Mambo Restaurant 151 North University Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome Mambo! Experience the Caribbean's culture, hospitality, and distinctive flavors as you journey through our culinary voyage inspired by Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Our menu is designed to replicate the authentic experiences found in these beautiful islands' streets, homes, and gourmet restaurants. Each section of our menu brings a unique taste of the Caribbean to your table, from the hustle and bustle of the streets, the comfort of home-cooked family meals, and the elegance of gourmet dining.
Location
151 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601
Gallery
