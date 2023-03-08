Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mamma Melina

No reviews yet

5101 25th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Bar Food

Broccoli forti

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli, Mama Lil's peppers, slivered garlic, chili flakes, parmigiano reggiano

Gnocchi al gorgonzola

$24.00

Homemade gnocchi, Italian sausage, gorgonzola, cream

Hamburger

$19.00

8oz ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, choice of chips or mixed green salad

Rigatoni al sugo di carne

$23.00

Artisan rigatoni with beef and pork bolognese

Salsiccia con polenta

$20.00

Italian sausage, soft polenta, wild mushroom, marsala reduction

Spaghetti all' ortolano

$23.00

Organic grape tomatoes, goat cheese, arugula, burratina

Spaghetti alla puttanesca

$20.00

Olives, capers, grape tomato sugo, chili flakes

Tortellini boscaioalla

$21.00

Four cheese tortellini, peas, wild mushrooms, pancetta, salsa rosa

Dinner

Appetizers

Antipasto misto

Antipasto misto

$16.00

Marinated grilled vegetables, mozzarella, tomato, speck, coppa, crostini

Bruschette

$11.00

Tomatoes, e.v. oilive oil, garlic and basil over grilled bread

Focaccia al rosmarino

$10.00

Wood fired rosemary and garlic focaccia

Piatto di prosciutto e speck

$18.00

Imported prosciutto and speck, with grana shavings

Salads and Soups

Insalata di barbabietole, caprino e noci

Insalata di barbabietole, caprino e noci

$12.00

Beet salad with Washington goat cheese and walnuts

Insalata verde with balsamic dressing

$11.00

Baby lettuce with balsamic dressing

Mozzarella e pomodori

Mozzarella e pomodori

$13.00

Vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and e.v.o.o.

Pasta

Bucatini delicati

Bucatini delicati

$22.00

Bucatini, baby manzo meatballs, pancetta, fresh mozzarella, basil, homemade sugo

Gnocchi di patate con pomodoro e mozzarella

$22.00

Homemade potato gnocchi, imported san marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, parmigiano

Lasagnette

Lasagnette

$22.00

Layered pasta with ground beef, pork, ricotta, mozzarella. GLUTEN FREE PASTA NOT AVAILABLE.

Linguini alle vongole

$26.00

Manilla clams, e.v.o.o., garlic, toasted bread crumbs, Italian parsley

Pasta Alfredo

$20.00

Pasta Primavera

$20.00

Pasta w/ Meatballs

$22.00
Penne Amalfi

Penne Amalfi

$26.00

Bay shrimp, smoked salmon, zucchini, spinach, roasted garlic cream

Rigatoni alla bolognese

$23.00

Artisan rigatoni, beef and pork bolognese, san Marzano sugo

Spaghetti con gamberoni

$25.00

Prawns, tomato sugo, olives, capers, pepper flakes, e.v.o.o

Entree

Misto di carne

$35.00

Italian sausage, chicken, prime sirloin, roasted potatoes, grilled vegetables

Pesce alla griglia

$30.00

Grilled organically farmed steelhead, gulf prawns, homemade cheese and spinach ravioli

Pollo ai carciofi

$26.00

Local Washington chicken, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, white wine lemon reduction, roasted vegetables, yukon gold potatoes

Risotto ai funghi

$21.00

Italian arborio rice, wild mushrooms, gorgonzola, Reggiano

Scaloppine di maiale

Scaloppine di maiale

$26.00

Thinly sliced pork tenderloin, gnocchi alla romana, orini mushroom sauce, roasted vegetables

Wood-fired Pizza

Bianca

$16.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, gorgonzola, olive oil, rosemary, parmigiano

Corydon

$17.00

Pepperoni, provolone, mozzarella, parmigiano

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato, basil, mozzarella, parmigiano

Marinara

$15.00

San Marzano passata, garlic, oregano, evoo, basil

Melina

Melina

$18.00

Black truffles, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, parmigiano

Pizza calabria

$19.00

Mama Lil's mild peppers, Calabrian salame, roasted sweet onions, mozzarella, parmigiano

Pizza capricciosa

$19.00

Mozzarella, mushrooms, cotto ham, olives, artichoke hearts

Siciliana

$19.00

Pistachio pesto base, mozzarella, Italian chicken sausage, arugula, lemon dressing

Speck, caprino e rughetta

$19.00

Tomato, goat cheese, mozzarella, rucola, speck, parmigiano

Dessert

Cuore di cioccolata

$10.00

Warm Belgian chocolate cake, vanilla gelato

Olive oil cake

$10.00

Orange zest, EVOO cake, pistachio gelato, mixed berry compote, house made whipped cream

Tiramisu

$10.00

Ladyfingers hand dipped in espresso, Kahlua, Amaretto and layered with whipped mascarpone cheese

Torta al formaggio

$10.00

New York style cheese cake with raspberry puree

Sides

Roasted vegetables

$9.00

Roasted vegetable medley

Sauteed spinach

$7.00

Sauteed spinach with lemon and garlic

Side pasta

$10.00

Side pasta with choice of pasta and sauce

Kids

Kids cheese pizza

$10.00

Kids Gnocchi

$10.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Tortellini

$10.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mamma Melina Ristorante opened its doors to the Seattle dining scene at its original location on Roosevelt and 50th Ave NE in 1990. With Mamma Melina herself in the kitchen, Papa Pasquale singing in the dining room and Leo running the dining room, the Varchetta family brought authentic Italian to its patrons every evening with family flair. The restaurant continues to operate today in its new location at 25th Ave NE and Blakeley near the University Village by the three Varchetta brothers; Salvio, Leo and Roberto.

Location

5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

