Pizza
Sandwiches
Chicken

Mama's Pizza Kitchen

996 Reviews

$

2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE

Washington, DC 20020

Order Again

Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Spinach Feta Slice

$5.50

Vegetarian Slice

$4.95

Combo Slice

$5.50

Chicken Pesto Slice

$4.95

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.95

Pulled Pork Slice

$5.50

Hawaiian Slice

$4.95

Meat Lovers Slice

$5.25

Supreme Slice

$6.35

Cheese Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Special Pizza

12" Spinach Feta Pizza

$16.99

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

12" Combo Pizza

$16.99

12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.99

12" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$16.99

12" Pulled Pork Pizza

$16.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

12" Supreme Pizza

$16.99

14" Spinach Feta Pizza

$19.99

14" Vegetarian Pizza

$19.99

14" Combo Pizza

$19.99

14" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.99

14" Bbq Chicken Pizza

$19.99

14" Pulled Pork Pizza

$19.99

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

14" Supreme Pizza

$19.99

16" Spinach Feta Pizza

$22.99

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$22.99

16" Combo Pizza

$22.99

16" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$22.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

16" Pulled Pork Pizza

$22.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

16" Supreme Pizza

$22.99

Half and Half

12" Half and Half Pizza

14" Half and Half Pizza

16" Half and Half Pizza

$16.99

Pizza Deals

14" LG CHEESE

$8.99

12" MED CHEESE

$8.99

Two 14" LG 2 Topping Pizzas

$24.99

BBQ

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.99

Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Italian Sandwich

$9.99

Spinach Sandwich

$9.99

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$11.50

Spinach Calzone

$13.50

Chicken Calzone

$13.50

Special Calzone

$13.50

Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$12.99

Spinach Lasagna

$12.99

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99+

Sides Bread

Breadsticks

$5.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.95

Seasoned Fries

$3.25

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$4.95

Baked Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Salads

House Salad

$7.50

SM House Salad

$4.50

Caesar Salad

$6.99

SM Caesar Salad

$4.50

Desserts

Lemon

$3.50

Strawberry

$3.50

Red Velvet

$3.50

Mama’s Cheesecake

$3.50

Carrot & Walnut

$3.50

Chocolate

$3.50

Cookies & Cream

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Beverages

Can Soda

$1.50

20 Oz Bottles

$2.25

Tea

$2.40

2 Liter Drinks

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020

Directions

