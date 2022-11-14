Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mamma Mia's Trattoria of West Boynton 7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd

7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd

Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese (XL)
Cheese (LG)
Trattoria Chopped Salad

Primi

Bada Bing Shrimp

Bada Bing Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy shrimp with fresh basil chili sauce

Baked Clams Oreganata

Baked Clams Oreganata

$17.00

One dozen fresh whole middle neck clams, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs, lemon garlic white wine sauce, parsley & garlic

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$16.00

Fresh garlic, olive oil, white wine & sliced sausage

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Fried calamari with basil marinara or with our signature Bada Bing sauce ($1)

Fried Artichokes

$12.00

Fried long stem artichokes, breaded & served with marinara sauce

Mamma Mia's Trio

Mamma Mia's Trio

$21.00

Baked clams, mozzarella fritta & calamari fritti. Served with marinara sauce.

Mamma's Wings

$15.00

Choose from: Medium - Hot - BBQ - Bada Bing - Pecorino & Garlic (10) served with bleu cheese and celery

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, basil, garlic & balsamic glaze over arugula

Mozzarella Fritta

$12.00

Homemade breaded Grande mozzarella served with Sunday sauce

Sautéed Calamari

$15.00

Sautéed in a white wine sauce or dibalo sauce

Zuppa Di Clams

$17.00

Basil marinara sauce with garlic or in a white wine sauce with lemon, basil & garlic

Zuppa Di Mussels

Zuppa Di Mussels

$17.00

Basil marinara sauce with garlic or in a white wine sauce with lemon, basil & garlic

Zuppa/Insalata (dressing comes on the side)

Trattoria Chopped Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, cucumbers, chick peas, onions, tomatoes & kalamata olives

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine, croutons & pecorino romano

Antipasto

$16.00

Sweet drop peppers, pepperoncini's, ham, salami, provolone, fire-grilled artichokes, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers over arugula

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, cucumbers, onions, chick peas, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncini's

Apple Pecan Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine with red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, candied pecans & granny smith apples

Minestrone

$7.00+

Italian mixed vegetable soup

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00+

Cannellini beans, ditalini pasta & bacon

Pasta

These entrees include a choice of soup, minestrone or pasta fagioli, or a salad, chopped or Caesar. Extra sauce to any meal is $2. Served with two garlic rolls.

Broccoli Garlic & Oil (with pasta)

$21.00

Broccoli with garlic & olive oil

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$21.00

Broccoli rabe, sweet Italian sausage & garlic tossed with pecorino romano & cavatappi

Rigatoni Chicken & Broccoli

Rigatoni Chicken & Broccoli

$20.00

Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, white wine sauce tossed with pecorino romano

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

Garlic, cream sauce & pecorino romano

Garlic & Oil (with pasta)

$19.00

Jumbo Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Served with Sunday sauce. Substitute Meat sauce, Alfredo, Ala Vodka or Bolognese for $3.00

Linguine with Clam Sauce

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$22.00

Baby clams, parsley, basil, garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$20.00

Prosciutto, garlic, pecorino romano & vodka infused pink sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Meat sauce, onions, peas, with a touch of cream & pecorino romano

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Classic with tomato sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$22.00

Prosciutto, onions, peas, cream & pecorino romano

Al Forno

These entrees include a choice of soup, minestrone or pasta fagioli, or a salad, chopped or Caesar. Extra sauce to any meal is $2. Served with two garlic rolls.

Baked Ziti

$19.00

Ziti tossed with Sunday sauce, ricotta, pecorino romano & melted mozzarella Add meat sauce or eggplant for $2.00

Italian Feast

$25.00

Chicken Cutlet, Meatballs & Baked Ziti

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00

Meat lasagna with ricotta, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Pesce

These entrees include a choice of soup, minestrone or pasta fagioli, or a salad, chopped or Caesar. Extra sauce to any meal is $2. Served with two garlic rolls.

Calamari Marinara

$22.00

Garlic & basil marinara sauce over linguine

Flounder Francese

$26.00

Egg battered, lemon white wine sauce over penne pasta

Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, garlic & basil marinara over angel hair pasta

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Scottish salmon over mixed vegetables (Picture is blackened)

Mussels & Shrimp Juliana

$29.00

Cognac infused marinara cream sauce over angel hair pasta

Salmon Puttanesca

$29.00

Marinara sauce, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, basil, tomatoes & onions

Shrimp Marinara

$24.00

Garlic & basil marinara over linguine

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Garlic & lemon in a white wine sauce over linguine

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$24.00

In a basil marinara sauce with garlic or a white wine sauce with lemon, basil & garlic

Zuppa Mussels

$28.00

Zuppa Clams

$28.00

Parmigiana

Entrees include a choice of soup, minestrone or pasta fagioli, or a salad, chopped or Caesar. Extra sauce to any meal is $2. Most entrees include a side of spaghetti, linguine or penne pasta with tomato sauce or sautéed vegetables. Substitute pasta with whole wheat, gluten free, meat sauce or garlic & oil for $2. Served with two garlic rolls.

Eggplant Mamma Mia

$20.00

Breaded eggplant layered with spinach, sliced tomatoes & ricotta cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.00

Eggplant rolled with ricotta, mozzarella & pecorino romano cheese

Parmigiana

Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

House Specialties

Entrees include a choice of soup, minestrone or pasta fagioli, or a salad, chopped or Caesar. Extra sauce to any meal is $2. Most entrees include a side of spaghetti, linguine or penne pasta with tomato sauce or sautéed vegetables. Substitute pasta with whole wheat, gluten free, meat sauce or garlic & oil for $2. Served with two garlic rolls.
Bruno

Bruno

Sautéed onions, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon basil white wine sauce & topped with goat cheese

Cacciatore

Bone In or Out - mushrooms, garlic & bell peppers with basil marinara

Francese

Francese

Egg battered lemon white wine sauce

Marsala

Marsala

Roasted mushrooms & sweet marsala wine sauce

Milanese

Milanese

Breaded cutlet topped with arugula, onions, tomatoes, sweet drop peppers, aioli, garlic & drizzled with balsamic glaze

Piccata

Piccata

Capers, onions in a lemon white wine sauce

Side Dishes

Chicken

$5.00

Alla Vodka

$11.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Salmon

$15.00

Sausage

$7.00

Pasta

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Spinach

$8.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Side

$10.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$7.00

Zucchini, carrots, squash and green beans

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Zucchini, carrots, squash and green beans

Rolls

$1.00+

Meatballs

$9.00

Subs

Subs (hero's, hoagies, etc.)

Chicken Milano

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, with fresh mozzarella, tomato & roasted red peppers with a balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.00

Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Grilled Chicken

$13.00

With provolone cheese, romaine & tomato

Italian Combination

$13.00

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion

Meatballs Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Sausage Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Sausage & Peppers

$13.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Veal Parmigiana

$15.00

Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Sauce

Alfredo

$9.00+

Bolognese

$9.00+

Clam Sauce

$12.00+

Marinara

$6.00+

Marsala

$9.00+

Meat Sauce

$6.00+

Sunday Sauce

$6.00+

Vodka Sauce

$9.00+

Small Pizzas

Cheese Pizza (sm)

$13.50

12" Pizza

A'Bruzzio (sm)

$19.00

(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano & mozzarella

BBQ Chicken (sm)

$19.00

Caramelized onions, chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce & mozzarella

Bianca (sm)

$18.00

(White Pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley

Buffalo Chicken (sm)

$18.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella

Caprese (sm)

$18.00

(No Sauce) Tomatoes, garlic, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza (sm)

$19.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella

Four Seasons (sm)

$20.00

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, kalamata olives, mozzarella, grandma's sauce & pesto

Gluten Free Pizza (sm)

$13.50

12" Pizza

Grandpa's (sm)

Grandpa's (sm)

$19.00

Grandma's sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO & oregano

Half & Half Specialty (sm)

Choose your style

Hawaiian (sm)

$17.50

With ham & pineapple

Joey's Favorite (sm)

$21.00

(No Sauce) Baby clams, shrimp, fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Margherita (sm)

Margherita (sm)

$18.00

(No Sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano

Meatlover (sm)

$20.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Milano (sm)

$20.00

(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze

San Remo (sm)

$19.00

Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese

Supreme (sm)

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Trattoria Special (sm)

$20.00

With 5 regular toppings

Vegetarian (sm)

$19.00

Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Large Pizzas

Cheese (LG)

$16.50

16" Pizza

A'Bruzzio (LG)

$23.00

(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano & mozzarella

BBQ Chicken (LG)

$24.00

Caramelized onions, chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce & mozzarella

Bianca (LG)

$23.00

(White Pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley

Buffalo Chicken (LG)

$24.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella

Caprese (LG)

$24.00

(No Sauce) Tomatoes, garlic, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmigiana (LG)

$24.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella

Four Seasons (LG)

$23.00

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, kalamata olives, mozzarella, grandma's sauce & pesto

Grandpa's (LG)

$24.00

Grandma's sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO & oregano

Half & Half Specialty (LG)

Choose your style

Hawaiian (LG)

$21.00

With ham & pineapple

Joey's Favorite (LG)

$23.00

(No Sauce) Baby clams, shrimp, fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Margherita (LG)

$24.00

(No Sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano

Meatlover (LG)

$23.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Milano (LG)

$23.00

(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze

San Remo (LG)

$23.00

Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese

Supreme (LG)

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Trattoria Special (LG)

$21.00

With 5 regular toppings

Vegetarian (LG)

$23.00

Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce

XL Pizzas

Cheese (XL)

$18.50

18" Pizza

A'Bruzzio (XL)

$27.00

(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano & mozzarella

BBQ Chicken (XL)

$26.00

Caramelized onions, chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce & mozzarella

Bianca (XL)

$25.00

(White Pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley

Buffalo Chicken (XL)

$24.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella

Caprese (XL)

$25.00

(No Sauce) Tomatoes, garlic, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmigiana (XL)

$26.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella

Four Seasons (XL)

$27.00

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, kalamata olives, mozzarella, grandma's sauce & pesto

Grandpa's (XL)

Grandpa's (XL)

$26.00

Grandma's sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO & oregano

Half & Half Specialty (XL)

Choose your style

Hawaiian (XL)

$24.00

With ham & pineapple

Joey's Favorite (XL)

$28.00

(No Sauce) Baby clams, shrimp, fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Margherita (XL)

$25.00

(No Sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano

Meatlover (XL)

$27.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Milano (XL)

$27.00

(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze

San Remo (XL)

$26.00

Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese

Supreme (XL)

$27.00

Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Trattoria Special (XL)

$26.00

With 5 regular toppings

Vegetarian (XL)

$26.00

Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Broccoli Rabe

$29.00

Sicilian

Cheese (SIC)

$20.00

12" Pizza

BBQ Chicken (SIC)

$29.00

Caramelized onions, chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce & mozzarella

Bianca (SIC)

$29.00

(White Pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley

Buffalo Chicken (SIC)

$27.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella

Caprese (SIC)

$28.00

(No Sauce) Tomatoes, garlic, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Chicken Parmigiana (SIC)

$29.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella

Four Seasons (SIC)

$30.00

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, kalamata olives, mozzarella, grandma's sauce & pesto

Grandma's Pie (SIC)

$26.00

Thin crust, Sicilian style layered with fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, grandmas sauce, EVOO & oregano

Half & Half Specialty (SIC)

Choose your style

Margherita (SIC)

$28.00

(No Sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano

Meatlover (SIC)

$30.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Milano (SIC)

$30.00

(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze

My Cousin Vinny (SIC)

$28.00

Grandma's sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil & EVOO

San Remo (SIC)

$29.00

Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese

Supreme (SIC)

$30.00

Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella & pizza sauce

The Brooklyn (SIC)

$23.00

"Upside Down" Sicilian Pan pizza, mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano & pizza sauce

Vegetarian (SIC)

$29.00

Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce

Calzone & Stromboli

Served with Sunday sauce.

Calzone

$14.00

Ricotta, mozzarella & pecorino romano

Original Stromboli

$15.00

Ham, Salami, pepperoni, provolone, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$14.00

Pepperoni, pecorino romano, more pepperoni & mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, Sunday sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Meatball Stromboli

$13.00

Sliced homemade meatballs, Sunday sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Arthur Ave Stromboli

$16.00

Meatball, sausage, ricotta, Sunday sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella

A'Bruzzio

$16.00

Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, garlic, ricotta cheese, pecorino romano & mozzarella

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$16.00

Kids Menu

Baked Ziti

$9.00

Ziti tossed with Sunday sauce, ricotta, pecorino Romano & melted mozzarella Add meat sauce or eggplant for $2.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.00

Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella with spaghetti

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$10.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Classic with Sunday sauce & spaghetti

Pasta with Butter

$7.00

Spaghetti with butter

Pasta with Sunday Sauce

$8.00

Spaghetti with Sunday sauce

Ravioli's

$10.00

Served with Sunday sauce

Dessert

Cannoli

$6.00

All-time favorite pastry with a crisp shell on the outside & an irresistible homemade, rich & creamy filling on the inside

Chocolate Lovin' Spoon Cake

$9.00

A full-flavored chocolate cake with generous alternating layers of chocolate ganache, finished with a rich fudge icing

Crème Brulèe Cheesecake

$8.00

A perfect layer of caramelized sugar tops our smooth cheesecake, all over a gram cracker crust

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

A classic, coffee-flavored Italian dessert layered with brandy-soaked lady fingers & an airy mascarpone cream, garnished with imported sweet cocoa & powdered sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

