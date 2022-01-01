Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia

310 Reviews

$

2821 Evans Mill Rd

Lithonia, GA 30058

Popular Items

Chicken Biscuit
Bacon Breakfast Plate
Bacon Biscuit

BISCUITS

View Biscuit Toppings After Selecting Desired Biscuit Type

Bacon Biscuit

$2.39

Bacon in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Sausage Biscuit

$2.19

1 Sausage Patty in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Streak O'Lean Biscuit

$2.39

Streak-O-Lean in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Smoke Sausage Biscuit

$2.79

Split Smoked Sausage Link in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Red Link Biscuit

$2.79

Red Link Sausage in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Country Ham Biscuit

$2.99

Country Ham in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Regular Ham Biscuit

$2.99

Regular(City) Ham in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Chicken Biscuit

$3.99

4oz Boneless Fried Chicken Breast in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Steak Biscuit

$3.29

Country Fried Steak w/Gravy in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Dry Steak Biscuit

$3.29

Country Fried Steak w/o Gravy in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Salmon Biscuit

$3.69Out of stock

Fried Salmon Croquette in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Tenderloin Biscuit

$3.69

Breakfast pork tenderloin in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Egg Biscuit(No Meat)

$1.79

Scrambled Egg in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Cheese Egg Biscuit(No Meat)

$1.99

Cheese Egg in a hand-rolled buttermilk biscuit. Select biscuit to see toppings selection

Turkey Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Butter & Jelly Biscuit

$1.69

Butter and Grape Jelly in a biscuit

Butter Biscuit

$1.69

Gravy Biscuit

$2.29

1 biscuit covered in brown gravy

Order of Brown Gravy Biscuits

$4.58

2 Biscuits covered in Brown Gravy Select to see toppings

Plain Biscuit

$1.19

Cheese Biscuit

$1.78

Add Chz

$0.59

Breakfast Smk Bis

$4.79

SANDWICHES

Select Desired Sandwich to View List of Toppings

Bacon Sandwich

$3.59

3 pc. Bacon on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Sausage Sandwich

$3.39

2 Sausage Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Streak O'Lean Sandwich

$3.59

2 pc. Streak-O-Lean on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Smoke Sausage Sandwich

$4.09

Split Smoked Sausage Link on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Red Link Sandwich

$4.09

2 Red Link Sausages on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Country Ham Sandwich

$4.59

Breakfast Order of Country Ham on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Regular Ham Sandwich

$4.59

Breakfast order of Regular(City) Ham on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.19

4oz. Boneless Fried Chicken Breast on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$4.59

Country Fried Steak w/Gravy on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Dry Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$4.59

Country Fried Steak Sandwich w/o Gravy on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Salmon Croquette Sandwich

$4.59Out of stock

2 Fried Salmon Croquettes on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.59

Breakfast Pork Tenderloin on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$4.59

2 Turkey Sausage Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Eggs(no cheese) on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Cheese Egg Sandwich

$3.59

Cheese Eggs on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional). Select sandwich to see available toppings

Grilled Cheese

$3.39

Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese made with shredded cheddar cheese

BREAKFAST PLATES

Bacon Breakfast Plate

$7.49

2 eggs(cooked to order), 3 slices of bacon, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Sausage Patty Breakfast Plate

$7.09

2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 sausage patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Streak-O-Lean Breakfast Plate

$7.49

2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 slices of Streak-O-Lean, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Smoked Sausage Breakfast Plate

$7.99

2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 Smoked Sausage link, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Red Link Sausage Breakfast Plate

$7.99

2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Red Link Sausages, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Country Ham Breakfast Plate

$8.49

2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 large piece of Country Ham, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Regular(City) Ham Breakfast Plate

$8.49

2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 breakfast serving of Regular(City) Ham, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Fried Chicken Breakfast Plate

$7.99

2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 4oz. piece of Boneless Fried Chicken Breast, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Country Fried Steak Breakfast Plate

$8.49

2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 pieces of Breakfast Country Fried Steak covered in Gravy, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Salmon Croquette Breakfast Plate

$8.49Out of stock

2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Fried Salmon Croquettes, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Tenderloin Breakfast Plate

$8.49

2 eggs(cooked to order), 1 Breakfast serving of Pork Tenderloin, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Plate

$8.49

2 eggs(cooked to order), 2 Turkey Sausage Patties, serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

2 Egg Breakfast Plate(No Meat)

$4.29

2 eggs(cooked to order), serving of grits or gravy, choice of biscuit or toast Served with 1 butter and 1 jelly pack

2 Egg Dry Steak

$8.49

PANCAKES

Pancakes are served with 1 butter pack and 2 syrup packs

Order of Pancakes(3)

$5.99

3 Pancakes served with 2 butter packs and 2 syrup packs

1 Pancake

$2.29

1 pancake served with 1 butter pack and 1 syrup pack

2 Pancakes

$4.58

2 pancakes served with 1 butter pack and 2 syrup packs

SIDES

Grits

$1.99

Served in 8oz. Bowl

Cheese Grits

$2.49

Served in 8oz. Bowl

Hashbrowns

$2.49

Scattered Hashbrowns

Bowl of Brown Gravy

$1.99

Served in 8oz. Bowl

1 Egg

$0.99

1 Egg Cooked to Order

2 Eggs

$1.98

2 Eggs Cooked to Order

Side Toast

$1.89

Side of Tomato

$1.00

3 Slices of Tomato

Syrup

$0.25

Bowl Cheese

$0.85

3 Eggs

$2.97

Side of Raw Onion

$0.50

Cane Patch Syrup

$1.89

MEAT SIDES

3 Pc. of Bacon

$3.39

2 Sausage Patties

$2.99

Our Sausage Patties are ground and produced at Holifield Farms

2 Pc of Streak-O-Lean

$3.39

1 Smoked Sausage Link

$3.89

2 Red Link Sausage Patties

$3.89

1 Breakfast Piece of Country Ham

$4.39

1 Breakfast Serving of Regular(City) Ham

$4.39

1-4oz. Pc of Boneless Fried Chicken Breast

$3.89

2 Pc of Country Fried Steak w/Gravy

$4.39

Breakfast Serving of Pork Tenderloin

$4.39

2 Fried Salmon Croquettes

$4.39Out of stock

2 Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.39

2 Pc of Country Fried Steak(No Gravy)

$4.39

DESSERTS

Peach Cobbler

$2.49

DRINKS

Small Soft Drink

$1.79

Medium Soft Drink

$1.99

Large Soft Drink

$2.29

Coffee

$1.79+

Milk

$1.89+

Orange Juice

$1.99

To-Go Water

$0.15+

Hot Chocolate

$2.09

Medium Ice

$0.50

Large Ice

$0.75

Small Ice

$0.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2821 Evans Mill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30058

Directions

Gallery
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits image

