Mamma Mia's Carver
73 Main Street
Carver, MA 02330
Popular Items
Small Pizzas
Small Cheese
Small Regular BYO
Small Specialty BYO
Small Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Small Hawaiian
Small Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Small Chicken Brocc Alfredo
Small Margherita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Large Pizzas
Large Cheese
Large Regular BYO
Large Specialty BYO
Large Special
Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica
Large Hawaiian
Large Veggie
Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom
Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo
Large Margherita
Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil
Slice pizza
Dough Ball
Flatbreads
Soups
Salads
SM House Salad
LG House Salad
SM Caesar Salad
LG Caesar Salad
Antipasto Salad
SM Greek Salad
LG Greek Salad
Chicken Ranch Salad
Breaded chicken, bacon, red and green peppers, tomato, cucumber, black olive and monterey jack cheddar cheese served over mixed greens with ranch dressing
Caprese Salad
Tomato, fresh buffalo mozzarella, chopped onion fresh basil and balsamic glaze
Artichoke Salad
Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze
Chopped Salad
Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber | Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze
Beet Salad
Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette
Appetizers
Bar Fries
Topped with monterey jack cheddar cheese, bacon and hot pepper spice, served with ranch dressing
Bruschetta
Buffalo Tenders
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
French Fries
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered, deep fried and served with our traditional red sauce
Classic Calamari
Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce
Eggplant Tower
Pan-fried eggplant layered with imported prosciutto, fresh buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, and basil drizzled with roasted garlic and oil and balsamic glaze
Garlic Bread No Cheese
Served with our traditional red sauce
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Served with our traditional red sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with our traditional red sauce
Seafood Quahog
Lobster, bacon, crab, cod and clam stuffing baked to perfection
Side of Eggplant Parmigiana
Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper
Red pepper stuffed with beef, cheese, pine nuts, breadcrumbs, and raisins
Stuffed Mushrooms
Homemade Seafood Stuffing
Chicken Wings (6)
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Chicken Wings (12)
Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki
Papa's Mussels Served Fra Diavolo
Sausage, Pepper and Potato
Sautéed Italian Sausage | Red Onion | Green Peppers Roasted Potatoes | Garlic
Shrimp Crostini
Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread
Papa's Mussels Served Scampi Style
Sides
Side Sauces
SPECIALTIES
Eggplant Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Eggplant Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lasagna
Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce
Mamma's Combo
Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta
Pasta Bolognese
Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings
Stuffed Pepper Dinner
Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins Your Choice of Pasta
Sausage Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Sausage Ricotta Al Forno
Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone
Chicken Broccoli Penne
Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil
Chicken Marsala
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Papa’s Combo Chicken
Chicken | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Piccata
White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Braciolettini
Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad
Veal Parmigiana
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Papa’s Combo Veal
Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Veal Saltimboca
Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Steak Tips
Hand Cut Sirloin | Served with Fresh Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes
Fish and Chips
Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Pesci Italia
Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta
Seafood Florentine
Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar Your Choice of Pasta
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta
Pan Seared Salmon
Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable
PASTA DISHES
Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano
Eggplant Baked Ziti
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Eggplant | Mozzarella and Romano
Cheese Manicotti
Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend Our Traditional Red Sauce
Lasagna
Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices Our Traditional Red Sauce
Tortellini Red Sauce
Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Fettuccini Alfredo
Cream Sauce | Parmesan
Homemade Gnocchi
Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce
Mammas Chop Suey
Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce
Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta
Pasta w/ Sauce
Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti
Pasta W/ MB
Includes Meatballs and Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti
Pasta W/ Sausage
Sausage and Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti
Tortellini Carbonara
Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce
SANDWICHES
Italian Sub
Italian Meats | Provolone
Meatball Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Sausage Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Chicken Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Veal Parm Sub
Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella
Fish Sandwich
Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar Sauce Served with French Fries and Coleslaw
Steak Tip Sub
Provolone | Sautéed Peppers
Angus Burger
Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Cheese Your choice of: American, Provolone, or Mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing
Steak and Cheese Supreme
Provolone | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms
Daily Specials
Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza
Gluten Sensitive Entrees
GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Change up your sauce! See choices below
GF Chicken Cacciotore with Pasta
Garnished with pepper, mushroom and our homemade chunky tomato marinara sauce Chicken served boneless or on the bone
GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta
Alfredo or garlic and oil
GF Pasta Bolognese
A homemade tomato based sauce, sautéed with ground beef, pepper, onion and seasonings
GF Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed with a blend of wine, butter, garlic, tomato and spices served over gluten free pasta
GF Pasta Primavera
GF Seafood Fra Diavolo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
73 Main Street, Carver, MA 02330