Mamma Lucia Restaurant 10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard
No reviews yet
10136 Southern Maryland Boulevard
Dunkirk, MD 20754
Order Again
Antipasti
Antipasto Freddo
Arancini
Rice Balls
Bruschetta Alla Napoletana
Brussel Sprouts
Bacon & gorgonzola with balsamic
Calamari Fritti
Clams Arreganata
Crab Dip
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Caprese
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels
Old Bay Shrimp
Shrimp Appetizer
Deep Fried
Toasted Ravioli
Wings
8 wings
Zucchini Sticks
Salads & Soups
Chef Salad
Ham Salami & Provolone Cheese
Cream of Crab - Bowl
Greek Salad
Insalata Della Mamma
Side House Garden Salad
Italian Wedding Soup - Bowl
Large Caesar Salad
Large Insalata Della Mamma
Garden Salad
Maryland Crab - Bowl
Pasta Fagoli -Bowl
Seafood Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Small Greek Salad
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Spicy Chicken Salad
Spinach Salad
*Contains nuts
Steak Salad
Turkey Chef Salad
Turkey & Cheese
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Bolognese
Gnocchi Della Mamma
Lasagna Bolognese
Homemade Meat Lasagna
Manicotti
Mostaccioli All'Arrabiata
Ravioli
Rigatoni Marticiana
Salsiccia Napoletana
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Spaghetti with Meat
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
Spinach Ravioli
Stuffed Shells
Tortellini Alla Panna
Tortellini Tricolor
Veal
Seafood
Calamari Luciana
Capelli D'Angelo Adriatica
shrimp scallops crab fresh tomato sauce
Capelli D'Angelo Alla Chef
pink sauce with mushrooms
Linguine with Clams
Linguini Posillipo
Lingunie with Mussels
Seafood Al Cartoccio
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Scampi
Chicken
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Brunello
Chicken and mushrooms
Chicken Caccatori
mushrooms, onions and green peppers in marinara sauce
Chicken Fiorentina
topped with spinach and cheese in alfredo sauce
Chicken Marsala
wine sauce with mushrooms
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Rolantini
Chicken rolled with ham, herbs& cheese with Mushrooms
Chicken Valdostana
Topped with ham and cheese with mushrooms
Grilled Chicken with Veggies
Broccoli, spinach & mushrooms
Margherita Pizza
Margherita
12" Cheese Pizza
Margherita White Pizza
12" White Pizza
Pizza Della Mamma
Proscuitto, mushrooms fresh mozzarella with tomatoes
Pizza Positano
Clams, garlic & olive oil
Margherita Gourmet
12" Gourmet Pizza
Margherita Mamma Special
12" Surpreme
Margherita DOC
Fresh Mozzarella & Basil
Gluten Free Margherita
12" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Margherita White
12" Gluten free White Pizza
Pizza Dell Mare
12" Shrimp, scallops & Crabmeat with fresh tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella
Amalfi Pizza
12" Shrimp, fresh tomatoes & basil fresh mozzarella
Chesapeake Delight
12" Crameat, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella
NY Style Pizza
NY Style Pizza
16" NY Style Crust - Round Hand Tossed
NY Combo
Choice of 3 Toppings
NY Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage & Ham
NY MammaSpecial
16" Supreme
NY Gourmet Pizza
Broccoli, Spinach, tomato, mushroom, roasted pepper, artichokes, extra cheese
NY White Pizza
Garlic, olive oil, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
NY Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, Pineapple & Extra Cheese
NY Pizza Della Mamma
Proscuitto, mushroom & fresh mozzarella
NY Pizza Del Mar
16" shrimp, scallops & crabmeat with fresh mozzarella
NY Amalfi
16" shrimp, fresh tomatoes & basil, fresh mozzarella
NY Chesapeake Delight
16" crabmeat, fresh tomatoes & mozzarella
Silcian Pizza
Stuffed Pizza & Calzone
Subs
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
Ham & Cheese
Italian Cold Cut
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Onion Rings
Proscuitto & Mozzarella
Sals Sub
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions, mushrooms, hot peppers. Topped with provolone cheese
Sausage & Peppers
peppers, onions, sauce & cheese
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Steak & Cheese
Available ONLY at Lunch
Steak Burger
10oz Burger
Turkey & Cheese
From the Grill
Specials
Borsetta Della Nonna
Bourbon Salmon
Bowtie Del Mare
Chicken Al Pesto
Chicken Caprese
Chicken Contadina
Chicken Della Mamma
Chicken Maryland
Crab Ravioli
Fettuccine Al Salmon
Fettuccine Deliziose
Fettuccine Medireraneo
shrimp, scallops & crabmeat alfrdo sauce