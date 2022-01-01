- Home
Mambo - Steamboat Springs
521 Lincoln Ave
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
Popular Items
Classic Cocktails
The Venetian Spritz
cappelletti "orange bitter" / prosecco / soda / orange
Milanese Spritz
campari / prosecco / soda / orange
Paloma Italiana
suerte reposado tequila / campari / pink grapefruit juice / lime / agave / pompelmo soda / mint
Negroni
campari / sweet vermouth / prosecco / orange
Paper Plane
buffalo trace bourbon whiskey / cappelletti / lemon / sfumato amaro / orange peel
Manhattan Nero
woodford rye whiskey / amaro / black walnut bitters / orange peel / amarena cherry
Mambo Specialty Cocktails
The Mambo 75
malfi gin / house made limoncello / prosecco / lemon twist
Cucumber Mint Mule
Honey Lime &Jalapeno Margarita
suerte blanco tequila / honey / lime juice / jalapeno / brovo orange curacao / salt
Fennel & Rosemary Ricky
St. George terroir gin/ wild fennel liqueur/ lime/lemon/house made rosemary syrup
La Menta
woodford reserve bourbon / amarena cherry / mint / vanilla bean
Finocchi Martini
tito's vodka / genopy / fennel shrub / st. germain / grapefruit / lime
Corpse Reviver Numero Tre
Caffè e Crema Martini
espresso / frangelico / cool swan dairy cream liqueur / st. george all purpose vodka / chocolate bitters / coffee bean
Non- Achoholic Drinks
N/A Beverage
Pepsi Products
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
San Peliginio Sodas (assorted flavors)
Soda Water
Henry Weinhard Root Beer
Henry Weinhard Orange Cream Soda
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Coffee
Espresso
Cappucino
Latte
Hot Tea
Hot Cocoa
Tonic
Ginger Beer
Milk
Mocktails
Mojito Mocktail
Red Bull
Draft Beer
Beer Bottle/Cans
Wines By Glass
Brut, Zardetto 'Private Cuvee'
Lamrusco, Cleto Chiarli
Prosecco, Adami Garbel, Treviso DOC
Rosato, Masseria Li Veli, Primerose
White Blend (Garganega/Chardonnay), Scaia, Veneto IT
Verdicchio, Garofoli 'Macrina', Marche IT
Chardonnay, Fess Parker, Santa Barbara CA
Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder, Dolomiti Italy W
Riesling, Boundary Breaks, Finger Lakes NY
Sauvignon Blanc, Tramin, Alto Adige DOC IT
Chardonnay, Poseidon Vineyard Estate, Carneros CA
Moscato D'Asti, Vietti, 375mL
Sangiovese, Di Majo Norante, Molise IT W
Wine by the Glass
Montepulciano, La Valentina, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC IT
Wine by the Glass
Primitivo, Li Veli Orion, Puglia IT
Wine by the Glass
Pinot Noir, Ramsey, North Coast, CA
Wine by the Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon, Pedroncelli, Sonoma, CA
Wine by the Glass
Blend (Corvina/Rondinella), Zenato 'Alanera', Verona IT
Wine by the Glass
Barbera, Vietti 'Tre Vigne', Barbera d' Asti DOCG IT
Wine by the Glass
Chianti, Castello di Bossi, Chianti Classico DOCG IT W
Wine by the Glass
Pinot Noir, Ken Wright, Willamette Valley Oregon
Wine by the Glass
Super Tuscan, Tua Rita 'Rosso di Notri', Tuscany IT W
Wine by the Glass
Barolo DOCG, Enrico Serafino, IT
Wine by the Glass
BOTTLE Bubbles
Champagne, Laurent Perrier 'La Cuvée' Brut 750ml
Champagne, Laurent-Perrier 'La Cuvee' Brut
Lambrusco Rosé, Cleto Chiarli Brut W
Lambrusco, Cleto Chiarli W
Prosecco, Adami 'Bosco di Gica', Valdobbiadene DOCG
Prosecco, Adami Garbél
Sparkling, Zardetto 'Private Cuvée' Brut
Sparkling Blanc de Noirs, Gruet, NM
Moscato D'Asti, Vietti, DOCG, IT 375ml
BOTTLE Rose
Italian Whites
Cortese, La Doria, Gavi DOCG
Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder, Dolomiti W
Sauvignon Blanc, Tramin, Alto Adige DOC
Soave, Suavia, Soave Classico DOC
Verdicchio, Garofoli 'Macrina', Marche
Vermentino, Aia Vecchia, Tuscany
Vermentino, Argiolas 'Costamolino', Sardengna DOC W
White Blend (Garganega/Chardonnay), Scaia, Veneto
Global Whites
Chardonnay, Merry Edwards Olivet Lane, Russian River Valley, CA
Chardonney, Pride Mountain, Napa Valley, CA
Chardonnay, Domaine Perraud, Mâcon-Villages FR
Chardonnay, Fess Parker, Santa Barbara CA
Chardonnay, Poseidon Vineyard, Carneros CA
Chardonnay, Ramey, Russian River Valley CA
Chardonnay, Talley, Arroyo Grande CA
Riesling, Boundary Breaks, Finger Lakes NY
Sauvignon Blanc, Merry Edwards Reserve, Russian River Valley CA
Sauvignon Blanc, Nautilus, New Zealand
Global Reserves
Barolo DOCG, Ceretto 'Brunate'
Brunello di Montalcino DOCG, Casanova di Neri, San Polo, 1.5L
Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG, Poggio di Sotto
Sicily DOC, Tasca 'Tenuta Regaleali' Riserva
Super Tuscan, Castellare 'Sodi San Niccolo' Sangioveto/Malavasia
Blend (Grenach/Syrah) Clos Erasmus
Burgundy, Tollot-Beaut, Corton Bressandes Grand Cru, France
Cabernet Blend, Peter Micheal 'Les Pavots', Knights Valley CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Cade Howell Mt, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Plumpjack, Oakville CA
Syrah, Sine Qua Non, 'The Hated Hunter,' CA
Northern Italian Reds
Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, Sant'Antonio
Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, Secondo Marco
Amarone della Valpolicella DOCG, Zenato
Barbaresco DOCG, Castello d'Nieve
Barbaresco DOCG, Marchesi di Gresy 'Martinenga'
Barbera d'Asti DOCG, Pico Maccario 'Lavignone'
Barbera d'Asti DOCG, Vietti 'Tre Vigne'
Barolo DOCG, Boroli
Barolo DOCG, Ceretto 'Brunate'
Barolo DOCG, Enrico Serafino
Blend (Corvina/Rondinella), Zenato 'Alanera', Verona Italy
Nebbiolo, Marchesi di Gresy 'Martinenga', Langhe DOC
Nebbiolo, Vietti 'Perbacco', Langhe DOC
Ripasso Superiore Doc, San't Antonio 'Monte Garbi'
Ripasso Superiore DOC, Zenato 'Ripassa'
Central Italian Reds
Brunello de Montelcino DOCG, Casanova de Neri 'White Label'
Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG, Casanova di Neri 'Tenuta Nuovo' 1.5 L
Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG, Poggio Si Sotto
Rosso Di Montalcino DOC, Altesino
Chianti Classico DOCG, Palladio
Chianti Classico DOCG, Badia a Coltibuono W
Chianti Classico DOCG, Castello di Bossi W
Chianti Classico DOCG, Rocca di Motegrossi W
Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG, Badia a Coltibuono W
Chianti Rufina DOCG, Selvapiana
Chianti Rufina Riserva DOCG, Selvapiana 'Bucerchiale' W
Merlot, Poliziano 'In Violas'
Montepulciano, La Valentina, Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy
Super Tuscan, Aia Vecchia 'Sor Ugo', Bolgheri W
Super Tuscan, Sangioveto/Malavasia Nera, Castellare 'I Sodi San Niccolo' , Tuscany IGT W
Super Tuscan, Collemassari 'Rigoleto', Montecucco DOC
Super Tuscan, Tua Rita 'Rosso di Notri', Tuscany Italy W
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano DOCG, Poliziano
Southern Italian Reds
Blend (Montepulciano/Aglianco), Di Majo 'Norante Ramitello', Molise W
Sangiovese, Di Majo Norante, Molise W
Blend (Primitivio/Negroamaro), Cantele 'Amativo', Puglia
Cannonau, Argiolas 'Costera' , Sardegna DOC W
Negroamaro, Cantele, Salice Salentino DOC
Primitivo, Li Veli 'Orion', Puglia IT
Primitivo, Botromagno 'Murgia' Puglia IT
Aglianico, Mastroberandino 'Radici' Taurasi DOCG
Sicilia IGT Nero D'Avola, Morgante, Sicilia IGT
Sicily DOC, Tasca 'Tenuta Regaleali' Riserva
Nerello Mascalese, Tascante 'Ghiaia Nera" Sicilia Nera
Global Reds
Blend(Syrah/grenache/mazuela)Borsao Cabriola
Blend (Tempranillo/Cabernet), Villacreces Pruno, Ribera Del Duero SP
Tempranillo, Vina Alberdi Rioja Reserva, Rioja SP
Blend Grenache/Syrah) Clos Erasmus, Priorat Sp
Bordeaux, Segla, Margaux FR
Burgundy, Michel Sarrazin Maranges, France
Burguny, Tollot-Beaut, Corton Besandes Grand Cru, France
Malbec, El Enemigo, Mendoza Argentina
Domestic Reds
Blend (Cabernet/Merlot/Cabernet Franc), Ramey 'Claret', Napa Valley, CA
Blend(Cabernet/syrah/petit verdot) Long Shadows Chester- Kidder Columbia Valley, WA
Cabernet Blend, Peter Micheal 'Les Pavots', Knights Valley, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Cade, Howell Mt, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Gundlach Bundschu, Sonoma, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Paradigm, Oakville, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Paul Dolan, Mendocino, CA W
Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Ranch, Napa Valley, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Truchard, Los Carneros, CA
Cabernet Sauvignon, Pedroncelli, Sonoma, CA W
Cabernet Sauvignon, Plumpjack, Oakville, CA
Merlot, Hunt & Harvest, Napa Valley, CA
Merlot, Ramsay, Sonoma, CA
Pinot Noir, Fess Parker 'Ashley's', Sta. Rita Hills, CA
Pinot Noir, Ramsay, North Coast, CA
Pinot Noir, Left Coast 'Cali's Cuvée', Willamette Valley, OR
Pinot Noir, Ken Wright , Willamette Valley, OR
Pinot Noir, Talley Vineyards Estate, Arroyo Grande, CA
Syrah, Melville, Sta. Rita Hills CA
Syrah, Sine Qua Non, 'The Hated Hunter' CA
Zinfandel, Pedroncelli 'Mother Clone' Sonoma CA
Zinfandel, McPride Myers, 'Pound For Pound' Paso Robles, CA
Port Bottles
Liquor
Ski Town Vodka
Titos
Grey Goose
Woody Creek
Absolut Elyx
Absolut
Absolute Citron
Breckenridge Pear Vodka
Stolichnaya
Stoli Orange
Stoli Peachik
Stoli Razberi
St. George
Ketel One
Belvedere
Beefeater
Big Gin
Bombay
Drumshanbo GunPowder
Hendricks
Leopold Bros.
Mahon
Malfy Lemon
Sipsmith London Dry
Sleeping Giant
St. George Terroir
St. George Botanivore
Tanqueray
Nolet's
Mythology
Uncle Val’s Botanical
Empress
St. George Dry Rye
123 Uno Organic Tequila
Dano’s Dangerous Anejo
Dano’s Dangerous Blanco
Dano’s Dangerous Pineapple Jalapeno
Dano’s Dangerous Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Suerte Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
Vida Mezcal
Cava De Oro Extra Anjeo
Don Julio 1942
Ardbeg 10yr
Auchentoshan “Three Woods”
Balvenie 12yr
Bowmore 12yr
Bunnahabhain 18yr
Dewars White Scotch
Glen Moray 15yr
Glen Moray 18yr
Glendronach 21yr
Glenfiddich 12 yr
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenmorangie 10yr
Glenmorangie Lasanta
Glenmorangie Nectar Di Or
Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Lagavulin 16yr
Laphroaig 10yr
Macallan 12yr
Macallan 18yr
Macallan 25yr
Macallan “Small Batch No 1”
Oban “Little Bay”
Caramaro
Campari
Cappelletti
Cardamaro Vin Amaro
Cocchi Americano Apertivo
Cocchi Dopo Teatro Vermouth Amaro
Del Professore Vermouth
Fernet- Amaro
Fernet-Branca
Fernet-Branca Menta
Golden Moon Ex Gratia
Leopold Bro. Fernet
Lazzoroni Sambuca
Sfumato Rabarbaro Amaro
Rumple Minze
Brovo Amaro #14
Kelt
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Goslings Black Rum
Montanya Plantino
Panama Pacific 23yr
Panama Pacific 9yr
American Women
American Women Cask
Aspen Lock + Co
Basil Hayden
Breckenridge
Breckenridge Spiced
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Vanilla
Four Rose Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Gun fighter
High West American Prairie Double Rye
Jack Danels
Jameson
Jameson Caskmates
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Maker’s Mark
Slow Hand
Smooth Ambler “Old Scout” Bourbon
Warrior Whiskey
Whistle Pig 10yr
Whistle Pig 15yr
Whistle Pig Old World
Woodford Double Oak
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Woody Creek Rye
Seagrams
Amarula
Barrows Ginger Liqueur
Chambord
Cool Swan
Coppermuse Coffee Liqueur
Finocchietto
Frangelico
Gelas Bas Armagnac
Genepy Chamois Chartreuse
Green Chartreuse
Gifford Peach Liqueur
Gifford Violet Liqueur
Gifford Grapefruit Liqueur
Golden Moon Apple Jack
Grand Marnier
La Muse Verte Absinthe
Lazzaroni Maraschino
Lazzoroni Amaretto
Lazzoroni Liquori Triple Sec
Lazzoroni Sambuca
Leopold Brothers Absinthe
Licor 43
Lillet Rose
Limoncello
Lustau East India Solera Sherry
Pama Liqueur
St. Germain
Kahlua
Ryan’s Irish Liqueur
St. George Raspberry Liqueur
Amaretto
Gin (Jones House)
Rum (Castillo's)
Scotch (Dewar's)
Tequila (Cimarron)
Vodka (Moskovskaya)
Whiskey (Four Roses)
A-Z cocktails
Starters
GIARDINIERA (GF)
house pickled vegetables GLUTEN FREE
CASTELVETRANO OLIVES (GF) (N)
orange / fennel pollen / olive oil / pine nuts / sultanas GLUTEN FREE CONTAINS NUTS
CECI FRITTI (GF)
fried chickpeas / truffle oil / parmigiana / sea salt GLUTEN FREE
FRIED MOZZARELLA
Breaded mozzarella/ calabrian chili jam/ marinara/ basil
CRISPY ARTICHOKES (GF)
fried artichokes / pickled red onions / tonnato sauce / saba / lemon / chive / salsa verde GLUTEN FREE
TARTARE DE MANZO (GFO)
Colorado beef / hot cherry peppers / preserver lemon / feta cheese / capers / pickled red onion / castelvetrano olives / calabrian chili aioli / cured egg yolk / baguette GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROSTINI
ROASTED GARLIC BREAD
focaccia bread / roasted garlic / mozzarella
CALAMARI FRITTI (GF)
cherry peppers / lemon / marinara GLUTEN FREE
MUSSELS (GF)
P.E.I Mussels/ orange peel/ crushed tomato/ fennel/ calabrian chili/ fine herbs/ garlic/ white wine/ pernod / butter GLUTEN FREE
MAMBO ANTIPASTO (GFO) (N)
chef's choice charcuterie & fine cheeses / marinated artichokes / fig jam / whole grain mustard / peppadews / olives / saba /truffle marcona almonds GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROSTINI CONTAINS NUTS GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROSTINI GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROSTINI CONTAINS NUTS
SIDE MARINARA
HOUSE BREAD
Insalata
ORGANIC GREENS SALAD (GF) (N)
organic greens / tomatoes / cucumber / sunflower seeds / grana padano / balsamic dressing GLUTEN FREE CONTAINS NUTS
CAESAR (GFO)
romaine / caesar dressing / grana padano / focaccia GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROUTONS
'BEE GRATEFUL' ARUGULA (GF) (N)
arugula / orange / fennel / pine nuts / parmagiano fricca / lemon vinaigrette GLUTEN FREE CONTAINS NUTS
CAPRESE (GF)
heirloom tomatoes / burrata / basil / arbequina olive oil / sea salt / pepper / lemon GLUTEN FREE
ITALIAN WEDGE
iceburg lettuce / red wine vinaigrette / green goddess dressing / pepperoni crumbs / smoked bleu cheese / tomato / onion / peppadew peppers / chives / oregano
Entrees
CLASSIC FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
authentic alfredo sauce / fresh fettuccine
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
classic vodka sauce / roma tomatoes / prosciutto / onion / basil Add Chicken or Sausage to spice it up!
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE
bolognese sauce of local beef & hot italian sausage / tagliatelle / grana padano
GAMBERETTI PICCANTI
fresh linguini / shrimp / calabrian chili / sun dried tomato / white wine / basil / grana padano
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
"La Joya Dulce Ranch" beef meatballs / spaghetti / marinara
CALAMARI ARRABBIATA
calamari / fresh squid ink linguine / spicy tomato sauce
GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA (N)
gorgonzola cream / wild mushrooms / peas / toasted walnuts CONTAINS NUTS
DUCK SUGO
tomato tagliatelle / san marzano tomatoes / duck confit / wild mushrooms / peas / kumquat / crispy duck skin / chicken jus / herbs
AGNOLOTTI POMODORA
smoked tomato & ricotta filled agnolotti / tomato brodo / truffle perlage / basil
LASAGNA
bolognese sauce of beef and hot italian sausage / ricotta / fresh pasta / mozzarella
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANO
fried eggplant / mozzarella / fresh mozzarella / spaghetti marinara
CHICKEN PARMIGIANO
lightly breaded & fried "red bird" chicken / mozzarella / fresh mozzarella / spaghetti marinara
CHICKEN MILANESE
pan fried " red bird" chicken cutlet / arugula / radicchio / heirloom tomato / garlic confit / grana padano / saba
HALF ROASTED CHICKEN MARSALA (GF)
bone-in chicken leg & thigh / rosemary / potato puree / mushrooms / marsala sauce
HALIBUT (GFO)
parmigiano & herb crusted / artichoke / brocolini / pancetta / sultanas / tomato brodo / fennel chips GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT HERB CRUST
16 OZ DUROC PORK CHOP MILANESE
parmigiano & herb crusted / lemon caper sauce / rosemary potato puree
CIOPPINO (GF)
saffron tomato broth / shrimp / mussels / bay scallops / market fish
BUILD YOUR OWN PASTA
Kids Meals
Dessert
GELATO
2 scoops / seasonal flavors
SORBET
2 scoops / seasonal flavors
ZEPPOLE
powdered sugar italian doughnuts / preserves
BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO
Italian butterscotch pudding/ caramel/ sea salt
TIRAMISU
lady fingers / mascarpone / espresso / marsala / cocoa
GANACHE ALL' ANGELINA
fried chocolate ganache & liqueur balls / vanilla ice cream
WARM BROWNIE SUNDAE
hazelnut gelato / espresso caramel / whipped cream / candied hazelnuts / cherry
NEW YORK STYLE CHEESECAKE
macerated berries / saba
CHIPWHICH
VANILLA SCOOP
Sauces/Extras
Side Butter
Side Saba
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Buttermilk
Side Marinara
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Arrabiata sauce
Side Alla Vodka Sauce
Side Bolognese Sauce
Side Grated Parmesan
Side Boquerones
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Calabrian Jam
Side EVOO
Side Italian Vinaigrette
Sides
Side Crumbled Hot Italian Sausage
Side Crostini
Side Grilled Chicken
Side 1 Meatball
Side 2 Meatball
Side Shrimp
Side Peas & Pancetta
Side Broccolini
Jumbo asparagus, preserved lemon
Side Spaghetti pasta
Side Rigatoni pasta
Side Fresh Linguini pasta
Side Fresh Squish Ink Linguini pasta
Side Fresh Tagliatelle pasta
Side Fresh gnocchi
Side Fresh Fettuccini
Side GF Pasta
Side Eggplant
Side Spinach
Side Breaded Chicken
Large Pizza
Large CLASSIC CHEESE
marinara / mozzarella
Large D'ABRUZZO
marinara / mozzarella /pepperoni / basil
Large BLANCO
garlic & oil / ricotta / mozzarella / basil
Large QUATTRO FORMAGGIO
marinara / mozzarella / ricotta / goat cheese / parmigiano / basil
Large MARGHERITA
garlic & oil / san marzano tomatoes / fresh mozzarella / basil
Large TUTTOFARE
garlic & oil / spinach / tomatoes / feta / mozzarella
Large VERDURA
marinara / mozzarella / artichokes / mushrooms / spinach / red onions
Large MONTALIANO
marinara / mozzarella / hot Italian sausage / pepperoni / pancetta / "La Joya Dulce” meatballs / chicken / red onions
Large PRINCIPESSA
garlic & oil / light mozzarella / goat cheese / caramelized onions / mushrooms / fresh arugula / prosciutto / truffle oil
Large SALSICCIA
marinara / mozzarella / hot italian sausage / peppers / red onions
Large FIG & GORGONZOLA
fig jam / mozzarella / gorgonzola / fresh arugula / prosciutto / walnuts / balsamic
Large SALAMI & CALABRIAN CHILI
marinara / buratta cheese / basil
Large STEAMBOAT INFERNO
marinara / mozzarella / hot Italian sausage / giardiniera / onion / jalapeño
Large THE FORAGER
assorted mushrooms, broccolini , caramelized onion, taleggio, mozzarella, garlic, truffle oil, eggs
Large CHICKEN IN THE GARDEN
garden pesto / chicken breast / garlic oil / heirloom tomato / sundried tomato / feta cheese
LG PEACH
Small Pizza
Small CLASSIC CHEESE
marinara / mozzarella
Small D'ABRUZZO
marinara / mozzarella /pepperoni / basil
Small BLANCO
garlic & oil / ricotta / mozzarella / basil
Small QUATTRO FORMAGGIO
marinara / mozzarella / ricotta / goat cheese / parmigiano / basil
Small MARGHERITA
garlic & oil / san marzano tomatoes / fresh mozzarella / basil
Small TUTTOFARE
garlic & oil / spinach / tomatoes / feta / mozzarella
Small VERDURA
marinara / mozzarella / artichokes / mushrooms / spinach / red onions
Small MONTALIANO
marinara / mozzarella / hot Italian sausage / pepperoni / pancetta / "La Joya Dulce” meatballs / chicken / red onions
Small PRINCIPESSA
garlic & oil / light mozzarella / goat cheese / caramelized onions / mushrooms / fresh arugula / prosciutto / truffle oil
Small SALSICCIA
marinara / mozzarella / hot italian sausage / peppers / red onions
Small FIG & GORGONZOLA
fig jam / mozzarella / gorgonzola / fresh arugula / prosciutto / walnuts / balsamic
Small SALAMI & CALABRIAN CHILI
marinara / buratta cheese / basil
Small STEAMBOAT INFERNO
marinara / mozzarella / hot Italian sausage / giardiniera / onion / jalapeño
Small THE FORAGER
assorted mushrooms, broccolini , caramelized onion, taleggio, mozz, garlic, truffle oil, eggs
Small CHICKEN IN THE GARDEN
garden pesto / chicken breast / garlic oil / heirloom tomato / sundried tomato / feta cheese
SM PEACH
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
521 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487