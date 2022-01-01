- Home
- /
- Lithonia
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
310 Reviews
$
2821 Evans Mill Rd
Lithonia, GA 30058
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BISCUITS
Bacon Biscuit
Bacon in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Sausage Biscuit
1 Sausage Patty in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Streak O'Lean Biscuit
Streak-O-Lean in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Smoke Sausage Biscuit
Split Smoked Sausage Link in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Red Link Biscuit
Red Link Sausage in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Country Ham Biscuit
Country Ham in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Regular Ham Biscuit
Regular(City) Ham in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Chicken Biscuit
4oz Boneless Fried Chicken Breast in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Steak Biscuit
Country Fried Steak w/Gravy in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Dry Steak Biscuit
Country Fried Steak w/o Gravy in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Salmon Biscuit
Fried Salmon Croquette in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Tenderloin Biscuit
Breakfast pork tenderloin in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Egg Biscuit(No Meat)
Scrambled Egg in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Cheese Egg Biscuit(No Meat)
Cheese Egg in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection
Turkey Sausage Biscuit
Butter & Jelly Biscuit
Butter and Grape Jelly in a biscuit
Butter Biscuit
Gravy Biscuit
1 biscuit covered in brown gravy
Order of Brown Gravy Biscuits
2 Biscuits covered in Brown Gravy Select to see toppings
Plain Biscuit
Cheese Biscuit
Add Chz
Breakfast Smk Bis
SANDWICHES
Bacon Sandwich
3 pc. Bacon on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Sausage Sandwich
2 Sausage Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Streak O'Lean Sandwich
2 pc. Streak-O-Lean on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Smoke Sausage Sandwich
Split Smoked Sausage Link on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Red Link Sandwich
2 Red Link Sausages on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Country Ham Sandwich
Breakfast Order of Country Ham on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Regular Ham Sandwich
Breakfast order of Regular(City) Ham on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Fried Chicken Sandwich
4oz. Boneless Fried Chicken Breast on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Country Fried Steak w/Gravy on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Dry Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Country Fried Steak Sandwich w/o Gravy on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Salmon Croquette Sandwich
2 Fried Salmon Croquettes on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Tenderloin Sandwich
Breakfast Pork Tenderloin on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Turkey Sausage Sandwich
2 Turkey Sausage Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Egg Sandwich
Eggs(no cheese) on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Cheese Egg Sandwich
Cheese Eggs on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings
Grilled Cheese
Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese made with shredded cheddar cheese
BREAKFAST PLATES
Bacon Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 3 slices of bacon, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Sausage Patty Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 sausage patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Streak-O-Lean Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 slices of Streak-O-Lean, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Smoked Sausage Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 Smoked Sausage link, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Red Link Sausage Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Red Link Sausages, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Country Ham Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 large piece of Country Ham, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Regular(City) Ham Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 breakfast serving of Regular(City) Ham, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Fried Chicken Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 4oz. piece of Boneless Fried Chicken Breast, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Country Fried Steak Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 pieces of Breakfast Country Fried Steak covered in Gravy, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Salmon Croquette Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Fried Salmon Croquettes, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Tenderloin Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 Breakfast serving of Pork Tenderloin, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
Turkey Sausage Breakfast Plate
2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Turkey Sausage Patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
2 Egg Breakfast Plate(No Meat)
2 eggs(cooked to order), serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack
2 Egg Dry Steak
PANCAKES
SIDES
Grits
Served in 8oz. Bowl
Cheese Grits
Served in 8oz. Bowl
Hashbrowns
Scattered Hashbrowns
Bowl of Brown Gravy
Served in 8oz. Bowl
1 Egg
1 Egg Cooked to Order
2 Eggs
2 Eggs Cooked to Order
Side Toast
Side of Tomato
3 Slices of Tomato
Syrup
Bowl Cheese
3 Eggs
Side of Raw Onion
Cane Patch Syrup
MEAT SIDES
3 Pc. of Bacon
2 Sausage Patties
Our Sausage Patties are ground and produced at Holifield Farms
2 Pc of Streak-O-Lean
1 Smoked Sausage Link
2 Red Link Sausage Patties
1 Breakfast Piece of Country Ham
1 Breakfast Serving of Regular(City) Ham
1-4oz. Pc of Boneless Fried Chicken Breast
2 Pc of Country Fried Steak w/Gravy
Breakfast Serving of Pork Tenderloin
2 Fried Salmon Croquettes
2 Turkey Sausage Patties
2 Pc of Country Fried Steak(No Gravy)
DESSERTS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2821 Evans Mill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30058