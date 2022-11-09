Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jonnie & Reo's Mama Tig's Wood Fired Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2516 Gulick St

Muskogee, OK 74403

10" Specialty Pizzas

10" #1 Mama Tig's

10" #1 Mama Tig's

$13.00

Alfredo, Ham, Mushrooms & Onions

10" #2 Papa Joe

10" #2 Papa Joe

$13.00

BBQ, Chicken & Onions

10" #3 Mama D's

10" #3 Mama D's

$13.00

Pesto, Italian Sausage & Artichokes

10" #4 Papa D's

10" #4 Papa D's

$13.00

Red Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni,& Mushrooms

10" #5 Erin

10" #5 Erin

$13.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Meatballs,& Fire Roasted Red Peppers

10" #6 Ashley

10" #6 Ashley

$13.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Meatballs, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Pine Nuts

10" #7 Maddox

10" #7 Maddox

$13.00

BBQ, Chicken & Bacon

10" #8 Jacob, Evie, Charlie (J.E.C.)

10" #8 Jacob, Evie, Charlie (J.E.C.)

$13.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni & Extra Cheese

10" #9 Margherita

10" #9 Margherita

$13.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil

10" #10 Bruschetta

10" #10 Bruschetta

$13.00

No Sauce, Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze

10" #11 Westbrook Supreme

10" #11 Westbrook Supreme

$13.00

Red Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Onions

10" #12 Max

10" #12 Max

$13.00

Sauce, NO CHEESE & Items of your choice

10" Garlic Sticks

10" Garlic Sticks

$7.00

Garlic Butter, Parmesan

10" Cheese Sticks

10" Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Mozzarella cheese

10" 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

10" Veggie

10" Veggie

$13.00
10" Meat

10" Meat

$13.00

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" #1 Mama Tig's

$22.00

Alfredo, Ham, Mushrooms & Onions

14" #2 Papa Joe

$22.00

BBQ, Chicken & Onions

14" #3 Mama D's

$22.00

Pesto, Italian Sausage & Artichokes

14" #4 Papa D's

14" #4 Papa D's

$22.00

Red Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni,& Mushrooms

14" #5 Erin

14" #5 Erin

$22.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Meatballs,& Fire Roasted Red Peppers

14" #6 Ashley

14" #6 Ashley

$22.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Meatballs, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Pine Nuts

14" #7 Maddox

14" #7 Maddox

$22.00

BBQ, Chicken & Bacon

14" #8 Jacob, Evie, Charlie (J.E.C.)

14" #8 Jacob, Evie, Charlie (J.E.C.)

$22.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni & Extra Cheese

14" #9 Margherita

14" #9 Margherita

$22.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil

14" #10 Bruschetta

14" #10 Bruschetta

$22.00

No Sauce, Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze

14" #11 Westbrook Supreme

14" #11 Westbrook Supreme

$22.00

Red Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Onions

14" #12 Max

14" #12 Max

$22.00

Sauce, NO CHEESE & Items of your choice

14" Garlic Sticks

14" Garlic Sticks

$10.00

Garlic Butter, Parmesan

14" Cheese Sticks

14" Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese

14" 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

14" Veggie

$22.00

14" Meat

$22.00

Create Your Own Pizzas & Calzones

10" CYO Pizza (Single)

10" CYO Pizza (Single)

$11.00

includes Sauce & cheese, select 1 item

14" CYO Pizza (Single)

14" CYO Pizza (Single)

$18.00

includes Sauce & cheese, select 1 item

10" CYO Pizza (2-5)

10" CYO Pizza (2-5)

$13.00

includes Sauce & cheese, select up to 5 items

14" CYO Pizza (2-5)

14" CYO Pizza (2-5)

$22.00

includes Sauce & cheese, select up to 5 items

CYO Calzone

CYO Calzone

$13.00

Sauce of your choice, includes Mozzarella & up to 5 ingredients

Gluten Free Pizzas

GF #1 Mama Tig's

$14.00

Alfredo, Ham, Mushrooms & Onions

GF #2 Papa Joe

$14.00

BBQ, Chicken & Onions

GF #3 Mama D's

$14.00

Pesto, Italian Sausage & Artichokes

GF #4 Papa D's

$14.00

Red Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni,& Mushrooms

GF #5 Erin

$14.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Meatballs,& Fire Roasted Red Peppers

GF #6 Ashley

$14.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Meatballs, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Pine Nuts

GF #7 Maddox

$14.00

BBQ, Chicken & Bacon

GF #8 Jacob, Evie, Charlie (J.E.C.)

$14.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni & Extra Cheese

GF #9 Margherita

$14.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil

GF #10 Bruschetta

$14.00

No Sauce, Choped Tomatoes, Garlic, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze

GF #11 Westbrook Supreme

$14.00

Red Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Onions

GF #12 Max

$14.00

Sauce, NO CHEESE & Items of your choice

GF CYO Pizza

GF CYO Pizza

$14.00

includes Sauce & cheese, select up to 5 items

GF Veggie

$14.00

GF Meat

$14.00

Cauliflower Pizzas

Cauli #1 Mama Tig's

$14.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni & Extra Cheese

Cauli #2 Papa Joe

$14.00

BBQ, Chicken & Onions

Cauli #3 Mama D's

$14.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil

Cauli #4 Papa D's

$14.00

No Sauce, Choped Tomatoes, Garlic, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze

Cauli #5 Erin

$14.00

Red Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Onions

Cauli #6 Ashley

$14.00

Sauce, NO CHEESE & Items of your choice

Cauli #7 Maddox

Cauli #7 Maddox

$14.00

includes Sauce & cheese, select up to 5 items

Cauli #8 Jacob, Evie, Charlie (J.E.C.)

$14.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni & Extra Cheese

Cauli #9 Margherita

$14.00

Red Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, & Fresh Basil

Cauli #10 Bruschetta

$14.00

No Sauce, Choped Tomatoes, Garlic, Sea Salt, Fresh Basil & Balsamic Glaze

Cauli #11 Westbrook Supreme

$14.00

Red Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Onions

Cauli #12 Max

$14.00

Sauce, NO CHEESE & Items of your choice

Cauli CYO Pizza

Cauli CYO Pizza

$14.00

includes Sauce & cheese, select up to 5 items

Cauli Veggie

$14.00

Cauli Meat

$14.00

Sandwiches

CYO 6" Sub

$9.50

up to 2 meats and 4 ingredients

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.50

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Olive Oil & Seasoning

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Meatballs, Red Sauce & Mozzarella

Salads & Apps

Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, Italian Sausage, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Tig Sauce

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, radish & Cucumber

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, & Balsamic Glaze, side of Pesto

CYO Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, 2 meats, 6 ingredients

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.50

CYO Pasta

CYO Pasta (Single)

$9.00

CYO Pasta (2-5)

$11.00

Desserts

Marvix Dessert Pizza

Marvix Dessert Pizza

$13.00

Sweetie Pie base, Pecans, Chocolate chips & chocolate drizzle

Brendon Dessert Pizza

Brendon Dessert Pizza

$13.00

Cannoli Cream, Cannoli Shell Crumble, Chocolate drizzle

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

Cannoli Cream, Cannoli Shell Crumble, Chocolate drizzle

Gelato

Gelato

$5.00

Specialty Flavors

Hot Honey

Bottle Hot Honey

$21.99

Ranch Cup

Ranch Cup

$0.25

Pesto Cup

Pesto Cup

$0.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Premium Drink

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

2 Liter

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mama Tig's is dedicated to serving fresh, authentic, wood-fired pizza. We offer gourmet-style, specialty pizzas designed by members of the Mama Tig's family-plus an array of delicious toppings so you can create your own favorite.

2516 Gulick St, Muskogee, OK 74403

