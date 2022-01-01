Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's Pizza and Pasta

707 Reviews

$$

8356 Charlotte Hwy

Suite 109

Fort Mill, SC 29707

Popular Items

Large Pie
XLarge Pie
Medium Pie

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.75

2 Liters

$3.30+

Kids Drink

$1.25

Coffee

$1.75

Appetizers

Broccoli Rabe App

$9.95Out of stock

Bruschetta

$7.95

Seasoned Tomatoes, and Fresh Basil

Bruschetta Flatbrd

$10.95

Seasoned Tomatoes, Onions, Basil, and Chicken

Bufflo Chix Fltbrd

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions and Buffalo sauce.

Calamari Picante

$12.95

Fried Calameri topped with Onions, Black and Green olives, and Cherry Peppers

Chicken Wings

$7.00+

ChixSpin Fltbrd

$10.95

Chicken, Spinach, and Mozzarella cheese

Creamy Spinach Fltbrd

$9.95Out of stock

Spinach, Artichoke sautéed in creamy Alfredo sauce topped with Roasted Red Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Fltbrd

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken, Onions, Eggplant and Mozzarella. Topped with Basil

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Garlic Knots (12)

$3.50

Garlic Knots (6)

$1.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.75

Mussels Marinara App

$10.95

Sauteed In Marinara Sauce. Mild or Spicey

Sicilian Antipasto

$15.95

A selection Of Cured Meats, Olives, Red Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95Out of stock

Salads

Antipasto

$10.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone,Tomatoes, Olives, Vinaigrette Vegetables, and Cheese

Balsamic Marinated

$11.95

Spinach, Pears, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese.

Caesar

$7.95

Chicken Apple Gorgonzola

$11.95Out of stock

Chicken, Apples, Gorgonzola Cheese, Dried Cranberries.

Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$11.95

Fried Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Olives

Chicken Strawberry

$11.95

Chicken, Strawberries, Red Onions, Oranges, and Goat Cheese.

Greek

$7.95

Tomates, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Olives.

Italian Wedding Soup

$4.95+Out of stock

Lg Tossed Garden

$6.95

Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Cheese

Mozz Caprese

$9.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, and Seansoning.

Peach Melba

$10.95Out of stock

Peaches, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Tomatoes.

Tossed Garden

$4.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Olives.

Entrees

Calamari marinara

$16.95

Chicken Francese

$16.95

Chicken Genovese

$15.95

Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Chicken Parm

$15.95

Chicken Principessa

$17.95

Chicken Rollantini

$17.95

Chicken Saltimboca

$16.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.95

Fruite di mare

$22.95

Ling Broccoli Rabe

$15.95Out of stock

Ling Clam

$16.95+

Mamas Feast

$17.95

Mama’s Special

$17.95

Mussels

$16.95+

Rigatoni alla Regina

$17.95

Salmon

$19.95+

Sausage and Peppers

$15.95

Seafood fettuccine

$17.95

Shrimp Arrabiata

$17.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.95

Veal Marsala

$18.95

Veal parmigiana

$18.95

Veal piccata

$18.95

Veal pizzaiola

$18.95

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

Pastas

Angel Hair Burina

$13.95

Baked Ravioli

$11.95

Baked Ziti

$11.95

Chicken Carnevale

$13.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.95

Lasagna

$12.95

Ling Broccoli G/O

$11.95

Ling Spinach G/O

$11.95Out of stock

Manicotti

$11.95

Penne alla Vodka

$11.95

Penne Pesto

$13.95

Rigatoni Meatsauce

$12.95

Spaghetti

$11.95

Stuffed Shells

$11.95

Heros

Chicken Parm Hero

$9.95

Chicken Philly

$9.95

Davinci Sub

$9.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$9.95

Godfather

$10.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Basil

$9.95

Italian Sub

$9.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$9.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

Sausage & Peppers

$9.95

Southern Delight

$9.95

Veal Parm Hero

$10.95

Sausage Parm Hero

$9.95

Shrimp Parm Hero

$10.95

Calzones

Plain Calzone

$9.95

Meat Lovers Calzone

$10.95

C.Y.O. Calzone

$10.95

Stromboli

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$10.95

C.Y.O. Stromboli

$11.95

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$10.95

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.95

Traditional Stromboli

$10.95

Kids

Baked Ziti

$5.95

Cheese Ravioli

$5.95

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$7.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.95

Pasta Butter

$4.95

Penne Vodka

$6.95

Spag \w Meatsauce

$5.95

Spaghetti with Meatball

$5.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$4.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cannoli

$4.95

Mini Cannoli

$1.75Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.95

Lunch

L Baked Ravioli

$8.95

L Chicken Frances

$10.95

L Chicken Marsala

$10.95

L Chicken Parmigiana

$10.95

L Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.95

L Eggplant Rollatini

$9.95

L Fette Alfredo

$8.95

L Manicotti

$8.95

L Penne Vodka

$8.95

L Rigatoni Meat Sauce

$8.95

L Sausage and Peppers

$9.95

L Spaghetti with Meatballs

$8.95

L Spaghetti with Sausage

$8.95

L Stuffed Shells

$8.95

Sides

broccoli

$4.95

Pint of Dressing

$4.00

Pint of Sauce

$4.50+

Side 1 Sausage And 1meatball

$3.50

Side Anchovies

$2.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Sauce

$1.00+

Side Meatballs

$4.95

Side Mixed Vegetables

$4.95

Side of Topping

Side Sausage

$4.95

side spinach

$4.95

Dough

$3.50

Parmesan

$1.00

Crushed Red Pepper

$1.00

Side of Pasta

$0.00+

14"

Medium Pie

$10.95

Cheese Pizza

14" Supreme

$16.95

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Meatballs, and Sausage.

14" Marguerita

$14.95

PIZZA

14" Meatlovers

$14.95

PIZZA

14" Brushetta

$14.95

PIZZA

14" Staten Island

$17.95

PIZZA

14" Vegetarian

$14.95

PIZZA

14" Hawaiian

$15.95

PIZZA

14" BBQ

$16.95

PIZZA

14" Buffalo Chix

$15.95

PIZZA

14" Traditional White

$12.95

PIZZA

14" White w/ Broccoli

$13.95

14" White w/ Spinach

$13.95Out of stock

14" Chicken Spinach

$16.95Out of stock

14" 4 Cheese

$15.95

14" Chicken Basil Pesto

$16.95

16"

Large Pie

$14.95

Cheese Pizza

16" Supreme

$20.95

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Meatballs, and Sausage.

16" Marguerita

$18.95

16" Meatlovers

$19.95

16" Brushetta

$18.95

16" Staten Island

$19.95

16" Vegetarian

$19.95

16" Hawaiian

$18.95

16" BBQ Chix

$20.95

16" Buffalo Chix

$20.95

16" Traditional White

$16.95

16" White w/ Broccoli

$18.95

16" White w/ Spinach

$18.95

16" Chicken Spinach

$21.95

16" 4 Cheese

$19.95

16" Chicken Basil Pesto

$20.95

Gluten Free

$13.95

18”

XLarge Pie

$17.95

Cheese Pizza

18" Supreme

$21.95

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Meatballs, and Sausage.

18" Marguerita

$21.95

18" Meatlovers

$21.95

18" Brushetta

$21.95

18" Staten Island

$21.95

18" Vegetarian

$21.95

18" Hawaiian

$21.95

18" BBQ Chix

$21.95

18" Buffalo Chix

$21.95

18" Traditional White

$19.95

18" White w/ Broccoli

$20.95

18" White w/ Spinach

$20.95Out of stock

18" Chicken Spinach

$23.95Out of stock

18" 4 Cheese

$22.95

18" Chicken Basil Pesto

$23.95

Square Crust

16" Grandma's Pizza

$19.95

16" Grandpa's Pizza

$20.95

16" Mama's Zesty Italiano

$21.95

Sicilian Pie

$17.95

Sicilian Everything

$23.95

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Olives, Meatballs, and Sausage.

Pizza Slices

1 Slice

$2.50

1 Spec Slice

$3.05

2 slices

$6.00

2 Spec Slices

$7.00

Slice and Salad Lunch

$8.00

Meal Deal

Meatball sub, Baked Ziti, Large Pizza.

Meal Deal

$26.95

WED SPECIAL

Wednesday Special

$9.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8356 Charlotte Hwy, Suite 109, Fort Mill, SC 29707

Directions

Gallery
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina image
Banner pic
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina image

