Italian
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Mambo - Steamboat Springs

review star

No reviews yet

521 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Order Again

Popular Items

CAESAR (GFO)
LASAGNA
CHICKEN PARMIGIANO

Classic Cocktails

The Venetian Spritz

$14.00

cappelletti "orange bitter" / prosecco / soda / orange

Milanese Spritz

$14.00

campari / prosecco / soda / orange

Paloma Italiana

$16.00

suerte reposado tequila / campari / pink grapefruit juice / lime / agave / pompelmo soda / mint

Negroni

$16.00

campari / sweet vermouth / prosecco / orange

Paper Plane

$19.00

buffalo trace bourbon whiskey / cappelletti / lemon / sfumato amaro / orange peel

Manhattan Nero

$19.00

woodford rye whiskey / amaro / black walnut bitters / orange peel / amarena cherry

Mambo Specialty Cocktails

The Mambo 75

$12.00

malfi gin / house made limoncello / prosecco / lemon twist

Cucumber Mint Mule

$15.00

Honey Lime &Jalapeno Margarita

$16.00

suerte blanco tequila / honey / lime juice / jalapeno / brovo orange curacao / salt

Fennel & Rosemary Ricky

$16.00

St. George terroir gin/ wild fennel liqueur/ lime/lemon/house made rosemary syrup

La Menta

$20.00

woodford reserve bourbon / amarena cherry / mint / vanilla bean

Finocchi Martini

$19.00

tito's vodka / genopy / fennel shrub / st. germain / grapefruit / lime

Corpse Reviver Numero Tre

$19.00

Caffè e Crema Martini

$18.00

espresso / frangelico / cool swan dairy cream liqueur / st. george all purpose vodka / chocolate bitters / coffee bean

Non- Achoholic Drinks

N/A Beverage

$4.00

Pepsi Products

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$9.00

San Peliginio Sodas (assorted flavors)

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Henry Weinhard Root Beer

$6.00

Henry Weinhard Orange Cream Soda

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappucino

$7.00

Latte

$6.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktails

$8.00

Mojito Mocktail

$8.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Draft Beer

Stella Artois Pilsner

$7.00

Stone IPA

$8.00

Paulaner

$9.00

Guinness

$7.00

Storm Peak

$8.00

Ommegang Rare Vos Belgium Amber Ale

$8.00

Beer Bottle/Cans

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Peroni Italian Lager

$5.00

Hoochie momma

$6.00

Stella NA

$5.00

Colorado Cider Company Dry

$8.00

Colorado Cider Company Cherry

$8.00

W/Glass

Wines By Glass

Brut, Zardetto 'Private Cuvee'

$9.00

Lamrusco, Cleto Chiarli

$11.00

Prosecco, Adami Garbel, Treviso DOC

$13.00

Rosato, Masseria Li Veli, Primerose

$12.00

White Blend (Garganega/Chardonnay), Scaia, Veneto IT

$11.00

Verdicchio, Garofoli 'Macrina', Marche IT

$11.00

Chardonnay, Fess Parker, Santa Barbara CA

$12.00

Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder, Dolomiti Italy W

$12.00

Riesling, Boundary Breaks, Finger Lakes NY

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Tramin, Alto Adige DOC IT

$14.00

Chardonnay, Poseidon Vineyard Estate, Carneros CA

$18.00

Moscato D'Asti, Vietti, 375mL

$36.00

Sangiovese, Di Majo Norante, Molise IT W

$10.00

Wine by the Glass

Montepulciano, La Valentina, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC IT

$11.00

Wine by the Glass

Primitivo, Li Veli Orion, Puglia IT

$11.00

Wine by the Glass

Pinot Noir, Ramsey, North Coast, CA

$13.00

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pedroncelli, Sonoma, CA

$15.00

Wine by the Glass

Blend (Corvina/Rondinella), Zenato 'Alanera', Verona IT

$14.00

Wine by the Glass

Barbera, Vietti 'Tre Vigne', Barbera d' Asti DOCG IT

$15.00

Wine by the Glass

Chianti, Castello di Bossi, Chianti Classico DOCG IT W

$14.00

Wine by the Glass

Pinot Noir, Ken Wright, Willamette Valley Oregon

$19.00

Wine by the Glass

Super Tuscan, Tua Rita 'Rosso di Notri', Tuscany IT W

$20.00

Wine by the Glass

Barolo DOCG, Enrico Serafino, IT

$32.00

Wine by the Glass

BOTTLE Bubbles

Champagne, Laurent Perrier 'La Cuvée' Brut 750ml

$150.00

Champagne, Laurent-Perrier 'La Cuvee' Brut

$59.00

Lambrusco Rosé, Cleto Chiarli Brut W

$42.00

Lambrusco, Cleto Chiarli W

$40.00

Prosecco, Adami 'Bosco di Gica', Valdobbiadene DOCG

$48.00

Prosecco, Adami Garbél

$48.00

Sparkling, Zardetto 'Private Cuvée' Brut

$36.00

Sparkling Blanc de Noirs, Gruet, NM

$45.00

Moscato D'Asti, Vietti, DOCG, IT 375ml

$36.00

BOTTLE Rose

Li Veli Rosato, Primerose Rose, Salento, IT

$48.00

Rose, Figuiere Vin de Pays Le Saint Andre, Provence, FR

$42.00

Italian Whites

Cortese, La Doria, Gavi DOCG

$45.00

Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder, Dolomiti W

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Tramin, Alto Adige DOC

$56.00

Soave, Suavia, Soave Classico DOC

$42.00

Verdicchio, Garofoli 'Macrina', Marche

$44.00

Vermentino, Aia Vecchia, Tuscany

$38.00

Vermentino, Argiolas 'Costamolino', Sardengna DOC W

$45.00

White Blend (Garganega/Chardonnay), Scaia, Veneto

$40.00

Global Whites

Chardonnay, Merry Edwards Olivet Lane, Russian River Valley, CA

$195.00

Chardonney, Pride Mountain, Napa Valley, CA

$104.00

Chardonnay, Domaine Perraud, Mâcon-Villages FR

$52.00

Chardonnay, Fess Parker, Santa Barbara CA

$48.00

Chardonnay, Poseidon Vineyard, Carneros CA

$68.00

Chardonnay, Ramey, Russian River Valley CA

$96.00

Chardonnay, Talley, Arroyo Grande CA

$69.00

Riesling, Boundary Breaks, Finger Lakes NY

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Merry Edwards Reserve, Russian River Valley CA

$108.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Nautilus, New Zealand

$48.00

Global Reserves

Barolo DOCG, Ceretto 'Brunate'

$250.00

Brunello di Montalcino DOCG, Casanova di Neri, San Polo, 1.5L

$550.00

Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG, Poggio di Sotto

$595.00

Sicily DOC, Tasca 'Tenuta Regaleali' Riserva

$300.00

Super Tuscan, Castellare 'Sodi San Niccolo' Sangioveto/Malavasia

$270.00

Blend (Grenach/Syrah) Clos Erasmus

$575.00

Burgundy, Tollot-Beaut, Corton Bressandes Grand Cru, France

$320.00

Cabernet Blend, Peter Micheal 'Les Pavots', Knights Valley CA

$425.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Cade Howell Mt, CA

$270.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Plumpjack, Oakville CA

$395.00

Syrah, Sine Qua Non, 'The Hated Hunter,' CA

$395.00

Northern Italian Reds

Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, Sant'Antonio

$110.00

Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, Secondo Marco

$195.00Out of stock

Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, Zenato

$165.00

Barbaresco DOCG, Castello d'Nieve

$112.00

Barbaresco DOCG, Marchesi di Gresy 'Martinenga'

$145.00

Barbera d'Asti DOCG, Pico Maccario 'Lavignone'

$48.00

Barbera d'Asti DOCG, Vietti 'Tre Vigne'

$60.00

Barolo DOCG, Boroli

$125.00

Barolo DOCG, Ceretto 'Brunate'

$250.00

Barolo DOCG, Enrico Serafino

$98.00

Blend (Corvina/Rondinella), Zenato 'Alanera', Verona Italy

$56.00

Nebbiolo, Marchesi di Gresy 'Martinenga', Langhe DOC

$58.00

Nebbiolo, Vietti 'Perbacco', Langhe DOC

$72.00

Ripasso Superiore Doc, San't Antonio 'Monte Garbi'

$58.00

Ripasso Superiore DOC, Zenato 'Ripassa'

$75.00

Central Italian Reds

Brunello de Montelcino DOCG, Casanova de Neri 'White Label'

$165.00

Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG, Casanova di Neri 'Tenuta Nuovo' 1.5 L

$550.00Out of stock

Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG, Poggio Si Sotto

$595.00

Rosso Di Montalcino DOC, Altesino

$75.00

Chianti Classico DOCG, Palladio

$39.00

Chianti Classico DOCG, Badia a Coltibuono W

$57.00

Chianti Classico DOCG, Castello di Bossi W

$56.00

Chianti Classico DOCG, Rocca di Motegrossi W

$69.00

Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, Badia a Coltibuono W

$84.00

Chianti Rufina DOCG, Selvapiana

$48.00

Chianti Rufina Riserva DOCG, Selvapiana 'Bucerchiale' W

$85.00

Merlot, Poliziano 'In Violas'

$64.00

Montepulciano, La Valentina, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy

$44.00

Super Tuscan, Aia Vecchia 'Sor Ugo', Bolgheri W

$88.00

Super Tuscan, Sangioveto/Malavasia Nera, Castellare 'I Sodi San Niccolo' , Tuscany IGT W

$270.00

Super Tuscan, Collemassari 'Rigoleto', Montecucco DOC

$52.00

Super Tuscan, Tua Rita 'Rosso di Notri', Tuscany Italy W

$79.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano DOCG, Poliziano

$72.00

Southern Italian Reds

Blend (Montepulciano/Aglianco), Di Majo 'Norante Ramitello', Molise W

$46.00

Sangiovese, Di Majo Norante, Molise W

$40.00

Blend (Primitivio/Negroamaro), Cantele 'Amativo', Puglia

$96.00

Cannonau, Argiolas 'Costera' , Sardegna DOC W

$45.00

Negroamaro, Cantele, Salice Salentino DOC

$42.00

Primitivo, Li Veli 'Orion', Puglia IT

$44.00

Primitivo, Botromagno 'Murgia' Puglia IT

$45.00

Aglianico, Mastroberandino 'Radici' Taurasi DOCG

$165.00

Sicilia IGT Nero D'Avola, Morgante, Sicilia IGT

$48.00

Sicily DOC, Tasca 'Tenuta Regaleali' Riserva

$300.00

Nerello Mascalese, Tascante 'Ghiaia Nera" Sicilia Nera

$51.00

Global Reds

Blend(Syrah/grenache/mazuela)Borsao Cabriola

$49.00

Blend (Tempranillo/Cabernet), Villacreces Pruno, Ribera Del Duero SP

$54.00

Tempranillo, Vina Alberdi Rioja Reserva, Rioja SP

$59.00

Blend Grenache/Syrah) Clos Erasmus, Priorat Sp

$575.00

Bordeaux, Segla, Margaux FR

$168.00

Burgundy, Michel Sarrazin Maranges, France

$105.00

Burguny, Tollot-Beaut, Corton Besandes Grand Cru, France

$295.00

Malbec, El Enemigo, Mendoza Argentina

$68.00

Domestic Reds

Blend (Cabernet/Merlot/Cabernet Franc), Ramey 'Claret', Napa Valley, CA

$98.00

Blend(Cabernet/syrah/petit verdot) Long Shadows Chester- Kidder Columbia Valley, WA

$148.00

Cabernet Blend, Peter Micheal 'Les Pavots', Knights Valley, CA

$425.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Cade, Howell Mt, CA

$270.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Gundlach Bundschu, Sonoma, CA

$115.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Paradigm, Oakville, CA

$198.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Paul Dolan, Mendocino, CA W

$58.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Ranch, Napa Valley, CA

$83.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Truchard, Los Carneros, CA

$90.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pedroncelli, Sonoma, CA W

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Plumpjack, Oakville, CA

$395.00

Merlot, Hunt & Harvest, Napa Valley, CA

$72.00Out of stock

Merlot, Ramsay, Sonoma, CA

$45.00

Pinot Noir, Fess Parker 'Ashley's', Sta. Rita Hills, CA

$110.00

Pinot Noir, Ramsay, North Coast, CA

$52.00

Pinot Noir, Left Coast 'Cali's Cuvée', Willamette Valley, OR

$54.00

Pinot Noir, Ken Wright , Willamette Valley, OR

$76.00

Pinot Noir, Talley Vineyards Estate, Arroyo Grande, CA

$84.00

Syrah, Melville, Sta. Rita Hills CA

$90.00

Syrah, Sine Qua Non, 'The Hated Hunter' CA

$395.00

Zinfandel, Pedroncelli 'Mother Clone' Sonoma CA

$48.00

Zinfandel, McPride Myers, 'Pound For Pound' Paso Robles, CA

$52.00

Port Bottles

Vin Santo, Badia A Coltibuono, Del Chianti Classico 375ml

$80.00

Port, Porto Barros, Ruby 750ml

$55.00

Port, Porto Barros, 20 Yr Tawny 375ml

$80.00

Port, Porto Barros, LBV 750ml

$80.00

Moscato D'Asti, Vietti 375ml

$36.00

Liquor

Ski Town Vodka

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Woody Creek

$11.00

Absolut Elyx

$12.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Breckenridge Pear Vodka

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$11.00

Stoli Orange

$11.00

Stoli Peachik

$9.00

Stoli Razberi

$9.00

St. George

$12.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Big Gin

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Drumshanbo GunPowder

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Leopold Bros.

$10.00

Mahon

$10.00

Malfy Lemon

$10.00

Sipsmith London Dry

$12.00

Sleeping Giant

$9.00

St. George Terroir

$10.00

St. George Botanivore

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Mythology

$9.00

Uncle Val’s Botanical

$11.00

Empress

$12.00

St. George Dry Rye

$11.00

123 Uno Organic Tequila

$12.00

Dano’s Dangerous Anejo

$16.00

Dano’s Dangerous Blanco

$12.00

Dano’s Dangerous Pineapple Jalapeno

$12.00

Dano’s Dangerous Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Suerte Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Cava De Oro Extra Anjeo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Ardbeg 10yr

$18.00

Auchentoshan “Three Woods”

$26.00

Balvenie 12yr

$26.00

Bowmore 12yr

$14.00

Bunnahabhain 18yr

$32.00

Dewars White Scotch

$9.00

Glen Moray 15yr

$16.00

Glen Moray 18yr

$18.00

Glendronach 21yr

$64.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$18.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$19.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$18.00

Glenmorangie Nectar Di Or

$20.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$16.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$30.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$28.00

Macallan 18yr

$86.00Out of stock

Macallan 25yr

$400.00

Macallan “Small Batch No 1”

$30.00Out of stock

Oban “Little Bay”

$36.00

Caramaro

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Cappelletti

$9.00

Cardamaro Vin Amaro

$8.00

Cocchi Americano Apertivo

$8.00

Cocchi Dopo Teatro Vermouth Amaro

$5.00

Del Professore Vermouth

$8.00

Fernet- Amaro

$10.00

Fernet-Branca

$10.00

Fernet-Branca Menta

$10.00

Golden Moon Ex Gratia

$12.00

Leopold Bro. Fernet

$9.00

Lazzoroni Sambuca

$7.00

Sfumato Rabarbaro Amaro

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$7.00

Brovo Amaro #14

$9.00

Kelt

$19.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Goslings Black Rum

$8.00

Montanya Plantino

$10.00

Panama Pacific 23yr

$16.00

Panama Pacific 9yr

$10.00

American Women

$18.00

American Women Cask

$26.00Out of stock

Aspen Lock + Co

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Breckenridge

$12.00

Breckenridge Spiced

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$11.00

Four Rose Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00

Gun fighter

$9.00

High West American Prairie Double Rye

$12.00

Jack Danels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Caskmates

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Maker’s Mark

$10.00

Slow Hand

$8.00

Smooth Ambler “Old Scout” Bourbon

$14.00

Warrior Whiskey

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$24.00

Whistle Pig 15yr

$62.00

Whistle Pig Old World

$38.00

Woodford Double Oak

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

Woody Creek Rye

$11.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Amarula

$8.00

Barrows Ginger Liqueur

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cool Swan

$10.00

Coppermuse Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

Finocchietto

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Gelas Bas Armagnac

$12.00

Genepy Chamois Chartreuse

$7.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Gifford Peach Liqueur

$8.00

Gifford Violet Liqueur

$8.00

Gifford Grapefruit Liqueur

$8.00

Golden Moon Apple Jack

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

La Muse Verte Absinthe

$12.00

Lazzaroni Maraschino

$7.00

Lazzoroni Amaretto

$7.00

Lazzoroni Liquori Triple Sec

$7.00

Lazzoroni Sambuca

$7.00

Leopold Brothers Absinthe

$13.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Lillet Rose

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Lustau East India Solera Sherry

$9.00

Pama Liqueur

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Ryan’s Irish Liqueur

$6.00

St. George Raspberry Liqueur

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Gin (Jones House)

$10.00

Rum (Castillo's)

$10.00

Scotch (Dewar's)

$10.00

Tequila (Cimarron)

$10.00

Vodka (Moskovskaya)

$10.00

Whiskey (Four Roses)

$10.00

A-Z cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Baileys Coffee

$7.50

Black Russian

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

HotToddy

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kahlua and Cream

$9.50

Long Island Iced tea

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Starters

GIARDINIERA (GF)

$11.00

house pickled vegetables GLUTEN FREE

CASTELVETRANO OLIVES (GF) (N)

$11.00

orange / fennel pollen / olive oil / pine nuts / sultanas GLUTEN FREE CONTAINS NUTS

CECI FRITTI (GF)

$12.00

fried chickpeas / truffle oil / parmigiana / sea salt GLUTEN FREE

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$18.00

Breaded mozzarella/ calabrian chili jam/ marinara/ basil

CRISPY ARTICHOKES (GF)

$21.00

fried artichokes / pickled red onions / tonnato sauce / saba / lemon / chive / salsa verde GLUTEN FREE

TARTARE DE MANZO (GFO)

$22.00

Colorado beef / hot cherry peppers / preserver lemon / feta cheese / capers / pickled red onion / castelvetrano olives / calabrian chili aioli / cured egg yolk / baguette GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROSTINI

ROASTED GARLIC BREAD

$14.00

focaccia bread / roasted garlic / mozzarella

CALAMARI FRITTI (GF)

$23.00

cherry peppers / lemon / marinara GLUTEN FREE

MUSSELS (GF)

$21.00

P.E.I Mussels/ orange peel/ crushed tomato/ fennel/ calabrian chili/ fine herbs/ garlic/ white wine/ pernod / butter GLUTEN FREE

MAMBO ANTIPASTO (GFO) (N)

$26.00

chef's choice charcuterie & fine cheeses / marinated artichokes / fig jam / whole grain mustard / peppadews / olives / saba /truffle marcona almonds GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROSTINI CONTAINS NUTS GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROSTINI GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROSTINI CONTAINS NUTS

SIDE MARINARA

$2.00

HOUSE BREAD

Insalata

ORGANIC GREENS SALAD (GF) (N)

$16.00

organic greens / tomatoes / cucumber / sunflower seeds / grana padano / balsamic dressing GLUTEN FREE CONTAINS NUTS

CAESAR (GFO)

$16.00

romaine / caesar dressing / grana padano / focaccia GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROUTONS

'BEE GRATEFUL' ARUGULA (GF) (N)

$18.00

arugula / orange / fennel / pine nuts / parmagiano fricca / lemon vinaigrette GLUTEN FREE CONTAINS NUTS

CAPRESE (GF)

$20.00

heirloom tomatoes / burrata / basil / arbequina olive oil / sea salt / pepper / lemon GLUTEN FREE

ITALIAN WEDGE

$20.00

iceburg lettuce / red wine vinaigrette / green goddess dressing / pepperoni crumbs / smoked bleu cheese / tomato / onion / peppadew peppers / chives / oregano

Entrees

CLASSIC FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$26.00

authentic alfredo sauce / fresh fettuccine

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA

$26.00

classic vodka sauce / roma tomatoes / prosciutto / onion / basil Add Chicken or Sausage to spice it up!

TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE

$28.00

bolognese sauce of local beef & hot italian sausage / tagliatelle / grana padano

GAMBERETTI PICCANTI

$30.00

fresh linguini / shrimp / calabrian chili / sun dried tomato / white wine / basil / grana padano

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$28.00

"La Joya Dulce Ranch" beef meatballs / spaghetti / marinara

CALAMARI ARRABBIATA

$31.00

calamari / fresh squid ink linguine / spicy tomato sauce

GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA (N)

$29.00

gorgonzola cream / wild mushrooms / peas / toasted walnuts CONTAINS NUTS

DUCK SUGO

$31.00

tomato tagliatelle / san marzano tomatoes / duck confit / wild mushrooms / peas / kumquat / crispy duck skin / chicken jus / herbs

AGNOLOTTI POMODORA

$28.00

smoked tomato & ricotta filled agnolotti / tomato brodo / truffle perlage / basil

LASAGNA

$29.00

bolognese sauce of beef and hot italian sausage / ricotta / fresh pasta / mozzarella

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO

$23.00

fried eggplant / mozzarella / fresh mozzarella / spaghetti marinara

CHICKEN PARMIGIANO

$29.00

lightly breaded & fried "red bird" chicken / mozzarella / fresh mozzarella / spaghetti marinara

CHICKEN MILANESE

$29.00

pan fried " red bird" chicken cutlet / arugula / radicchio / heirloom tomato / garlic confit / grana padano / saba

HALF ROASTED CHICKEN MARSALA (GF)

$36.00

bone-in chicken leg & thigh / rosemary / potato puree / mushrooms / marsala sauce

HALIBUT (GFO)

$46.00

parmigiano & herb crusted / artichoke / brocolini / pancetta / sultanas / tomato brodo / fennel chips GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT HERB CRUST

16 OZ DUROC PORK CHOP MILANESE

$56.00

parmigiano & herb crusted / lemon caper sauce / rosemary potato puree

CIOPPINO (GF)

$62.00

saffron tomato broth / shrimp / mussels / bay scallops / market fish

BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA

$14.00

Kids Meals

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Build a pasta for kids!

Kids Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce/ carrots & celery sticks

Dessert

GELATO

$11.00

2 scoops / seasonal flavors

SORBET

$11.00

2 scoops / seasonal flavors

ZEPPOLE

$14.00

powdered sugar italian doughnuts / preserves

BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO

$13.00

Italian butterscotch pudding/ caramel/ sea salt

TIRAMISU

$14.00

lady fingers / mascarpone / espresso / marsala / cocoa

GANACHE ALL' ANGELINA

$14.00

fried chocolate ganache & liqueur balls / vanilla ice cream

WARM BROWNIE SUNDAE

$18.00

hazelnut gelato / espresso caramel / whipped cream / candied hazelnuts / cherry

NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE

$14.00

macerated berries / saba

CHIPWHICH

$3.00

VANILLA SCOOP

$5.50

Sauces/Extras

Side Butter

$2.00

Side Saba

$2.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side Buttermilk

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$7.00

Side Arrabiata sauce

$7.00

Side Alla Vodka Sauce

$7.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$7.00

Side Grated Parmesan

$2.00

Side Boquerones

$4.00

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$2.00

Side Calabrian Jam

$3.00

Side EVOO

$2.00

Side Italian Vinaigrette

$2.00

Sides

Side Crumbled Hot Italian Sausage

$8.00

Side Crostini

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side 1 Meatball

$8.00

Side 2 Meatball

$16.00

Side Shrimp

$11.00

Side Peas & Pancetta

$11.00

Side Broccolini

$9.00

Jumbo asparagus, preserved lemon

Side Spaghetti pasta

$11.00

Side Rigatoni pasta

$11.00

Side Fresh Linguini pasta

$13.00

Side Fresh Squish Ink Linguini pasta

$13.00

Side Fresh Tagliatelle pasta

$13.00

Side Fresh gnocchi

$13.00

Side Fresh Fettuccini

$13.00

Side GF Pasta

$9.00

Side Eggplant

$9.00

Side Spinach

$8.00

Side Breaded Chicken

$11.00

Large Pizza

Large CLASSIC CHEESE

$26.00

marinara / mozzarella

Large D'ABRUZZO

$30.00

marinara / mozzarella /pepperoni / basil

Large BLANCO

$26.00

garlic & oil / ricotta / mozzarella / basil

Large QUATTRO FORMAGGIO

$30.00

marinara / mozzarella / ricotta / goat cheese / parmigiano / basil

Large MARGHERITA

$30.00

garlic & oil / san marzano tomatoes / fresh mozzarella / basil

Large TUTTOFARE

$30.00

garlic & oil / spinach / tomatoes / feta / mozzarella

Large VERDURA

$30.00

marinara / mozzarella / artichokes / mushrooms / spinach / red onions

Large MONTALIANO

$34.00

marinara / mozzarella / hot Italian sausage / pepperoni / pancetta / "La Joya Dulce” meatballs / chicken / red onions

Large PRINCIPESSA

$34.00

garlic & oil / light mozzarella / goat cheese / caramelized onions / mushrooms / fresh arugula / prosciutto / truffle oil

Large SALSICCIA

$32.00

marinara / mozzarella / hot italian sausage / peppers / red onions

Large FIG & GORGONZOLA

$34.00

fig jam / mozzarella / gorgonzola / fresh arugula / prosciutto / walnuts / balsamic

Large SALAMI & CALABRIAN CHILI

$32.00

marinara / buratta cheese / basil

Large STEAMBOAT INFERNO

$34.00

marinara / mozzarella / hot Italian sausage / giardiniera / onion / jalapeño

Large THE FORAGER

$34.00

assorted mushrooms, broccolini , caramelized onion, taleggio, mozzarella, garlic, truffle oil, eggs

Large CHICKEN IN THE GARDEN

$32.00

garden pesto / chicken breast / garlic oil / heirloom tomato / sundried tomato / feta cheese

LG PEACH

$34.00

Small Pizza

Small CLASSIC CHEESE

$14.00

marinara / mozzarella

Small D'ABRUZZO

$16.00

marinara / mozzarella /pepperoni / basil

Small BLANCO

$14.00

garlic & oil / ricotta / mozzarella / basil

Small QUATTRO FORMAGGIO

$16.00

marinara / mozzarella / ricotta / goat cheese / parmigiano / basil

Small MARGHERITA

$16.00

garlic & oil / san marzano tomatoes / fresh mozzarella / basil

Small TUTTOFARE

$16.00

garlic & oil / spinach / tomatoes / feta / mozzarella

Small VERDURA

$16.00

marinara / mozzarella / artichokes / mushrooms / spinach / red onions

Small MONTALIANO

$18.00

marinara / mozzarella / hot Italian sausage / pepperoni / pancetta / "La Joya Dulce” meatballs / chicken / red onions

Small PRINCIPESSA

$18.00

garlic & oil / light mozzarella / goat cheese / caramelized onions / mushrooms / fresh arugula / prosciutto / truffle oil

Small SALSICCIA

$17.00

marinara / mozzarella / hot italian sausage / peppers / red onions

Small FIG & GORGONZOLA

$18.00

fig jam / mozzarella / gorgonzola / fresh arugula / prosciutto / walnuts / balsamic

Small SALAMI & CALABRIAN CHILI

$17.00

marinara / buratta cheese / basil

Small STEAMBOAT INFERNO

$18.00

marinara / mozzarella / hot Italian sausage / giardiniera / onion / jalapeño

Small THE FORAGER

$18.00

assorted mushrooms, broccolini , caramelized onion, taleggio, mozz, garlic, truffle oil, eggs

Small CHICKEN IN THE GARDEN

$17.00

garden pesto / chicken breast / garlic oil / heirloom tomato / sundried tomato / feta cheese

SM PEACH

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

521 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

