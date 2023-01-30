Mambo Italiano Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1303 12th street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Filling Station - Fairhaven - 1138 Finnegan Way
4.0 • 279
1138 Finnegan Way Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurant
Otherside Bagel Co - 929 N State St, suite 103
No Reviews
929 North State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bellingham
More near Bellingham