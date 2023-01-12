Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's Vegan FT - ATL

No reviews yet

Stockbridge Highway

Conyers, GA 30013

Order Again

Sandwiches

Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Platters

Rib Platter

$20.00

1 Meat 2 Sides

Pulled Jackfruit Platter

$20.00

1 Meat 2 Sides

Sides

Mac and Cheeze

$7.00

Creamy Cashew Mac and Cheeze

Stewed Kale Greens

$5.00

Your Mama's Collard Greens, just Kale.

BBQ Chickpeas

$5.00

Saucy and Savory Baked Beans with a high Protein twist (chickpeas are the twist)

Coleslaw

$5.00

Hand cut, Homemade fresh Coleslaw.

Potato Salad

$5.00

Homemade Potato Salad

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Water

$3.75

Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

