  • Mamma Lucia Restaurant - 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard
Mamma Lucia Restaurant 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard

10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard

Dunkirk, MD 20754

Antipasti

Antipasto Freddo

$13.95

Arancini

$13.95

Rice Balls

Bruschetta Alla Napoletana

$6.95

Brussel Sprouts

$13.95

Bacon & gorgonzola with balsamic

Calamari Fritti

$13.95

Clams Arreganata

$13.95

Crab Dip

$15.95

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Mussels

$13.95

Old Bay Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp Appetizer

$13.95

Deep Fried

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$12.95

Wings

$13.95

8 wings

Zucchini Sticks

$10.95

Salads & Soups

Chef Salad

$12.95

Ham Salami & Provolone Cheese

Cream of Crab - Bowl

$9.95

Greek Salad

$11.95

Insalata Della Mamma

$6.95

Side House Garden Salad

Italian Wedding Soup - Bowl

$7.95

Large Caesar Salad

$10.95

Large Insalata Della Mamma

$9.95

Garden Salad

Maryland Crab - Bowl

$9.95

Pasta Fagoli -Bowl

$7.95

Seafood Salad

$21.95

Side Caesar Salad

$7.95

Small Greek Salad

$8.95

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.95

Spicy Chicken Salad

$13.95

Spinach Salad

$11.95

*Contains nuts

Steak Salad

$18.95

Turkey Chef Salad

$12.95

Turkey & Cheese

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$18.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.95

Fettuccine Bolognese

$19.95

Gnocchi Della Mamma

$18.95

Lasagna Bolognese

$18.95

Homemade Meat Lasagna

Manicotti

$17.95

Mostaccioli All'Arrabiata

$17.95

Ravioli

$17.95

Rigatoni Marticiana

$18.95

Salsiccia Napoletana

$18.95

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$19.95

Spaghetti with Meat

$18.95

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$16.95

Spinach Ravioli

$23.95

Stuffed Shells

$17.95

Tortellini Alla Panna

$20.95

Tortellini Tricolor

$20.95

Veal

Veal Fiorentina

$22.95

spinach & cheese alfredo sauce

Veal Marsala

$22.95

marsala sauce with mushrooms

Veal Parmigiana

$22.95

topped with tomato sauce and cheese

Veal Piccata

$22.95

lemon butter sauce with capers

Veal Scaloppini Bellavista

$24.95

mushrooms, crabmeat & cream sauce

Seafood

Calamari Luciana

$22.95

Capelli D'Angelo Adriatica

$25.95

shrimp scallops crab fresh tomato sauce

Capelli D'Angelo Alla Chef

$23.95

pink sauce with mushrooms

Linguine with Clams

$22.95

Linguini Posillipo

$25.95

Lingunie with Mussels

$22.95

Seafood Al Cartoccio

$24.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$23.95

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$23.95

Shrimp Marinara

$23.95

Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

$21.95

Chicken Brunello

$21.95

Chicken and mushrooms

Chicken Caccatori

$21.95

mushrooms, onions and green peppers in marinara sauce

Chicken Fiorentina

$21.95

topped with spinach and cheese in alfredo sauce

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

wine sauce with mushrooms

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.95

Chicken Rolantini

$22.95

Chicken rolled with ham, herbs& cheese with Mushrooms

Chicken Valdostana

$21.95

Topped with ham and cheese with mushrooms

Grilled Chicken with Veggies

$18.95

Broccoli, spinach & mushrooms

Margherita Pizza

Margherita

$9.95

12" Cheese Pizza

Margherita White Pizza

$11.95

12" White Pizza

Pizza Della Mamma

$14.95

Proscuitto, mushrooms fresh mozzarella with tomatoes

Pizza Positano

$15.95

Clams, garlic & olive oil

Margherita Gourmet

$15.95

12" Gourmet Pizza

Margherita Mamma Special

$16.95

12" Surpreme

Margherita DOC

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Gluten Free Margherita

$13.95

12" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Margherita White

$15.95

12" Gluten free White Pizza

Pizza Dell Mare

$18.95

12" Shrimp, scallops & Crabmeat with fresh tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella

Amalfi Pizza

$18.95

12" Shrimp, fresh tomatoes & basil fresh mozzarella

Chesapeake Delight

$17.95

12" Crameat, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella

NY Style Pizza

NY Style Pizza

$16.95

16" NY Style Crust - Round Hand Tossed

NY Combo

$22.95

Choice of 3 Toppings

NY Meat Lovers

$22.95

Pepperoni, Sausage & Ham

NY MammaSpecial

$24.95

16" Supreme

NY Gourmet Pizza

$25.95

Broccoli, Spinach, tomato, mushroom, roasted pepper, artichokes, extra cheese

NY White Pizza

$21.95

Garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese and mozzarella

NY Hawaiian Pizza

$22.95

Ham, Pineapple & Extra Cheese

NY Pizza Della Mamma

$26.95

Proscuitto, mushroom & fresh mozzarella

NY Pizza Del Mar

$41.95

16" shrimp, scallops & crabmeat with fresh mozzarella

NY Amalfi

$39.95

16" shrimp, fresh tomatoes & basil, fresh mozzarella

NY Chesapeake Delight

$39.95

16" crabmeat, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella

Silcian Pizza

Sicilian Pizza

$17.95

Thick, Pan Crust

Sicilian Combo

$23.95

Choice of 3 Toppings

Sicilian Meatlovers

$23.95

Pepperoni, sausage & Ham

Sicilian Mamma Special

$25.95

Supreme

Stuffed Pizza & Calzone

Stuffed Meatlovers

$26.95

pepperoni, sausage, ham & extra cheese

Calzone

$10.95

pepperoni, sausage, ham, Ricotta & extra cheese

Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

French Fries

$2.95

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Italian Cold Cut

$10.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Proscuitto & Mozzarella

$11.95

Sals Sub

$11.95

Grilled chicken, sauteed onions, mushrooms, hot peppers. Topped with provolone cheese

Sausage & Peppers

$10.95

peppers, onions, sauce & cheese

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$10.95

Steak & Cheese

$10.95

Available ONLY at Lunch

Steak Burger

$12.95

10oz Burger

Turkey & Cheese

$10.95

From the Grill

Chicken Caprese

$22.95

Grilled Porkchop

$27.95

Grilled Salmon

$25.95

Land & Sea

$34.95

Rack of Lamb

$35.00

Surf & Turf

$34.95

Veal Francese

$23.95

Specials

Borsetta Della Nonna

$25.95

Bourbon Salmon

$32.00

Bowtie Del Mare

$33.95

Chicken Al Pesto

$26.95

Chicken Caprese

$22.95

Chicken Contadina

$22.95

Chicken Della Mamma

$24.95

Chicken Maryland

$29.95

Crab Ravioli

$29.95

Fettuccine Al Salmon

$30.95

Fettuccine Deliziose

$26.95

Fettuccine Medireraneo

$30.95

shrimp, scallops & crabmeat alfrdo sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Flounder Special

$27.95

Linguine Vongole

$29.95

Lobster Ravioli

$29.95

Pecan Encrusted Tilapia

$25.95

Penne Al Salmon

$24.95

Penne Della Mamma

$26.95

Risotto Di Mare in Rosa

$33.95

Rockfish Postiano

$27.95

Sal's Special

$28.95

Seafood Al Pesto

$29.95

Seafood Ravioli

$29.95

Shrimp Contadina

$27.95

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.95

Stuffed Chicken

$27.95

Stuffed Eggplant

$21.95

Stuffed Lobster

$38.95

Stuffed Porkchop

$29.95