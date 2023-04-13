Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's Table 506 W Main St

review star

No reviews yet

506 W Main St

Waverly, TN 37185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

Cheesesticks

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Bacon, Ranch, Cheese

Breakfast

1 Biscuit/Gravy

$1.95

1 Chicken Strip Only

$3.00

1 Egg Breakfast

$5.95

1 Pancake

$1.95

2 Biscuit Gravy

$3.95
2 Egg Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast

$6.50

2 Pancake

$2.95

3 Egg Breakfast

$6.95

3 Pancake

$3.95

Bacon Biscuit

$2.95

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$3.95

Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

BLT

$4.95
Build Omelette

Build Omelette

$6.50

Chicken Biscuit

$2.95

Chicken on a Roll

$2.95

Egg Sandwich

$2.95
French Toast

French Toast

$3.50

Sausage Biscuit

$2.95

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$3.95
Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant

Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Side of Bacon

$2.95

Side of Sausage

$2.95

Tenderloin Biscuit

$3.95

Veggie Omelette

$6.50
Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$7.95

Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Sausage, Sour Cream, Salsa

Hashbrown

$2.00

2 Eggs

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Lunch/Dinner

10 oz Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Fresh Hand Patted Beef with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, choice of 2 sides and roll

12 oz Hamburger Steak

$17.00

Fresh Hand Patted Beef with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, choice of 2 sides and roll

8 oz Hamburger Steak

8 oz Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Fresh Hand Patted Beef with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, choice of 2 sides and roll

All American Burger

All American Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard

BBQ Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce

BBQ Chicken Panini

$12.00

Season Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheese and BBQ Sauce

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Toasted Bread

Burger Sliders

$12.00

2 Sliders, Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.00

Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Egg, Shredded Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$12.00

Season Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheese

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.00

2 Large chicken strips fries or 2 sides of your choice

Chicken Strip Sliders

Chicken Strip Sliders

$9.00

2 Sliders, Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Bread

Farmers Daughter

Farmers Daughter

$13.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Red Onion, Fried Egg

Fried Chicken Breast Plate

$11.00

6oz Hand Breaded Chicken Breast comes with choice of 2 sides and roll

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Shredded Cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Secretl Sauce, Pickles

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hand Breaded Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Ranch wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$11.00

6oz Grilled Chicken Breast, comes with choice of 2 sides and roll

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce. Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Shredded Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$9.00

2 Sliders, Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Ranch wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Ham and Cheese Panini

$10.00

Ham and Cheese

House Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Shredded Cheese

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Mayo, Fresh Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese

One Pounder

One Pounder

$18.00

Double Burger, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$10.00

Seasoned Ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce, Grilled Onion on Texas Toast

Cheeseburger Slider

$3.00

Vegetable Plate

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Extra Meat

$4.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.00

1 Strip w/fries or choice of 1 side

Kids Chicken Strip Slider

$6.00

1 Slider Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo comes w/fries or choice of 1 side

Kids Burger Slider

$6.00

1 Slider Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo comes w/fries or choice of 1 side

KidsGrilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Cheese w/fries or choice of 1 side

Bowl Of Mac & Cheese

Bowl Of Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Other

16 oz Chicken Salad

16 oz Chicken Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Homemade Chicken Salad with slow cooked chicken, mayo, pecans, and craisins.

16 oz Pimento Cheese

16 oz Pimento Cheese

$5.95Out of stock

Our in house made pimento cheese with shredded cheddar, cream cheese, mayo, and our special spice blend.

8 oz Chicken Salad

$4.95Out of stock

8 oz Pimento Cheese

$3.95Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.95

Brownie Batter Dip

$4.00
Cherry Cream Cheese Pie Slice

Cherry Cream Cheese Pie Slice

$3.95Out of stock

Chicken dumplings pint

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken dumplings quart

$12.00Out of stock
Chicken Salad and Tomato

Chicken Salad and Tomato

$5.95
Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$5.95

Our Homemade Chicken Salad on a large Soft buttery croissant.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$2.95
Chicken Salad Sliders

Chicken Salad Sliders

$2.95

Our House made chicken salad on a hawiian bun. Price is for a single slider.

Chocolate Chess Pie Slice

Chocolate Chess Pie Slice

$3.95Out of stock
Chocolate Chess Pie Whole

Chocolate Chess Pie Whole

$25.00Out of stock

Chocolate Fudge

$3.95
Chocolate Meringue Pie Slice

Chocolate Meringue Pie Slice

$3.95Out of stock
Chocolate Meringue Pie Whole

Chocolate Meringue Pie Whole

$25.00Out of stock

Cooler Salad

$7.95Out of stock
Cream Cheese Pie Whole

Cream Cheese Pie Whole

$25.00Out of stock

Cream Puff

$3.95Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$5.95

Grape Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Hello Dollies

$3.95Out of stock

M&M Blondie

$3.95Out of stock

Million Dollar Dip

$4.95

Mini pecan pies

$3.00

Peanut Butter Fudge

$3.95Out of stock

Pecan Mini Tart

$2.95Out of stock
Pecan Pie Slice

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.95Out of stock
Pecan Pie Whole

Pecan Pie Whole

$25.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$2.50

Pineapple Delight

$4.95Out of stock

Rice Krispie

$3.50
Rotel 16 oz

Rotel 16 oz

$6.95Out of stock

Rotel 8oz

$3.95Out of stock

Spaghetti

$6.95Out of stock

Spinach Dip

$4.95

Strawberry Delight

$4.95Out of stock

Strawberry Dip

$3.95Out of stock

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Taco Kit

$8.00

Chili Pint

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$8.00Out of stock

Lasagna Mini

$6.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup Pint

$6.00

Loaded Potato Soup Quart

$10.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.95

9" round Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

Sides

Bowl of Pinto Beans

$5.95

Cream Corn

$1.95

Fried Okra

$1.95

Green Beans

$1.95

Large Crinkle Cut Fries

$6.95

Large Seasoned Fries

$6.95

Mac and Cheese

$1.95

Mashed Potatoes

$1.95

Pinto Beans

$1.95Out of stock

Side Salad

$3.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cheese

Small Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.95

Small Seasoned Fries

$4.95

Chips

$2.00

Drinks

16 oz Hydration Tea

$3.00

32 oz Hydration Tea

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$1.50

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Gallon SweetTea

$3.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.00

L. Stacker

$38.00

Large Sweet Tea

$2.50

Large Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Loaded Tea

$8.00

Medium Sweet Tea

$1.95

Medium Unsweet Tea

$1.95

Milk

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$1.75

NRG

$1.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pepsi

$1.75

S. Stacker

$50.00

Specialty Tea

$10.00

Sprite

$1.75

Water

Lunch Special

Beef Tips over Noodles

$8.95Out of stock

Chili/Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Meatloaf

$8.95Out of stock

Country Fried Steak

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken n Dumplins

$8.95Out of stock

Baked Ham

$8.95Out of stock
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Taco salad with a bed of chips layered with lettuce, seasoned meat, tomatoes, cheese, red onion, Jalapeno, sour cream and salsa.

Beef Stroganoff

$8.95Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$8.95

Salsbury Steak

$8.95

Spaghetti

$8.95Out of stock

Catering

Lasgna

$375.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Home cooked food just like you’re sitting at Mama’s Table at home! Come in and enjoy!

506 W Main St, Waverly, TN 37185

