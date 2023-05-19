  • Home
Mama Coach’s Kitchen 3405 E CENTRAL TEXAS EXPY, KILLEEN, TX, 76543

No reviews yet

3405 East Central Texas Expressway

Killeen, TX 76543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

GRAND OPENING

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE WAFFLE BOWL

$6.00

COMES WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

OREO CHEESECAKE WAFFLE BOWL

$6.00

REESE'S CHEESECAKE WAFFLE BOWL

$6.00

EXTRA ICE CREAM

$1.00

EXTRA SWEET CREAM DRIZZLE

$0.59

MAMAS SWEET CREAM DRIZZLE

SPRINKLES

$0.25

NO SWEET CREAM DRIZZLE

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.50

DRINKS

HOT COFFEE

$4.00

COLD COFFEE

$5.00

MILK

$2.00

WATER

$1.50

LEMONADE

$2.00

COOLAID

$2.00

CUP

$0.75

CUP OF ICE

$1.00

COOLAID

$2.00

WATER

$1.50

LEMONADE

$2.59

COFFEE

$6.00

MILK

$2.00

WATER

$1.50

ICED COFFEE

$7.00

SANDWICHES AND CHIPS

GRILLED CHEESE BURGER

GRILLED CHEESE BURGER

$8.00
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

EXTRA CHEESE

EXTRA CHIPS

$1.00

+JALAPENO

$1.00

+KETCHUP

$0.20

+MAMAS SPECIAL SAUCE

+MIXED PEPPERS

$1.00

+MUSTARD

$0.20

EXTRA ONIONS

$1.00

+PICKLES

$1.00

CHIPS

NO CHEESE

NO MAMAS SPECIAL SAUCE

NO ONIONS

HOT DOGS AND CHIPS

HOT DOG

$2.00

CHILI DOG

$4.00

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$5.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA CHILI

$2.00

+RELISH

+MUSTARD

+KETCHUP

+ONIONS

$1.00

CHIPS

EXTRA CHIPS

$1.00

CORN

STREET CORN

$4.50

FIRE STREET CORN

$5.50

EXTRA COTIJA

$0.50

EXTRA CILANTRO

$0.25

EXTRA MAMAS SEASONING

$0.25

EXTRA CREAM SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA HOT CHIPS

$1.00

NO PARMESAN CHEESE

NO CILANTRO

NO MAMAS SEASONING

NACHOS

NACHOS

$5.00
NACHOS SUPREME

NACHOS SUPREME

$9.00

EXTRA LETTUCE

$1.00

EXTRA BLACK OLIVES

$1.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA SOUR CREAM

$1.00

EXTRA NACHOS

$1.00

EXTRA JALAPENO

$1.00

EXTRA MIXED PEPPERS

$1.00

EXTRA SALSA

$0.50

NO CHEESE

NO BLACK OLIVES

NO JALAPENO

NO SOUR CREAM

NO CHEESE

QUESIDILLAS'

CHEESE QUESIDILLA

$5.00
CHEESEBURGER QUESIDILLA

CHEESEBURGER QUESIDILLA

$8.00

EXTRA SOUR CREAM

$0.50

EXTRA MIXED PEPPERS

$1.00

EXTRA ONIONS

$1.00

EXTRA JALAPENO

$1.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA MIXED PEPPERS

$1.00

EXTRA SALSA

$0.50

NO SOUR CREAM

NO ONIONS

NO JALAPENO

NO CHEESE

TACOS

BEEF TACOS

BEEF TACOS

$3.00

BEEF, LETTUCE, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM

TACO SALAD

$7.00

EXTRA BEEF

$2.00

EXTRA BLACK OLIVES

$1.00

EXTRA JALAPENO

$1.00

EXTRA LETTUCE

$1.00

EXTRA SALSA

$0.50

EXTRA SOUR CREAM

$0.50

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

NO CHEESE

NO LETTUCE

NO BEEF

NO JALAPENO

NO SOUR CREAM

WAFFLES

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$5.00

TAN BELGIAN WAFFLE

$6.00

BROWN BELGIAN WAFFLE

$6.00

+PEANUT BUTTER

$1.00

+NUTELLA

$1.00

+POWDERED SUGAR

$0.75

+SYRUP

$0.75

NO POWDERED SUGAR

Test Menu

Test Group

Test Item

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here old customs and future trends coexist, giving breakfast and lunch a whole new meaning. Come enjoy!

Location

3405 East Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, TX 76543

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

