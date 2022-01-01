Mame Shiba Ramen imageView gallery
Ramen

Mame Shiba Ramen Fremont

46551 Mission Blvd. #107

Fremont, CA 94539

Popular Items

CLEAR 塩清湯
CLEAR DARK 醤油清湯
SPICY TONKOTSU 坦々豚骨

Ramen Soup

CLEAR 塩清湯

CLEAR 塩清湯

$13.00

a.k.a. ‘shio ramen’ Light, clear broth with bean sprouts, pork or chicken chashu, bamboo shoots, green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.

CLEAR DARK 醤油清湯

CLEAR DARK 醤油清湯

$14.00

a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’ Light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.

SPICY TONKOTSU 坦々豚骨

SPICY TONKOTSU 坦々豚骨

$14.00

a.k.a. ‘tan tan men’ Creamy pork sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.

SPICY CLEAR 台湾らーめん

SPICY CLEAR 台湾らーめん

$13.50

a.k.a. ‘taiwan ramen’ Clear chicken broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, bok choy, and green onions. Marinated egg* +$1.5.

SOYMILK 豆乳らーめん

SOYMILK 豆乳らーめん

$13.00

Soymilk-based vegetable broth with bean sprouts, grilled kabocha squash or Tofu, corn, and green onions. Vegan.

Soup-less Noodle / Rice Dish

YAKISOBA 焼きそば

YAKISOBA 焼きそば

$13.00

Japanese fried wheat noodle with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger. Sauce contains fish broth.

MAZESOBA まぜそば

MAZESOBA まぜそば

$12.00

Soup-less wheat noodle with bean sprouts, diced chicken or pork chashu, green onions, shredded nori. Mix well before eating.

KARA-AGE BENTO 唐揚げ弁当

KARA-AGE BENTO 唐揚げ弁当

$14.00Out of stock

Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs, rice, bean sprout namuru, and edamame

CHASHU DON 焼豚丼

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

EDAMAME 枝豆

EDAMAME 枝豆

$5.00
GYOZA 餃子

GYOZA 餃子

$5.00

Pan-fried Japanese dumplings filled with pork or veggie

HARUMAKI 春巻

HARUMAKI 春巻

$5.00Out of stock

Deep fried Japanese spring rolls with veggie filling. Cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, vermicelli, celery, onion, Shiitake mushrooms.

KARA-AGE 唐揚げ

KARA-AGE 唐揚げ

$10.00Out of stock

Japanese flavored fried chicken thighs

SPICY RADISH

SPICY RADISH

$5.00Out of stock

Radish mix marinated in spicy oil and vinegar

Soft Drinks

Ito En Green Tea
$2.75

Ito En Green Tea

$2.75
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea
$2.75

Ito En Jasmine Green Tea

$2.75
Ito En Hojicha
$2.75

Ito En Hojicha

$2.75
Coca Cola Classic
$1.50

Coca Cola Classic

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
San Pellegrino Lemon
$2.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange
$2.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00
Ramune

Ramune

$2.75
Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice

Kimino Yuzu Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Sparkling yuzu juice is made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.

Kimino Apple Sparkling Juice

Kimino Apple Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Fuji Ringo apples are hand-picked in the Aomori Region beyond the Northern Hakkoda mountains and whole-pressed with Hyogo region water.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mame Shiba Ramen is a casual ramen shop inside of 99 Ranch Market. All soups, sauces, oils and chashu are made in-house with authentic Japanese recipes.

46551 Mission Blvd. #107, Fremont, CA 94539

Directions

