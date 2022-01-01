Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers

Mama's Boy Burgers

804 Reviews

$

6067 Main Street

Tannersville, NY 12485

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO BURGER
THE MAMA'S BOY
THE DEVIL'S TOMBSTONE

BURGERS

OUR PROPRIETARY MIX OF LOCAL BLACK ANGUS BEEF. GRASS-FED, GRAIN-FINISHED, HORMONE-FREE, HUMANLY RAISED. ROBUST AND DELICIOUS

BYO BURGER

Click here to have it your way!

CHOPPED CHEESE

$13.00

It’s a Philly Cheese Steak, but better. Local Black Angus Beef, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese + Our House Sauce

EL NINO

$13.00

Our El Nino brings just enough heat. Local Black Angus Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Mayo, Guacamole, Jalapeño Bacon

HAPPY CAMPER

$12.00

A Kumbaya moment for your mouth. Organic Turkey Burger, Rosemary, Crispy Kale, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Herb Mayo

HOT MAMA

$13.00Out of stock

THE BIG DADDY

$13.00

Do you want bacon on your Burger? Of course you do. Local Black Angus Beef, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onions + Our House Sauce

THE DEVIL'S TOMBSTONE

$12.00

Our Classic Double Cheeseburger for the Burger Aficionado. Local Black Angus Beef, , American Cheese, LTOP + Our House Sauce

THE FARM BOY

$11.00

Crunchy, Juicy, Messy, Yummy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and our Ranch Sauce

THE JERSEY BOY

$13.00

A Better Burger than this? Fuhgeddaboudit! Local Black Angus Beef, Smoked Mozzarella, Italian Peppers, Fresh Basil, Basil Mayo

VEGETARIAN BURGERS

FALAFEL BURGER

$12.00

Our very own House-Made Falafel. Spiced Gouda, Tomato, Cucumber, Harissa Yogurt Sauce.

IMPOSSIBLE BOY

$13.00+

We Dare you to Tell the Difference! Plant-Based Impossible Burger, LTOP and our House Sauce

THE FUN GUY

$11.00

For the Mushroom Fan. Truffled Portobello, Sautéed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Onions, Truffle Mayo

THE MAMA'S BOY

THE MAMA'S BOY

$6.00+

The Classic American Hamburger. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle (LTOP) + Our House Sauce.

SANDWICHES

TRIPLE GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

American, Pepper Jack, and Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Basil and our House Sauce on a toasted Pototo Roll

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$4.00

Just Plain Old American Cheese on a Grilled Potato Roll

EGG SANDWICH

$5.00

Two Farm Fresh Eggs, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mayo, on a toasted Potato Roll

HOT DOGS

ALL BEEF RED HOT

$4.00

Hoffman's All Beef "Red Hot". A Hometown Favorite

BEEF AND PORK WHITE HOT

$4.00

Hoffman's White Hot made from Pork and Veal. A tasty variation on a classic.

RED HOT CHILI DOG

$5.00

Hoffmans's Red Hot topped with our Housemade Chili.

WHITE HOT CHILI DOG

$5.00

FOOT LONG GERMAN FRANK

$5.00

WEDGE SALADS

A Wedge of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce Topped a Variety of Ways

CLASSIC WEDGE

$8.00Out of stock

A generous wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, topped with an onion ring. Blue Cheese Dressing served on the side.

GREEK WEDGE

$9.00Out of stock

A generous wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Cucumber, topped with an onion ring. Garlic Oregano Vinaigrette served on the side.

CAESAR WEDGE

$8.00Out of stock

A generous wedge of Iceberg Lettuce topped with Croutons and an Onion Ring. Garlic Parm Dressing served on the side.

SIDE SALAD

$3.50Out of stock

Fromer Farms Organic Greens, seasonal veggies, dressing on the side

COMFORT FOOD

SMALL MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

Yellow Cheddar, White Cheddar and Smoked Buffalo Mozzarella. Warm, gooey and satisfying

LARGE MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

Yellow Cheddar, White Cheddar and Smoked Buffalo Mozzarella. Warm, gooey and satisfying

SMALL CHILI

$6.00

LARGE CHILI

$9.00

SIDES

HAND-CUT FRENCH FRIES

$2.50+

TATER TOTS

$2.50+

HOUSE-MADE COLE SLAW

$2.50+

FRIED CHEESE CURDS

$3.50+

ONION RINGS

$3.50+

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

Fromer Farm Organic Greens

Sauteed Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

HOUSE-MADE DIPPING SAUCES

House-Made Dipping Sauces

Basil Mayo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Chipolte Mayo

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Harrisa Yogurt

$1.00Out of stock

Herbed Mayo

$1.00

House Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Truffle Mayo

$1.00

Hot Mama Pepper Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Soft Serve

VANILLA Soft-Serve

$6.00

CHOCOLATE Soft Serve

$6.00

TWIST Soft Serve

$6.00

Jane's Ice Cream

Jane Ice Cream

$7.00

Jane's NON-DAIRY (Vegan) Ice Cream

$8.00

Shakes, Floats

Milkshake

$5.00+

Jane's Ice Cream Milk Shake

$6.00+

Extra Thick Milk Shake

$6.00+

Regular Float

$3.50

Large Float

$4.50

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50+

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

Sprite

$2.50+

Mug Root Beer

$2.50+

Orange Crush

$2.50+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Brisk Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.50+

Seltzer

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

$2.50+

Mt Dew

$2.50+

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Water

Bottled

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

Large Cocoa

$5.00

Small Cocoa

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Best Burgers on the Mountaintop! Local Black Angus Beef. Hormone Free Humanely Raise

Website

Location

6067 Main Street, Tannersville, NY 12485

Directions

Gallery
Mama's Boy Burgers image
Mama's Boy Burgers image
Mama's Boy Burgers image

