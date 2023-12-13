Mama's Thai Cuisine
102 S Township Blvd
Pittston, PA 18640
Appetizers
- 1. Mama's Thai Dumplings (4)$8.00
Golden fried, made from rice flour and filled with pork, shrimp, and shiitake mushrooms. Served with sweet black soy sauce
- 2. Spring Rolls (3)$7.00
Crispy vegetarian roll with bean threads, cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and served with plum sauce
- 3. Shrimp Roll (5)$10.00
Golden fried, marinated shrimp in fresh cilantro and garlic, herbs wrapped in thin rice sheet, served with plum sauce
- 4. Crab Rangoon (6)$8.00
Stuffed crab meat with cream cheese, carrot, celery, and scallion in a crispy egg wrapper with plum sauce
- 5. Thai Chicken Wings (6)$8.00
Thai style marinated golden fried chicken wings topped with garlic and pepper served with hot sauce
- 6. Chicken Satay (3)$8.00
BBQ marinated on wooden skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- 7. Curry Puff (3)$7.00
Potato, cumin curry, wraped in pastry shell, comes with cucumber vinaigrette
- 8. Mama’s Appetizer Combo$23.00
3 Dumplings, 3 Spring Rolls, 3 Crab Rangoon, 3 Chicken Satay, and 3 Curry Puf
Soup
- 9. Gang Jude Tofu$7.00+
Clear tofu soup with mushrooms, Chinese cabbage, carrots, and scallions. Vegetarian.
- 10. Tom Yum Koong$7.00+
Traditional shrimp soup with Thai herbs, lemongrass, mushrooms, and coriander
- 11. Tom Kha$7.00+
Sliced chicken in coconut broth with mushrooms, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves
- 12. Tom Jued Woonsen$8.00+
Clear soup with shrimp, glass noodles, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, spring onions, and celery
Thai Salad
- 13. Papaya Salad Som Tum$12.00
Shredded green papaya, carrots, tomato, chopped garlic, green beans, fish sauce, Thai chili, peanut, and lime juice
- 14. Pla Koong$12.00
Grilled shrimps, tossed in chili-lime vinaigrette, shallot, mint, lime leaves, lemongrass
- 15. Green Salad$10.00
Mixed garden vegetables with peanut dressing
- 16. Larb$10.00
Grounded chicken, beef, or pork, tossed in roasted rice, fish sauce, red onion, green onion, coriander, mint, chili-lime dressing
- 17. Duck Salad Yum Ped$18.00
Slices of crispy boneless roast duck with ginger, green apple, celery, red onion, pineapple, cashew nut, chili paste, and lime juice
- 18. Nua Nam Tok$15.00
Char-grilled marinated slice steak, red onion, scallion, ground toasted rice, chili
Main Dish
- 19. Pad Kra-Prow$15.00
Wok sautéed with onion, bell peppers, garlic, chili paste, basil
- 20. Pad Kra Tiem$15.00
Wok sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper
- 21. Pad Khing$15.00
Wok sautéed with fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, green onion, celery, mushrooms, and sesame oil
- 22. Pad Buddha$15.00
Wok sautéed vegetable delight in oyster light bean
- 23. Pad Himmapan$15.00
Wok sautéed with pineapple, cashew, nuts, onion, bell peppers, and celery
- 24. Pad Prik Khing$15.00
Wok sautéed with chili paste, string beans, kaffir lime leaves, and bell peppers
- 25. Pad Cha$15.00
Wok stir-fried green chili paste, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, fingerroot, and green peppercorn
- 26. Pad Sweet and Sour$15.00
Wok sautéed with cucumbers, tomato, pineapple, bell peppers, and onion, in a sweet and sour sauce
Chef Specials
- 27. Tamarind Duck$25.00
Half boneless duck deep-fried topped with tamarind sauce and broccoli
- 28. Honey Duck$25.00
Half boneless crispy roasted duck, carrot, green peas, cashew nuts, with homemade honey sauce
- 29. Gang Ped Ped Yang$21.00
Sliced boneless roasted duck cooked in red curry, coconut milk with pineapples, tomatoes, grapes and fresh basil
- 30. Pad Kra-Prao$25.00
Boneless crispy duck topped with stir-fried onions, scallion, and bell pepper in fresh chili and basil sauce
- 31. Gai Yang & Papaya Salad$18.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast with Thai spices and a side of papaya salad
- 32. Gai Som$20.00
Golden chicken nuggets topped with fresh orange sauce
- 33. Kra Pao Moo Grob$18.00
Stir-fried crispy pork belly with spicy pepper, string beans, and onions in a Thai basil sauce
- 34. Kra Pao Kai Sup$18.00
Minced chicken stir-fry with chopped onions, string beans, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots in a Thai basil sauce topped with a fried egg
- 35. Basil Eggplant$15.00
Stir-fried in spicy brown sauce with fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper topped with crispy fresh basil
Noodles & Rice
- 36. Pad Thai$14.00
All-time favorite. Thai noodle dish, wok stir-fried rice noodles with egg, scallions, bean sprouts, peanut, and savory tamarind
- 37. Pad Se Ew$14.00
Wok stir-fried broad rice noodles with egg, black soy sauce, and Chinese broccoli
- 38. Drunken Noodles$14.00
Wok stir-fried broad rice noodles with onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, Chinese, broccoli, and chili paste
- 39. Pad Woon Sen$14.00
Stir-fried glass noodles with celery, cabbage, onion, and bell peppers
- 40. Kuy Tiew Kua Kai$14.00
Wok sautéed broad rice noodles, chicken, egg, and sesame oil
- 41. Lad Nar$14.00
Wok stir-fried flat noodle with Chinese broccoli, egg, and seasoning in a brown gravy sauce
- 42. Thai Fried Rice$14.00
Wok tossed with egg, onion, carrots, and green onion
- 43. Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Wok fried rice tossed with pineapple, egg, onions, raisins, carrots, and cashew nuts
- 44. Mango Fried Rice$14.00
Wok fried rice tossed with fresh mango, egg, onions, scallions, carrots
- 45. Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Wok tossed with egg, onion, bell peppers, fresh, basil, and chili paste
- 46. Yellow Curry Fried Rice$14.00
Wok fried rice with egg, yellow curry, onion, and green onion
- 47. Tom Yum Fried Rice$14.00
Wok fried rice with egg, Tom Yum chili paste, onion, and bell pepper
Thai Curry
- 48. Red Curry$15.00
Red curry paste with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots, green peppers, bell peppers, and eggplant
- 49. Green Curry$15.00
Green curry paste with coconut milk, carrots, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, green pepper, and green bean
- 50. Yellow Curry$15.00
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, onion, potato, and carrots
- 51. Jungle Curry$15.00
Spicy hot chili paste with eggplant, bell peppers, and basil
- 52. Panang Curry$15.00
Panang curry paste with coconut milk, bell pepper, and kaffir lime leaf
- 53. Gang Massaman$15.00
Massaman curry with tamarind juice combined with dry spices in coconut milk, potatoes, and carrots
Seafood
- 54. Seafood Pad Cha$20.00
Assorted seafood, wok-work with chili paste, onion, bell peppers, lemongrass, basil, peppercorn, and fingerroots
- 55. Kao Pad Poo$20.00
Crab meat fried rice with egg, onion, and scallion
- 56. Pla Tod Kra Tieam$25.00
Deep-fried tilapia topped with garlic sauce and cilantro
- 57. Pla Rad Prick$25.00
Deep-fried tilapia topped with sweet chili spicy sauce
- 58. Jien Pla$25.00
Deep fried tilapia topped with chef's special tamarind sauce, fresh sliced ginger, black mushrooms, onions, sweet pepper, and scallions
Lunch Specials
- 59. Pad Thai*$10.00
Wok stir-fried rice noodles with egg, scallions, bean sprout, peanut, and savory tamarind sauce
- 60. Drunken Noodles*$10.00
Wok stir-fried broad rice noodles with onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, Chinese broccoli, and chili paste
- 61. Pad Kra-Prow*$10.00
Wok, sautéed with onion, bell peppers, garlic, chili paste, and basil
- 62. Pad Buddha*$10.00
Wok sautéed vegetable delight in oyster light bean
- 63. Pad Kra Tiem*$10.00
Wok sautéed with fresh garlic, black pepper, and mushrooms
- 64. Pad Broccoli*$10.00
Wok sautéed with fresh garlic and broccoli in brown sauce
- 65. Red Curry*$10.00
Red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil
- 66. Green Curry*$10.00
Green curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, eggplant, basil, bell pepper, and green bean
- 67. Thai Fried Rice*$10.00
Wok tossed with egg, onion, carrots, and green onion
- 68. Spicy Basil Fried Rice*$10.00
Wok tossed with egg, onion, bell peppers, fresh, basil, and chili paste
- 69. Tom Yum Fried Rice*$10.00
Wok fried rice with egg, Tom Yum chili paste, onion, bell peppers
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We offer the most authentic Thai food in NEPA
