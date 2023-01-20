Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mamaveca Grill

2130 East Alameda Street

Norman, OK 73071

Order Again

Appetizers

Mama Fiesta

$13.75

A combination of beef taquitos and chicken quesadillas served on a bed of lettuce with guacamole and sour cream.

Botana

$9.95

A bed of lettuce topped with fried jalapeños, onions, potatoes, tomatoes and sliced avocados.

Cheese Nachos

$9.99

A platter of tortilla slices covered with cheddar and monterrey jack cheese

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$10.75

Corn tortilla slices loaded with beans, cheddar and monterey jack cheese.

House Nachos

$12.50

Tortilla slices topped with ground beef or shredded beef with beans or chicken with rice then covered with cheddar and monterey jack cheese; served with guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos de Fajita

$13.75

Corn tortilla slices topped with beef fajita meat and beans or chicken fajita meat with rice then covered with cheddar and monterey jack cheese; served with guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.25

Three whole Shrimp plus five diced shrimp mixed with our special cocktail sauce and onions, tomatoes, avocados and cilantro.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.25

Fajita Beef Quesadilla

$13.99

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Mixed Quesadilla (Beef/Chicken)

$13.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.69

Spinach Quesadilla

$12.25

Vegetable Quesadilla

$12.25

Soups and Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.99

Fish and Shrimp Soup

$16.50

Guacamole Bowl

$7.05+

Prepared fresh daily.

(41) Taco Salad

$12.50

A Flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded beef with beans or chicken with rice and topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar and monterrey jack cheese; served with guacamole and sour cream.

(42) Chalupa Salad

$13.50

An 8” flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey cheese then topped with our marinated fajita meat, guacamole and sour cream; your choice of beef with beans or chicken and rice.

(43) Vegetable Salad

$12.25

A flour tortilla shell filled with steamed corn, rice, mushroom, poblano peppers and spinach, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese; served with guacamole and sour cream.

Fajitas, House Specials, and Seafood

Fiesta Fajitas

$16.99

Fajitas are served with grilled onions and bell peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

(13) Tacos al Carbon

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled with our own seasoned beef or chicken fajita meat; served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

(14) Pollo al Carbon

$14.99

Our perfectly seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese; served with guacamole & sour cream.

(15) Chile Relleno

$13.95

A large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground or shredded beef, cheese or chicken then topped with cheese sauce and ranchera sauce; served with guacamole and sour cream.

(16) Paola's Special Guiso

$14.99

Chunks of beef or chicken fajita meat sautéed with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers, then topped with melted cheddar and monterey jack cheese and served with guacamole.

(17) Tacos de la Casa

$14.99

Two soft corn tortillas filled with chopped beef or chicken fajita meat with sautéed onions and cilantro; served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

(19) Chile Verde

$13.99

Pork tips sautéed with onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, spinach and our special green sauce; served with guacamole.

(20) Carne Asada

$14.99

Tender, seasoned steak, grilled and topped with ranchero sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese; served with guacamole.

(21) Juilie's Guiso

$14.99

Chunks of fajita beef or chicken sautéed with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers; topped with fried eggs and sliced avocado

(22) "Lite" Fajitas

$14.25

Beef or chicken fajitas served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans.

Mojo De Ajo

$16.50

Sautéed shrimp cooked in garlic butter; served with tomatoes and sliced avocado.

(23) Camaron Encebollado

$16.50

Sautéed Shrimp with Onions, Tomatoes and Poblano Peppers; served with sliced Avocado

(24) Spicy Shrimp

$16.50

Large shrimp sautéed with onions in our chipotle pepper Sauce and sliced avocados.

(25) Filete de Pescado

$16.75

A fish fillet cooked in garlic butter, then topped with onions, tomatoes, and poblano peppers; served with sliced avocados

(26) Danny Boy's Special

$17.99

Tender, seasoned steak cooked in garlic butter with shrimp, onions, tomatoes and poblano peppers. Served with sliced avocados.

(27) Pescado con Camaron

$17.99

Shrimp and a fish fillet cooked in our special house Sauce; served with sautéed onions, tomatoes and poblano peppers and sliced avocados.

(57) Mamaveca Fish Tacos

$13.75

Two specially seasoned tempura battered fish tacos. Served with white rice, lettuce, Peruvian pico de gallo and tartar sauce.

(58) Tacos de Pescado

$13.75

Two grilled fish tacos in soft corn tortillas cooked with onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

(59) Steak and Vegetables

$14.50

Steak and vegetables A delicious 6-ounce grilled steak Peruvian seasoned served with steamed vegetables, pico de gallo and a slice of avocado.

(60) Chicken and Vegetables

$14.25

A 6-ounce grilled chicken Peruvian seasoned served with steamed vegetables and a sliced avocados.

(62) Fish and Vegetables

$14.25

A 6-ounce grilled fillet cooked with garlic butter served with steamed vegetables and sliced avocados.

(63) Shrimp and Vegetables

$16.50

Grilled shrimp cooked with garlic butter, served with steamed vegetables and sliced avocados.

Traditional Meals

(28) Mamaveca Special Mexican Dinner

$16.55

One taco with guacamole; then your choice of two enchiladas: ground shredded beef, or cheese with chili sauce, or chicken with four cream sauce. Then your choice of one beef or pork tamale with chili or one chicken tamale with sour cream sauce.

(29) Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

A soft, corn tortilla with three fried eggs cooked your style, with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.

(30) Flautas Dinner

$13.75

Two shredded beef or chicken flautas; served with guacamole and sour cream.

(31) Fajita Enchiladas

$14.50

Two flour tortilla enchiladas filled with pico de gallo and melted cheese and your choice of fajita beef with chili or fajita chicken with sour cream sauce.

(32) Verdes Enchiladas

$14.50

Two flour tortilla enchiladas filled with avocado slices and topped with sour cream sauce.

(33) Burrito Supreme

$15.25

An 8” flour tortilla burrito filled with fajita beef and beans or fajita chicken with rice topped with cheese sauce; served with guacamole and sour cream.

(34) Chimichanga

$12.75

A large flour tortilla filled with cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of ground or shredded beef with chili or chicken with sour cream sauce.

(35) Tamales

$12.75

Two home made tamales; your choice of beef or pork with chili or chicken with sour cream sauce.

(36) Tostada Dinner

$12.50

Two tostadas – shredded ground beef with beans or chicken with rice topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.

(37) Enchilada Dinner

$12.50

Two corn tortilla enchiladas – your choice of beef or cheese with chili or chicken or spinach with sour cream sauce.

(38) Burrito Dinner

$12.50

A large flour tortilla burrito filled with ground or shredded beef with beans topped with chili or chicken with rice topped with sour cream sauce.

(39) Taco Dinner

$12.50

Two tacos filled with either ground or shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and monterrey jack cheese.

MYOC 2 Items

$12.50

MYOC 3 Items

$14.50

À la carte

Chimichanga

$10.25

Burrito

$9.30

Chile Relleno

$10.25

Rice, Beans, or Rice and Beans

$6.50

Chicken Breast

$10.50

One Flauta

$7.25

Two Flautas

$9.50

One Taco al Carbon

$10.99

Two Tacos al Carbon

$12.99

One Taco de la Casa

$9.25

Two Tacos de la Casa (Beef or Chicken)

$11.99

Three Tacos de la Casa (Beef or Chicken)

$15.25

Lunch Specials

(1) Enchiladas

$9.50+

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(2) Tacos

$9.50+

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(3) Tamales

$9.50+

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(4) Tostadas

$9.50+

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(5) Burrito

$9.99

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(6) Chimichanga

$9.99

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(7) Lunch Combinations

$9.99

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

Premium Lunch

(8) Quesadilla Premium Lunch

$11.75

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(9) Fajita Lunch

$11.75

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(10) Flauta

$10.50

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(11) Chile Relleno Premium Lunch

$10.99

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(12) Taco Salad

$10.50

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

Lunch Great Combinations

(50) Quesadilla and Taco de la Casa

$11.99

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(51) Quesadilla and Taco or Enchilada

$10.99

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(52) Flauta, Taco or Enchilada

$9.99

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(53) Fish Tacos

$11.75

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(54) Fish and Vegetables

$11.75

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

(56) Verdes Enchiladas

$10.99

Lunch Specials are available Monday – Friday 11:00am – 4:00pm ONLY All lunch Specials and lunch combinations are served with your choice of Two Sides: Rice, Beans, Corn, Steamed Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Creamed Corn

Kids Menu

Enchilada Kids

$5.99

Burrito Kids

$5.99

Taco Kids

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$5.99

Corn Dog Kids

$5.99

Chicken Tenders Kids

$5.99

Popcorn Shrimp Kids

$5.99

Fajita Kids

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Horchata

$2.99

Chicha Morada

$2.99

Inka Kola

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.25

Churros

$3.99

Ice Cream Sopapilla

$1.75

Imported Beer

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Dos XX Amber

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Michelada Imported Beer

$5.75

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud w/lime and salt

$4.50

Bud lite w/lime and salt

$4.50

Coors lite w/lime and salt

$4.50

Miller lite w/lime and salt

$4.50

Domestic Beer Michelada

$4.75

Sea Food

Ceviche de Pescado

$11.50+

Ceviche Mixto

$16.25

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.95

Jalea Mixta

$17.45

Calamar Frito

$11.75+

Criollos

Lomito Saltado

$16.25

Pollo Saltado

$13.95

Classic Peruvian dish. Sautéed chicken breast with onions garlic, chopped cilantro and spices; served with french fries and steamed jasmine rice.

Chicken Chaufa

$11.50+

Vegetarian Chaufa

$11.50+

Seafood Chaufa

$17.25

Burritos

Burrito À la carte

$9.30

Flautas

One Flauta

$7.25

Two Flauta

$9.50

Meats

Chicken Breast

Rice/Beans

Beans

$6.50

Beans Tostada

$6.50

Rice

$6.50

Rice and Beans

$6.50

Taco al Carbón

One Taco al Carbón

$10.99

Two Taco al Carbón

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A nice family environment where you can enjoy the best quality tasting Mexican Grill food.

2130 East Alameda Street, Norman, OK 73071

