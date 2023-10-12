Food

Appetizers

Crab Cake / Croquetas de Cangrejo

$9.00

Succulent crab meat, fragrant herbs, and blend of spices to a golden perfection. Served with a side Marinara Sauce for a touch of elegance.

Calamari Rings / Aros de Calamar

$6.00

Delicately battered calamari, fried to a crisp, and tossed in a bold blend of spices that packs a fiery punch (Spicy), Served with Marinara Sauce.

Yaniquequitos / Dominican Flat Bread

$4.00

delicious, crunchy, flaky, deep-fried flat bread wonders. Served with Marinara Sauce.

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich with Side of Fries

$14.00

Popular South Florida Sandwich made with sliced Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and House made Honey Mustard, grilled until crispy.

Puerto Rican Tripleta with Side of Fries

$16.00

Classic Puerto Rican Sandwich made with shredded chicken, Roasted Pork, and Smoked Ham, along with Swiss melted cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes and House sauce.

Mambo Chicken Club with Side of Fries

$14.00

Shredded Chicken, Smoked Ham, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and House Sauce.

Burgers

La Chiflera “The Cheater” with Side of Fries

$16.00

House made Beef Patty, Seeded Toasted Bun, House sauce, Ripe Plantain, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion.

La Dominican York with Side of Fries

$17.00

House made Beef Patty, Seeded Toasted Bun, House sauce, Dominican Sausage, Egg, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion.

Chimi Republic (Dominican Street Burger) with Side of Fries

$13.00

House made Beef Patty, Toasted Bun, House sauce, Cabbage, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes and Red Onions.

Main Dishes

Ropa Vieja

$18.00

A classic Cuban dish made with Shredded Beef simmered in a rich and flavorful Tomato Bell Pepper based sauce. Served with Congri (rice with black beans) & Ripe Plantains slices.

Pernil

$16.00

Flavorful slow-Roasted Pork, marinated with a blend of spices and seasonings. Served with arroz con Gandules and Tostones.

Churrasco

$21.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak cut, Churrasco style, served with Mango Chutney, small green Salad and choice of yucca Puree, Fries, Tostones or any type of Rice.

Asopao de Camarones / Shrimp Caribbean Risotto

$18.00

Flavorful and hearty stew made with juicy Shrimp, tender rice, and a blend of aromatic spices. Served with Tostones and Avocado slices.

Grilled Chicken Breast / Pechuga a la Plancha

$16.00

Juicy and Flavorful marinated Chicken Breast, topped with House special Bechamel sauce. Served with choice of yucca Puree, Fries, Tostones or any type of Rice.

Specialties

Empanadas Trio

$10.00

Three Empanadas (turnovers) pork, chicken and cheese.

Mofonguitos de Camarones

$9.50

Four Green Plantain baskets filled with Guacamole and shrimp.

Mofonguitos de Ropa Vieja

$9.50

Four Green Plantain baskets filled with Guacamole Ropa Vieja Beef

Mangu

Mangu de Platano

$15.00

Mashed Boiled Green Plantain

Mangu De Yucca

$15.00

Mashed Yucca (Cassava)

Mofongos

Mofongo de Longaniza

$15.00

Mashed Fried Green Plantain with Garlic Broth, Shredded Cheese and Longaniza (Fried Dominican Sausage)

Mofongo de Chicharron/Pork Rinds

$18.00

Mashed Fried Green Plantain with Garlic Broth, Shredded Cheese and Pork Rinds

Mofongo de Camarones/Shrimps

$18.00

Mashed Fried Green Plantain with Garlic Broth, Grilled Shrimps on Special Sauce

Mofongo de Ropa Vieja

$18.00

Mashed Fried Green Plantain with Garlic Broth topped with Ropa Vieja beef

Sides

Tostones

$5.00

Green Plantain Chips

Maduros

$5.00

Ripe Plantain Slices

Regular Fries

$3.95

Papas Fritas

Yucca Fries

$5.00

Yucas Fritas

White Rice and Pinto Beans

$6.00

Arroz blanco Y Habichuelas Pintas

Arroz con Gandules

$5.00

Rice with Green pigeon beans

Congri

$5.00

Rice with Black Beans

Deserts

Dominican Flan

$6.00

Creamy custard milk base with a rich, silky texture, glazed with Goat Milk caramel.

Tropical BreadPuddin IceCream

$6.00

Mango Sorbet and Guava infused Syrup.

Fresh Juices & Beverages

Fresh Fruit Juice

Passion fruit Juice

$5.00

Jugo de Chinola.

Limeade

$4.00

Jugo de limón.

Morir Soñando de Limon

$6.00

Blend of Lime Juice, Iced Evaporated Milk and a hint of vanilla.

Morir Soñando de Chinola

$6.00

Blend of Passion fruit Juice, Iced Evaporated Milk and a hint of vanilla.

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Minute Maid Limonade

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00