MamaWale's Rice

Order Again

Beef Rice Bowl

Beef Rice Bowl

$12.99
Chicken Rice Bowl

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.99
Shrimp Rice Bowl (cook to order)

Shrimp Rice Bowl (cook to order)

$14.99

Salmon Rice Bowl (cook to order)

$15.99
Jollof Rice Rice Bowl

Jollof Rice Rice Bowl

$8.99

Long grain parboiled white rice cooked in mama wale's secret sauce

Fried Rice Bowl

Fried Rice Bowl

Fried Rice Bowl

$8.99

Long grain parboiled white rice cooked with mix veggies and a blend of house seasoning

Sides

Boil Egg whole

Boil Egg whole

$1.50

Boil egg marinated in Mama Wale's secret sauce

Dodo (Fried Plantains)

Dodo (Fried Plantains)

$1.25

Diced plantain deep fried in soybean oil

Moi-moi ( Bean Cake)

Moi-moi ( Bean Cake)

$2.25

A mix of black eye pea beans, red peper, onions, tomamtoes and mama wale's seasoning

Eforiro (sautéed spinach/collard greens)

Eforiro (sautéed spinach/collard greens)

Cooked spinach sautéed in mama Wale's secret seasoning and sauce.

Suateed veggies

Suateed veggies

Red, green and yellow peper and red onions

Cabbage

Steamed and lightly seasoned

Salmon

$6.00

Shrimp 8 pcs.

$4.00

Pastries

Puff-Puff (Donut holes)

Puff-Puff (Donut holes)

$0.50Out of stock

deep fried dough in soybean oil. (1 each)

Meat Pie (beef pattie)

Meat Pie (beef pattie)

$3.00

Chin-Chin

$2.00

diced deep fried dough in soybean oil

Akara (bean fry)

Akara (bean fry)

$0.50Out of stock
Scotch Eggs

Scotch Eggs

$1.75Out of stock
Sausage Rolls

Sausage Rolls

$1.50Out of stock

Kids Jollof Rice Bowl

Beef

$6.99

Chicken

$6.99

Kids fried Rice Bowl

Beef

$6.99

Chicken

$6.99

Fufu (cook to order)

Fufu & Beef (Egusi or Ewedu)

$18.99

Fufu & Chicken (Egusi or Ewedu)

$17.99

Fufu & Goat (Egusi or Ewedu)

$19.99

Extra Fufu

$4.00

Extra Beef

$3.50

Extra Goat

$4.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Egusi/Ewedu

$1.50

Fufu & Fish (Egusi or Ewedu)(Salmon, white, catfish fillet)

$18.99

Extra Fish

$6.00

Amala (cook to order)

Amala & Chicken (Egusi or Ewedu)

$17.99

Amala & Beef (Egusi or Ewedu)

$18.99

Amala & Goat ( Egusi or Ewedu)

$19.99

Extra Amala

$4.00

Amala & Fish (Egusi or Ewedu) (Salmon, white, catfish fillet)

$18.99

Extra Fish

$6.00

Extra Beef

$3.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Fish

$6.00

Extra Goat

$4.50

Extra Egusi/Ewedu

$1.50

Pepper Soup

Catfish Soup

$9.99

Goat Soup (ALL IN))

$10.99

Salmon Soup

$9.99

Eba (cook to order)

Eba & Beef ( Egusi or Ewedu)

$18.99

Eba & Chicken ( Egusi or Ewedu)

$17.99

Eba & Fish (Egusi or Ewedu)(Salmon, white, or catfish fillet)

$18.99

Eba & Goat meat ( Egusi or Ewedu)

$19.99

Extra Beef

$3.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Extra Fish

$6.00

Extra Goat

$4.50

Extra Ewedu/Egusi

$1.50

Extra Eba

$4.00

Extras

Jollof Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$2.50

Beef

$3.50

Chicken

$3.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Salmon

$6.00

Sauce

$0.50

Fountian Drinks

Pepsi Zero 20 oz

$2.75

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.75

Root Beer 20 oz

$2.75

Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$2.75

Pink Lemonade 20 oz

$2.75

Orange Crush 20 oz

$2.75

Brisk Ice Tea 20 oz

$2.75

Sierra Mist 20 oz

$2.75

Pepsi Zero 16 oz (comes with kid meal)

Pepsi 16 oz (comes with kid meal)

Root Beer 16 oz(comes with kid meal)

Dr. Pepper 16 oz(comes with kid meal)

Pink Lemonade 16 oz (comes with kid meal)

Orange Crush 16 oz(comes with kid meal)

Brisk Ice Tea 16 oz(comes with kid meal)

Sierra Mist 16 oz (comes with kid meal)

Soft Drinks/Bottles

Vita Malt Classic

$4.00

Vita Malt Coconut

$4.00

Malta Guinness

$4.00

Jamaica Pineapple Ananas

$4.00

Jamaican Ginger Beer

$4.00

Jamaican Kola Champagne

$4.00

Jamaican Pineapple Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Maltex

$4.00

Schweppes

$4.00

Bottle Drinks

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.75

Mtn Dew 20 oz

$2.75

Aquafina

$2.75

Can Drinks

Rockstar

$3.25

Bubbly

$2.50

Jollof Rice Tray

Jollof Rice Large Tray

$75.00

Jollof Rice Medium Tray

$40.00

Jollof Rice Small Tary

$25.00

Fried Rice Tray

Fried Rice Large Tray

$75.00

Medium Tray

$40.00

Small Tray

$25.00

Beef Tray

Beef Tray Medium (only)

$75.00

Chicken Tray

chicken Tray Medium

$65.00

Moi- Moi Tray ( $2.25 each)

Moi-Moi (each)

$2.25

Boill Eggs (by the dozen

Boil Eggs (dozen)

$12.00

Dodo

Dodo Medium Tray

$35.00

Dodo Small Tray

$25.00

Shrimp

Shrimp Small Tray

$65.00

Salmon

Salmon (dozen)

Puff Puff Tray

Large Tray

$70.00

Medium Tray

$30.00

Meat Pie

Meat Pie (by the count)

$3.00

