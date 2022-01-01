Breakfast & Brunch
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1299 N Cherokee Rd Suite A, Social Circle, GA 30025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Covington
4.5 • 521
11406 Brown Bridge Rd Covington, GA 30016
View restaurant
Mama's Boy at The Falls of Oconee
No Reviews
8851 Macon Highway Suite 403 Athens, GA 30606
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Social Circle
More near Social Circle