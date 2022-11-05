Mamma Mia Pizzeria 2 538 Washington Ave
1,141 Reviews
$$
538 Washington Ave
Homestead, FL 33030
Popular Items
PIZZA SLICES
PIZZA BUILDER
FAMILY SPECIAL
MAMMA MIA SPECIALTY
Cheese Calzone
Italian oven-baked folded pizza filled with ricotta and mozzarella
Ham Calzone
Italian oven-baked folded pizza filled with ricotta, ham and mozzarella
Veggie Calzone
Italian oven-baked folded pizza filled with ricotta, fresh tomato, mushrooms, onions green peppers, black olives and mozzarella
Meat Lover Calzone
Italian oven-baked folded pizza filled with ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and mozzarella
Calzone Builder
Stromboli
Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven
Chicken Roll
Fried breaded chicken breast and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven
Spinach Roll
A blend of sautéed spinach, garlic, ricotta and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven
Stromboli Parmigiana
Sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and mozzarella wrapped in pizza dough and baked in the oven with mozzarella cheese on top
APPETIZERS
Bruschetta
Toasted slices of ciabatta bread covered with chopped tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Deep fried breaded mozzarella with marinara sauce
Caprese Flat Bread
Stone-baked, artisan flatbreads hand-stretched with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil topped with balsamic vinagrette and olive oil
Mussels Marinara Aptz
Mussels sautéed with garlic, white wine and our homemade marinara sauce
Fried Calamari
Golden fried calamari served with tomato sauce
Chicken Wings (12)
One dozen jumbo wings, freshly seasoned and deep fried
Grilled Octopus
Grilled Octopus served with redskin roasted potatoes and cannellini beans
Side Dressing
SOUPS
Lentil Soup
Pasta Fagioli
White bean soup with carrot, celery, white onions and chunky tomatoes with tubetini pasta
Minestrone
The classic soup with pasta, beans and assorted fresh vegetables in a hearty tomato herb broth
Chicken Soup
Our traditional chicken and vegetables soup
Lobster Bisque
Smooth creamy classic with bits of lobster meat and a hint of sherry
Clam Chowder
New England style, Mamma Mia recipe. Clams, potatoes, cream with a touch of garlic and tomatoes
SALADS
Large Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, onions, carrots, cucumbers and giardiniera
Side Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, onions, carrots and cucumbers
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and our caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and our caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, sesoned croutons and our caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and grilled chicken
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella with olive oil and basil over slices of fresh tomatoes
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, served on a bed of romaine lettuce with onions, carrots, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers and Giardiniera
Seafood Salad
Calamari, shrimp, clams and mussels marinated in olive oil, lemon and italian herbs served on a bed of mixed baby greens
Side Dressing
PASTA & RISOTTI
Pasta
Spaghetti, Linguini, Fettuccine, Penne, Rigatoni or Angel Hair All pastas served with garlic rolls and your choice of salad or cup of minestrone or chicken soup
Ravioli
Choice of cheese, spinach, meat or lobster
Risotti
Italian Arborio rice choice of Shrimp & Asparagus, Pescatore (Seafood) or Mushrooms
Gnocchi
Italian potato dumpling tossed with a choice of pesto, alfredo, pink sauce or sage butter sauce
Tortellini
Choice of cheese or meat tortellini and choice of sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp in garlic, wine, lemon butter sauce served with linguini
Clam Sauce Pasta
Baby clams sautéed in white wine with your choice of red or white sauce
Seafood Mediterraneo
Mussels, calamari, shrimp and clams sautéed with choice of marinara sauce, garlic & oil or creamy Alfredo sauce served with pasta
Shrimp Alfredo
Fresh cream and butter blended to perfection with Parmigiano cheese topped with Shrimp
Carbonara
Spaghetti pasta tossed in a creamy sauce made with eggs, parmigiano cheese, pancetta and black pepper
Bolognese
Rigatoni pasta tossed with our specialty creamy ground beef and topped with ricotta cheese
Chicken Alfredo
Fresh cream and butter blended to perfection with Parmigiano cheese topped with our fresh cut grill chicken
Chicken Vodka Sauce
Our fresh pink cream sauce and butter blended to perfection with Parmigiano cheese and Vodka topped with our fresh hand cut grill chicken
Fiocchi Gorgonzola
Purse shape pasta stuffed with fresh pear and four cheese, tossed with walnut gorgonzola sauce
BAKED PASTA DISHES
Lasagna
Traditional layered pasta with beef, ricotta cheese and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Manicotti
Tube pasta filled with Ricotta cheese, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Stuffed Shells
hells pasta filled with ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella
Gnocchi Parmigiana
Italian potato dumpling with tomato sauce and baked fresh mozzarella cheese on top
Baked Pasta
pasta with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked
ENTREES
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast lightly floured and sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine
Chicken Francese
Egg battered chicken breast served in a lemon butter sauce
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast sautéed with lemon butter sauce and capers
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken breast sautéed with Kalamata olives, green peppers, onions, capers and green peas served with marinara sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded Shrimp with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Veal Marsala
Veal scaloppini lightly floured and sautéed with mushrooms and marsala wine
Veal Francese
Egg battered veal served in a lemon butter sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried breaded egg plant layered with ricotta cheese, served with tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini
Lightly floured and roasted eggplant slices rolled and fill with a blend of ricotta, parmigiano and mozzrella cheese, served with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella
Sausage & Peppers
Sautéed sausage with peppers and served in a tomato sauce
Snapper
8 oz. Wild-caught red snapper with your choice of Francese or Piccata served with side of pasta
SANDWICHES AND PANINI 🍔
Cheese Steak Deluxe
Sliced and chopped Philly steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with mozzarella, served with french fries
Chicken Parmigiana sub
Breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with french fries
Eggplant Parmigiana sub
Breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with french fries
Veal Parmigiana sub
Breaded veal topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with french fries
Mamma Mia Hero sub
Salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian dressing, your choice of cold or hot, served with french fries
Meatballs Parmigiana sub
Four homemade meat balls topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, served with french fries
Sausage & Peppers sub
Sausage and peppers sautéed in onions, served with french fries
Philly Steak Panini
Sliced and chopped Philly steak, onions and mozzarella in a toasted Ciabatta bread served with french fries
Prosciutto Panini
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, lettuce and tomato in a toasted Ciabatta bread served with french fries
Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, cheese and onions in a toasted Ciabatta bread served with french fries
FROM THE GRILL 🥩
Ribeye
12 oz. USDA 1855 Premium Black Angus aged 21 days, topped with mushrooms, grilled asparagus, aged melted gorgonzola
Grill Mahi
8 oz. hand cut wild-caught Mahi, sautéed spinach, mashed potatoes
Grill Salmon
8 oz. hand cut canadian grilled salmon, steamed broccoli and mashed potatoes
SIDE ORDERS 🍲
Side of Meat Balls (4)
4 Homemade meat balls in tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and shaved parmigiano
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Veggies
Steamed Broccoli
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed Spinach
Side of Sausage
Garlic Rolls
Rolls topped with garlic & olive oil or butter, herb seasoning, baked to perfection. Get them in 3, 6 or make it an even dozen.
Pasta (Sides)
Side of Shrimp (6)
Side of Chicken
Side Anchovies
Side Tomato Sauce
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Meat Sauce
Side Dressing
Side Parmesan
Spice Packets
Plastic Cutlery
Paper Cup
Paper Plates
DESSERT 🍰
Tiramisu
Italian lady fingers dipped in espresso coffee and marsala wine covered with Mascarpone cream
Chocolate Cake
Three layered sponge cake topped with chocolate frosting
NY Cheesecake
Traditional baked cheesecake, choice of plain or with strawberry sauce
Cannoli
In good classic Sicilian tradition, we present our pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese
Sfogliatelle
Italian classic sea-shell shaped Neopolitan pastry, with a light and flaky crust and sweetened cream and lemon zest filling (Please pre-order at beginning of your meal or allow 25 minutes for fresh bake)
Homemade Zeppole
A Brooklyn favorite! Fried dough balls sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
Nutella Pizza
NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES 🥤
BEER 🍺
CATERING
Meat Lasagna (ct)
Half Tray Serves 8-10 Peoples Full Tray Serves 20-24 Peoples Garlic Rolls are included
Baked Ziti (ct)
Baked Ziti Meat Sauce (ct)
Pasta Tomato Sauce (ct)
Pasta Meat Balls (ct)
Pasta Alfredo (ct)
Pasta Vodka Sauce (ct)
Pasta Alfredo w/Chicken (ct)
Pasta Alfredo w/Shrimp (ct)
Stuffed Shell (ct)
Ravioli (ct)
Tortellini (ct)
Chicken Parmigiana (ct)
Chicken Marsala (ct)
Chicken Francese (ct)
Eggplant Parmigiana (ct)
Sausage & Peppers (ct)
Chicken Wings Platters
Chicken Fingers Platters
Fried Calamari Platters
Fried Mozzarella Platters
Garden Salad
Caeser Salad
Garlic Rolls
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salame, provolone, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives and giardiniera
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
538 Washington Ave, Homestead, FL 33030