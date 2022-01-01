Mama's Pizza and Pasta
707 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8356 Charlotte Hwy, Suite 109, Fort Mill, SC 29707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fort Mill
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurant