Italian
Pizza
Seafood

Mamma Mia's Carver

73 Main Street

Carver, MA 02330

Large Cheese
Large Regular BYO
Chicken Parmigiana

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$14.00
Small Regular BYO

Small Regular BYO

$14.00
Small Specialty BYO

Small Specialty BYO

$14.74
Small Special

Small Special

$17.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Small Hawaiian

Small Hawaiian

$14.00
Small Veggie

Small Veggie

$15.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Small Chicken Brocc Alfredo

Small Chicken Brocc Alfredo

$15.00
Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$17.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$16.00
Large Regular BYO

Large Regular BYO

$16.00
Large Specialty BYO

Large Specialty BYO

$15.49
Large Special

Large Special

$19.00

Pepper | Onion Mushroom | Pepperoni | Sausage | Meatball | Linguica

Large Hawaiian

Large Hawaiian

$16.00
Large Veggie

Large Veggie

$16.00

Onion | Pepper | Tomato | Mushroom

Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo

Large Chicken Brocc Alfredo

$17.00
Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$19.00

Basil | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sliced Tomato | Olive Oil

Slice pizza

Slice of Cheese

Slice of Cheese

$2.75
Slice of Pepperoni

Slice of Pepperoni

$3.00

Dough Ball

Dough Ball Each

$3.00

Flatbreads

Primavera Flatbread

Primavera Flatbread

$14.99

Eggplant | Roasted Pepper | Artichoke | Feta Balsamic Glaze

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$14.99

Sliced Tomato | Mozzarella | Olive Oil | Chopped Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.99

Crispy Chicken | Bacon | Cheddar | Drizzled with Ranch Dressing

Soups

Cup of Tortellini soup

Cup of Tortellini soup

$5.99
Bowl Tortellini Soup

Bowl Tortellini Soup

$7.99
Quart of Tortellini

Quart of Tortellini

$11.99

Cup of Minestrone

$4.99

Bowl of Minestrone

$5.99

Quart Of Minestrone

$9.99

Salads

SM House Salad

SM House Salad

$5.99
LG House Salad

LG House Salad

$8.99
SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$6.99
LG Caesar Salad

LG Caesar Salad

$10.99
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.99
SM Greek Salad

SM Greek Salad

$9.99
LG Greek Salad

LG Greek Salad

$13.99
Chicken Ranch Salad

Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99

Breaded chicken, bacon, red and green peppers, tomato, cucumber, black olive and monterey jack cheddar cheese served over mixed greens with ranch dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.99

Tomato, fresh buffalo mozzarella, chopped onion fresh basil and balsamic glaze

Artichoke Salad

Artichoke Salad

$13.99

Marinated Artichokes | Red Peppers | Red Onion | Kalamata Olives | Tomatoes | Garlic | Basil | Balsamic Glaze

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.99

Salami | Ham | Lettuce | Tomato | Pepper | Cucumber | Artichoke | Black Olive | Balsamic Glaze

Beet Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula | Roasted Beets | Walnuts | Strawberries | Goat Cheese | Zinfandel Vinaigrette

Appetizers

Bar Fries

Bar Fries

$10.99

Topped with monterey jack cheddar cheese, bacon and hot pepper spice, served with ranch dressing

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.99

Buffalo Tenders

$9.99
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Lightly battered, deep fried and served with our traditional red sauce

Classic Calamari

Classic Calamari

$14.99

Olive Oil | Pepperoncini | Garlic Served with our Traditional Red Sauce

Eggplant Tower

Eggplant Tower

$15.99

Pan-fried eggplant layered with imported prosciutto, fresh buffalo mozzarella, sliced tomato, and basil drizzled with roasted garlic and oil and balsamic glaze

Garlic Bread No Cheese

Garlic Bread No Cheese

$7.99

Served with our traditional red sauce

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$8.99

Served with our traditional red sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with our traditional red sauce

Seafood Quahog

Seafood Quahog

$6.99

Lobster, bacon, crab, cod and clam stuffing baked to perfection

Side of Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99
Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper

Homemade Stuffed Red Pepper

$13.99

Red pepper stuffed with beef, cheese, pine nuts, breadcrumbs, and raisins

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Homemade Seafood Stuffing

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.99

Buffalo | Honey Buffalo | BBQ | Teriyaki

Papa's Mussels Served Fra Diavolo

$14.99

Sausage, Pepper and Potato

$14.99

Sautéed Italian Sausage | Red Onion | Green Peppers Roasted Potatoes | Garlic

Shrimp Crostini

Shrimp Crostini

$12.99

Sauteed Shrimp | Garlic Cream | Crostini Bread

Papa's Mussels Served Scampi Style

Papa's Mussels Served Scampi Style

$14.99

Sides

Side Order Meatballs

Side Order Meatballs

$5.99
Side Order Sausages

Side Order Sausages

$5.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
Sauteed Spinach

Sauteed Spinach

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Roasted Potato

Roasted Potato

$2.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Pasta Salad Cup

$2.99
Pasta salad Bowl

Pasta salad Bowl

$3.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$1.99

Side Sauces

Side Of Red Sauce (Ramakin)

$0.50

Cup Of Red Sauce

$2.00

1/2 Quart Red Sauce

$6.00

Quart Of Red Sauce

$11.99

Side of Dressing (Ramakin)

$0.50

Cup Of Dressing

$3.00

1/2 Quart Dressing

$6.00

Quart of Dressing

$11.99

1/2 Quart Bolognese

$17.99

Quart Of Bolognese

$22.99

Cup of Alfredo

$5.00

Quart of Alfredo

$15.99

SPECIALTIES

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Eggplant Manicotti

$18.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.99

Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce

Mamma's Combo

Mamma's Combo

$21.99

Stuffed Pepper | Manicotti | Eggplant | Seafood Stuffed Mushroom | Pasta

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

Homemade Tomato Based Sauce | Ground Beef | Pepper | Onion | Seasonings

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

Stuffed Pepper Dinner

$16.99

Seasoned Beef | Cheese | Pine Nuts | Breadcrumbs | Raisins Your Choice of Pasta

Sausage Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

Sausage Ricotta Al Forno

$20.99

Sweet Italian Sausage | Ricotta | Spinach | Cavatappi Pasta Our Traditional Red Sauce

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.99

Pepper | Onion | Mushroom | Our Traditional Red Sauce Chicken Served Boneless or on the Bone

Chicken Broccoli Penne

Chicken Broccoli Penne

$20.99

Chicken Tenderloins | Broccoli | Parmesan | Garlic Your choice of Alfredo or Garlic and Oil

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Papa's Combo Chicken

Papa’s Combo Chicken

$21.99

Chicken | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.99

White Wine | Lemon | Capers | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Saltimbocca

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.99

Chicken | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Chicken Braciolettini

Chicken Braciolettini

$22.99

Rolled Chicken | Blend of Savory Spices | Breadcrumbs Served with a House Salad

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$22.99

Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad

Papa’s Combo Veal

$22.99

Veal Cutlet | Pan-Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella Our Traditional Red Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Veal Saltimboca

$23.99

Veal | Imported Prosciutto | Buffalo Mozzarella | Sage and Mushroom Marsala Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$26.99

Hand Cut Sirloin | Served with Fresh Vegetables and Mashed Potatoes

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Lightly Battered and Deep Fried | Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Pesci Italia

$24.99

Cod | Mamma’s Famous House Dressing | Tomato | Fresh Breadcrumbs Served with Potato and Vegetable

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices Your Choice of Pasta

Seafood Florentine

$24.99

Cod | Sea Scallops | Shrimp | Spinach | Tomato | Mushrooms Cheddar Your Choice of Pasta

Seafood Fra Diavolo

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$24.99

Cod | Shrimp | Scallop | Calamari | Homemade Spicy Marinara Sauce | Your Choice of Pasta

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.99

Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs | Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable

PASTA DISHES

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Meatball | Mozzarella and Romano

Eggplant Baked Ziti

Eggplant Baked Ziti

$18.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Sliced Eggplant | Mozzarella and Romano

Cheese Manicotti

Cheese Manicotti

$16.99

Italian-Style Crepe | Three Cheese Blend Our Traditional Red Sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$19.99

Homemade Pasta | Three Types of Cheese | Sliced Meatball Our Traditional Red Sauce

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices Our Traditional Red Sauce

Tortellini Red Sauce

$17.99

Hand-Twisted Pasta | Cheese | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.99

Cream Sauce | Parmesan

Homemade Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi

$17.99

Served with Your Choice of our Traditional Red Sauce or Cream Sauce

Mammas Chop Suey

Mammas Chop Suey

$17.99

Angus Beef | Herbs | Garlic | Pepper | Onion | Olive Oil | Tomato | Tri-Color Rotini | Parmesan | Our Traditional Red Sauce

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$17.99

Seasonal Vegetables | White Wine | Garlic | Romano Your Choice of Pasta

Pasta w/ Sauce

Pasta w/ Sauce

$15.50

Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti

Pasta W/ MB

$16.99

Includes Meatballs and Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti

Pasta W/ Sausage

$16.99

Sausage and Your Choice of: Ziti | Angel Hair | Linguine | Spaghetti

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$19.99

Garlic | Mushroom | Bacon | Cream Sauce

SANDWICHES

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$11.99

Italian Meats | Provolone

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Sausage Sub

$10.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Veal Parm Sub

$12.99

Our Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Hand Battered | Deep Fried | Lettuce | Tomato | Tartar Sauce Served with French Fries and Coleslaw

Steak Tip Sub

$15.99

Provolone | Sautéed Peppers

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$14.99

Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Cheese Your choice of: American, Provolone, or Mozzarella

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Chicken | Romaine Lettuce | Caesar Dressing

Steak and Cheese Supreme

$15.99

Provolone | Peppers | Onions | Mushrooms

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Bottle Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Bottle Mountain Dew

$3.00

Bottle Ginger Ale

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.50

Small Pellegrino

$3.50

Large Pellegrino

$7.50

Mamma Mias Orange Soda

$3.50

Mamma Mias Rootbeer

$3.50

Mamma Mias Diet Rootbeer

$3.50

Mamma Mias Rasp Lime Rickey

$3.50

KIDS MENU

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.95

KID PASTA W SAUCE

$5.95

KID PASTA W MEATBALL

$7.95

KID PASTA & SAUSAGE

$7.95

KID PASTA W BUTTER

$5.95

KID MOZZ STICKS & FF

$7.95

KID CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.95

KIDS TORTELLINI

$7.95

KID SLICE OF CHEESE

$2.95

KID SLICE OF PEPPERONI

$2.95

HOODSIE CUP

$2.25

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00
Cannoli w/ Chips

Cannoli w/ Chips

$5.50
Plain Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$7.00
Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

Blueberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00
Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Oreo Pie

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00
Brownies

Brownies

$2.50

Maries Cookies

$8.99

Daily Specials

Two Slice and Soda

$4.99

SEASONAL SPECIALS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$12.99
PEAR SALAD

PEAR SALAD

$14.99
CACIO E PEPE

CACIO E PEPE

$15.99
PUMPKIN FLATBREAD

PUMPKIN FLATBREAD

$15.99

Gluten Sensitive Salads & Pizza

SM GF House Salad

SM GF House Salad

$5.99
LG GF House Salad

LG GF House Salad

$8.99
SM GF Greek Salad

SM GF Greek Salad

$9.99
LG GF Greek Salad

LG GF Greek Salad

$13.99
GF Caprese Salad

GF Caprese Salad

$13.99
SM GF Caesar Salad

SM GF Caesar Salad

$6.99
LG GF Caesar Salad

LG GF Caesar Salad

$10.99
GF Antipasto Salad

GF Antipasto Salad

$15.99
GF Chicken Ranch Salad

GF Chicken Ranch Salad

$13.99
GF Artichoke Salad

GF Artichoke Salad

$13.99
10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$10.99

Gluten Sensitive Entrees

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

GF Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$15.50

Change up your sauce! See choices below

GF Chicken Cacciotore with Pasta

$19.99

Garnished with pepper, mushroom and our homemade chunky tomato marinara sauce Chicken served boneless or on the bone

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

GF Chicken, Broccoli and Pasta

$20.99

Alfredo or garlic and oil

GF Pasta Bolognese

GF Pasta Bolognese

$19.99

A homemade tomato based sauce, sautéed with ground beef, pepper, onion and seasonings

GF Shrimp Scampi

GF Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp sautéed with a blend of wine, butter, garlic, tomato and spices served over gluten free pasta

GF Pasta Primavera

GF Pasta Primavera

$17.99
GF Seafood Fra Diavolo

GF Seafood Fra Diavolo

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
73 Main Street, Carver, MA 02330

