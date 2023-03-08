Restaurant info

Mamma Melina Ristorante opened its doors to the Seattle dining scene at its original location on Roosevelt and 50th Ave NE in 1990. With Mamma Melina herself in the kitchen, Papa Pasquale singing in the dining room and Leo running the dining room, the Varchetta family brought authentic Italian to its patrons every evening with family flair. The restaurant continues to operate today in its new location at 25th Ave NE and Blakeley near the University Village by the three Varchetta brothers; Salvio, Leo and Roberto.