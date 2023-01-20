Mamaveca Grill
2130 East Alameda Street
Norman, OK 73071
Appetizers
Mama Fiesta
A combination of beef taquitos and chicken quesadillas served on a bed of lettuce with guacamole and sour cream.
Botana
A bed of lettuce topped with fried jalapeños, onions, potatoes, tomatoes and sliced avocados.
Cheese Nachos
A platter of tortilla slices covered with cheddar and monterrey jack cheese
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Corn tortilla slices loaded with beans, cheddar and monterey jack cheese.
House Nachos
Tortilla slices topped with ground beef or shredded beef with beans or chicken with rice then covered with cheddar and monterey jack cheese; served with guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos de Fajita
Corn tortilla slices topped with beef fajita meat and beans or chicken fajita meat with rice then covered with cheddar and monterey jack cheese; served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Cocktail
Three whole Shrimp plus five diced shrimp mixed with our special cocktail sauce and onions, tomatoes, avocados and cilantro.
Cheese Quesadilla
Fajita Beef Quesadilla
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Mixed Quesadilla (Beef/Chicken)
Shrimp Quesadilla
Spinach Quesadilla
Vegetable Quesadilla
Soups and Salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fish and Shrimp Soup
Guacamole Bowl
Prepared fresh daily.
(41) Taco Salad
A Flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded beef with beans or chicken with rice and topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar and monterrey jack cheese; served with guacamole and sour cream.
(42) Chalupa Salad
An 8” flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey cheese then topped with our marinated fajita meat, guacamole and sour cream; your choice of beef with beans or chicken and rice.
(43) Vegetable Salad
A flour tortilla shell filled with steamed corn, rice, mushroom, poblano peppers and spinach, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese; served with guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas, House Specials, and Seafood
Fiesta Fajitas
Fajitas are served with grilled onions and bell peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
(13) Tacos al Carbon
Two flour tortillas filled with our own seasoned beef or chicken fajita meat; served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
(14) Pollo al Carbon
Our perfectly seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese; served with guacamole & sour cream.
(15) Chile Relleno
A large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground or shredded beef, cheese or chicken then topped with cheese sauce and ranchera sauce; served with guacamole and sour cream.
(16) Paola's Special Guiso
Chunks of beef or chicken fajita meat sautéed with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers, then topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese and served with guacamole.
(17) Tacos de la Casa
Two soft corn tortillas filled with chopped beef or chicken fajita meat with sautéed onions and cilantro; served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
(19) Chile Verde
Pork tips sautéed with onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, spinach and our special green sauce; served with guacamole.
(20) Carne Asada
Tender, seasoned steak, grilled and topped with ranchero sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese; served with guacamole.
(21) Juilie's Guiso
Chunks of fajita beef or chicken sautéed with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers; topped with fried eggs and sliced avocado
(22) "Lite" Fajitas
Beef or chicken fajitas served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans.
Mojo De Ajo
Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter; served with tomatoes and sliced avocado.
(23) Camaron Encebollado
Sautéed Shrimp with Onions, Tomatoes and Poblano Peppers; served with sliced Avocado
(24) Spicy Shrimp
Large shrimp sautéed with onions in our chipotle pepper Sauce and sliced avocados.
(25) Filete de Pescado
A fish fillet cooked in garlic butter, then topped with onions, tomatoes, and poblano peppers; served with sliced avocados
(26) Danny Boy's Special
Tender, seasoned steak cooked in garlic butter with shrimp, onions, tomatoes and poblano peppers. Served with sliced avocados.
(27) Pescado con Camaron
Shrimp and a fish fillet cooked in our special house Sauce; served with sautéed onions, tomatoes and poblano peppers and sliced avocados.
(57) Mamaveca Fish Tacos
Two specially seasoned tempura battered fish tacos. Served with white rice, lettuce, Peruvian pico de gallo and tartar sauce.
(58) Tacos de Pescado
Two grilled fish tacos in soft corn tortillas cooked with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
(59) Steak and Vegetables
Steak and vegetables A delicious 6-ounce grilled steak Peruvian seasoned served with steamed vegetables, pico de gallo and a slice of avocado.
(60) Chicken and Vegetables
A 6-ounce grilled chicken Peruvian seasoned served with steamed vegetables and a sliced avocados.
(62) Fish and Vegetables
A 6-ounce grilled fillet cooked with garlic butter served with steamed vegetables and sliced avocados.
(63) Shrimp and Vegetables
Grilled shrimp cooked with garlic butter, served with steamed vegetables and sliced avocados.
Traditional Meals
(28) Mamaveca Special Mexican Dinner
One taco with guacamole; then your choice of two enchiladas: ground shredded beef, or cheese with chili sauce, or chicken with four cream sauce. Then your choice of one beef or pork tamale with chili or one chicken tamale with sour cream sauce.
(29) Huevos Rancheros
A soft, corn tortilla with three fried eggs cooked your style, with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
(30) Flautas Dinner
Two shredded beef or chicken flautas; served with guacamole and sour cream.
(31) Fajita Enchiladas
Two flour tortilla enchiladas filled with pico de gallo and melted cheese and your choice of fajita beef with chili or fajita chicken with sour cream sauce.
(32) Verdes Enchiladas
Two flour tortilla enchiladas filled with avocado slices and topped with sour cream sauce.
(33) Burrito Supreme
An 8” flour tortilla burrito filled with fajita beef and beans or fajita chicken with rice topped with cheese sauce; served with guacamole and sour cream.
(34) Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla filled with cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of ground or shredded beef with chili or chicken with sour cream sauce.
(35) Tamales
Two home made tamales; your choice of beef or pork with chili or chicken with sour cream sauce.
(36) Tostada Dinner
Two tostadas – shredded ground beef with beans or chicken with rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.
(37) Enchilada Dinner
Two corn tortilla enchiladas – your choice of beef or cheese with chili or chicken or spinach with sour cream sauce.
(38) Burrito Dinner
A large flour tortilla burrito filled with ground or shredded beef with beans topped with chili or chicken with rice topped with sour cream sauce.
(39) Taco Dinner
Two tacos filled with either ground or shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.
MYOC 2 Items
MYOC 3 Items
À la carte
Lunch Specials
(1) Enchiladas
Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn
(2) Tacos
(3) Tamales
(4) Tostadas
(5) Burrito
(6) Chimichanga
(7) Lunch Combinations
Premium Lunch
(8) Quesadilla Premium Lunch
(9) Fajita Lunch
(10) Flauta
(11) Chile Relleno Premium Lunch
(12) Taco Salad
Lunch Great Combinations
(50) Quesadilla and Taco de la Casa
(51) Quesadilla and Taco or Enchilada
(52) Flauta, Taco or Enchilada
(53) Fish Tacos
(54) Fish and Vegetables
(56) Verdes Enchiladas
Imported Beer
Domestic Beer
Sea Food
Criollos
Burritos
Meats
Taco al Carbón
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A nice family environment where you can enjoy the best quality tasting Mexican Grill food.
2130 East Alameda Street, Norman, OK 73071