

$17.49

LG Chicken Alfredo

$17.49