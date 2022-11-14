- Home
Mamma Mia's Trattoria of West Boynton 7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd
7410 W Boynton Beach Blvd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
Popular Items
Primi
Bada Bing Shrimp
Crispy shrimp with fresh basil chili sauce
Baked Clams Oreganata
One dozen fresh whole middle neck clams, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs, lemon garlic white wine sauce, parsley & garlic
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Fresh garlic, olive oil, white wine & sliced sausage
Calamari Fritti
Fried calamari with basil marinara or with our signature Bada Bing sauce ($1)
Fried Artichokes
Fried long stem artichokes, breaded & served with marinara sauce
Mamma Mia's Trio
Baked clams, mozzarella fritta & calamari fritti. Served with marinara sauce.
Mamma's Wings
Choose from: Medium - Hot - BBQ - Bada Bing - Pecorino & Garlic (10) served with bleu cheese and celery
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted peppers, kalamata olives, basil, garlic & balsamic glaze over arugula
Mozzarella Fritta
Homemade breaded Grande mozzarella served with Sunday sauce
Sautéed Calamari
Sautéed in a white wine sauce or dibalo sauce
Zuppa Di Clams
Basil marinara sauce with garlic or in a white wine sauce with lemon, basil & garlic
Zuppa Di Mussels
Basil marinara sauce with garlic or in a white wine sauce with lemon, basil & garlic
Zuppa/Insalata (dressing comes on the side)
Trattoria Chopped Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, chick peas, onions, tomatoes & kalamata olives
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons & pecorino romano
Antipasto
Sweet drop peppers, pepperoncini's, ham, salami, provolone, fire-grilled artichokes, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers over arugula
Greek Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, onions, chick peas, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncini's
Apple Pecan Salad
Chopped romaine with red onions, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, candied pecans & granny smith apples
Minestrone
Italian mixed vegetable soup
Pasta Fagioli
Cannellini beans, ditalini pasta & bacon
Pasta
Broccoli Garlic & Oil (with pasta)
Broccoli with garlic & olive oil
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Broccoli rabe, sweet Italian sausage & garlic tossed with pecorino romano & cavatappi
Rigatoni Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, white wine sauce tossed with pecorino romano
Fettuccine Alfredo
Garlic, cream sauce & pecorino romano
Garlic & Oil (with pasta)
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
Served with Sunday sauce. Substitute Meat sauce, Alfredo, Ala Vodka or Bolognese for $3.00
Linguine with Clam Sauce
Baby clams, parsley, basil, garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Prosciutto, garlic, pecorino romano & vodka infused pink sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
Meat sauce, onions, peas, with a touch of cream & pecorino romano
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Classic with tomato sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Prosciutto, onions, peas, cream & pecorino romano
Al Forno
Pesce
Calamari Marinara
Garlic & basil marinara sauce over linguine
Flounder Francese
Egg battered, lemon white wine sauce over penne pasta
Frutti Di Mare
Clams, mussels, shrimp, garlic & basil marinara over angel hair pasta
Grilled Salmon
Scottish salmon over mixed vegetables (Picture is blackened)
Mussels & Shrimp Juliana
Cognac infused marinara cream sauce over angel hair pasta
Salmon Puttanesca
Marinara sauce, kalamata olives, capers, garlic, basil, tomatoes & onions
Shrimp Marinara
Garlic & basil marinara over linguine
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic & lemon in a white wine sauce over linguine
Mussels Marinara
In a basil marinara sauce with garlic or a white wine sauce with lemon, basil & garlic
Zuppa Mussels
Zuppa Clams
Parmigiana
House Specialties
Bruno
Sautéed onions, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon basil white wine sauce & topped with goat cheese
Cacciatore
Bone In or Out - mushrooms, garlic & bell peppers with basil marinara
Francese
Egg battered lemon white wine sauce
Marsala
Roasted mushrooms & sweet marsala wine sauce
Milanese
Breaded cutlet topped with arugula, onions, tomatoes, sweet drop peppers, aioli, garlic & drizzled with balsamic glaze
Piccata
Capers, onions in a lemon white wine sauce
Side Dishes
Chicken
Alla Vodka
Broccoli
Broccoli Rabe
Salmon
Sausage
Pasta
French Fries
Spinach
Shrimp
Sausage, Peppers & Onions Side
Fettuccine Alfredo
Sautéed Vegetables
Zucchini, carrots, squash and green beans
Steamed Vegetables
Zucchini, carrots, squash and green beans
Rolls
Meatballs
Subs
Chicken Milano
Chicken cutlet, with fresh mozzarella, tomato & roasted red peppers with a balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Grilled Chicken
With provolone cheese, romaine & tomato
Italian Combination
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Meatballs Parmigiana
Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Sausage Parmigiana
Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Sausage & Peppers
Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Sauce
Small Pizzas
Cheese Pizza (sm)
12" Pizza
A'Bruzzio (sm)
(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano & mozzarella
BBQ Chicken (sm)
Caramelized onions, chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
Bianca (sm)
(White Pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley
Buffalo Chicken (sm)
Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella
Caprese (sm)
(No Sauce) Tomatoes, garlic, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza (sm)
Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella
Four Seasons (sm)
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, kalamata olives, mozzarella, grandma's sauce & pesto
Gluten Free Pizza (sm)
12" Pizza
Grandpa's (sm)
Grandma's sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO & oregano
Half & Half Specialty (sm)
Choose your style
Hawaiian (sm)
With ham & pineapple
Joey's Favorite (sm)
(No Sauce) Baby clams, shrimp, fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Margherita (sm)
(No Sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano
Meatlover (sm)
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Milano (sm)
(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze
San Remo (sm)
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese
Supreme (sm)
Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Trattoria Special (sm)
With 5 regular toppings
Vegetarian (sm)
Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Large Pizzas
Cheese (LG)
16" Pizza
A'Bruzzio (LG)
(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano & mozzarella
BBQ Chicken (LG)
Caramelized onions, chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
Bianca (LG)
(White Pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley
Buffalo Chicken (LG)
Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella
Caprese (LG)
(No Sauce) Tomatoes, garlic, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmigiana (LG)
Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella
Four Seasons (LG)
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, kalamata olives, mozzarella, grandma's sauce & pesto
Grandpa's (LG)
Grandma's sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO & oregano
Half & Half Specialty (LG)
Choose your style
Hawaiian (LG)
With ham & pineapple
Joey's Favorite (LG)
(No Sauce) Baby clams, shrimp, fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Margherita (LG)
(No Sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano
Meatlover (LG)
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Milano (LG)
(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze
San Remo (LG)
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese
Supreme (LG)
Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Trattoria Special (LG)
With 5 regular toppings
Vegetarian (LG)
Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce
XL Pizzas
Cheese (XL)
18" Pizza
A'Bruzzio (XL)
(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano & mozzarella
BBQ Chicken (XL)
Caramelized onions, chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
Bianca (XL)
(White Pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley
Buffalo Chicken (XL)
Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella
Caprese (XL)
(No Sauce) Tomatoes, garlic, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmigiana (XL)
Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella
Four Seasons (XL)
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, kalamata olives, mozzarella, grandma's sauce & pesto
Grandpa's (XL)
Grandma's sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVOO & oregano
Half & Half Specialty (XL)
Choose your style
Hawaiian (XL)
With ham & pineapple
Joey's Favorite (XL)
(No Sauce) Baby clams, shrimp, fresh garlic, olive oil, oregano, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Margherita (XL)
(No Sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano
Meatlover (XL)
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Milano (XL)
(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze
San Remo (XL)
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese
Supreme (XL)
Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Trattoria Special (XL)
With 5 regular toppings
Vegetarian (XL)
Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Broccoli Rabe
Sicilian
Cheese (SIC)
12" Pizza
BBQ Chicken (SIC)
Caramelized onions, chicken cutlet, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
Bianca (SIC)
(White Pizza) Ricotta, pecorino romano, mozzarella, garlic & parsley
Buffalo Chicken (SIC)
Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella
Caprese (SIC)
(No Sauce) Tomatoes, garlic, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Chicken Parmigiana (SIC)
Breaded chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, buffalo wing sauce & mozzarella
Four Seasons (SIC)
Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, ham, kalamata olives, mozzarella, grandma's sauce & pesto
Grandma's Pie (SIC)
Thin crust, Sicilian style layered with fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, grandmas sauce, EVOO & oregano
Half & Half Specialty (SIC)
Choose your style
Margherita (SIC)
(No Sauce) Mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, oregano & pecorino romano
Meatlover (SIC)
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, sausage, meatball, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Milano (SIC)
(No Sauce) Chicken cutlet, tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamic glaze
My Cousin Vinny (SIC)
Grandma's sauce, mozzarella, garlic, basil & EVOO
San Remo (SIC)
Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes & gorgonzola cheese
Supreme (SIC)
Pepperoni, sausage, black olives, peppers, onions, mozzarella & pizza sauce
The Brooklyn (SIC)
"Upside Down" Sicilian Pan pizza, mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano & pizza sauce
Vegetarian (SIC)
Black olives, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onion, mozzarella & pizza sauce
Calzone & Stromboli
Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella & pecorino romano
Original Stromboli
Ham, Salami, pepperoni, provolone, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Pepperoni Roll
Pepperoni, pecorino romano, more pepperoni & mozzarella
Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli
Chicken cutlet, Sunday sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Meatball Stromboli
Sliced homemade meatballs, Sunday sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Arthur Ave Stromboli
Meatball, sausage, ricotta, Sunday sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella
A'Bruzzio
Chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, garlic, ricotta cheese, pecorino romano & mozzarella
Sausage & Peppers Stromboli
Kids Menu
Baked Ziti
Ziti tossed with Sunday sauce, ricotta, pecorino Romano & melted mozzarella Add meat sauce or eggplant for $2.00
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded with tomato sauce, pecorino romano & mozzarella with spaghetti
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Classic with Sunday sauce & spaghetti
Pasta with Butter
Spaghetti with butter
Pasta with Sunday Sauce
Spaghetti with Sunday sauce
Ravioli's
Served with Sunday sauce
Dessert
Cannoli
All-time favorite pastry with a crisp shell on the outside & an irresistible homemade, rich & creamy filling on the inside
Chocolate Lovin' Spoon Cake
A full-flavored chocolate cake with generous alternating layers of chocolate ganache, finished with a rich fudge icing
Crème Brulèe Cheesecake
A perfect layer of caramelized sugar tops our smooth cheesecake, all over a gram cracker crust
Tiramisu
A classic, coffee-flavored Italian dessert layered with brandy-soaked lady fingers & an airy mascarpone cream, garnished with imported sweet cocoa & powdered sugar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
