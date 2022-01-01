Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle imageView gallery
BISCUITS

Bacon Biscuit

$2.39

Sausage Biscuit

$2.19

Streak O'Lean Biscuit

$2.39

Smoke Sausage Biscuit

$2.79

Red Link Biscuit

$2.79

Country Ham Biscuit

$2.99

Regular Ham Biscuit

$2.99

Chicken Biscuit

$3.99

Steak Biscuit

$3.29

Dry Steak Biscuit

$3.29

Salmon Biscuit

$3.69

Tenderloin Biscuit

$3.69

Egg Biscuit

$1.79

Cheese Egg Biscuit

$1.99

Butter & Jelly Biscuit

$1.69

Butter Biscuit

$1.69

Turkey Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Gravy Biscuit

$2.29

ORDER GRAVY BIS

$4.58

Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$2.39

ORDER SGB

$4.78

Plain Biscuit

$1.19

CHEESE BIS

$1.78

SANDWICHES

Bacon Sandwich

$3.59

Sausage Sandwich

$3.39

Streak O'Lean Sandwich

$3.59

Smoke Sausage Sandwich

$4.09

Red Link Sandwich

$4.09

Country Ham Sandwich

$4.59

Regular Ham Sandwich

$4.59

Chicken Sandwich

$4.19

Steak Sandwich

$4.59

DRY STK SAND

$4.59

Salmon Sandwich

$4.59

Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.59

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$4.59

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Cheese Egg Sandwich

$3.59

Grilled Cheese

$3.39

Spec Sandwich

$4.99

BREAKFAST PLATES

Eggs & Bacon Plate

$7.49

Eggs & Sausage Plate

$7.09

Eggs & Streak O'Lean Plate

$7.49

Eggs & Smoked Sausage Plate

$7.99

Eggs & Red Link Plate

$7.99

Eggs & Country Ham Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Regular Ham Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Chicken Plate

$7.99

Eggs & Steak Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Salmon Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Tenderloin Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Turkey Sausage Plate

$8.49

Eggs Breakfast Plate

$4.29

Cheese Eggs Breakfast Plate

$4.89

PANCAKES

O. CAKES

$5.99

1 Pancake

$2.29

2 Pancakes

$4.58

Extra Syrup

$0.25

SIDES

GRITS

$1.99

CHZ GRITS

$2.49

HASHBROWNS

$2.49

BOWL GRAVY

$1.99

BOWL S.G.

$2.39

1 EGG

$0.99

2 EGGS

$1.98

SIDE TOAST

$1.89

SIDE TOMATO

$1.00

S.G. Upcharge

$0.50

Lg Pan Chz Grits

$35.00

Oatmeal

$1.99

MEAT SIDES

O.BAC

$3.29

O.SAUS

$2.99

O.SOL

$3.29

O.SMK

$3.89

O.RLINK

$3.89

O.CHAM

$4.39

O.RHAM

$4.39

1 PC. CHK

$3.89

O.STK

$4.39

O.TLOIN

$4.39

O.SAL

$4.39

O. T.SAUS

$4.39

BISCT MEAT SIDES

BIS O.BAC

$1.79

BIS O.SAUS

$1.59

BIS O.SOL

$1.79

BIS O.SMK

$1.99

BIS O.RLINK

$1.99

BIS O.CHAM

$2.29

BIS O.RHAM

$2.29

BIS O.STK

$2.29

BIS O. SAL

$2.29

BIS O.TLOIN

$2.29

BIS O. T.SAUS

$2.29

BKFST SPEC

BAC SPEC

$5.49

SAUS SPEC

$5.09

SOL SPEC

$5.49

SMK SPEC

$5.99

RLINK SPEC

$5.99

CHAM SPEC

$6.49

RHAM SPEC

$6.49

CHK SPEC

$5.99

STK SPEC

$6.49

SAL SPEC

$6.49

TLOIN SPEC

$6.49

T.SAUS SPEC

$6.49

DESSERTS

Apple Cobbler

$2.49

Blackberry Cobbler

$2.49

Blueberry Cobbler

$2.49

Peach Cobbler

$2.49

Strawberry Cobbler

$2.49

Sweet Potato Cobbler

$2.49

Banana Pudding

$2.49

Bread Pudding

$2.49

LUNCH PLATES

Chicken Lunch (2 Sides)

$8.29

Steak Lunch (2 Sides)

$8.29

Lunch Special (2 Sides)

$8.29

Chicken Lunch Combo

$11.49

Steak Lunch Combo

$11.49

Lunch Special Combo

$11.49

Chicken Lunch (1 Side)

$6.99

Steak Lunch (1 Side)

$6.99

Lunch Special (1 Side)

$6.99

Veggie Plate (3 Sides)

$6.49

SIDES AND EXTRAS

Extra Chicken

$3.89

Extra Steak

$3.89

Extra Specialty Meat

$3.99

Vegetable Side

$2.19

Beef.Veggie Soup

$5.25

DRINKS

Small Soft Drink

$1.79

Medium Soft Drink

$1.99

Large Soft Drink

$2.29

Coffee

$1.79+

Milk

$2.09+

Orange Juice

$1.99

To-Go Water

$0.15+

Dine-in Water

$0.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1299 N Cherokee Rd Suite A, Social Circle, GA 30025

Directions

