MamaWale's Rice
195 Alessandro Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92508
Jollof Rice Bowl
Fried Rice Bowl
Sides
Boil Egg whole
$1.50
Boil egg marinated in Mama Wale's secret sauce
Dodo (Fried Plantains)
$1.25
Diced plantain deep fried in soybean oil
Moi-moi ( Bean Cake)
$2.25
A mix of black eye pea beans, red peper, onions, tomamtoes and mama wale's seasoning
Eforiro (sautéed spinach/collard greens)
Cooked spinach sautéed in mama Wale's secret seasoning and sauce.
Suateed veggies
Red, green and yellow peper and red onions
Cabbage
Steamed and lightly seasoned
Salmon
$6.00
Shrimp 8 pcs.
$4.00
Pastries
Kids Jollof Rice Bowl
Kids fried Rice Bowl
Fufu (cook to order)
Amala (cook to order)
Eba (cook to order)
Fountian Drinks
Pepsi Zero 20 oz
$2.75
Pepsi 20 oz
$2.75
Root Beer 20 oz
$2.75
Dr. Pepper 20 oz
$2.75
Pink Lemonade 20 oz
$2.75
Orange Crush 20 oz
$2.75
Brisk Ice Tea 20 oz
$2.75
Sierra Mist 20 oz
$2.75
Pepsi Zero 16 oz (comes with kid meal)
Pepsi 16 oz (comes with kid meal)
Root Beer 16 oz(comes with kid meal)
Dr. Pepper 16 oz(comes with kid meal)
Pink Lemonade 16 oz (comes with kid meal)
Orange Crush 16 oz(comes with kid meal)
Brisk Ice Tea 16 oz(comes with kid meal)
Sierra Mist 16 oz (comes with kid meal)
Soft Drinks/Bottles
Bottle Drinks
Can Drinks
Jollof Rice Tray
Fried Rice Tray
Beef Tray
Chicken Tray
Moi- Moi Tray ( $2.25 each)
Boill Eggs (by the dozen
Shrimp
Salmon
Puff Puff Tray
Meat Pie
