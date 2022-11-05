Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 538 Washington Ave

1,141 Reviews

$$

538 Washington Ave

Homestead, FL 33030

Order Again

Popular Items

X-Large 18"
FAMILY SPECIAL
Garlic Rolls

PIZZA SLICES

Pizza Slices

$3.50

PIZZA BUILDER

Classic Cheese or build your own Pizza
Small 12"

Small 12"

$13.95

Classic Cheese or build your own

Medium 16"

$18.95

X-Large 18"

$19.95

Jumbo 24"

$28.95

Sicilian 16"

$21.95

Grandma 16"

$22.95

FAMILY SPECIAL

XL 18” cheese pizza, One (1) dozen garlic rolls and One (1) 2 liter bottle of soda

FAMILY SPECIAL

$27.95

XL 18” cheese pizza, One (1) dozen garlic rolls and One (1) 2 liter bottle of soda

MAMMA MIA SPECIALTY

Cheese Calzone

$10.95

Italian oven-baked folded pizza filled with ricotta and mozzarella

Ham Calzone

$11.95

Italian oven-baked folded pizza filled with ricotta, ham and mozzarella

Veggie Calzone

$16.95

Italian oven-baked folded pizza filled with ricotta, fresh tomato, mushrooms, onions green peppers, black olives and mozzarella

Meat Lover Calzone

$16.95

Italian oven-baked folded pizza filled with ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and mozzarella

Calzone Builder

$10.95

Stromboli

$11.95

Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven

Chicken Roll

$12.95

Fried breaded chicken breast and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven

Spinach Roll

$11.95

A blend of sautéed spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven

Stromboli Parmigiana

$13.95

Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese on top

APPETIZERS

Bruschetta

$9.95

Toasted slices of ciabatta bread covered with chopped tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$10.95

Deep fried breaded mozzarella with marinara sauce

Caprese Flat Bread

Caprese Flat Bread

$13.95

Stone-baked, artisan flatbreads hand-stretched with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil topped with balsamic vinagrette and olive oil

Mussels Marinara Aptz

$13.95

Mussels sautéed with garlic, white wine and our homemade marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Golden fried calamari served with tomato sauce

Chicken Wings (12)

Chicken Wings (12)

$16.95

One dozen jumbo wings, freshly seasoned and deep fried

Grilled Octopus

$16.95

Grilled Octopus served with redskin roasted potatoes and cannellini beans

SOUPS

Lentil Soup

$7.95

Pasta Fagioli

$7.95

White bean soup with carrot, celery, white onions and chunky tomatoes with tubetini pasta

Minestrone

$7.95

The classic soup with pasta, beans and assorted fresh vegetables in a hearty tomato herb broth

Chicken Soup

$7.95

Our traditional chicken and vegetables soup

Lobster Bisque

$9.95

Smooth creamy classic with bits of lobster meat and a hint of sherry

Clam Chowder

$9.95

New England style, Mamma Mia recipe. Clams, potatoes, cream with a touch of garlic and tomatoes

SALADS

Large Garden Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, onions, carrots, cucumbers and giardiniera

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, onions, carrots and cucumbers

Large Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and our caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and our caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, sesoned croutons and our caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and grilled chicken

Caprese Salad

$13.95

Fresh mozzarella with olive oil and basil over slices of fresh tomatoes

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with onions, carrots, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and Giardiniera

Seafood Salad

$17.95

Calamari, shrimp, clams and mussels marinated in olive oil, lemon and italian herbs served on a bed of mixed baby greens

PASTA & RISOTTI

Pasta

$14.95

Spaghetti, Linguini, Fettuccine, Penne, Rigatoni or Angel Hair All pastas served with garlic rolls and your choice of salad or cup of minestrone or chicken soup

Ravioli

$16.95

Choice of cheese, spinach, meat or lobster

Risotti

$17.95

Italian Arborio rice choice of Shrimp & Asparagus, Pescatore (Seafood) or Mushrooms

Gnocchi

$16.95

Italian potato dumpling tossed with a choice of pesto, alfredo, pink sauce or sage butter sauce

Tortellini

$16.95

Choice of cheese or meat tortellini and choice of sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Sautéed shrimp in garlic, wine, lemon butter sauce served with linguini

Clam Sauce Pasta

$20.95

Baby clams sautéed in white wine with your choice of red or white sauce

Seafood Mediterraneo

$24.95

Mussels, calamari, shrimp and clams sautéed with choice of marinara sauce, garlic & oil or creamy Alfredo sauce served with pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.95

Fresh cream and butter blended to perfection with Parmigiano cheese topped with Shrimp

Carbonara

$18.95

Spaghetti pasta tossed in a creamy sauce made with eggs, parmigiano cheese, pancetta and black pepper

Bolognese

$18.95

Rigatoni pasta tossed with our specialty creamy ground beef and topped with ricotta cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$20.95

Fresh cream and butter blended to perfection with Parmigiano cheese topped with our fresh cut grill chicken

Chicken Vodka Sauce

$20.95

Our fresh pink cream sauce and butter blended to perfection with Parmigiano cheese and Vodka topped with our fresh hand cut grill chicken

Fiocchi Gorgonzola

$18.95

Purse shape pasta stuffed with fresh pear and four cheese, tossed with walnut gorgonzola sauce

BAKED PASTA DISHES

Lasagna

$18.95

Traditional layered pasta with beef, ricotta cheese and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$16.95

Tube pasta filled with Ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Shells

$16.95

hells pasta filled with ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella

Gnocchi Parmigiana

$16.95

Italian potato dumpling with tomato sauce and baked fresh mozzarella cheese on top

Baked Pasta

$16.95

pasta with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked

ENTREES

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Chicken breast lightly floured and sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine

Chicken Francese

$20.95

Egg battered chicken breast served in a lemon butter sauce

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Chicken breast sautéed with lemon butter sauce and capers

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.95

Chicken breast sautéed with Kalamata olives, green peppers, onions, capers and green peas served with marinara sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana

$21.95

Breaded Shrimp with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked

Veal Parmigiana

$23.95

Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veal Marsala

$23.95

Veal scaloppini lightly floured and sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine

Veal Francese

$23.95

Egg battered veal served in a lemon butter sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.95

Fried breaded egg plant layered with ricotta cheese, served with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.95

Lightly floured and roasted eggplant slices rolled and fill with a blend of ricotta, parmigiano and mozzrella cheese, served with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella

Sausage & Peppers

$20.95

Sautéed sausage with peppers and served in a tomato sauce

Snapper

$21.95

8 oz. Wild-caught red snapper with your choice of Francese or Piccata served with side of pasta

SANDWICHES AND PANINI 🍔

Cheese Steak Deluxe

$14.95

Sliced and chopped Philly steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella, served with french fries

Chicken Parmigiana sub

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with french fries

Eggplant Parmigiana sub

$13.95

Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with french fries

Veal Parmigiana sub

$15.95

Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with french fries

Mamma Mia Hero sub

$13.95

Salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian dressing, your choice of cold or hot, served with french fries

Meatballs Parmigiana sub

$13.95

Four homemade meat balls topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with french fries

Sausage & Peppers sub

$13.95

Sausage and peppers sautéed in onions, served with french fries

Philly Steak Panini

$13.95

Sliced and chopped Philly steak, onions and mozzarella in a toasted Ciabatta bread served with french fries

Prosciutto Panini

$13.95

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce and tomato in a toasted Ciabatta bread served with french fries

Chicken Panini

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, cheese and onions in a toasted Ciabatta bread served with french fries

FROM THE GRILL 🥩

Ribeye

$31.95

12 oz. USDA 1855 Premium Black Angus aged 21 days, topped with mushrooms, grilled asparagus, aged melted gorgonzola

Grill Mahi

$22.95

8 oz. hand cut wild-caught Mahi, sautéed spinach, mashed potatoes

Grill Salmon

$25.95

8 oz. hand cut canadian grilled salmon, steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes

SIDE ORDERS 🍲

Side of Meat Balls (4)

$9.95

4 Homemade meat balls in tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and shaved parmigiano

French Fries

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Sautéed Veggies

$4.95

Steamed Broccoli

$4.95

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.95

Sautéed Spinach

$4.95

Side of Sausage

$10.95
Garlic Rolls

Garlic Rolls

$2.95+

Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Get them in 3, 6 or make it an even dozen.

Pasta (Sides)

$8.95

Side of Shrimp (6)

$6.95

Side of Chicken

$4.95

Side Anchovies

$1.50

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.00+

Side Marinara Sauce

$3.00+

Side Alfredo Sauce

$5.00+

Side Meat Sauce

$5.00+

Side Parmesan

$0.25+

Spice Packets

Plastic Cutlery

$0.75

Paper Cup

$0.50

Paper Plates

DESSERT 🍰

Tiramisu

$7.95

Italian lady fingers dipped in espresso coffee and marsala wine covered with Mascarpone cream

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Three layered sponge cake topped with chocolate frosting

NY Cheesecake

$7.95

Traditional baked cheesecake, choice of plain or with strawberry sauce

Cannoli

$5.95

In good classic Sicilian tradition, we present our pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese

Sfogliatelle

$5.95

Italian classic sea-shell shaped Neopolitan pastry, with a light and flaky crust and sweetened cream and lemon zest filling (Please pre-order at beginning of your meal or allow 25 minutes for fresh bake)

Homemade Zeppole

$5.95+

A Brooklyn favorite! Fried dough balls sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Nutella Pizza

$12.95

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES 🥤

Coca Cola

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$3.00+

Sprite

$3.00+

Fanta

$3.00+

Coke Zero (can)

$2.00

Root Beer (can)

$2.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch Bottle

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.95+

Acqua Panna

$4.00+

San Pellegrino

$4.00+

Bottled Water

$1.75

Cortadito

$3.50

BEER 🍺

Stella Artois

$7.00+

Veza Sur IPA

$7.00+

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Peroni

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 00

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

VooDoo Ranger IPA

$7.00

CATERING

Half Tray Serves 8 Peoples Full Tray Serves 20 Peoples Garlic Rolls Are included on Pasta and Entrees

Meat Lasagna (ct)

$85.00+

Half Tray Serves 8-10 Peoples Full Tray Serves 20-24 Peoples Garlic Rolls are included

Baked Ziti (ct)

$65.00+

Baked Ziti Meat Sauce (ct)

$75.00+

Pasta Tomato Sauce (ct)

$50.00+

Pasta Meat Balls (ct)

$75.00+

Pasta Alfredo (ct)

$80.00+

Pasta Vodka Sauce (ct)

$80.00+

Pasta Alfredo w/Chicken (ct)

$90.00+

Pasta Alfredo w/Shrimp (ct)

$95.00+

Stuffed Shell (ct)

$80.00+

Ravioli (ct)

Tortellini (ct)

Chicken Parmigiana (ct)

$90.00+

Chicken Marsala (ct)

$90.00+

Chicken Francese (ct)

$90.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana (ct)

$75.00+

Sausage & Peppers (ct)

$85.00+

Chicken Wings Platters

$40.00+

Chicken Fingers Platters

$40.00+

Fried Calamari Platters

$45.00+

Fried Mozzarella Platters

$45.00+

Garden Salad

$35.00+

Caeser Salad

$30.00+

Garlic Rolls

$25.00+

Antipasto Salad

$65.00+

Ham, salame, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives and giardiniera

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
538 Washington Ave, Homestead, FL 33030

