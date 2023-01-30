Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mambo Italiano Cafe

1303 12th street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Smoked Salmon Penne
Steak Salad
Mambo Garbanzo

Starters & Salads

Bruschetta

$14.00

Grilled baguette with garlic oil, prosciutto ham, fresh tomato, basil, Mozzarella, Parmesan, house dressing.

Mambo Pane Formaggio

$14.00

House made bread topped with parmesan, mozzarella, and your choice of garlic aioli or pesto

Saute Di Vongole

$22.00

clams. garlic. white wine. dry vermouth. chili flakes. shallots. fresh tomato. basil. lemon. olive oil. butter

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction.

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

eight prawns. lemon white wine butter sauce. garlic. shallot. tomato. basil. anchovy. capers. chilli flakes. over a bed of spinach. side of homemade crostini.

3 Meatballs with Marinara

$13.00

3 hand rolled meatballs in our house marinara sauce.

(2) Italian Sausage Links with Marinara

$13.00

2 Italian sausage links in our house marinara sauce.

Large Mixed Greens

$13.00

Assorted greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, House-made white balsamic dressing.

Small Mixed Greens

$7.00

Assorted greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato, House-made white balsamic dressing.

Large Caesar

$13.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Small Caesar

$7.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$17.00

cucumber. tomato. kalamata olives. red onion. feta cheese. white balsamic dressing.

Mambo Garbanzo

$17.00

Iceberg lettuce, basil, green onion, roasted chicken, salami, Garbanzo beans, Parmesan, smoked Mozzarella, House-made white balsamic dressing.

Steak Salad

$21.00

6 oz. sirloin (cooked to order), assorted greens, tomato, red onion, Gorgonzola, pine nuts, House-made french dressing.

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

two lightly breaded chicken breasts, pan fried and finished with fresh mozzarella parmesan. served over spaghetti marinara.

Seafood

Shrimp Linguine

$24.00

eight prawns sauteed in a lemon, white wine, and butter sauce with garlic, shallot, spinach, basil, tomato, anchovy, capers, and chili flakes.

Seafood Puttanesca

$29.00

clams, prawns, and daily seafood tossed in a mildly spicy tomato sauce with capers, artichoke hearts, peppers, and kalamata olives. served over fettuccine.

Linguine Vongole

$26.00

clams, garlic, shallot, white wine, chili flakes, tomato and basil, lemon, butter.

Gamberoni Mediterranean

$26.00

eight prawns, olive oil, tomato, basil, garlic, shallot, chili flake, lemon, pine nuts, gorgonzola, cream, white wine. served over fettuccine.

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

house made marinara. finished with basil, parmesan.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$19.00

house made Bolognese sauce. finished with basil, parmesan.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Pancetta bacon, garlic, egg, cream, Parmesan, cracked pepper.

Lasagne Carne

$23.00

bolognese, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, finished with parsley.

Tortellini

$19.00

smoked mozzarella cream sauce, garlic, prosciutto ham, peas, parmesan.

Fettuccine Portabella

$19.00

portabella mushrooms. olive oil. garlic. anchovy. white wine. butter. parmesan. rosemary.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Cream, garlic, cracked pepper, parmesan.

Fettuccine Cacciatore

$18.00

roasted shredded chicken. mildly spicy tomato sauce. capers. artichokes. peppers. kalamata olives.

Pesto Linguine

$19.00

pesto cream sauce, pine nuts, parmesan, fresh tomato. Served with linguine.

Penne Primavera

$19.00

sautéed zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, shallots, white wine, artichoke hearts, fresh tomato, basil.

Fettuccine Con Pollo

$21.00

Roasted chicken breast, broccoli, pine nuts, garlic, gorgonzola cream, Parmesan.

Ravioli

$21.00

Spinach and ricotta stuffed ravioli in rose sauce with basil, tomato, pine nuts, parmesan.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, garlic-infused olive oil, chili flakes, parmesan.

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

parmesan. romano. cracked pepper. butter. garlic. shallots. tossed with spaghetti.

Smoked Salmon Penne

$21.00

smoked salmon, artichoke hearts Sun-Dried tomatoes, garlic, cream.

Pizzas & Calzones

10" BBQ Chicken

$19.00

10" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$18.00

10" Cheese

$15.00

10" Deluxe

$23.00

10" Dominic's Pick

$19.00

10" Garden Kaleidoscope

$18.00

10" Kitchen Sink

$20.00

10" Margherita

$18.00

10" Mary's Meatballs

$20.00

10" Meats

$21.00

10" Meditteranean

$18.00

10" Pepperoni

$18.00

10" Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

10" Ranch Chicken

$19.00

10" Rustic Italian

$18.00

10" Sausage and Mushroom

$19.00

10" Shorty's Bar

$19.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$28.00

14" Canadian Bacon and Pineapple

$28.00

14" Cheese

$20.00

14" Deluxe

$33.00

14" Dominic's Pick

$26.00

14" Garden Kaleidoscope

$28.00

14" Kitchen Sink

$29.00

14" Margherita

$27.00

14" Mary's Meatballs

$29.00

14" Meats

$30.00

14" Meditteranean

$28.00

14" Pepperoni

$27.00

14" Quattro Formaggi

$25.00

14" Ranch Chicken

$28.00

14" Rustic Italian

$28.00

14" Sausage and Mushroom

$28.00

14" Shorty's Bar

$28.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1303 12th street, Bellingham, WA 98225

