Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits Covington

521 Reviews

$

11406 Brown Bridge Rd

Covington, GA 30016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BISCUITS

Bacon Biscuit

$2.39

Sausage Biscuit

$2.19

Streak O'Lean Biscuit

$2.39

Smoke Sausage Biscuit

$2.79

Red Link Biscuit

$2.79

Country Ham Biscuit

$2.99

Regular Ham Biscuit

$2.99

Chicken Biscuit

$3.99

Steak & Gravy Biscuit

$3.29

Dry Steak Biscuit

$3.29

Salmon Biscuit

$3.69

Tenderloin Biscuit

$3.69

Egg Biscuit

$1.79

Cheese Egg Biscuit

$1.99

Butter & Jelly Biscuit

$1.69

Butter Biscuit

$1.69

Turkey Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Brown Gravy Biscuit

$2.29

Order of Brown Gravy Biscuits(2)

$4.58

Sausage Gravy Biscuit

$2.39

Order of Sausage Gravy Biscuits(2)

$4.78

Plain Biscuit

$1.19

SANDWICHES

Bacon Sandwich

$3.59

Sausage Sandwich

$3.39

Streak O'Lean Sandwich

$3.59

Smoke Sausage Sandwich

$4.09

Red Link Sandwich

$4.09

Country Ham Sandwich

$4.59

Regular Ham Sandwich

$4.59

Chicken Sandwich

$4.19

Steak Sandwich

$4.59

Dry Steak Sandwich

$4.59

Salmon Sandwich

$4.59

Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.59

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$4.59

Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Cheese Egg Sandwich

$3.59

Grilled Cheese

$3.39

BREAKFAST PLATES

Eggs & Bacon Plate

$7.49

Eggs & Sausage Plate

$7.09

Eggs & Streak O'Lean Plate

$7.49

Eggs & Smoked Sausage Plate

$7.99

Eggs & Red Link Plate

$7.99

Eggs & Country Ham Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Regular Ham Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Chicken Plate

$7.99

Eggs & Steak Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Salmon Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Tenderloin Plate

$8.49

Eggs & Turkey Sausage Plate

$8.49

Eggs Breakfast Plate

$4.29

Cheese Eggs Breakfast Plate

$4.89

PANCAKES

Order of 3 Pancakes

$5.99

1 Pancake

$2.29

2 Pancakes

$4.58

Extra Syrup

$0.25

SIDES

Bowl of Grits(8 oz.)

$1.99

Bowl of Cheese Grits(8 oz.)

$2.49

Side of Hasbrowns(Scattered)

$2.49

Bowl of Homemade Brown Gravy(8 oz.)

$1.99

Bowl of Homemade Sausage Gravy(8 oz.)

$2.39

1 Egg Cooked to Order

$0.99

2 Eggs Cooked to Order

$1.98

3 Eggs Cooked to Order

$2.97

2 Pc. Toast

$1.89

3 Slices of Tomatoes

$1.00

MEAT SIDES

3 Strips of Bacon

$3.39

2 Holifiled Pork Sausage Patties

$2.99

2 Strips of Streak-o-Lean

$3.39

One Breakfast Piece of Smoked Sausage

$3.89

2 Red Link Sausages

$3.89

1 Breakfast Piece of Country Ham

$4.39

Breakfast-Sized Order of Regular Ham

$4.39

One 4 oz. Piece of Boneless Fried Chicken

$3.89

Two 2 oz. Piece of Country Fried Steak w/Gravy

$4.39

Breakfast-Sized Order of Pork Tenderloin

$4.39

2 Fried Salmon Croquettes

$4.39

2 Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.39

DRINKS

Small Soft Drink

$1.79

Medium Soft Drink

$1.99

Large Soft Drink

$2.29

Coffee

$1.79+

Hot Chocolate

$1.79

Milk

$2.09+

Orange Juice

$1.99

To-Go Water

$0.15+

Dine-in Water

$0.00+

Hot Chocolate

$1.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11406 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA 30016

Directions

Gallery
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle
orange starNo Reviews
1299 N Cherokee Rd Suite A Social Circle, GA 30025
View restaurantnext
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Lithonia
orange star4.2 • 310
2821 Evans Mill Rd Lithonia, GA 30058
View restaurantnext
Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie - 13 Hampton Street
orange starNo Reviews
13 Hampton Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Hot Rod's Diner
orange star5.0 • 1
208 Village Circle Social Circle, GA 30025
View restaurantnext
The Roe Market
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Broad Street Monroe, GA 30655
View restaurantnext
Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
1905 Rockbridge Road Stone Mountain, GA 30087
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Covington

Barb's Sunflower Cafe - 4152 Washington St Sw
orange star4.3 • 7
4152 Washington St Sw Covington, GA 30014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Covington
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston