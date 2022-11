Mama Said Hand Pies Press Bay Alley

Irish Knish

This vegan Irish potato pie is based on the Colcannon, (mashed potatoes hash with onions and greens) but is made using substitutions of vegan based cheese and vegan butter in tandem with caramelized onions, and kale. We make a vegan short crust for this pie. In the end, it tastes like a knish, the Jewish potato pastry. Contains soy, coconut, cocoa butter, sesame and sunflower.