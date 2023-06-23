Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

5028 Plank Rd

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Mama's Specials Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Spicy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, and mayo

Club Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded parmesan, and Caesar dressing

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Tuna, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese

Greek Specials

Gyro

$9.99

Lamb, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber sauce

Served on Pita Bread Steak in a Sack

$9.99

Grilled onions and green peppers, cucumber sauce, lettuce, and tomato

Served on Pita Bread Chicken Souvlaki

$9.99

Marinated chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Chipotle Chicken

$9.99

Mama's Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Certified Angus beef® burger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Certified Angus beef® burger

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$8.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Filet Sandwich

$8.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.99

Panini

Antipasto Panini

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, tomato, onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.99

Ham and swiss cheese topped with red onions, roasted red bell peppers, and tomato

Rosemary Chicken Panini

$9.99

Grilled chicken, onions, roasted red pepper, provolone cheese, and mayo

Turkey Club Panini

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, and swiss cheese topped with red onions, roasted red bell peppers, and tomato

Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99

8 jumbo shrimp served with cole slaw and french fries

Shrimp Basket

$15.99

21 small shrimp served with cole slaw and French fries

Seafood Platter

$15.99

3 jumbo shrimps, 1 crab cake, and 1 fish fillet served with cole slaw and French fries

Fish Fillet Dinner

$13.99

2 fish fillets served with cole slaw and French fries

Crab Cake Dinner

$14.99

3 pieces served with cole slaw and French fries

Pasta Dinner

Chicken Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Veal Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Meatball Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Sausage Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Served on spaghetti with marinara sauce and cheese

Baked Spaghetti Pasta Dinner

$12.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Spaghetti Pasta Dinner

$12.50

With meat or marinara sauce

Homemade Lasagna Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli Pasta Dinner

$13.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Meat Ravioli Pasta Dinner

$13.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Manicotti Pasta Dinner

$14.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Stuffed Jumbo Shells Pasta Dinner

$14.99

With meat or marinara sauce and cheese

Baked Ziti Pasta Dinner

$14.99

With marinara, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and zite

Mamas Special Pasta Dinner

$15.99

With mixed vegetables, alfredo sauce, and fettuccine

Chicken Alfredo Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta Dinner

$15.99

Kids Meals

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.49

With sauce and drink

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.49

With fries and drink

Kids Hamburger

$8.49

Certified Angus beef® burger. With fries and drink

Kids Ham & Cheese

$8.49

With fries and drink

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.49

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.49

Baklava Fudge

$6.49

Brownie

$5.99

Tiramisu

$6.49

Canoli

$6.49

2 pieces

Zeppole

$8.99

Deals

Two 12" Subs

$22.99

Two Large 1-Topping Pizzas with 2-Liter Soda and 10 Pieces Wings

$38.99

Two 8" Subs, Two Cans of Soda and Fries

$23.99

Any Two Italian Dinners

$25.99

Two X-Large 1-Topping Pizzas, 1 Order Breadsticks, 10 Pieces Wings & 12-Liter Soda

$45.99

Buy One Get One Half Price (L)

$28.50Out of stock

Lunch Special

Any Sandwich, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda

$10.99

Any 8" Sub, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda

$12.99

Any 8" Wrap, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda

$12.99

Any 12" Sub, Fries & 12 Oz. Soda

$14.99

Any Salad with 12 Oz. Soda

$11.99

Any Pasta with 12 Oz. Soda

$12.99

10" Pizza with 1-Topping & 12 Oz. Soda

$10.99

1 X-Large Pizza with 1-Topping & 10 Pieces Wings

$19.99

2 Liter Soda

$15.99

Appetizers

Fried Zucchini

$7.99

Served with ranch dressing

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

With fries (5 pieces)

12 Buffalo Wings

$13.99

12 Buffalo Wings

$13.99Out of stock

12 Buffalo Wings -BBQ

$13.99

6 Jalapeño Cheddar Poppers

$7.99

Calamari

$9.99

12 Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Sampler Platter

$15.99

(2) chicken fingers, (2) mozzarella sticks, (2) onion rings, fries, and (2) Cheddar poppers

Bread Sticks

$7.99

Bread Sticks with Cheese

$8.99

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce

Grande Nachos

$9.99

Served with sour cream

Potato Skins

$9.99

Served with sour cream and bacon

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$7.99

8 Onion Rings

$4.99

Regular French Fries

$4.50

Large French Fries

$5.50

Large French Fries with Cheese

$7.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Regular Baked Cheese Fries with Bacon (Ranch)

$6.99

Large Baked Cheese Fries with Bacon (Ranch)

$8.99

Meatball Appetizer

$9.99

5 pieces meatball and melted mozzarella

Salads - Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Available by the bowl. Ask your server about today's special

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green pepper, and cucumber

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, black olives, shredded Parmesan, and croûtons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Spicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, and cucumber

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, green pepper, and cucumber

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, and cucumber

Caprese Salad

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, cucumber, olive oil, and fresh basil

Chef Salad

$11.99

Ham, roasted beef, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cucumber, and eggs

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, boiled eggs, onion, and crumbed cheese

Italian Salad

$11.99

Ham, salami, cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green peppers, black olives, and cucumber

Greek Salad

$11.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, cucumber, and feta cheese

House Salad

$9.99

Fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, green pepper, cucumber, and black olives

Side Salad

$5.99

Stromboli and Calzones

Stromboli

$9.99

Pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Stromboli

$12.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Steak Supreme Stromboli

$12.99

Pizza sauce, steak, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

Chicken Supreme Stromboli

$12.99

Pizza sauce, chicken, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers

Calzone

$9.99

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Mama's Subs

Mama's Special Sub

$9.99+

Ham, turkey, salami, roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house dressing

Corned Beef Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions

Virginia Sub

$9.99+

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and house dressing

Italian Sub

$9.99+

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing

Roast Beef Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and house dressing

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onions, and Italian dressing

Cheese Sub

$9.99+

American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Veal Parmesan Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Eggplant Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$9.99+

With tomato sauce and cheese

Original Philly Steak

$9.99+

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$9.99+

Onion, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese

Steak & Cheese

$9.99+

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese

Steak Supreme Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mayo, and cheese

Philly Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Pizza Steak Sub

$9.99+

Steak, grilled onions, provolone cheese, and pizza sauce

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo

Grilled Veggie Sub

$9.99+

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and house dressing

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions

Hamburger Sub

$9.99+

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onions hamburger sub

Reuben Sub

$9.99+

Comed beef, sauerkraut, swiss chesse, and thousand island dressing

B.L.T Sub

$9.99+

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.49+

Dr. Pepper

$1.49+

Iced Tea

$1.49+

Lemonade

$1.49+

Orange Soda

$1.49+

Pepsi

$1.49+

Root Beer

$1.49+

Sierra Mist

$1.49+

Pizza

Plain Pizza

Plain Pizza 10"

$8.50

Plain Pizza 12"

$11.50

Plain Pizza 14"

$13.50

Plain Pizza 16"

$16.50

House Special Pizza

S House Special Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

M House Special Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

L House Special Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

XL House Special Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Meat Treat Pizza

S Meat Treat Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

M Meat Treat Pizza

$15.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

L Meat Treat Pizza

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

XL Meat Treat Pizza

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, Canadian bacon, and ground beef

Spring Veggie Pizza

S Spring Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato

M Spring Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato

L Spring Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato

XL Spring Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, and tomato

Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

S Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

$12.99

Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

M Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

$15.99

Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

L Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

$18.99

Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

XL Spinach-Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

Spinach, alfredo, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese

White Supreme Pizza

S White Supreme Pizza

$12.99

Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic

M White Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic

L White Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic

XL White Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta, feta, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese and chopped garlic

Hawaiian Pizza

S Hawaiian Pizza

$12.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

M Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

L Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Ham, pineapple, and extra cheese

Margherita Pizza

S Margherita Pizza

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil

M Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil

L Margherita Pizza

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil

XL Margherita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and fresh basil

Mediterranean Pizza

S Mediterranean Pizza

$12.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic

M Mediterranean Pizza

$15.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic

L Mediterranean Pizza

$18.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic

XL Mediterranean Pizza

$21.99

Artichoke hearts, tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh garlic

Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

S Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

M Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

L Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

XL Bar-B-Que Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

S Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

M Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

L Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.99

Ground beef, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Steak Pizza

S Steak Pizza

$12.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

M Steak Pizza

$15.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

L Steak Pizza

$18.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

XL Steak Pizza

$21.99

Steak, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions

Meatball Supreme Pizza

S Meatball Supreme Pizza

$12.99

Meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms

M Meatball Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms

L Meatball Supreme Pizza

$18.99

Meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms

XL Meatball Supreme Pizza

$21.99

Meatballs, red onions, and mushrooms

Greek Pizza

S Greek Pizza

$12.99

Ricotta, feta, fresh garlic, spinach, and tomato

M Greek Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, feta, fresh garlic, spinach, and tomato

L Greek Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta, feta, fresh garlic, spinach, and tomato

XL Greek Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta, feta, fresh garlic, spinach, and tomato

Gyro Pizza

S Gyro Pizza

$12.99

Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic

M Gyro Pizza

$15.99

Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic

L Gyro Pizza

$18.99

Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic

XL Gyro Pizza

$21.99

Ricotta, feta, gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, and fresh garlic

Bacon Cheddar Pizza

S Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$12.99

Meatball, cheddar, bacon, and mozzarella

M Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$15.99

Meatball, cheddar, bacon, and mozzarella

L Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$18.99

Meatball, cheddar, bacon, and mozzarella

XL Bacon Cheddar Pizza

$21.99

Meatball, cheddar, bacon, and mozzarella

1/2 & 1/2 Pizza

1/2 & 1/2 10"

1/2 & 1/2 12"

1/2 & 1/2 14"

1/2 & 1/2 16"

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Long time pizzeria! We love all of our customers , Our menu offers a wide variety of Pizza's , Subs.

Website

Location

5028 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

