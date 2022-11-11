Mama's Pizza 646 2nd St
No reviews yet
646 2nd St
Highspire, PA 17034
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Onion Rings
Garlic Knots (6)
Garlic Knot (1)
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
Bacon & Ranch Cheese Fries
Loaded Fries
Fries with bacon, provolone, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers and FF
Wings
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Mushrooms
Shrimp Basket and Fries
Zucchini Fries
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Boneless Wings
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Salads
House Salad
Our house salad comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, croutons and mozzarella cheese
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Caprese Salad
Our house salad topped with fresh mozzarella, olive oil and tomatoes.
Greek Salad
Our house salad topped with feta cheese and black olives.
Tuna Salad
Our house salad topped with tuna.
Turkey & Cheese Salad
Our house salad topped with chopped turkey and mozzarella cheese.
Chef Salad
Our house salad topped with turkey, ham and provolone cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Our house salad topped with ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, black olives, hot and sweet peppers.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Our house salad topped with grilled salmon.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with grilled chicken.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Our caesar salad topped with grilled chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with spicy grilled chicken.
BBQ Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with BBQ grilled chicken.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Our house salad topped with grilled chicken, bacon bits and ranch dressing.
Grilled Tuscany Chicken
Our house salad topped with portobello mushrooms, grilled chicken and house dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with crispy chicken.
Crispy Chicken Ceaser Salad
Our caesar salad topped with crispy chicken.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with spicy crispy chicken.
BBQ Crispy Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with BBQ crispy chicken.
Grilled Steak Salad
Our house salad topped with grilled steak, American cheese and mozzarella cheese.
Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Our house salad topped with steak and french fries.
Cowboy Steak Salad
Our house salad topped with steak, BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, American cheese and mozzarella cheese.
Insalata di Napoli
Our house salad topped with grilled chicken and fresh mozzarella.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Our house salad topped with grilled shrimp and mozzarella cheese.
Mediterranean Salad
Our house salad topped with grilled shrimp and crab meat.
Specialty Pizzas
MD Mama's White
Mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, oil and basil sauce.
MD Tomato & Basil
White pizza with fresh tomatoes and basil leaves.
MD Margherita
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and basil.
MD White Broccoli Tomato
Our white pizza with broccoli, tomatoes and ricotta cheese.
MD White Spinach Tomato
Our white pizza with spinach, tomatoes and ricotta cheese.
MD Mama's Special (white)
Chicken, spinach, mushrooms, and fresh tomatoes on Mama’s white pizza.