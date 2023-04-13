Mama's Table 506 W Main St
506 W Main St
Waverly, TN 37185
Appetizer
Breakfast
1 Biscuit/Gravy
1 Chicken Strip Only
1 Egg Breakfast
1 Pancake
2 Biscuit Gravy
2 Egg Breakfast
2 Pancake
3 Egg Breakfast
3 Pancake
Bacon Biscuit
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich
BLT
Build Omelette
Chicken Biscuit
Chicken on a Roll
Egg Sandwich
French Toast
Sausage Biscuit
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant
Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Tenderloin Biscuit
Veggie Omelette
Western Omelette
Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Sausage, Sour Cream, Salsa
Hashbrown
2 Eggs
Toast
Lunch/Dinner
10 oz Hamburger Steak
Fresh Hand Patted Beef with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, choice of 2 sides and roll
12 oz Hamburger Steak
Fresh Hand Patted Beef with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, choice of 2 sides and roll
8 oz Hamburger Steak
Fresh Hand Patted Beef with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, choice of 2 sides and roll
All American Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard
BBQ Burger
Bacon, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce
BBQ Chicken Panini
Season Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Cheese and BBQ Sauce
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Toasted Bread
Burger Sliders
2 Sliders, Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato
Chef Salad
Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Egg, Shredded Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini
Season Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheese
Chicken Strip Basket
2 Large chicken strips fries or 2 sides of your choice
Chicken Strip Sliders
2 Sliders, Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato
Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Bread
Farmers Daughter
Mayo, Lettuce, Red Onion, Fried Egg
Fried Chicken Breast Plate
6oz Hand Breaded Chicken Breast comes with choice of 2 sides and roll
Fried Chicken Salad
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Shredded Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Secretl Sauce, Pickles
Fried Chicken Wrap
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Ranch wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
6oz Grilled Chicken Breast, comes with choice of 2 sides and roll
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce. Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Shredded Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Grilled Chicken Sliders
2 Sliders, Mayo, Lettuce,Tomato
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheese, Ranch wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Ham and Cheese Panini
Ham and Cheese
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Shredded Cheese
Mushroom Swiss
Mayo, Fresh Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese
One Pounder
Double Burger, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle
Patty Melt
Seasoned Ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce, Grilled Onion on Texas Toast
Cheeseburger Slider
Vegetable Plate
Grilled Cheese
Extra Meat
Kids
Kids Chicken Strip Basket
1 Strip w/fries or choice of 1 side
Kids Chicken Strip Slider
1 Slider Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo comes w/fries or choice of 1 side
Kids Burger Slider
1 Slider Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo comes w/fries or choice of 1 side
KidsGrilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/fries or choice of 1 side
Bowl Of Mac & Cheese
Other
16 oz Chicken Salad
Homemade Chicken Salad with slow cooked chicken, mayo, pecans, and craisins.
16 oz Pimento Cheese
Our in house made pimento cheese with shredded cheddar, cream cheese, mayo, and our special spice blend.
8 oz Chicken Salad
8 oz Pimento Cheese
Banana Pudding
Brownie Batter Dip
Cherry Cream Cheese Pie Slice
Chicken dumplings pint
Chicken dumplings quart
Chicken Salad and Tomato
Chicken Salad Croissant
Our Homemade Chicken Salad on a large Soft buttery croissant.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sliders
Our House made chicken salad on a hawiian bun. Price is for a single slider.
Chocolate Chess Pie Slice
Chocolate Chess Pie Whole
Chocolate Fudge
Chocolate Meringue Pie Slice
Chocolate Meringue Pie Whole
Cooler Salad
Cream Cheese Pie Whole
Cream Puff
Fruit Cup
Grape Salad
Hello Dollies
M&M Blondie
Million Dollar Dip
Mini pecan pies
Peanut Butter Fudge
Pecan Mini Tart
Pecan Pie Slice
Pecan Pie Whole
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Pineapple Delight
Rice Krispie
Rotel 16 oz
Rotel 8oz
Spaghetti
Spinach Dip
Strawberry Delight
Strawberry Dip
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Taco Kit
Chili Pint
Chicken Alfredo
Lasagna Mini
Loaded Potato Soup Pint
Loaded Potato Soup Quart
Mac & Cheese Bites
9" round Chicken Pot Pie
Sides
Bowl of Pinto Beans
Cream Corn
Fried Okra
Green Beans
Large Crinkle Cut Fries
Large Seasoned Fries
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Pinto Beans
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Cheese
Small Crinkle Cut Fries
Small Seasoned Fries
Chips
Drinks
16 oz Hydration Tea
32 oz Hydration Tea
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Gallon SweetTea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
L. Stacker
Large Sweet Tea
Large Unsweet Tea
Loaded Tea
Medium Sweet Tea
Medium Unsweet Tea
Milk
Mountain Dew
NRG
Orange Juice
Pepsi
S. Stacker
Specialty Tea
Sprite
Water
Lunch Special
Beef Tips over Noodles
Chili/Sandwich
Meatloaf
Country Fried Steak
Chicken n Dumplins
Baked Ham
Taco Salad
Taco salad with a bed of chips layered with lettuce, seasoned meat, tomatoes, cheese, red onion, Jalapeno, sour cream and salsa.
Beef Stroganoff
Chicken Pot Pie
Salsbury Steak
Spaghetti
Catering
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Home cooked food just like you’re sitting at Mama’s Table at home! Come in and enjoy!
